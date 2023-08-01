Attached is an English translation of the letter dated August 1st, 2023, filed by the Company with the Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires and the Comisión Nacional de Valores.
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANONIMA
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Buenos Aires, August 1st, 2023 - IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS;BYMA:IRSA), reports that it has acquired common shares, as described in the following chart:
As of today, the company has repurchased the equivalent to a total of 4,202,991 IRSA common shares, representing approximately 34.51% of the approved program.
Trade Date
Settlement Date
Type
Price
Quantity
Total Amount
07/31/2023
08/02/2023
IRSA
ARS
421.7392
68,255
ARS
28,785,806.05
