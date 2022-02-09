IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Senior Management

The Company informs the Senior Management of the company, designated by the Board of Directors' Meeting held today.
Name
Position
Eduardo S. Elsztain
Chief Executive Officer
Arnaldo Jawerbaum
Chief Operating Officer
Jorge Cruces
Chief Investment Officer
Matias Gaivironsky
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer
