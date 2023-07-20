Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings
Growth in loans, Isabella Wealth during Q2; results remain strong despite interest rate headwinds
Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, July 20, 2023 - Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) has reported net income of $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $10 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. Earnings per common share were $0.62 for the second quarter of 2023 and $1.32 for the first half of the year.
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:
•Loans grew $64 million, or 5%, during the quarter.
•Interest income improved 21%, compared to second quarter of 2022.
•Assets managed by Isabella Wealth grew more than $22 million, or 4%, during the quarter.
•Shareholders earned a cash dividend of $0.28 per share, with an annualized dividend yield of 5.46%, as of June 30, 2023.
"Our financial performance remains strong despite the challenges our industry faces with current interest rate dynamics," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Competition for deposits was strong during the quarter, leading to continued pressure on our net interest margin and a decline in deposits. Despite this decline, our liquidity position remains strong.
"We are safeguarding the long-term success of the bank with strategic decisions and initiatives that will enhance shareholder value and the customer experience. One such action, for which planning began last year, is our first move into Bay County. The upcoming opening of our Bay City loan production office (LPO) is a great opportunity for us to assist individuals and businesses throughout the area with their loan needs," Evans said. "The continued growth of our footprint demonstrates our ongoing commitment to customers and communities as a leading, independent community bank."


Operating Results
Net income: Net income for second quarter 2023 was $4.6 million, compared to $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net income for the first six months of the year was $10 million, remaining stable year over year. Interest income continued to improve in the second quarter and nearly offset the increase in interest expense due to rising rates on deposits.
Net interest income: Net interest income for second quarter 2023 decreased $248,000 compared to the second quarter of 2022. For the first six months of the year, net interest income increased $1.6 million compared to the same period in 2022. Rising interest rates and continued loan growth led to an increase in gross interest income of $3.4 million and $7.2 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2023, compared to the same periods in 2022. While the Bank continues to benefit from a strategic reduction in higher-cost borrowings, implemented in prior periods, rising interest rates on deposits led to a $3.6 million and $5.6 million increase in interest expense for the second quarter and first six months of 2023, compared the same periods in 2022.
Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income was $3.6 million for the second quarter of both 2023 and 2022. For the first six months of 2023, noninterest income decreased $245,000 compared to the same period in 2022, driven by a $554,000 reduction in mortgage servicing rights income, as rising interest rates led to a decline in both the volume and balance of loans serviced. Noninterest expenses increased $878,000 during the second quarter of 2023 and $1.8 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 in comparison to the same periods in 2022. The increase was primarily the result of increased expense related to compensation, equipment, and FDIC insurance.
Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.11% and 3.17% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 3.16% and 3.01% for the same periods in 2022. While the second quarter of 2023 fell in comparison to the same period in 2022, net yield for the first half of 2023 improved significantly through strategic initiatives - such as the reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits - that were implemented in prior periods in anticipation of rising interest rates.
Balance Sheet
Assets: Total assets were $2 billion and assets under management were $2.9 billion as of June 30, 2023. Managed assets include loans sold and serviced of $255 million as well as $594 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth. Investment and trust assets increased $80 million, or 15.5%, since December 31, 2022.
Loans: Loans outstanding as ofJune 30, 2023 totaled $1.3 billion. Gross loans increased $63.8 million during the second quarter and rose $70.2 million compared to December 31, 2022. This reflects growth in the consumer portfolio and a resumption of the Bank's engagement with a mortgage participation program. Adherence to


