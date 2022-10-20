Isabella Bank : Announces Further Earnings Growth in Third Quarter - Form 8-K 10/20/2022 | 03:00pm EDT Send by mail :

Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Further Earnings Growth in Third Quarter Record net income up 26% over third quarter 2021 Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, October 20, 2022 - Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) reported a record net income of $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $15.9 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. Earnings per common share were $0.78 in the third quarter and $2.11 for the first nine months of 2022. Third-quarter 2022 highlights, compared to the same period in 2021, include: •Net income increased 25.6% to $5.9 million. •Net interest income improved $2.5 million, or 19%, aided by a 34% decline in interest expense. •Net interest margin yield increased 43 basis points. •Earnings per share improved 32% to $0.78. Additionally, deposits grew $31.2 million during the third quarter, up $80.7 million year to date, an increase of nearly 5%. "Isabella Bank continued to deliver strong financial results this quarter. The Federal Reserve's 2022 rate decisions contributed to a significant gain in net interest income and improvement in our net interest margin," said Jae A. Evans, President & CEO. "Further improvement is expected through the remainder of 2022. "What's more, our commitment to shareholders, communities and customers continues to be seen through active implementation of multiple strategic initiatives," Evans said. "Construction is well underway on a third full-service branch in Saginaw, and customer response to our new, enhanced online banking system and mobile app has been tremendous."





Operating Results

Net income: Net income for third quarter 2022 was $5.9 million, a 25.6% increase compared to $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, net income was $15.9 million, compared to $14.7 million in the same period of 2021. Net interest income: Net interest income for the third quarter 2022 improved by $2.5 million or 19% compared to the third quarter of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, net interest income increased $5.0 million or 12.7% compared to the same period in 2021. While Paycheck Protection Program loan fees declined during the period, rising interest rates within the loan portfolio and growth in investment securities led to a $2.8 million increase in gross interest income during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. The Corporation continued to benefit from a strategic reduction in higher-cost borrowings as interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $2.2 million, or 37.1%, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. The provision for loan loss for the first nine months of 2022 was $540,000 compared to a $599,000 provision reversal during the same period in 2021, when initial concerns over potential credit quality issues related to the onset of the pandemic did not materialize. Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income increased $180,000 during the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period in 2021. A $1.1 million increase in service charges and fees including $605,000 of income related to mortgage servicing rights was offset by a $891,000 reduction in gain on sale of loans as residential mortgage originations declined in comparison to 2021. Noninterest expenses for the first nine months of 2022 increased $2.4 million, as a result of increased compensation and benefits cost, other losses, consulting, donations and community relations expenses. Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.28% and 2.85% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, an increase of 43 basis points. The net yield was 3.10% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to 2.87% for the same period in 2021. Considering the rate increases during the first nine months of 2022 and the anticipation of future rate increases in the remainder of the year, the Corporation expects continued improvement in the net yield on interest earning assets. Balance Sheet Assets: The Corporation had $2.06 billion in total assets and $2.8 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022. Managed assets included loans sold and serviced of $268.9 million and $464.1 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth. Loans: Loans outstanding as ofSeptember 30, 2022 totaled $1.2 billion. Gross loans declined $64.9 million since December 31, 2021 due to a decrease in the amount of $70.5 million in advances to mortgage brokers, which is included within the commercial loan portfolio, however, is not considered a component of the Corporation's core



lending business. Credit quality remained strong as evidenced by total past due and nonaccrual loans which were 0.32% of gross loans as of September 30, 2022. Deposits: Total deposits were $1.8 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $80.7 million, or 4.7%, since December 31, 2021. Growth in accounts from new customers is the driving factor behind this increase. Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of September 30, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 9.07%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 14.10% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.83%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%. Dividend: During the third quarter of 2022, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $21.40 as of September 30, 2022, the annualized cash dividend yield was 5.05%. About the Corporation Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 119 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw. For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com). Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) September 30

