ISA : Results of Annual General Meeting and Availability of B-BBEE Annual Compliance Report
06/30/2022 | 11:53am EDT
ISA Holdings Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number 1998/009608/06) Share code: ISA ISIN: ZAE000067344 ("ISA" or "the Company")
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND AVAILABILITY OF B-BBEE ANNUAL
COMPLIANCE REPORT
Results of Annual General Meeting
Shareholders are advised that, at the annual general meeting of ISA held today, all the resolutions as set out in the notice of annual general meeting were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders.
The number of shares voted in person or by proxy was 111 662 500 representing 65.46% of the total issued share capital of the same class of ISA shares.
The resolutions proposed at the meeting, together with the percentage of votes carried for and against each resolution, as well as the percentage of shares abstained, are set out below:
% of votes
% of votes
carried for the
against the
% of shares
Resolution
resolution
resolution
abstained
Ordinary resolution 1: To re-elect Desmond Seaton as
100.00
0.00
0.21
an independent non-executive director of ISA
Ordinary resolution 2: To re-elect Nhlanhla Maphothi as
99.98
0.02
0.21
an independent non-executive director of ISA
Ordinary resolution 3: To approve the appointment of
Desmond Seaton as member and chairperson of the Audit
100.00
0.00
0.21
and Risk committee
Ordinary resolution 4: To approve the appointment of
99.98
0.02
0.21
Onica Seku as member of the Audit and Risk committee
Ordinary resolution 5: To approve the appointment of
Nhlanhla Maphothi as member of the Audit and Risk
99.98
0.02
0.21
committee
Ordinary resolution 6: To confirm the appointment of
Mahdi Meyer Steyn Chartered Accountants Inc. (MMS) as
external auditors of the Company together with the
appointment of Tiana Kluyts as the individual registered
auditor for the ensuing financial year and determination of
99.98
0.02
0.21
remuneration
Ordinary resolution 7: Control of authorised but
99.91
0.09
0.21
unissued ordinary shares
Ordinary resolution 8: General authority to issue
99.91
0.09
0.21
ordinary shares, and to sell treasury shares, for cash
Ordinary resolution 9: Signature of documents
100.00
0.00
0.21
Ordinary resolution 10: Non-binding advisory vote to
endorse the Company's remuneration policy and
-
-
-
implementation policy
Ordinary resolution 10.1: Endorsement of
the
99.98
0.02
0.21
Company's remuneration policy
Ordinary resolution 10.2: Endorsement of
the
99.98
0.02
0.21
Company's implementation report
Special resolution 1: Approval of the non-executive
99.80
0.20
0.09
directors' remuneration for the ensuing financial year
Special resolution 2: General approval to acquire shares
99.98
0.02
0.21
Special resolution 3: Financial assistance
for
99.98
0.02
0.21
subscription of securities
Special resolution 4: Loans or other financial assistance
