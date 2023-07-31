İş Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı Anonim Şirketi Condensed Statement of Financial Position (Balance Sheet) For the Interim Period Ended June 30, 2023

(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("TL") unless otherwise indicated.)

Reviewed

Audited

Notes

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

ASSETS

Current assets

2.122.406.625

1.837.079.701

Cash and cash equivalents

5

601.941.882

1.246.119.883

Financial investments

6

--

128.943.342

Trade receivables

8

178.646.726

144.545.368

Trade receivables from related parties

24

3.780.091

10.193.000

Trade receivables from third parties

174.866.635

134.352.368

Other receivables

9

10.559.143

9.028.038

Other receivables from third parties

10.559.143

9.028.038

Inventories

11

53.825.434

58.508.963

Inventories in progress

11

927.494.604

--

Prepaid expenses

16

286.498.688

193.575.742

Prepaid expenses to related parties

24

48.204.967

397.621

Prepaid expenses to third parties

238.293.721

193.178.121

Other current assets

16

63.440.148

56.358.365

Non-current assets

20.984.436.418

15.580.139.555

Financial investments

6

713.715.544

555.334.332

Trade receivables

8

12.579.533

117.453

Other trade receivables from third parties

12.579.533

117.453

Inventories

11

1.865.963.367

1.043.171.764

Equity accounted investees

3

13.441.152

10.342.436

Investment properties

10

15.908.555.000

12.077.814.730

Investment properties under development

10

2.260.285.000

1.735.642.000

Tangible assets

12

194.247.048

143.597.505

Intangible assets

13

3.308.507

2.653.667

Prepaid expenses

16

12.341.267

11.465.668

Prepaid expenses to third parties

12.341.267

11.465.668

TOTAL ASSETS

23.106.843.043

17.417.219.256

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

İş Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı Anonim Şirketi Condensed Statement of Financial Position (Balance Sheet) For the Interim Period Ended June 30, 2023

(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("TL") unless otherwise indicated.

Reviewed

Audited

Notes

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

LIABILITIES

Short-Term Obligations

4.318.525.851

3.488.283.156

Short term loans and borrowings

7

3.363.389.894

2.783.057.890

Loans and borrowings to related parties

24

3.076.836.470

909.896.992

Loans and borrowings to third parties

286.553.424

1.873.160.898

Current portion of long term loans and borrowings

7

570.053.176

615.429.589

Loans and borrowings to related parties

24

122.580.015

122.645.658

Loans and borrowings to third parties

447.473.161

492.783.931

Trade payables

8

39.495.233

18.433.078

Trade payables to related parties

24

24.975.022

7.466.348

Trade payables to third parties

14.520.211

10.966.730

Other payables

9

35.792.744

24.213.754

Other payables to third parties

35.792.744

24.213.754

Liabilities from contracts with customers

17

201.318.105

15.327.577

Contractual obligations from sales of goods and services

201.318.105

15.327.577

Deferred income (Excluding liabilities from contracts with

16

customers)

87.567.622

2.022.923

Deferred income from related parties

24

123.468

104.619

Deferred income from third parties

87.444.154

1.918.304

Short-term provisions

4.384.443

6.374.683

Provisions for employee benefits

15

1.911.470

958.829

Other short-term provisions

14

2.472.973

5.415.854

Other short-term liabilities

16

16.524.634

9.212.963

Derivatives

6

--

14.210.699

Long-term liabilities

10.972.649

8.700.038

Long term provisions

15

10.972.649

8.700.038

Provisions for employee benefits

10.972.649

8.700.038

EQUITY

18.777.344.543

13.920.236.062

Share capital

18

958.750.000

958.750.000

Inflation restatement difference on share capital

18

240.146.090

240.146.090

Share premium

18

423.981

423.981

Other comprehensive income that will never be reclassified to

profit or loss

190.535.526

135.964.985

Revaluation and classification of gains / losses

195.850.328

141.279.787

Other earnings/ losses

(5.314.802)

(5.314.802)

Legal reserves

18

99.286.803

77.792.818

Prior years' profits

18

12.485.664.203

4.142.968.926

Net profit for the period

4.802.537.940

8.364.189.262

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

23.106.843.043

17.417.219.256

2

İş Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı Anonim Şirketi Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss

For the Interim Period Ended June 30, 2023

(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("TL") unless otherwise indicated.)