2022 December 31

2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 26,763 $ 25,563 Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks 72,149 79,767 Total cash and cash equivalents 98,912 105,330 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 581,233 490,601 Mortgage loans available-for-sale 934 1,735 Loans Commercial 730,504 807,439 Agricultural 96,850 93,955 Residential real estate 334,412 326,361 Consumer 74,385 73,282 Gross loans 1,236,151 1,301,037 Less allowance for loan and lease losses 9,677 9,103 Net loans 1,226,474 1,291,934 Premises and equipment 25,107 24,419 Corporate owned life insurance policies 32,764 32,472 Equity securities without readily determinable fair values 15,496 17,383 Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,290 48,302 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 34,767 19,982 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,063,977 $ 2,032,158 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Noninterest bearing $ 510,127 $ 448,352 Interest bearing demand deposits 368,537 364,563 Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings 842,081 818,841 Certificates of deposit over $250 70,288 78,583 Total deposits 1,791,033 1,710,339 Borrowed funds Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 52,479 50,162 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 20,000 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,225 29,158 Total borrowed funds 81,704 99,320 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,628 11,451 Total liabilities 1,887,365 1,821,110 Shareholders' equity Common stock - no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 7,564,348 shares (including 139,084 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022 and 7,532,641 shares (including 105,654 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 129,094 129,052 Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 4,888 4,545 Retained earnings 85,497 75,592 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (42,867) 1,859 Total shareholders' equity 176,612 211,048 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,063,977 $ 2,032,158 (Dollars in thousands)



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 13,563 $ 13,033 $ 39,120 $ 38,634 Available-for-sale securities Taxable 2,209 1,224 5,851 3,529 Nontaxable 726 725 2,090 2,393 Federal funds sold and other 521 160 822 516 Total interest income 17,019 15,142 47,883 45,072 Interest expense Deposits 908 1,251 2,698 4,363 Borrowings Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 9 13 26 40 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 33 299 152 1,093 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 266 266 798 349 Total interest expense 1,216 1,829 3,674 5,845 Net interest income 15,803 13,313 44,209 39,227 Provision for loan losses 18 (107) 540 (599) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,785 13,420 43,669 39,826 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 2,122 1,964 6,615 5,489 Wealth management fees 679 772 2,217 2,274 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 223 201 655 577 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 174 339 568 1,459 Other 54 91 339 415 Total noninterest income 3,252 3,367 10,394 10,214 Noninterest expenses Compensation and benefits 6,369 6,116 18,480 17,693 Furniture and equipment 1,490 1,349 4,382 4,049 Occupancy 918 866 2,813 2,726 Other 3,140 2,854 9,223 8,029 Total noninterest expenses 11,917 11,185 34,898 32,497 Income before federal income tax expense 7,120 5,602 19,165 17,543 Federal income tax expense 1,233 916 3,249 2,838 NET INCOME $ 5,887 $ 4,686 $ 15,916 $ 14,705 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.59 $ 2.11 $ 1.85 Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.58 $ 2.08 $ 1.82 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.81 $ 0.81



AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets. Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Loans $ 1,256,723 $ 13,563 4.32 % $ 1,203,468 $ 13,033 4.33 % Taxable investment securities 490,751 2,190 1.79 % 332,056 1,224 1.47 % Nontaxable investment securities 110,058 1,002 3.64 % 113,857 1,035 3.64 % Fed funds sold 16 - 1.98 % 4 - 0.02 % Other 101,687 521 2.05 % 262,023 160 0.24 % Total earning assets 1,959,235 17,276 3.53 % 1,911,408 15,452 3.23 % NONEARNING ASSETS Allowance for loan losses (9,691) (9,361) Cash and demand deposits due from banks 24,875 30,120 Premises and equipment 24,475 24,540 Accrued income and other assets 78,151 109,750 Total assets $ 2,077,045 $ 2,066,457 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Interest bearing demand deposits $ 381,282 $ 64 0.07 % $ 366,345 $ 46 0.05 % Savings deposits 642,916 270 0.17 % 565,814 161 0.11 % Time deposits 262,628 574 0.87 % 323,322 1,044 1.29 % Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 49,267 9 0.07 % 62,790 13 0.08 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,739 33 1.96 % 62,718 299 1.91 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,211 266 3.64 % 29,124 266 3.65 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,372,043 1,216 0.35 % 1,410,113 1,829 0.52 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits 497,215 419,017 Other 13,627 12,826 Shareholders' equity 194,160 224,501 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,077,045 $ 2,066,457 Net interest income (FTE) $ 16,060 $ 13,623 Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) 3.28 % 2.85 %



