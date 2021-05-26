IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S A : COVID-19 in Argentina 052621

IRCP informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in compliance with the provisions set forth in Decree 334/2021 enacted by the National Executive Power, the shopping centers located in Buenos Aires City and Greater Buenos Aires continue with their operations suspended until May 30 inclusive, and the shopping centers located in the interior of the country have suspended its operations until that date as well. The only activities operating are those considered essential such as pharmacies, supermarkets and banks, while the rest of the activities are working only with delivery or take away modality.