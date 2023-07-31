Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS (Is GYO) is a real estate investment trust, primarily engaged in the investment and development of real estate projects in Turkey. The majority of its real estate portfolio is made up of office buildings, shopping centers and hypermarkets, land, hotels, money and capital market instruments, as well as other projects. Some of the Company's properties include Is Towers Complex, Kanyon Project, Real Hypermarket Building, Cinari Bahce Tuzla, Taksim Office Project, as well as such planned projects, as Tuzla Land and Izmir Project. Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS is a member of the Is Group. As of December 15, 2011, it owned 50% shares of Kanyon yonetim Isletim Ve Pazarlama Ltd.Sti. and Nesti in Globe (NIC) B.V.

Sector Commercial REITs