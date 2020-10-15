IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S A : Factsheet 2020

We are one of the largest owners, developers and operators of shopping malls, offices and other commercial properties in Argentina in terms of gross leasable area and number of rental properties. Our common shares are listed on Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A., or ByMA, under the ticker "IRCP", and our ADSs are listed on Nasdaq under the ticker "IRCP".
We own 15 shopping malls of which we manage 14, with an aggregate 333,062 square meters of Gross Leasable Area as of the closing of fiscal year 2020. Moreover, the Company owns 115,640 square meters in 8 premium office buildings and has a large reserve of land for future commercial developments. We are operators and owners of majority stakes in 13 of our shopping malls in Argentina, seven of which are located in the City of Buenos Aires (Abasto, Alcorta Shopping, Alto Palermo, Patio Bullrich, Dot Baires Shopping and Distrito Arcos), two in the Greater Buenos Aires area (Alto Avellaneda and Soleil), and the rest in various provinces (Alto Noa in the City of Salta, Alto Rosario in the City of Rosario, Mendoza Plaza in the City of Mendoza, Córdoba Shopping Villa Cabrera in the City of Córdoba, and Alto Comahue in the City of Neuquén). In addition, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales operates La Ribera Shopping in the City of Santa Fe through a joint venture and owns the historic real estate that hosts the Patio Olmos shopping mall in the Province of Córdoba, which is operated by a third party.
SHOPPING MALLS' UNIQUE PORTFOLIO
BA CITY ~70%
Market
Share
15 MALLS
332,000
High income Area
sqm GLA
Mid Income Area
Low Income Area
ATOMIZED AND DIVERSE TENANT MIX With low incidence of department stores
SALES BY TYPE
TOP FIVE ON SALES
Others
BY BASE RENT
BY SQM
6.7%
17.3%
19,5%
Department
Store 5,4%
10,8%
56,2%
Restaurants
93.3%
82.7%
8,1%
Electro
Apparel
OFFICES BUILDINGS
Dot Building
Philips
Boston Tower
200 Della
Paolera
Zetta
(IH FY21)
Bouchard 710
Suipacha
República
Intercontinenta
8 BUILDINGS
l
121,000
Expanding Corporate North Area
Business Center
sqm GLA
AAA Location
Back Office Center
PREMIUM PORTFOLIO
SURFACE BY CLASS
A+ & A
84%
B
16%
LANDBANK & OTHER INVESTMENTS (ENTERTAINMENT)
1.5MM sqm Landbank
Polo Dot (BA City ) - Offices Caballito (BA City) - Mixed uses Intercontinental II (BA City) - Offices La Plata (Greater BA) - Mixed uses San Martin (Greater BA) - Mixed uses UOM Lujan (Greater BA) - Mixed uses Adjoining Córdoba Shopping - Mixed uses
Adjoining Alto Comahue (Neuquén) - Residential
Intercontinental II
Caballito
San Martín
La Plata
Adjoining Córdoba
Shopping
CEC
70.0%
Entertainment Holdings
50.0%
60.0%
77.5%
PROJECTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT
200 DELLA PAOLERAALTO PALERMO EXPANSION
95%
Works Progress
IH21
Est. Opening date
61%
3,900
GLA sqm
Commercialization Progress
64%
~USD 5.8mm
Works Progress
CAPEX deployment pending
FY21
35,000
~USD 90mm
Est. Opening date
Total GLA
USD 28.5mm
Est. Investment
28,000
~USD 10mm
Est. Investment
IRCP GLA
~USD 6.2mm
Est. Stabilized Revenues
CAPEX deployment pending
FINANCIAL METRICS
J U N E 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - U S D M I L L I O N
90.4
107.9
52.5
Adjusted EBITDA
Net Operating Income
Adjusted FFO
FY204
FY204
FY204
VALUATION
June 2020
RATIOS
CAP RATE
18%
(NOI/EV)
EV/EBITDA
6.5x
P/FFO
3.8x
P/NAV
0.2x
1- Assets and liabilities adjusted by IRCP ownership
2- Includes trading properties and barters registered under intangible assets. These two items are recorded at historical cost in the financial statements 3- Includes Quality and Nuevo Puerto Santa Fe as JV and La Rural, Convention Center & TGLT as Investees.
4- FY as of June 30, 2020 Adjusted Avg. FX: $68.07 5- Includes 200 Della Paolera
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 19:09:03 UTC