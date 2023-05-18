Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : Investor Presentation 31.03.2023
IS REIC
IS REIC was established in 1999, by the strategic partnership of Isbank.
TL 8.705 mn
Total Mcap of the sector is ~ TL 183 bn.
• Asset Size
TL 17.771 mn
• Equity Size
TL 13.933 mn
• Real Estate Portfolio
TL 16.410 mn
• Rental Portfolio Size
TL 12.034 mn
• Rental Income for 2023/Q1
TL 161 mn
Almost 65% of the capital is held by Is Group
37% of the capital is in free float
*Figures from MKK as of 21.03.2023
Diversified real estate portfolio
Office 55%, projects 26%, retail 19%
Solid & growing rental income
~TL 161 mn rental income for Q1 2023
Financially strong tenants & long-term leases
45% of the rental income comes from İş Group
Investment models with long-term leases; turn-key 25 years, B.O.T. 72 years
No foreign currency debt
Strong shareholder structure
Sales 2023
1 134 M
57,4 M
57,4 M
Net income 2023
2 251 M
114 M
114 M
Net Debt 2023
2 064 M
104 M
104 M
P/E ratio 2023
3,51x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
7 737 M
392 M
392 M
EV / Sales 2023
8,64x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees
72
Free-Float
37,4%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
8,07 TRY
Average target price
13,93 TRY
Spread / Average Target
72,6%
