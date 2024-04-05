SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15b-16 OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of April, 2024

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

IRSA Investments and Representations Inc.

(Translation of registrant´s name into English)

Republic of Argentina

(Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

Carlos Della Paolera 261 9th Floor



(C1001ADA)

Buenos Aires, Argentina

(Address of principal executive offices)

Form 20-F ⌧Form 40-F ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes ☐No x

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANONIMA

(THE "COMPANY")

REPORT ON FORM 6-K