  Homepage
  Equities
  Argentina
  Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A.
  News
  Summary
    IRCP   ARSAMA010012

IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S.A.

(IRCP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S A : COVID-19 in Argentina 052621

05/26/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
IRCP informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in compliance with the provisions set forth in Decree 334/2021 enacted by the National Executive Power, the shopping centers located in Buenos Aires City and Greater Buenos Aires continue with their operations suspended until May 30 inclusive, and the shopping centers located in the interior of the country have suspended its operations until that date as well. The only activities operating are those considered essential such as pharmacies, supermarkets and banks, while the rest of the activities are working only with delivery or take away modality.

Disclaimer

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 18:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 12 824 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 46 115 M 488 M 488 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,60x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,4%
Chart IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S.A.
Duration : Period :
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 505,00 ARS
Last Close Price 365,00 ARS
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Daniel Ricardo Elsztain Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jorge Cruces Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S.A.10.56%489
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)1.28%65 865
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.9.27%42 925
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.0.07%26 307
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION10.73%25 713
SEGRO PLC8.22%17 383