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Loans $ 1,251,206 $ 39,120 4.17 % $ 1,202,060 $ 38,634 4.29 % Taxable investment securities 462,675 5,795 1.67 % 268,435 3,529 1.75 % Nontaxable investment securities 107,041 2,934 3.65 % 122,675 3,346 3.64 % Fed funds sold 8 - 1.69 % 3 - 0.01 % Other 113,847 822 0.96 % 273,997 516 0.25 % Total earning assets 1,934,777 48,671 3.35 % 1,867,170 46,025 3.29 % NONEARNING ASSETS Allowance for loan losses (9,372) (9,502) Cash and demand deposits due from banks 24,843 29,236 Premises and equipment 24,401 24,836 Accrued income and other assets 87,989 109,835 Total assets $ 2,062,638 $ 2,021,575 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Interest bearing demand deposits $ 379,952 $ 170 0.06 % $ 337,561 $ 168 0.07 % Savings deposits 628,823 600 0.13 % 549,213 459 0.11 % Time deposits 275,586 1,928 0.93 % 345,960 3,736 1.44 % Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 48,119 26 0.07 % 56,424 40 0.09 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10,513 152 1.93 % 79,048 1,093 1.84 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,189 798 3.65 % 12,907 349 3.61 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,372,182 3,674 0.36 % 1,381,113 5,845 0.56 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits 475,373 405,046 Other 15,242 13,144 Shareholders' equity 199,841 222,272 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,062,638 $ 2,021,575 Net interest income (FTE) $ 44,997 $ 40,180 Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) 3.10 % 2.87 %



SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30

2022 June 30

2022 March 31

2022 December 31

2021 September 30

2021 PER SHARE Basic earnings $ 0.78 $ 0.70 $ 0.63 $ 0.63 $ 0.59 Diluted earnings $ 0.77 $ 0.69 $ 0.62 $ 0.63 $ 0.58 Dividends $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 Tangible book value $ 16.96 $ 18.85 $ 19.56 $ 21.61 $ 21.87 Quoted market value High $ 24.95 $ 26.25 $ 26.00 $ 29.00 $ 26.74 Low $ 21.39 $ 23.00 $ 24.50 $ 24.75 $ 22.55 Close (1) $ 21.40 $ 24.80 $ 25.85 $ 25.50 $ 26.03 Common shares outstanding (1) 7,564,348 7,553,113 7,542,758 7,532,641 7,926,610 Average number of common shares outstanding 7,555,333 7,545,001 7,533,711 7,570,961 7,932,227 Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 7,650,950 7,650,145 7,639,688 7,679,019 8,044,572 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average total assets 1.13 % 1.04 % 0.92 % 0.96 % 0.91 % Return on average shareholders' equity 12.13 % 10.83 % 9.02 % 8.83 % 8.35 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 16.15 % 14.38 % 11.72 % 11.31 % 10.65 % Net interest margin yield (FTE) 3.28 % 3.16 % 2.86 % 2.86 % 2.85 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1) Loans sold with servicing retained $ 268,879 $ 273,294 $ 275,556 $ 278,844 $ 285,392 Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 464,136 $ 454,535 $ 501,829 $ 516,243 $ 491,784 Total assets under management $ 2,796,992 $ 2,776,202 $ 2,838,318 $ 2,827,245 $ 2,859,877 ASSET QUALITY (1) Nonaccrual status loans $ 580 $ 540 $ 747 $ 1,245 $ 3,077 Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 18,702 $ 21,905 $ 22,335 $ 25,276 $ 26,189 Foreclosed assets $ 240 $ 241 $ 187 $ 211 $ 348 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 41 $ (11) $ (64) $ 71 $ 160 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.10 % 0.25 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.08 % 0.18 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans 0.78 % 0.76 % 0.76 % 0.70 % 0.73 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1) Shareholders' equity to assets 8.56 % 9.31 % 9.50 % 10.39 % 10.64 % Tier 1 leverage 8.44 % 8.38 % 8.12 % 7.97 % 8.37 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.92 % 12.44 % 12.83 % 12.07 % 13.07 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.92 % 12.44 % 12.83 % 12.07 % 13.07 % Total risk-based capital 15.85 % 15.33 % 15.84 % 14.94 % 16.03 % (1) At end of period



