Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRCP   ARSAMA010012

IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S.A.

(IRCP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange - 11/02
146.35 ARS   +2.81%
04:32a261 Della Paolera - Floors Sale
PU
11/02REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15b-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 - Form 6-K
PU
10/28Calendar Results IQ22
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

261 Della Paolera - Floors Sale

11/03/2021 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Company communicates that it has sold and transferred three medium-height floors of the tower "261 Della Paolera" located in the Catalinas district of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires for a total area of approximately 3,582 sqm and 36 parking slots located in the building.

The transaction price was set at approximately ARS 3,197 million, equivalents to USD 32.0 million (USD/sqm 8,950), which had already been paid.

After this transaction, IRSA PC retains its rights for 20 floors of the building with an approximate leasable area of ​​24,000 sqm, in addition to parking slots and other complementary spaces.

The financial result of this operation will be recognized in the Company's Financial Statements for the second quarter of FY 2022.

Disclaimer

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 08:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S.A.
04:32a261 Della Paolera - Floors Sale
PU
11/02REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15b-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE A..
PU
10/28Calendar Results IQ22
PU
10/22IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S A : REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15b..
PU
10/15IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S A : Factsheet 2021
PU
10/04IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S A : Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) (..
PU
10/02IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S A : Merger Proposal Presentation October 2021
PU
09/30IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S A : Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) (..
PU
09/17IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S A : Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) (..
PU
09/15IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S A : Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) (..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 351 M 83,7 M 83,7 M
Net income 2021 -21 933 M -220 M -220 M
Net Debt 2021 43 092 M 432 M 432 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,69x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 79 209 M 793 M 794 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,19x
EV / Sales 2021 12,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 4,51%
Chart IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S.A.
Duration : Period :
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ricardo Elsztain Chief Executive Officer
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Arnaldo Jawerbaum Chief Operating Officer
Jorge Cruces Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S.A.90.39%793
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)16.28%74 534
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.13.23%44 839
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION15.80%40 093
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.15.26%31 833
SEGRO PLC37.14%21 264