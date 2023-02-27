Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Isabella Bank Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISBA   US4642141059

ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION

(ISBA)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:10:56 2023-02-27 pm EST
24.40 USD   -0.16%
05:15pIsabella Bank Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pIsabella Bank : Announces First Quarter 2023 Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
04:33pIsabella Bank Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Isabella Bank : Announces First Quarter 2023 Dividend - Form 8-K

02/27/2023 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Isabella Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Dividend
Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, February 27, 2023 - Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX:ISBA) today announced its Board of Directors declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.28 per common share at its regular meeting on February 22, 2023. The dividend will be payable March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2023. Based on ISBA's closing stock price of $24.25 per share as of February 22, 2023, the annualized cash dividend yield is 4.62%.
"I am pleased to announce the first quarter cash dividend of $0.28 per share, which is an increase of 3.70% over the first quarter of 2022. Our dividend is a reflection of our commitment to increase shareholder value and provide an attractive dividend yield. Our recently issued financial results for 2022 is further evidence of this commitment, as we produced record results for net income and earnings per share," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer.
About the Corporation
Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has twenty-nine locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.
For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Invest in Us link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Isabella Bank Corporation published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 22:01:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION
05:15pIsabella Bank Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pIsabella Bank : Announces First Quarter 2023 Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
04:33pIsabella Bank Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/22Isabella Bank Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
02/10Strong Fourth Quarter Caps Record Year for Isabella Bank Corporation
PR
02/09Isabella Bank : Strong Fourth Quarter Caps Record Year for Isabella Bank Corporation - For..
PU
02/09Isabella Bank Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year..
CI
2022ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Isabella Bank : Coffin Joins Isabella Bank Corporation Board - Form 8-K
PU
2022Isabella Bank Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75,3 M - -
Net income 2022 22,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,31x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 185 M 185 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Isabella Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 24,44 $
Average target price 27,00 $
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jae A. Evans President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neil M. McDonnell Chief Financial Officer
Sarah R. Opperman Chairman
David J. Maness Independent Director
Thomas L. Kleinhardt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION0.00%185
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.36%144 861
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.63%70 056
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-4.38%50 472
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.78%50 067
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-8.17%41 203