Reviewed

Reviewed

Reviewed

Reviewed

Notes

January 1 -

April 1 -

January 1 -

April 1 -

June 30 2023

June 30 2023

June 30 2022

June 30 2022

Revenue

19

364.894.305

176.099.136

311.235.233

171.753.868

Cost of sales (-)

19

(70.228.279)

(36.722.651)

(87.677.782)

(43.816.633)

Gross Profit

294.666.026

139.376.485

223.557.451

127.937.235

General administrative expenses (-)

20

(54.264.406)

(27.357.766)

(23.299.503)

(13.464.901)

Marketing expenses (-)

20

(14.048.252)

(6.920.058)

(11.425.522)

(6.949.883)

Other operating income

21

4.800.087.865

4.789.675.279

21.301.072

13.404.120

Other operating expenses (-)

21

--

1.597.641

(2.118.118)

(1.034.746)

Operating profit

5.026.441.233

4.896.371.581

208.015.380

119.891.825

Expenses under investment activities (-)

21

(7.197.754)

--

--

--

Share of profit of equity-accounted

3

investees

5.098.716

3.478.738

2.847.477

1.442.145

Operating Profit Before Financing

Expense

5.024.342.195

4.899.850.319

210.862.857

121.333.970

Financing income

22

--

--

--

(2.905.962)

Financing expenses (-)

22

(221.804.255)

(110.407.158)

(77.680.229)

(51.352.996)

Operating Profit before Tax From

Continuing Operations

4.802.537.940

4.789.443.161

133.182.628

67.075.012

Tax Expense From Continuing

Operations

- Corporate tax charge

--

--

--

--

- Deferred tax benefit

--

--

--

--

Period Profit

4.802.537.940

4.789.443.161

133.182.628

67.075.012

Earnings per share

23

0,0501

0,0500

0,0014

0,0007

3

İş Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı Anonim Şirketi Condensed Statement of Other Comprehensive Income For the Interim Period Ended June 30, 2023

(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("TL") unless otherwise indicated.)

Reviewed

Reviewed

Reviewed

Reviewed

January 1 - April 1 - June

January 1 -

April 1 -

Notes

June 30 2023

30 2023

June 30 2022

June 30 2022

Net profit for the period

4.802.537.940

4.789.443.161

133.182.628

67.075.012

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income that will

54.570.541

54.570.541

--

--

never be reclassified to profit or loss

Revaluation and classification of gains /

12

losses

54.570.541

54.570.541

--

--

Actuarial gain/(loss) arising from

defined benefit plans

--

--

--

--

Other comprehensive revenue

54.570.541

54.570.541

--

--

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE

4.857.108.481

4.844.013.702

133.182.628

67.075.012

REVENUE

4

İş Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı Anonim Şirketi Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

For the Interim Period Ended June 30, 2023

For the Interim Period Ended June 30, 2023

(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("TL") unless otherwise indicated.)

Other comprehensive

income that will never be

reclassified to profit or

loss

Inflation restatement

Revaluation and

difference on share

Share

classification of

Legal

Prior years'

Net profit for the

Notes

Share capital

capital

premium

Other earnings/losses

gains/losses

reserves

profits

period

Equity

Balances as of January 1, 2022

958.750.000

240.146.090

423.981

(462.510)

56.043.574

71.190.580

2.819.651.274

1.329.919.890

5.475.662.879

Transfers

--

--

--

--

--

6.602.238

1.323.317.652

(1.329.919.890)

--

Total comprehensive income

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

133.182.628

133.182.628

Balances as of June 30, 2022

18

958.750.000

240.146.090

423.981

(462.510)

56.043.574

77.792.818

4.142.968.926

133.182.628

5.608.845.507

Balances as of January 1, 2023

958.750.000

240.146.090

423.981

(5.314.802)

141.279.787

77.792.818

4.142.968.926

8.364.189.262

13.920.236.062

Transfers

--

--

--

--

--

21.493.985

8.342.695.277

(8.364.189.262)

--

Total comprehensive income

--

--

--

--

54.570.541

--

--

4.802.537.940

4.857.108.481

Balances as of June 30, 2023

18

958.750.000

240.146.090

423.981

(5.314.802)

195.850.328

99.286.803

12.485.664.203

4.802.537.940

18.777.344.543

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

5

