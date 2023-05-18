Advanced search
    ISGYO   TRAISGYO91Q3

IS GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI A.S.

(ISGYO)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-05-16
8.070 TRY   +1.25%
04:49aIs Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : Investor Presentation 31.03.2023
PU
05/03Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : 2023-1.Period
PU
05/02Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : Investor Presentation 31.03.2023

05/18/2023 | 04:49am EDT
Sınıflandırma: HİZMETE ÖZEL | Classification: CONFIDENTIAL

IS REIC

IS REIC was established in 1999, by the strategic partnership of Isbank.

  • Mcap

TL 8.705 mn

Total Mcap of the sector is ~ TL 183 bn.

Asset Size

TL 17.771 mn

Equity Size

TL 13.933 mn

Real Estate Portfolio

TL 16.410 mn

Rental Portfolio Size

TL 12.034 mn

Rental Income for 2023/Q1

TL 161 mn

Almost 65% of the capital is held by Is Group

37% of the capital is in free float

*Figures from MKK as of 21.03.2023

Why IS REIC?

  • Diversified real estate portfolio
  • Office 55%, projects 26%, retail 19%
  • Solid & growing rental income
  • ~TL 161 mn rental income for Q1 2023
  • Financially strong tenants & long-term leases
  • 45% of the rental income comes from İş Group
  • Investment models with long-term leases; turn-key 25 years, B.O.T. 72 years
  • No foreign currency debt
  • Strong shareholder structure

Disclaimer

Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 08:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 134 M 57,4 M 57,4 M
Net income 2023 2 251 M 114 M 114 M
Net Debt 2023 2 064 M 104 M 104 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,51x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 737 M 392 M 392 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,64x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart IS GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,07 TRY
Average target price 13,93 TRY
Spread / Average Target 72,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hasan Kimya Bolat General Manager & Executive Director
Ömer Barlas Ülkü Assistant GM, Group Head-Accounting, Finance & IT
Can Yücel Chairman
Arzu Erdem Independent Non-Executive Director
Ilkay Arikan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IS GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI A.S.-24.15%392
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-4.38%40 589
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-19.34%20 329
W. P. CAREY INC.-10.77%14 857
SEGRO PLC6.73%12 406
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-1.47%10 175
