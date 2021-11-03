261 Della Paolera - Floors Sale

The Company communicates that it has sold and transferred three medium-height floors of the tower "261 Della Paolera" located in the Catalinas district of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires for a total area of approximately 3,582 sqm and 36 parking slots located in the building.

The transaction price was set at approximately ARS 3,197 million, equivalents to USD 32.0 million (USD/sqm 8,950), which had already been paid.

After this transaction, IRSA PC retains its rights for 20 floors of the building with an approximate leasable area of ​​24,000 sqm, in addition to parking slots and other complementary spaces.

The financial result of this operation will be recognized in the Company's Financial Statements for the second quarter of FY 2022.