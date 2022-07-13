IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Shares Buyback Program Extension

The Company's Board of Directors resolved to extend the share repurchase program.

The Company informs that on July 12, 2022, the Board of Directors has resolved to extend the term of the shares repurchase plan that was determined by the Board of Directors on March 11, 2022, for an additional period of one hundred and twenty (120) days, mantaining the other terms and conditions that were duly informed.

It is informed that the Company has repurchased as of today, the equivalent to a total of 4.874.998 IRSA common shares, representing approximately 45.31% of the approved program.