Attached is an English translation of the letter dated June 5, 2024, filed by the Company with the Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires and the Comisión Nacional de Valores.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Buenos Aires, June 5, 2024 - IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS;BYMA:IRSA),informs that between May 17 and 25, 2024, certain warrants holders have exercised their right to acquire additional shares.

Therefore, a total of 2,556,880 ordinary shares of the Company will be registered, with a face value of ARS 10. As a result of the exercise, USD 845,560.22 were collected by the Company.

After the exercise of these warrants, the number of shares of the Company increased from 738,902,282 to 741,459,162 with a face value of ARS 10, the capital stock increases from 7,389,022,820 to 7,414,591,620, and the new number of outstanding warrants decreased from 77,624,512 to 75,668,184.

Likewise, the exercise of the warrants has been carried out in accordance with the terms and conditions established in the issuance prospectus dated April 12, 2021, and complementary notices regarding the offer made by the Company of 80,000,000 ordinary book-entry shares and 80,000,000 options to subscribe ordinary shares (warrants).