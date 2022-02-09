Log in
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Senior Management

02/09/2022 | 02:49pm EST
The Company informs the Senior Management of the company, designated by the Board of Directors' Meeting held today.

Name

Position

Eduardo S. Elsztain

Chief Executive Officer

Arnaldo Jawerbaum

Chief Operating Officer

Jorge Cruces

Chief Investment Officer

Matias Gaivironsky

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

Disclaimer

IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 19:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 127 B 1 196 M 1 196 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 61 403 M 580 M 580 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Duration : Period :
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 93,50 ARS
Average target price 240,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target 157%
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Daniel Ricardo Elsztain Director & General Operations Manager
Jorge Cruces Chief Investment Officer
Oscar Pedro Bergotto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA8.09%580
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.00%221 726
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED20.19%153 860
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.57%105 220
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.63%102 900
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.44%93 970