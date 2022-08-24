Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Irving Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRV   CA4637731015

IRVING RESOURCES INC.

(IRV)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:31 2022-08-24 pm EDT
0.9600 CAD   +5.49%
05:54pIrving Resources Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting
GL
08/04Irving Resources Announces Completion of Non-Brokered Private Placement
GL
08/04Irving Resources Inc. announced that it has received CAD 3.327219 million in funding from Sumitomo Corporation,
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Irving Resources Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

08/24/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV; OTCQX: IRVRF) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held in Vancouver, British Columbia on August 24, 2022 at which:

  • the incumbent directors of the Company standing for re-election, being Akiko Levinson, Quinton Hennigh, Kevin Box, Douglas Buchanan and Haruo Harada, were all re-elected as directors of Irving for the coming year; and
  • Davidson & Company, the incumbent auditors of the Company, were re-appointed auditors of Irving for the coming year.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, a Joint Exploration Agreement with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC). JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website:  www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,
President, CEO & Director

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.


All news about IRVING RESOURCES INC.
05:54pIrving Resources Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting
GL
08/04Irving Resources Announces Completion of Non-Brokered Private Placement
GL
08/04Irving Resources Inc. announced that it has received CAD 3.327219 million in funding fr..
CI
07/28IRVING RESOURCES : Q1 May 31, 2022
PU
07/28Irving Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended May 31, 2022
CI
07/21IRVING RESOURCES : Voting Instruction Form
PU
07/21IRVING RESOURCES : Financial Statement Request Form
PU
07/21IRVING RESOURCES : Notice and Access Notification
PU
07/13Irving Resources Announces Completion of Non-Brokered Private Placements
GL
07/13Irving Resources Inc. announced that it has received CAD 2.97454 million in funding fro..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -2,82 M -2,18 M -2,18 M
Net cash 2022 9,57 M 7,38 M 7,38 M
P/E ratio 2022 -24,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 65,8 M 50,7 M 50,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart IRVING RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Irving Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRVING RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Akiko Levinson President & Non-Independent Director
Lisa Sharp Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kevin Durell Box Independent Director
Quinton Todd Hennigh Director & Technical Advisor
Haruo Harada Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRVING RESOURCES INC.-30.00%51
BHP GROUP LIMITED26.34%145 855
RIO TINTO PLC3.13%99 828
GLENCORE PLC34.95%77 661
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)80.64%46 000
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-2.40%42 365