IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S.A.

(IRCP)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange - 10/14
280.5 ARS   +2.00%
03:10pIRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S A : Factsheet 2020
PU
10/05IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S A : Earnings Release | IVQ 2020
PU
10/01IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S A : Institutional Presentation | IVQ 2020
PU
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S A : Factsheet 2020

10/15/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

FY 2020

THE COMPANY

We are one of the largest owners, developers and operators of shopping malls, offices and other commercial properties in Argentina in terms of gross leasable area and number of rental properties. Our common shares are listed on Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A., or ByMA, under the ticker "IRCP", and our ADSs are listed on Nasdaq under the ticker "IRCP".

We own 15 shopping malls of which we manage 14, with an aggregate 333,062 square meters of Gross Leasable Area as of the closing of fiscal year 2020. Moreover, the Company owns 115,640 square meters in 8 premium office buildings and has a large reserve of land for future commercial developments. We are operators and owners of majority stakes in 13 of our shopping malls in Argentina, seven of which are located in the City of Buenos Aires (Abasto, Alcorta Shopping, Alto Palermo, Patio Bullrich, Dot Baires Shopping and Distrito Arcos), two in the Greater Buenos Aires area (Alto Avellaneda and Soleil), and the rest in various provinces (Alto Noa in the City of Salta, Alto Rosario in the City of Rosario, Mendoza Plaza in the City of Mendoza, Córdoba Shopping Villa Cabrera in the City of Córdoba, and Alto Comahue in the City of Neuquén). In addition, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales operates La Ribera Shopping in the City of Santa Fe through a joint venture and owns the historic real estate that hosts the Patio Olmos shopping mall in the Province of Córdoba, which is operated by a third party.

SHOPPING MALLS' UNIQUE PORTFOLIO

BA CITY ~70%

Market

Share

15 MALLS

332,000

High income Area

sqm GLA

Mid Income Area

Low Income Area

ATOMIZED AND DIVERSE TENANT MIX With low incidence of department stores

SALES BY TYPE

TOP FIVE ON SALES

Others

BY BASE RENT

BY SQM

6.7%

17.3%

19,5%

Department

Store 5,4%

10,8%

56,2%

Restaurants

93.3%

82.7%

8,1%

Electro

Apparel

OFFICES BUILDINGS

Dot Building

Philips

Boston Tower

200 Della

Paolera

Zetta

(IH FY21)

Bouchard 710

Suipacha

República

Intercontinenta

8 BUILDINGS

l

121,000

Expanding Corporate North Area

Business Center

sqm GLA

AAA Location

Back Office Center

PREMIUM PORTFOLIO

SURFACE BY CLASS

A+ & A

84%

B

16%

LANDBANK & OTHER INVESTMENTS (ENTERTAINMENT)

1.5MM sqm Landbank

Polo Dot (BA City ) - Offices Caballito (BA City) - Mixed uses Intercontinental II (BA City) - Offices La Plata (Greater BA) - Mixed uses San Martin (Greater BA) - Mixed uses UOM Lujan (Greater BA) - Mixed uses Adjoining Córdoba Shopping - Mixed uses

Adjoining Alto Comahue (Neuquén) - Residential

Intercontinental II

Caballito

San Martín

La Plata

Adjoining Córdoba

Shopping

CEC

70.0%

Entertainment Holdings

50.0%

60.0%

77.5%

PROJECTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT

200 DELLA PAOLERAALTO PALERMO EXPANSION

95%

Works Progress

IH21

Est. Opening date

61%

3,900

GLA sqm

Commercialization Progress

64%

~USD 5.8mm

Works Progress

CAPEX deployment pending

FY21

35,000

~USD 90mm

Est. Opening date

Total GLA

USD 28.5mm

Est. Investment

28,000

~USD 10mm

Est. Investment

IRCP GLA

~USD 6.2mm

Est. Stabilized Revenues

CAPEX deployment pending

FINANCIAL METRICS

J U N E 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - U S D M I L L I O N

90.4

107.9

52.5

Adjusted EBITDA

Net Operating Income

Adjusted FFO

FY204

FY204

FY204

VALUATION

June 2020

RATIOS

CAP RATE

18%

(NOI/EV)

EV/EBITDA

6.5x

P/FFO

3.8x

P/NAV

0.2x

1- Assets and liabilities adjusted by IRCP ownership

2- Includes trading properties and barters registered under intangible assets. These two items are recorded at historical cost in the financial statements 3- Includes Quality and Nuevo Puerto Santa Fe as JV and La Rural, Convention Center & TGLT as Investees.

4- FY as of June 30, 2020 Adjusted Avg. FX: $68.07 5- Includes 200 Della Paolera

DEBT PROFILE

J U N E 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - U S D M I L L I O N

344.6

128.6

3.8x

Consolidated Net

Subsequent Office

Net Debt/EBITDA

Debt2

Sales

20.6%

Short-term

23.0

<360 days

140.0

Description

USD

Maturity

debt

Series IV Cancellation

Loan to Value3

2020 Series IV

140.0

Sep 20

(local)

AMORTIZATION SCHEDULE

PAMSA loan

29.7

Feb 23

2023 Series II

360.0

Mar 23

A F T E R S E R I E S I V C A N C E L L A T I O N

368.1

(international)

GROSS DEBT

552.7

Cash &

154.7

Equivalents1

53.4

33.8

10.8

Intercompany

Credit

NET DEBT2

344.6

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2023

1-Cash & Cash Equivalents + Investments in Financial Currents Assets + Intercompany Notes Holdings

2-Gross Financial Debt less cash & equivalents, short-term financial current investments & Intercompany Credit with parent IRSA 3-Net Financial Debt over Gross Assets Value

Disclaimer

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 19:09:03 UTC

Financials
Sales 2021 11 900 M 154 M 154 M
Net income 2021 2 008 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
Net Debt 2021 26 276 M 339 M 339 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35 347 M - 456 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,18x
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,4%
Chart IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S.A.
Duration : Period :
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 365,00 ARS
Last Close Price 280,50 ARS
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Saúl Zang Vice Chairman
Daniel Ricardo Elsztain Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S.A.-2.43%448
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)41.53%72 387
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.30.58%42 060
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-17.15%21 047
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.0.43%20 465
SEGRO PLC4.57%14 503
