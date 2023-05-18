Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : Investor Presentation 31.03.2023

IS REIC was established in 1999, by the strategic partnership of Isbank.

Total Mcap of the sector is ~ TL 183 bn.

• Asset Size TL 17.771 mn • Equity Size TL 13.933 mn • Real Estate Portfolio TL 16.410 mn • Rental Portfolio Size TL 12.034 mn • Rental Income for 2023/Q1 TL 161 mn

Almost 65% of the capital is held by Is Group

37% of the capital is in free float

*Figures from MKK as of 21.03.2023

