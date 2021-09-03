IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S A : Earnings Release | IVQ 2021

Letter to Shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

A year full of challenges and learning concludes. The COVID-19 pandemic had a great impact on the company and our people but strengthened us more than any previous crisis. It made us realize what we are capable of, the degree of commitment, agility, innovation, and work of our team, showing solidarity and empathy with those around us, defending what is ours.

During the months of strict lockdown, we arranged the modality of remote work to take care of the health of our employees and as the restrictions became more flexible, we implemented a mixed work scheme, complying with current protocols, with very good results in terms of productivity. Over the months, we were able to verify that the office is a safe place that connects us with our people, encourages creativity and teamwork and allows us to continue building our organizational culture.

The shopping center business faced closures and reopens during the year and this forced us to be creative in designing the strategy and business policies for each shopping center according to the restrictions of each district. From the beginning, we put in place all the necessary protocols to ensure that our shopping centers could open when the authorities and the health context allowed. Given the situation and to preserve occupancy, we decided to accompany our tenants, prioritizing the long-term relationship, largely waiving the basic rent and the collective promotion fund during the closing period of operations. Likewise, we worked hard on managing collections and reducing operating costs.

We witnessed the departure of some international brands from the country and tenants who could not overcome the economic difficulties. However, it was the opportunity for other brands to enter and we could think of a new mix of tenants, more appropriate for the new context. With the reopening, we added new gastronomic proposals and services related to recreation, health, and sports, managing to maintain an occupancy close to 90% during the year. We reinforce our conviction to create more and more spaces that contribute to improving people's lives.

We are seeing a good recovery in the sales of our tenants and traffic, and we hope that it will continue to evolve favorably as the vaccination plan advances and the protocols become more flexible. The premium locations of our assets, the wide variety of offers and proposals that we are promoting in our shopping centers, and the need for recreation in a population burdened by the closure, will drive commercial activity for next fiscal year.

This year we accelerated projects seeking to provide new alternatives to our tenants to complement the ecosystem of physical stores. APPA, the application that facilitates the experience of consumers in shopping centers, through which you can pay for parking, reserve shifts, enter virtual lines, obtain discounts, benefits and participate in promotions, exceeded one million downloads, and prepares to launch payments and gift vouchers. We also launched APPASHOPS, the company's Marketplace, which although it is incipient, we hope will contribute to the recovery of post-pandemic activity. We will continue to innovate in accordance with the evolution of the dynamics of consumption and deployment of omnichannel and complementing physical sales in stores with online sales.

Premium offices showed great resilience during this crisis. The rental income was collected normally even though most of our tenants used the home office modality to work during the pandemic and although vacancies increased, the rental and sale prices of the assets remained firm.

As part of our flight to quality strategy of the commercial portfolio, we sold during the year the Bouchard 710 building and our floors in the Boston Tower for the sum of USD 170.6 million and we inaugurated the Della Paolera 261 building in Catalinas, new company headquarters. Commercial real estate once again demonstrated its liquidity and strength as an investment alternative and safeguard of value in times of crisis. We are also making progress in expanding the Alto Palermo shopping mall, which we hope to fully inaugurate next year.