Nine Months Ended September 30

2022 September 30

2021 September 30

2020 PER SHARE Basic earnings $ 2.11 $ 1.85 $ 1.46 Diluted earnings $ 2.08 $ 1.82 $ 1.43 Dividends $ 0.81 $ 0.81 $ 0.81 Tangible book value $ 16.96 $ 21.87 $ 21.75 Quoted market value High $ 26.25 $ 26.74 $ 24.50 Low $ 21.39 $ 19.45 $ 15.60 Close (1) $ 21.40 $ 26.03 $ 16.74 Common shares outstanding (1) 7,564,348 7,926,610 8,007,901 Average number of common shares outstanding 7,544,909 7,948,578 7,945,762 Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 7,647,117 8,065,252 8,096,802 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average total assets 1.03 % 0.97 % 0.82 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.62 % 8.82 % 7.04 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 14.01 % 11.28 % 9.05 % Net interest margin yield (FTE) 3.10 % 2.87 % 2.93 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1) Loans sold with servicing retained $ 268,879 $ 285,392 $ 289,524 Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 464,136 $ 491,784 $ 403,730 Total assets under management $ 2,796,992 $ 2,859,877 $ 2,664,951 ASSET QUALITY (1) Nonaccrual status loans $ 580 $ 3,077 $ 4,946 Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 18,702 $ 26,189 $ 23,257 Foreclosed assets $ 240 $ 348 $ 651 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (34) $ 52 $ (158) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.05 % 0.25 % 0.38 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.04 % 0.18 % 0.30 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans 0.78 % 0.73 % 0.73 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1) Shareholders' equity to assets 8.56 % 10.64 % 11.29 % Tier 1 leverage 8.44 % 8.37 % 8.76 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.92 % 13.07 % 12.90 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.92 % 13.07 % 12.90 % Total risk-based capital 15.85 % 16.03 % 13.64 % (1) At end of period



SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) September 30

2022 June 30

2022 March 31

2022 December 31

2021 September 30

2021 Commercial $ 730,504 $ 772,567 $ 727,614 $ 807,439 $ 757,993 Agricultural 96,850 94,726 88,169 93,955 93,782 Residential real estate 334,412 329,795 328,559 326,361 321,620 Consumer 74,385 74,822 74,029 73,282 75,163 Gross loans $ 1,236,151 $ 1,271,910 $ 1,218,371 $ 1,301,037 $ 1,248,558 September 30

2022 June 30

2022 March 31

2022 December 31

2021 September 30

2021 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 510,127 $ 488,110 $ 461,473 $ 448,352 $ 430,950 Interest bearing demand deposits 368,537 370,284 387,187 364,563 374,137 Savings deposits 651,129 635,397 635,195 596,662 572,136 Certificates of deposit 260,741 265,477 279,708 297,696 312,027 Internet certificates of deposit 499 598 598 3,066 3,066 Total deposits $ 1,791,033 $ 1,759,866 $ 1,764,161 $ 1,710,339 $ 1,692,316 September 30

2022 June 30

2022 March 31

2022 December 31

2021 September 30

2021 U.S. Treasury $ 206,791 $ 214,474 $ 218,268 $ 209,703 $ 192,069 States and political subdivisions 114,000 119,649 114,015 121,205 128,689 Auction rate money market preferred 2,479 2,497 2,867 3,242 3,246 Mortgage-backed securities 41,042 45,796 49,578 56,148 62,030 Collateralized mortgage obligations 209,720 167,572 152,441 92,301 100,767 Corporate 7,201 7,602 7,750 8,002 7,583 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value $ 581,233 $ 557,590 $ 544,919 $ 490,601 $ 494,384 September 30

2022 June 30

2022 March 31

2022 December 31

2021 September 30

2021 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without stated maturity dates $ 52,479 $ 47,247 $ 51,353 $ 50,162 $ 67,519 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 10,000 10,000 20,000 60,000 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,225 29,203 29,181 29,158 29,136 Total borrowed funds $ 81,704 $ 86,450 $ 90,534 $ 99,320 $ 156,655



SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Service charges and fees ATM and debit card fees $ 1,212 $ 1,156 $ 3,507 $ 3,282 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 673 601 1,913 1,518 Freddie Mac servicing fee 168 177 506 572 Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss) - (28) 477 (128) Other fees for customer services 69 58 212 245 Total service charges and fees 2,122 1,964 6,615 5,489 Wealth management fees 679 772 2,217 2,274 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 223 201 655 577 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 174 339 568 1,459 Other 54 91 339 415 Total noninterest income $ 3,252 $ 3,367 $ 10,394 $ 10,214 Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Compensation and benefits $ 6,369 $ 6,116 $ 18,480 $ 17,693 Furniture and equipment 1,490 1,349 4,382 4,049 Occupancy 918 866 2,813 2,726 Other Audit, consulting, and legal fees 595 665 1,749 1,553 ATM and debit card fees 543 473 1,485 1,352 Marketing costs 209 236 812 683 Donations and community relations 239 198 665 452 Memberships and subscriptions 230 234 654 662 Loan underwriting fees 243 238 640 628 Director fees 210 166 598 505 All other 871 644 2,620 2,194 Total other noninterest expenses 3,140 2,854 9,223 8,029 Total noninterest expenses $ 11,917 $ 11,185 $ 34,898 $ 32,497

