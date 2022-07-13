Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRSA   ARP588091073

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(IRSA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-11
101.00 ARS   -1.27%
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Shares Buyback Program Extension

07/13/2022 | 11:04am EDT
The Company's Board of Directors resolved to extend the share repurchase program.

The Company informs that on July 12, 2022, the Board of Directors has resolved to extend the term of the shares repurchase plan that was determined by the Board of Directors on March 11, 2022, for an additional period of one hundred and twenty (120) days, mantaining the other terms and conditions that were duly informed.

It is informed that the Company has repurchased as of today, the equivalent to a total of 4.874.998 IRSA common shares, representing approximately 45.31% of the approved program.

Disclaimer

IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 15:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 127 B 993 M 993 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 13 023 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 81 697 M 640 M 640 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,1%
Chart IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Duration : Period :
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 101,00 ARS
Average target price 240,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target 138%
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Jorge Cruces Chief Investment Officer
Oscar Pedro Bergotto Independent Director
Demian Brener Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA16.76%640
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.80%34 294
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.30.01%33 462
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.30%32 566
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.71%28 854
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED13.12%25 761