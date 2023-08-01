Attached is an English translation of the letter dated August 1st, 2023, filed by the Company with the Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires and the Comisión Nacional de Valores.

Buenos Aires, August 1st, 2023 - IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS;BYMA:IRSA), reports that it has acquired common shares, as described in the following chart:

Trade Date Settlement Date Type Price Quantity Total Amount 07/31/2023 08/02/2023 IRSA ARS 421.7392



68,255

ARS 28,785,806.05





As of today, the company has repurchased the equivalent to a total of 4,202,991 IRSA common shares, representing approximately 34.51% of the approved program.