    IRCP   ARSAMA010012

IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S.A.

(IRCP)
  Report
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S A : Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) (Form 6-K)

07/26/2021 | 02:38pm EDT
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A.
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)
IRSA Commercial Properties Inc.
(Translation of registrant´s name into English)
Republic of Argentina
(Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
Carlos Della Paolera 261 9th floor
(C1001ADA)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
(Address of principal executive offices)

Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Yes ☐ No x

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A.
(THE 'COMPANY')
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is the English translation of the summary of the letter dated July 26, 2021, filed by the Company with the Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos and the Comisión Nacional de Valores.
By letter dated July 26, 2021, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. ('the Company') informs that FIX SCR S.A. Risk Rating Agent (affiliate of Fitch Ratings), has decided to raise the rating of the Company's Notes as detailed below:
- Issuer Rating: AA (arg)
- Series 2 Notes for up to USD 472 MM maturing in March 2023: AA(arg)
Likewise, the rating report is published on the risk rating agent website.

Disclaimer

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 18:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 11 850 M 123 M 123 M
Net income 2020 17 090 M 177 M 177 M
Net Debt 2020 35 102 M 364 M 364 M
P/E ratio 2020 1,28x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 63 162 M 654 M 654 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,75x
EV / Sales 2020 4,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 4,51%
Chart IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S.A.
Duration : Period :
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 116,70 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Daniel Ricardo Elsztain Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jorge Cruces Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S.A.51.82%2 491
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)16.70%70 177
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.11.00%42 860
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.10.50%27 240
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION13.37%25 451
SEGRO PLC27.27%18 535