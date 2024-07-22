IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : REPORT ON FORM 6 K Form 6 K
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15b-16 OF
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of July, 2024
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)
IRSA Investments and Representations Inc.
(Translation of registrant´s name into English)
Republic of Argentina
(Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
Carlos Della Paolera 261 9th Floor
(C1001ADA)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
(Address of principal executive offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Yes ☐No x
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANONIMA
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is an English translation of the letter dated July 22, 2024, filed by the Company with the Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires and the Comisión Nacional de Valores.
Buenos Aires, July 22, 2024 - IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS;BYMA:IRSA), reports that it has acquired common shares, as described in the following chart:
Trade Date
Settlement Date
Type
Price
Quantity
Total Amount
07/19/2024
07/22/2024
IRSA
ARS
1,268.8689
426,260
ARS
540,868,070.00
As of today, the company has repurchased the equivalent to a total of 1,662,821 IRSA common shares, representing approximately 13.92% of the approved program.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
By:
/s/ Saúl Zang
Saúl Zang
Responsible for the Relationship with the Markets
July 22, 2024
