IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ: IRCP; ByMA: IRCP), the leading commercial real estate company in Argentina, announces its results for the third quarter of the FY 2021 ended March 31, 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

The net result for the nine-month period of fiscal year 2021 recorded a loss of ARS 4,794 million compared to a loss of ARS 2,384 million in the same period of 2020, mainly explained by the negative result due to change in the fair value of investment properties partially offset by higher net financial results.

compared to a loss of in the same period of 2020, mainly explained by the negative result due to change in the fair value of investment properties partially offset by higher net financial results. Adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 12,321 million in the nine-month period of 2021, increasing 65.7% compared to 2020, mainly explained by the Sales and Developments segment, whose EBITDA reached ARS 9,104 million from sales made of the Bouchard 710 building and the Boston Tower. Adjusted EBITDA of the rental segments reached ARS 3,394 million , which represents a 55% drop compared to the same period of the previous year.

in the nine-month period of 2021, increasing 65.7% compared to 2020, mainly explained by the Sales and Developments segment, whose EBITDA reached from sales made of the Bouchard 710 building and the Boston Tower. Adjusted EBITDA of the rental segments reached , which represents a 55% drop compared to the same period of the previous year. Tenant sales in shopping malls grew 0.4% in real terms in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 compared to 2020. Excluding the second fortnight of March, which had the shopping centers partially or totally closed in 2020, the variation was reverts to a drop of 20.5%.

The occupancy of the shopping malls´ portfolio reached 89.5%, while that of A + and A offices reached 81.2%, increasing slightly compared to the previous quarter because of the new building "200 Della Paolera ", whose occupancy increased from 74.6% in December 2020 to 76.9% in March 2021 .

", whose occupancy increased from 74.6% in to 76.9% in . Subsequently, the national government ordered, among other restrictive measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the closure of shopping malls in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area from April 16 to May 21 inclusive. Therefore, to date, 44% of the portfolio remains operational.





Financial Highlights (In millions of Argentine Pesos) 9M FY 2021

Income Statement 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 Revenues from sales, leases and services 5,668 10,470 Consolidated Gross Profit 4,720 9,425 Consolidated (Loss) / Profit from Operations (8,316) 8,082 Loss for the Period (4,794) (2,384)





Attributable to:



IRSA CP's Shareholders (4,780) (2,515) Non-Controlling interest (14) 131





EPS (Basic) (8.83) (19.96) EPS (Diluted) (8.83) (19.96)





Balance Sheet 03/31/2021 06/30/2020 Current Assets 14,705 20,205 Non-Current Assets 152,621 175,413 Total Assets 167,326 195,618 Current Liabilities 14,178 22,232 Non-Current Liabilities 67,300 71,080 Total Liabilities 81,478 93,312 Non-Controlling Interest 5,506 5,535 Shareholders' Equity 85,848 102,306

