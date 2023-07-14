IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANONIMA
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is an English translation of the letter dated July 14, 2023, filed by the Company with the Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires and the Comisión Nacional de Valores.
Buenos Aires, July 12, 2023 - IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS;BYMA:IRSA), reports that it has acquired common shares, as described in the following chart:
Trade Date
Settlement Date
Type
Price
Quantity
Total Amount
07/13/2023
07/17/2023
IRSA
ARS
422.7199

13,210
ARS
5,584,130.00
As of today, the company has repurchased the equivalent to a total of 2,697,432 IRSA common shares, representing approximately 21.93% of the approved program.

