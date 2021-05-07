Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRSA   ARP588091073

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(IRSA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Capital Increase Results

05/07/2021 | 02:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Company reports the results of the capital increase having finished the subscription periods.

Having finished the pre emptive rights subscription period, the Company's shareholders have subscribed the amount of 79,144,833 new additional shares, that is 99% of the shares offered, and have requested through the accretion right 15,433,539 additional new shares, for which 855,167 new shares will be issued, completing the total issuance of 80,000,000 new shares (or their equivalent in GDS) offered. Likewise, 80,000,000 options will be issued that will entitle the holders through their exercise, in a period of five years, to acquire up to 80,000,000 additional new shares.

The issue and settlement date for the new shares will be May 7, 2021 and for the options will take place within 10 business days after the new shares and new GDS were credited.

After this capital increase, the outstanding shares of the Company will amount to 658,676,460 common shares or 65,867,646 GDS.

Disclaimer

IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 18:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
02:10pIRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Capital Increase Results
PU
05/05IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : ANÓNIMA (THE “COMPANY”)
PU
04/30IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : 200 Della Paolera - New Office Building
PU
04/27IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Announcement Definitive Price - Capital I..
PU
04/19IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : COVID-19 in Argentina 04/19/2021
PU
04/16IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Capital Increase April 2021
PU
04/15IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 54.41 ARS for..
FA
04/12IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Capital Increase - Webinar
PU
03/31IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Local Bond Issuance Series X - XI - XII
PU
03/26IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Local Bond Issuance X - XI - XII
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 104 B 1 112 M 1 112 M
Net income 2020 14 249 M 152 M 152 M
Net Debt 2020 301 B 3 205 M 3 205 M
P/E ratio 2020 1,33x
Yield 2020 2,56%
Capitalization 36 435 M 388 M 388 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,32x
EV / Sales 2020 3,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Duration : Period :
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 63,50 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Daniel Ricardo Elsztain Director & General Operations Manager
Jorge Cruces Chief Investment Officer
Oscar Pedro Bergotto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA-0.95%388
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.10%245 465
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.24%131 920
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.2.15%127 499
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.55%94 537
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.14%92 656