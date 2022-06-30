Log in
ISA : Results of Annual General Meeting and Availability of B-BBEE Annual Compliance Report

06/30/2022 | 11:53am EDT
ISA Holdings Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number 1998/009608/06) Share code: ISA ISIN: ZAE000067344 ("ISA" or "the Company")

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND AVAILABILITY OF B-BBEE ANNUAL

COMPLIANCE REPORT

Results of Annual General Meeting

Shareholders are advised that, at the annual general meeting of ISA held today, all the resolutions as set out in the notice of annual general meeting were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders.

The number of shares voted in person or by proxy was 111 662 500 representing 65.46% of the total issued share capital of the same class of ISA shares.

The resolutions proposed at the meeting, together with the percentage of votes carried for and against each resolution, as well as the percentage of shares abstained, are set out below:

% of votes

% of votes

carried for the

against the

% of shares

Resolution

resolution

resolution

abstained

Ordinary resolution 1: To re-elect Desmond Seaton as

100.00

0.00

0.21

an independent non-executive director of ISA

Ordinary resolution 2: To re-elect Nhlanhla Maphothi as

99.98

0.02

0.21

an independent non-executive director of ISA

Ordinary resolution 3: To approve the appointment of

Desmond Seaton as member and chairperson of the Audit

100.00

0.00

0.21

and Risk committee

Ordinary resolution 4: To approve the appointment of

99.98

0.02

0.21

Onica Seku as member of the Audit and Risk committee

Ordinary resolution 5: To approve the appointment of

Nhlanhla Maphothi as member of the Audit and Risk

99.98

0.02

0.21

committee

Ordinary resolution 6: To confirm the appointment of

Mahdi Meyer Steyn Chartered Accountants Inc. (MMS) as

external auditors of the Company together with the

appointment of Tiana Kluyts as the individual registered

auditor for the ensuing financial year and determination of

99.98

0.02

0.21

remuneration

Ordinary resolution 7: Control of authorised but

99.91

0.09

0.21

unissued ordinary shares

Ordinary resolution 8: General authority to issue

99.91

0.09

0.21

ordinary shares, and to sell treasury shares, for cash

Ordinary resolution 9: Signature of documents

100.00

0.00

0.21

Ordinary resolution 10: Non-binding advisory vote to

endorse the Company's remuneration policy and

-

-

-

implementation policy

Ordinary resolution 10.1: Endorsement of

the

99.98

0.02

0.21

Company's remuneration policy

Ordinary resolution 10.2: Endorsement of

the

99.98

0.02

0.21

Company's implementation report

Special resolution 1: Approval of the non-executive

99.80

0.20

0.09

directors' remuneration for the ensuing financial year

Special resolution 2: General approval to acquire shares

99.98

0.02

0.21

Special resolution 3: Financial assistance

for

99.98

0.02

0.21

subscription of securities

Special resolution 4: Loans or other financial assistance

99.98

0.02

0.21

to directors and inter-related companies

Availability of B-BBEE Compliance Report

Shareholders are advised that the Company's annual compliance report in terms of Section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act No. 46 of 2013, is available on the Company's website https://www.isa.co.za/docs/BBBEE_Compliance_Report-20220630-01.pdf

Johannesburg

30 June 2022

Designated Adviser

Merchantec Capital

ISA Holdings Limited published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
