MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  >  IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A.    IRCP   ARSAMA010012

IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S.A.

(IRCP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange - 09/22
220 ARS   -2.22%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S A : Earnings Release FY 20

09/23/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

The Company announces today its results for the Fiscal Year 2020.

  • Net income for fiscal year 2020 recorded a gain of ARS 18,153 million, mainly explained by a higher value in pesos of our investment properties generating a gain of ARS 25,126 million , offset by higher net financial results losses.
  • On March 20, as a consequence of the social, preventive and compulsory isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shopping malls throughout the country were closed, leaving exclusively those premises dedicated to essential items such as pharmacies, supermarkets and banks. This impact has been mainly reflected in the results of the fourth quarter of the year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2020 reached ARS 6,152 million, 16.5% in real terms below fiscal year 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the Shopping Center segment, affected by the pandemic, decreased 37.5% while that of the office segment grew 7.7%.
  • Tenant sales in Shopping Centers fell 25.9% in real terms in fiscal 2020 compared to 2019. In the fourth quarter, sales fell 92.9% affected by the closure of operations. Portfolio occupancy fell slightly, reaching 93.2%.
  • Regarding the Office segment, although most of our tenants have been working at home since mandatory quarantine was decreed, they are operating under strict safety and hygiene protocols.
  • During the fourth quarter of the year and after closing, we have sold approximately 25,000 sqm of premium offices for a total amount of USD 145.5 million.
  • As a subsequent event, in September, we canceled Series IV notes for a total amount of USD 140 million.

Disclaimer

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 18:14:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 9 870 M 131 M 131 M
Net income 2020 579 M 7,67 M 7,67 M
Net Debt 2020 22 303 M 296 M 296 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 27 723 M 366 M 367 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,07x
EV / Sales 2021 4,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,4%
Chart IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S.A.
Duration : Period :
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 365,00 ARS
Last Close Price 220,00 ARS
Spread / Highest target 65,9%
Spread / Average Target 65,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 65,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Saúl Zang Vice Chairman
Daniel Ricardo Elsztain Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S.A.-23.48%366
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)27.73%66 418
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.19.77%38 577
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-17.66%20 920
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-1.50%20 071
SEGRO PLC5.86%14 404
