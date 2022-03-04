Warrants Exercise: February 2022

The Company informs that between February 17 and 25, 2022, certain warrants holders have exercised their right to acquire additional shares.

Therefore, a total of 7,483 ordinary shares of the Company will be registered, with a face value of ARS 1. As a result of the exercise, USD 3,232.66 were collected by the Company.

After the exercise of these warrants, the number of shares and the capital stock of the Company increased from 658,712,382 to 658,719,865, and the new number of outstanding warrants decreased from 79,964,078 to 79,956,595.

Likewise, the exercise of the warrants has been carried out in accordance with the terms and conditions established in the issuance prospectus dated April 12, 2021, and complementary notices regarding the offer made by the Company of 80,000,000 ordinary book-entry shares and 80,000,000 options to subscribe ordinary shares (warrants).