The Board of Directors has decided to establish the terms and conditions for the acquisition of the common shares issued by the Company.

To make such decision, the Board of Directors has considered the economic and market situation, as well as the discount of the current share price in relation to the fair value of the assets, determined by independent appraisers, and its objective is to strengthen the shares and reduce the fluctuations in the market value, that does not reflect the real economic value of the assets.

Consequently, the Board of Directors based on the aforementioned arguments, with no objections from the Audit Committee and a favorable opinion of the Supervisory Committee and independent accountant, has arranged for the Company to acquire its own shares under the terms of Article 64 of the Law Nº 26,831 and the CNV Regulations. In line with this, the Board of Directors has established the following terms and conditions for the acquisition of own shares issued by the Company: