İş Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı Anonim Şirketi Condensed Statement of Financial Position (Balance Sheet) For the Interim Period Ended June 30, 2023
(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("TL") unless otherwise indicated.)
Reviewed
Audited
Notes
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets
2.122.406.625
1.837.079.701
Cash and cash equivalents
5
601.941.882
1.246.119.883
Financial investments
6
--
128.943.342
Trade receivables
8
178.646.726
144.545.368
Trade receivables from related parties
24
3.780.091
10.193.000
Trade receivables from third parties
174.866.635
134.352.368
Other receivables
9
10.559.143
9.028.038
Other receivables from third parties
10.559.143
9.028.038
Inventories
11
53.825.434
58.508.963
Inventories in progress
11
927.494.604
--
Prepaid expenses
16
286.498.688
193.575.742
Prepaid expenses to related parties
24
48.204.967
397.621
Prepaid expenses to third parties
238.293.721
193.178.121
Other current assets
16
63.440.148
56.358.365
Non-current assets
20.984.436.418
15.580.139.555
Financial investments
6
713.715.544
555.334.332
Trade receivables
8
12.579.533
117.453
Other trade receivables from third parties
12.579.533
117.453
Inventories
11
1.865.963.367
1.043.171.764
Equity accounted investees
3
13.441.152
10.342.436
Investment properties
10
15.908.555.000
12.077.814.730
Investment properties under development
10
2.260.285.000
1.735.642.000
Tangible assets
12
194.247.048
143.597.505
Intangible assets
13
3.308.507
2.653.667
Prepaid expenses
16
12.341.267
11.465.668
Prepaid expenses to third parties
12.341.267
11.465.668
TOTAL ASSETS
23.106.843.043
17.417.219.256
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
2
İş Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı Anonim Şirketi Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss
For the Interim Period Ended June 30, 2023
(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("TL") unless otherwise indicated.)
Reviewed
Reviewed
Reviewed
Reviewed
Notes
January 1 -
April 1 -
January 1 -
April 1 -
June 30 2023
June 30 2023
June 30 2022
June 30 2022
Revenue
19
364.894.305
176.099.136
311.235.233
171.753.868
Cost of sales (-)
19
(70.228.279)
(36.722.651)
(87.677.782)
(43.816.633)
Gross Profit
294.666.026
139.376.485
223.557.451
127.937.235
General administrative expenses (-)
20
(54.264.406)
(27.357.766)
(23.299.503)
(13.464.901)
Marketing expenses (-)
20
(14.048.252)
(6.920.058)
(11.425.522)
(6.949.883)
Other operating income
21
4.800.087.865
4.789.675.279
21.301.072
13.404.120
Other operating expenses (-)
21
--
1.597.641
(2.118.118)
(1.034.746)
Operating profit
5.026.441.233
4.896.371.581
208.015.380
119.891.825
Expenses under investment activities (-)
21
(7.197.754)
--
--
--
Share of profit of equity-accounted
3
investees
5.098.716
3.478.738
2.847.477
1.442.145
Operating Profit Before Financing
Expense
5.024.342.195
4.899.850.319
210.862.857
121.333.970
Financing income
22
--
--
--
(2.905.962)
Financing expenses (-)
22
(221.804.255)
(110.407.158)
(77.680.229)
(51.352.996)
Operating Profit before Tax From
Continuing Operations
4.802.537.940
4.789.443.161
133.182.628
67.075.012
Tax Expense From Continuing
Operations
- Corporate tax charge
--
--
--
--
- Deferred tax benefit
--
--
--
--
Period Profit
4.802.537.940
4.789.443.161
133.182.628
67.075.012
Earnings per share
23
0,0501
0,0500
0,0014
0,0007
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
3
İş Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı Anonim Şirketi Condensed Statement of Other Comprehensive Income For the Interim Period Ended June 30, 2023
(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("TL") unless otherwise indicated.)
Reviewed
Reviewed
Reviewed
Reviewed
January 1 - April 1 - June
January 1 -
April 1 -
Notes
June 30 2023
30 2023
June 30 2022
June 30 2022
Net profit for the period
4.802.537.940
4.789.443.161
133.182.628
67.075.012
Other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income that will
54.570.541
54.570.541
--
--
never be reclassified to profit or loss
Revaluation and classification of gains /
12
losses
54.570.541
54.570.541
--
--
Actuarial gain/(loss) arising from
defined benefit plans
--
--
--
--
Other comprehensive revenue
54.570.541
54.570.541
--
--
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE
4.857.108.481
4.844.013.702
133.182.628
67.075.012
REVENUE
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
4
İş Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı Anonim Şirketi Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity
For the Interim Period Ended June 30, 2023
(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("TL") unless otherwise indicated.)
Other comprehensive
income that will never be
reclassified to profit or
loss
Inflation restatement
Revaluation and
difference on share
Share
classification of
Legal
Prior years'
Net profit for the
Notes
Share capital
capital
premium
Other earnings/losses
gains/losses
reserves
profits
period
Equity
Balances as of January 1, 2022
958.750.000
240.146.090
423.981
(462.510)
56.043.574
71.190.580
2.819.651.274
1.329.919.890
5.475.662.879
Transfers
--
--
--
--
--
6.602.238
1.323.317.652
(1.329.919.890)
--
Total comprehensive income
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
133.182.628
133.182.628
Balances as of June 30, 2022
18
958.750.000
240.146.090
423.981
(462.510)
56.043.574
77.792.818
4.142.968.926
133.182.628
5.608.845.507
Balances as of January 1, 2023
958.750.000
240.146.090
423.981
(5.314.802)
141.279.787
77.792.818
4.142.968.926
8.364.189.262
13.920.236.062
Transfers
--
--
--
--
--
21.493.985
8.342.695.277
(8.364.189.262)
--
Total comprehensive income
--
--
--
--
54.570.541
--
--
4.802.537.940
4.857.108.481
Balances as of June 30, 2023
18
958.750.000
240.146.090
423.981
(5.314.802)
195.850.328
99.286.803
12.485.664.203
4.802.537.940
18.777.344.543
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
5
