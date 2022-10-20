Advanced search
ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION

(ISBA)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:23 2022-10-20 am EDT
21.55 USD   +1.75%
Isabella Bank : Announces Further Earnings Growth in Third Quarter - Form 8-K
PU
ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Isabella Bank Corporation to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 22nd
AQ
Isabella Bank : Announces Further Earnings Growth in Third Quarter - Form 8-K

10/20/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Further Earnings Growth in Third Quarter
Record net income up 26% over third quarter 2021
Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, October 20, 2022 - Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) reported a record net income of $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $15.9 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. Earnings per common share were $0.78 in the third quarter and $2.11 for the first nine months of 2022.
Third-quarter 2022 highlights, compared to the same period in 2021, include:
•Net income increased 25.6% to $5.9 million.
•Net interest income improved $2.5 million, or 19%, aided by a 34% decline in interest expense.
•Net interest margin yield increased 43 basis points.
•Earnings per share improved 32% to $0.78.
Additionally, deposits grew $31.2 million during the third quarter, up $80.7 million year to date, an increase of nearly 5%.
"Isabella Bank continued to deliver strong financial results this quarter. The Federal Reserve's 2022 rate decisions contributed to a significant gain in net interest income and improvement in our net interest margin," said Jae A. Evans, President & CEO. "Further improvement is expected through the remainder of 2022.
"What's more, our commitment to shareholders, communities and customers continues to be seen through active implementation of multiple strategic initiatives," Evans said. "Construction is well underway on a third full-service branch in Saginaw, and customer response to our new, enhanced online banking system and mobile app has been tremendous."



Operating Results

Net income: Net income for third quarter 2022 was $5.9 million, a 25.6% increase compared to $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, net income was $15.9 million, compared to $14.7 million in the same period of 2021.
Net interest income: Net interest income for the third quarter 2022 improved by $2.5 million or 19% compared to the third quarter of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, net interest income increased $5.0 million or 12.7% compared to the same period in 2021. While Paycheck Protection Program loan fees declined during the period, rising interest rates within the loan portfolio and growth in investment securities led to a $2.8 million increase in gross interest income during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. The Corporation continued to benefit from a strategic reduction in higher-cost borrowings as interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $2.2 million, or 37.1%, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. The provision for loan loss for the first nine months of 2022 was $540,000 compared to a $599,000 provision reversal during the same period in 2021, when initial concerns over potential credit quality issues related to the onset of the pandemic did not materialize.
Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income increased $180,000 during the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period in 2021. A $1.1 million increase in service charges and fees including $605,000 of income related to mortgage servicing rights was offset by a $891,000 reduction in gain on sale of loans as residential mortgage originations declined in comparison to 2021. Noninterest expenses for the first nine months of 2022 increased $2.4 million, as a result of increased compensation and benefits cost, other losses, consulting, donations and community relations expenses.
Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.28% and 2.85% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, an increase of 43 basis points. The net yield was 3.10% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to 2.87% for the same period in 2021. Considering the rate increases during the first nine months of 2022 and the anticipation of future rate increases in the remainder of the year, the Corporation expects continued improvement in the net yield on interest earning assets.
Balance Sheet
Assets: The Corporation had $2.06 billion in total assets and $2.8 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022. Managed assets included loans sold and serviced of $268.9 million and $464.1 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth.
Loans: Loans outstanding as ofSeptember 30, 2022 totaled $1.2 billion. Gross loans declined $64.9 million since December 31, 2021 due to a decrease in the amount of $70.5 million in advances to mortgage brokers, which is included within the commercial loan portfolio, however, is not considered a component of the Corporation's core


lending business. Credit quality remained strong as evidenced by total past due and nonaccrual loans which were 0.32% of gross loans as of September 30, 2022.
Deposits: Total deposits were $1.8 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $80.7 million, or 4.7%, since December 31, 2021. Growth in accounts from new customers is the driving factor behind this increase.
Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of September 30, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 9.07%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 14.10% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.83%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.
Dividend: During the third quarter of 2022, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $21.40 as of September 30, 2022, the annualized cash dividend yield was 5.05%.
About the Corporation
Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 119 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.
For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.


INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30
2022 		December 31
2021
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 26,763 $ 25,563
Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks 72,149 79,767
Total cash and cash equivalents 98,912 105,330
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 581,233 490,601
Mortgage loans available-for-sale 934 1,735
Loans
Commercial 730,504 807,439
Agricultural 96,850 93,955
Residential real estate 334,412 326,361
Consumer 74,385 73,282
Gross loans 1,236,151 1,301,037
Less allowance for loan and lease losses 9,677 9,103
Net loans 1,226,474 1,291,934
Premises and equipment 25,107 24,419
Corporate owned life insurance policies 32,764 32,472
Equity securities without readily determinable fair values 15,496 17,383
Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,290 48,302
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 34,767 19,982
TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,063,977 $ 2,032,158
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Noninterest bearing $ 510,127 $ 448,352
Interest bearing demand deposits 368,537 364,563
Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings 842,081 818,841
Certificates of deposit over $250 70,288 78,583
Total deposits 1,791,033 1,710,339
Borrowed funds
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 52,479 50,162
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 20,000
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,225 29,158
Total borrowed funds 81,704 99,320
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,628 11,451
Total liabilities 1,887,365 1,821,110
Shareholders' equity
Common stock - no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 7,564,348 shares (including 139,084 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022 and 7,532,641 shares (including 105,654 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 129,094 129,052
Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 4,888 4,545
Retained earnings 85,497 75,592
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (42,867) 1,859
Total shareholders' equity 176,612 211,048
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,063,977 $ 2,032,158


INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
September 30 		Nine Months Ended
September 30
2022 2021 2022 2021
Interest income
Loans, including fees $ 13,563 $ 13,033 $ 39,120 $ 38,634
Available-for-sale securities
Taxable 2,209 1,224 5,851 3,529
Nontaxable 726 725 2,090 2,393
Federal funds sold and other 521 160 822 516
Total interest income 17,019 15,142 47,883 45,072
Interest expense
Deposits 908 1,251 2,698 4,363
Borrowings
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 9 13 26 40
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 33 299 152 1,093
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 266 266 798 349
Total interest expense 1,216 1,829 3,674 5,845
Net interest income 15,803 13,313 44,209 39,227
Provision for loan losses 18 (107) 540 (599)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,785 13,420 43,669 39,826
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees 2,122 1,964 6,615 5,489
Wealth management fees 679 772 2,217 2,274
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 223 201 655 577
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 174 339 568 1,459
Other 54 91 339 415
Total noninterest income 3,252 3,367 10,394 10,214
Noninterest expenses
Compensation and benefits 6,369 6,116 18,480 17,693
Furniture and equipment 1,490 1,349 4,382 4,049
Occupancy 918 866 2,813 2,726
Other 3,140 2,854 9,223 8,029
Total noninterest expenses 11,917 11,185 34,898 32,497
Income before federal income tax expense 7,120 5,602 19,165 17,543
Federal income tax expense 1,233 916 3,249 2,838
NET INCOME $ 5,887 $ 4,686 $ 15,916 $ 14,705
Earnings per common share
Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.59 $ 2.11 $ 1.85
Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.58 $ 2.08 $ 1.82
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.81 $ 0.81


AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
Average
Balance 		Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		Average
Yield /
Rate 		Average
Balance 		Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans $ 1,256,723 $ 13,563 4.32 % $ 1,203,468 $ 13,033 4.33 %
Taxable investment securities 490,751 2,190 1.79 % 332,056 1,224 1.47 %
Nontaxable investment securities 110,058 1,002 3.64 % 113,857 1,035 3.64 %
Fed funds sold 16 - 1.98 % 4 - 0.02 %
Other 101,687 521 2.05 % 262,023 160 0.24 %
Total earning assets 1,959,235 17,276 3.53 % 1,911,408 15,452 3.23 %
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for loan losses (9,691) (9,361)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks 24,875 30,120
Premises and equipment 24,475 24,540
Accrued income and other assets 78,151 109,750
Total assets $ 2,077,045 $ 2,066,457
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits $ 381,282 $ 64 0.07 % $ 366,345 $ 46 0.05 %
Savings deposits 642,916 270 0.17 % 565,814 161 0.11 %
Time deposits 262,628 574 0.87 % 323,322 1,044 1.29 %
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 49,267 9 0.07 % 62,790 13 0.08 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,739 33 1.96 % 62,718 299 1.91 %
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,211 266 3.64 % 29,124 266 3.65 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 1,372,043 1,216 0.35 % 1,410,113 1,829 0.52 %
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits 497,215 419,017
Other 13,627 12,826
Shareholders' equity 194,160 224,501
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,077,045 $ 2,066,457
Net interest income (FTE) $ 16,060 $ 13,623
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) 3.28 % 2.85 %


Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
Average
Balance 		Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		Average
Yield /
Rate 		Average
Balance 		Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans $ 1,251,206 $ 39,120 4.17 % $ 1,202,060 $ 38,634 4.29 %
Taxable investment securities 462,675 5,795 1.67 % 268,435 3,529 1.75 %
Nontaxable investment securities 107,041 2,934 3.65 % 122,675 3,346 3.64 %
Fed funds sold 8 - 1.69 % 3 - 0.01 %
Other 113,847 822 0.96 % 273,997 516 0.25 %
Total earning assets 1,934,777 48,671 3.35 % 1,867,170 46,025 3.29 %
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for loan losses (9,372) (9,502)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks 24,843 29,236
Premises and equipment 24,401 24,836
Accrued income and other assets 87,989 109,835
Total assets $ 2,062,638 $ 2,021,575
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits $ 379,952 $ 170 0.06 % $ 337,561 $ 168 0.07 %
Savings deposits 628,823 600 0.13 % 549,213 459 0.11 %
Time deposits 275,586 1,928 0.93 % 345,960 3,736 1.44 %
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 48,119 26 0.07 % 56,424 40 0.09 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10,513 152 1.93 % 79,048 1,093 1.84 %
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,189 798 3.65 % 12,907 349 3.61 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 1,372,182 3,674 0.36 % 1,381,113 5,845 0.56 %
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits 475,373 405,046
Other 15,242 13,144
Shareholders' equity 199,841 222,272
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,062,638 $ 2,021,575
Net interest income (FTE) $ 44,997 $ 40,180
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) 3.10 % 2.87 %


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
September 30
2022 		June 30
2022 		March 31
2022 		December 31
2021 		September 30
2021
PER SHARE
Basic earnings $ 0.78 $ 0.70 $ 0.63 $ 0.63 $ 0.59
Diluted earnings $ 0.77 $ 0.69 $ 0.62 $ 0.63 $ 0.58
Dividends $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.27
Tangible book value $ 16.96 $ 18.85 $ 19.56 $ 21.61 $ 21.87
Quoted market value
High $ 24.95 $ 26.25 $ 26.00 $ 29.00 $ 26.74
Low $ 21.39 $ 23.00 $ 24.50 $ 24.75 $ 22.55
Close (1)
$ 21.40 $ 24.80 $ 25.85 $ 25.50 $ 26.03
Common shares outstanding (1)
7,564,348 7,553,113 7,542,758 7,532,641 7,926,610
Average number of common shares outstanding 7,555,333 7,545,001 7,533,711 7,570,961 7,932,227
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 7,650,950 7,650,145 7,639,688 7,679,019 8,044,572
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets 1.13 % 1.04 % 0.92 % 0.96 % 0.91 %
Return on average shareholders' equity 12.13 % 10.83 % 9.02 % 8.83 % 8.35 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 16.15 % 14.38 % 11.72 % 11.31 % 10.65 %
Net interest margin yield (FTE) 3.28 % 3.16 % 2.86 % 2.86 % 2.85 %
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
Loans sold with servicing retained $ 268,879 $ 273,294 $ 275,556 $ 278,844 $ 285,392
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 464,136 $ 454,535 $ 501,829 $ 516,243 $ 491,784
Total assets under management $ 2,796,992 $ 2,776,202 $ 2,838,318 $ 2,827,245 $ 2,859,877
ASSET QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual status loans $ 580 $ 540 $ 747 $ 1,245 $ 3,077
Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 18,702 $ 21,905 $ 22,335 $ 25,276 $ 26,189
Foreclosed assets $ 240 $ 241 $ 187 $ 211 $ 348
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 41 $ (11) $ (64) $ 71 $ 160
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.10 % 0.25 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.08 % 0.18 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans 0.78 % 0.76 % 0.76 % 0.70 % 0.73 %
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Shareholders' equity to assets 8.56 % 9.31 % 9.50 % 10.39 % 10.64 %
Tier 1 leverage 8.44 % 8.38 % 8.12 % 7.97 % 8.37 %
Common equity tier 1 capital 12.92 % 12.44 % 12.83 % 12.07 % 13.07 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.92 % 12.44 % 12.83 % 12.07 % 13.07 %
Total risk-based capital 15.85 % 15.33 % 15.84 % 14.94 % 16.03 %
(1) At end of period


