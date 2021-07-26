IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S A : Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) (Form 6-K)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A.

IRSA Commercial Properties Inc.

Republic of Argentina

Carlos Della Paolera 261 9th floor



(C1001ADA)

Buenos Aires, Argentina

(Address of principal executive offices)





IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A.

Attached is the English translation of the summary of the letter dated July 26, 2021, filed by the Company with the Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos and the Comisión Nacional de Valores.

By letter dated July 26, 2021, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. ('the Company') informs that FIX SCR S.A. Risk Rating Agent (affiliate of Fitch Ratings), has decided to raise the rating of the Company's Notes as detailed below:

- Issuer Rating: AA (arg)

- Series 2 Notes for up to USD 472 MM maturing in March 2023: AA(arg)

Likewise, the rating report is published on the risk rating agent website.