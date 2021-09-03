IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S A : Earnings Release | IVQ 2021

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:
Main Highlights of the period
The results for fiscal year 2021 have been affected by the restrictions due to the COVID19 pandemic. The company's shopping malls were closed for most of the year while the offices remained operational, even though most of the tenants adopted the remote work modality.
Tenant sales in shopping malls fell 27.8% in real terms in fiscal 2021 compared to 2020 and the occupancy of the portfolio was 90%. Office revenue fell 21.9% and occupancy in A + and A buildings dropped to 80%. Adjusted EBITDA of the rental segment reached ARS 4,670 million in fiscal year 2021, 47.3% lower than in 2020, while total Adjusted EBITDA, which includes investment property sales, reached ARS 14,477 million, growing by 54, 1% in the year.
The net result for fiscal year 2021 showed a loss of ARS 22,537 million, mainly explained by a loss of ARS 13,946 million due to changes in the fair value of investment properties and the impact of the change in the rate, from 25% to 35%, in deferred income tax.
During fiscal year 2021 we sold approximately 29,700 sqm of premium offices for a total amount of
USD 170.6 million and inaugurated "200 Della Paolera" building, the company's new headquarters.
In financial matters, this year we canceled the Series IV notes for a total amount of USD 140 million and distributed a cash dividend in the amount of ARS 9,700 million.
Letter to Shareholders
Dear Shareholders,
A year full of challenges and learning concludes. The COVID-19 pandemic had a great impact on the company and our people but strengthened us more than any previous crisis. It made us realize what we are capable of, the degree of commitment, agility, innovation, and work of our team, showing solidarity and empathy with those around us, defending what is ours.
During the months of strict lockdown, we arranged the modality of remote work to take care of the health of our employees and as the restrictions became more flexible, we implemented a mixed work scheme, complying with current protocols, with very good results in terms of productivity. Over the months, we were able to verify that the office is a safe place that connects us with our people, encourages creativity and teamwork and allows us to continue building our organizational culture.
The shopping center business faced closures and reopens during the year and this forced us to be creative in designing the strategy and business policies for each shopping center according to the restrictions of each district. From the beginning, we put in place all the necessary protocols to ensure that our shopping centers could open when the authorities and the health context allowed. Given the situation and to preserve occupancy, we decided to accompany our tenants, prioritizing the long-term relationship, largely waiving the basic rent and the collective promotion fund during the closing period of operations. Likewise, we worked hard on managing collections and reducing operating costs.
We witnessed the departure of some international brands from the country and tenants who could not overcome the economic difficulties. However, it was the opportunity for other brands to enter and we could think of a new mix of tenants, more appropriate for the new context. With the reopening, we added new gastronomic proposals and services related to recreation, health, and sports, managing to maintain an occupancy close to 90% during the year. We reinforce our conviction to create more and more spaces that contribute to improving people's lives.
We are seeing a good recovery in the sales of our tenants and traffic, and we hope that it will continue to evolve favorably as the vaccination plan advances and the protocols become more flexible. The premium locations of our assets, the wide variety of offers and proposals that we are promoting in our shopping centers, and the need for recreation in a population burdened by the closure, will drive commercial activity for next fiscal year.
This year we accelerated projects seeking to provide new alternatives to our tenants to complement the ecosystem of physical stores. APPA, the application that facilitates the experience of consumers in shopping centers, through which you can pay for parking, reserve shifts, enter virtual lines, obtain discounts, benefits and participate in promotions, exceeded one million downloads, and prepares to launch payments and gift vouchers. We also launched APPASHOPS, the company's Marketplace, which although it is incipient, we hope will contribute to the recovery of post-pandemic activity. We will continue to innovate in accordance with the evolution of the dynamics of consumption and deployment of omnichannel and complementing physical sales in stores with online sales.
Premium offices showed great resilience during this crisis. The rental income was collected normally even though most of our tenants used the home office modality to work during the pandemic and although vacancies increased, the rental and sale prices of the assets remained firm.
As part of our flight to quality strategy of the commercial portfolio, we sold during the year the Bouchard 710 building and our floors in the Boston Tower for the sum of USD 170.6 million and we inaugurated the Della Paolera 261 building in Catalinas, new company headquarters. Commercial real estate once again demonstrated its liquidity and strength as an investment alternative and safeguard of value in times of crisis. We are also making progress in expanding the Alto Palermo shopping mall, which we hope to fully inaugurate next year.
At an operational level, considering the effects of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 that distort the comparability of results, tenant sales in our Shopping Centers fell 27.8% in real terms during the fiscal year and offices revenues 21.9%. Adjusted EBITDA for the rental segment reached ARS 4,670 million, 47.3% lower than the previous year. In consolidated terms, revenues reached ARS 11,003 million, and adjusted EBITDA was ARS 14,477 million, 54.1% higher than in 2020, due to office sales made during the year. The net result was negative at ARS 22,537 million, mainly explained by the losses recorded due to changes in the fair value of investment properties and the impact of the change in the deferred income tax rate, from 25% to 35%. With the proceeds from asset sales, the company canceled its Notes for USD 140 million in September 2020 and in November, it distributed a cash dividend for the sum of ARS 9.700 million.
Our strategic approach encourages us to continue innovating in the development of unique real estate projects, betting on the integration of commercial spaces, offering our clients a mix of attractive products and services, meeting places and a memorable experience, focusing on the sustainability through relationships with our nearby communities, caring for the environment and people, promoting inclusion in our work teams.
We are proud of the solidity of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales businesses, the management's ability to optimize the control of an irreplicable portfolio and the prudence of its financial management. This allowed us to count, once again, with the support of the market in the greatest economic and health crisis that Argentina and the world went through.
Looking forward, and when the context allows, we will launch the mixed-use projects that the company has in its portfolio on its extensive land reserve in Argentina. We are convinced of the potential of the real estate industry and its role in the economic reactivation of the country.
We appreciate the usual support of our collaborators, tenants, consumers, suppliers, shareholders, and investors.
To all of you, many thanks.
Eduardo S. Elsztain
Chairman