Nine Months Ended
September 30
2022 		September 30
2021 		September 30
2020
PER SHARE
Basic earnings $ 2.11 $ 1.85 $ 1.46
Diluted earnings $ 2.08 $ 1.82 $ 1.43
Dividends $ 0.81 $ 0.81 $ 0.81
Tangible book value $ 16.96 $ 21.87 $ 21.75
Quoted market value
High $ 26.25 $ 26.74 $ 24.50
Low $ 21.39 $ 19.45 $ 15.60
Close (1)
$ 21.40 $ 26.03 $ 16.74
Common shares outstanding (1)
7,564,348 7,926,610 8,007,901
Average number of common shares outstanding 7,544,909 7,948,578 7,945,762
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 7,647,117 8,065,252 8,096,802
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets 1.03 % 0.97 % 0.82 %
Return on average shareholders' equity 10.62 % 8.82 % 7.04 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 14.01 % 11.28 % 9.05 %
Net interest margin yield (FTE) 3.10 % 2.87 % 2.93 %
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
Loans sold with servicing retained $ 268,879 $ 285,392 $ 289,524
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 464,136 $ 491,784 $ 403,730
Total assets under management $ 2,796,992 $ 2,859,877 $ 2,664,951
ASSET QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual status loans $ 580 $ 3,077 $ 4,946
Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 18,702 $ 26,189 $ 23,257
Foreclosed assets $ 240 $ 348 $ 651
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (34) $ 52 $ (158)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.05 % 0.25 % 0.38 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.04 % 0.18 % 0.30 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans 0.78 % 0.73 % 0.73 %
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Shareholders' equity to assets 8.56 % 10.64 % 11.29 %
Tier 1 leverage 8.44 % 8.37 % 8.76 %
Common equity tier 1 capital 12.92 % 13.07 % 12.90 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.92 % 13.07 % 12.90 %
Total risk-based capital 15.85 % 16.03 % 13.64 %
(1) At end of period


SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30
2022 		June 30
2022 		March 31
2022 		December 31
2021 		September 30
2021
Commercial $ 730,504 $ 772,567 $ 727,614 $ 807,439 $ 757,993
Agricultural 96,850 94,726 88,169 93,955 93,782
Residential real estate 334,412 329,795 328,559 326,361 321,620
Consumer 74,385 74,822 74,029 73,282 75,163
Gross loans $ 1,236,151 $ 1,271,910 $ 1,218,371 $ 1,301,037 $ 1,248,558
September 30
2022 		June 30
2022 		March 31
2022 		December 31
2021 		September 30
2021
Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 510,127 $ 488,110 $ 461,473 $ 448,352 $ 430,950
Interest bearing demand deposits 368,537 370,284 387,187 364,563 374,137
Savings deposits 651,129 635,397 635,195 596,662 572,136
Certificates of deposit 260,741 265,477 279,708 297,696 312,027
Internet certificates of deposit 499 598 598 3,066 3,066
Total deposits $ 1,791,033 $ 1,759,866 $ 1,764,161 $ 1,710,339 $ 1,692,316
September 30
2022 		June 30
2022 		March 31
2022 		December 31
2021 		September 30
2021
U.S. Treasury $ 206,791 $ 214,474 $ 218,268 $ 209,703 $ 192,069
States and political subdivisions 114,000 119,649 114,015 121,205 128,689
Auction rate money market preferred 2,479 2,497 2,867 3,242 3,246
Mortgage-backed securities 41,042 45,796 49,578 56,148 62,030
Collateralized mortgage obligations 209,720 167,572 152,441 92,301 100,767
Corporate 7,201 7,602 7,750 8,002 7,583
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value $ 581,233 $ 557,590 $ 544,919 $ 490,601 $ 494,384
September 30
2022 		June 30
2022 		March 31
2022 		December 31
2021 		September 30
2021
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without stated maturity dates $ 52,479 $ 47,247 $ 51,353 $ 50,162 $ 67,519
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 10,000 10,000 20,000 60,000
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,225 29,203 29,181 29,158 29,136
Total borrowed funds $ 81,704 $ 86,450 $ 90,534 $ 99,320 $ 156,655


SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30 		Nine Months Ended
September 30
2022 2021 2022 2021
Service charges and fees
ATM and debit card fees $ 1,212 $ 1,156 $ 3,507 $ 3,282
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 673 601 1,913 1,518
Freddie Mac servicing fee 168 177 506 572
Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss) - (28) 477 (128)
Other fees for customer services 69 58 212 245
Total service charges and fees 2,122 1,964 6,615 5,489
Wealth management fees 679 772 2,217 2,274
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 223 201 655 577
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 174 339 568 1,459
Other 54 91 339 415
Total noninterest income $ 3,252 $ 3,367 $ 10,394 $ 10,214
Three Months Ended
September 30 		Nine Months Ended
September 30
2022 2021 2022 2021
Compensation and benefits $ 6,369 $ 6,116 $ 18,480 $ 17,693
Furniture and equipment 1,490 1,349 4,382 4,049
Occupancy 918 866 2,813 2,726
Other
Audit, consulting, and legal fees 595 665 1,749 1,553
ATM and debit card fees 543 473 1,485 1,352
Marketing costs 209 236 812 683
Donations and community relations 239 198 665 452
Memberships and subscriptions 230 234 654 662
Loan underwriting fees 243 238 640 628
Director fees 210 166 598 505
All other 871 644 2,620 2,194
Total other noninterest expenses 3,140 2,854 9,223 8,029
Total noninterest expenses $ 11,917 $ 11,185 $ 34,898 $ 32,497

Disclaimer

Isabella Bank Corporation published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 18:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
