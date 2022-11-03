Advanced search
    ISGYO   TRAISGYO91Q3

IS GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI A.S.

(ISGYO)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-11-01
7.440 TRY   -1.20%
03:15aIs Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : Investor Presentation 30.09.2022
PU
10/28Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : 2022-3.Period
PU
10/27Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : Investor Presentation 30.09.2022

11/03/2022 | 03:15am EDT
Sınıflandırma: HİZMETE ÖZEL | Classification: CONFIDENTIAL

Sınıflandırma: HİZMETE ÖZEL | Classification: CONFIDENTIAL

IS REIC

IS REIC was established in 1999, by the strategic partnership of Isbank.

Mcap

TL 5.868 mn Total Mcap of the sector is ~ TL 125 bn.

Asset Size

TL 7.812 mn

Equity Size

TL 5.653 mn

Real Estate Portfolio

TL 6.835 mn

Rental Portfolio Size

TL 5.178 mn

Rental Income for 2022/9M

TL 264 mn

Almost 66% of the capital is held by Is Group.

39% of the capital is in free float

*Figures from MKK as of 23.03.2022 Sınıflandırma: HİZMETE ÖZEL | Classification: CONFIDENTIAL

Why IS REIC?

  • Diversified real estate portfolio
  • Office 54%, retail 22%, projects 17%
  • Solid & growing rental income
  • ~TL 264 mn rental income for 9M2022
  • 2022 YE expectation TL 330-350 mn
  • Financially strong tenants & long-term leases
  • 48% of the rental income comes from İş Group
  • Investment models with long-term leases; turn-key 25 years, B.O.T. 72 years
  • No foreign currency debt
  • Strong shareholder structure

Sınıflandırma: HİZMETE ÖZEL | Classification: CONFIDENTIAL

Sınıflandırma: HİZMETE ÖZEL | Classification: CONFIDENTIAL

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 07:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 491 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
Net income 2021 1 330 M 71,4 M 71,4 M
Net Debt 2021 877 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,18x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 133 M 383 M 383 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,05x
EV / Sales 2021 7,71x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 37,4%
Duration : Period :
Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 7,44 TRY
Average target price 4,00 TRY
Spread / Average Target -46,2%
Managers and Directors
Hasan Kimya Bolat General Manager & Executive Director
Ömer Barlas Ülkü Assistant GM, Group Head-Accounting, Finance & IT
Sezgin Yilmaz Chairman
Arzu Erdem Independent Non-Executive Director
Ilkay Arikan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IS GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI A.S.145.54%383
EQUINIX, INC.-35.06%50 502
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-14.69%38 419
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-46.72%27 851
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-36.14%23 753
W. P. CAREY INC.-8.14%14 796