strong underwriting standards continued to be reflected in the low levels of total past due and nonaccrual loans, which were $3.7 million, or 0.28% of total loans, at the end of the period.
Deposits: Total deposits were $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $29.3 million, or 1.7%, since December 31, 2022. The decline occurred during the second quarter, and was driven by strong pricing competition within the industry.
Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of June 30, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 9.17%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.08%, and Total Capital Ratio was 14.00%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0%, and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.
Dividend: During the second quarter of 2023, the Corporation paid a $0.28 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $20.50 as of June 30, 2023, the annualized cash dividend yield was 5.46%.
About the Corporation
Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.
For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30
2023 		December 31
2022
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 25,584 $ 27,420
Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks 4,296 11,504
Total cash and cash equivalents 29,880 38,924
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 530,497 580,481
Mortgage loans available-for-sale 362 379
Loans 1,334,402 1,264,173
Less allowance for credit losses 12,833 9,850
Net loans 1,321,569 1,254,323
Premises and equipment 26,383 25,553
Corporate owned life insurance policies 33,433 32,988
Equity securities without readily determinable fair values 15,746 15,746
Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,285 48,287
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 36,293 33,586
TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,042,448 $ 2,030,267
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Noninterest bearing $ 458,845 $ 494,346
Interest bearing demand deposits 335,922 372,155
Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings 824,272 810,642
Certificates of deposit over $250 95,909 67,132
Total deposits 1,714,948 1,744,275
Borrowed funds
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 37,102 57,771
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 55,000 -
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,290 29,245
Total borrowed funds 121,392 87,016
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 17,677 12,766
Total liabilities 1,854,017 1,844,057
Shareholders' equity
Common stock - no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 7,496,826 shares (including 195,217 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2023 and 7,559,421 shares (including 154,879 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022 126,278 128,651
Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 5,395 5,005
Retained earnings 93,175 89,748
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (36,417) (37,194)
Total shareholders' equity 188,431 186,210
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,042,448 $ 2,030,267


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
June 30 		Six Months Ended
June 30
2023 2022 2023 2022
Interest income
Loans, including fees $ 15,931 $ 13,179 $ 30,820 $ 25,557
Available-for-sale securities
Taxable 2,382 2,027 4,884 3,642
Nontaxable 665 704 1,383 1,364
Federal funds sold and other 517 192 1,003 301
Total interest income 19,495 16,102 38,090 30,864
Interest expense
Deposits 4,109 854 6,938 1,790
Borrowings
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 171 8 320 17
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 270 47 270 119
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 266 266 532 532
Total interest expense 4,816 1,175 8,060 2,458
Net interest income 14,679 14,927 30,030 28,406
Provision for credit losses 196 485 237 522
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 14,483 14,442 29,793 27,884
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees 2,047 2,284 4,025 4,493
Wealth management fees 981 784 1,767 1,538
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 226 222 452 432
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 56 170 123 394
Other 294 135 530 285
Total noninterest income 3,604 3,595 6,897 7,142
Noninterest expenses
Compensation and benefits 6,561 6,037 13,150 12,111
Furniture and equipment 1,613 1,442 3,210 2,892
Occupancy 993 929 1,998 1,895
Other 3,372 3,253 6,379 6,083
Total noninterest expenses 12,539 11,661 24,737 22,981
Income before federal income tax expense 5,548 6,376 11,953 12,045
Federal income tax expense 918 1,081 2,002 2,016
NET INCOME $ 4,630 $ 5,295 $ 9,951 $ 10,029
Earnings per common share
Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.70 $ 1.32 $ 1.33
Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.69 $ 1.31 $ 1.31
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.27 $ 0.56 $ 0.54


AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
Average
Balance 		Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		Average
Yield /
Rate 		Average
Balance 		Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans (1)
$ 1,300,593 $ 15,931 4.90 % $ 1,259,573 $ 13,179 4.19 %
Taxable investment securities 485,897 2,356 1.94 % 475,010 2,027 1.71 %
Nontaxable investment securities 97,755 946 3.87 % 109,367 975 3.57 %
Fed funds sold 4 - 4.70 % 6 - 1.47 %
Other 37,664 517 5.49 % 77,176 192 1.00 %
Total earning assets 1,921,913 19,750 4.11 % 1,921,132 16,373 3.41 %
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for credit losses (12,759) (9,288)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks 24,807 22,838
Premises and equipment 26,401 24,269
Accrued income and other assets 80,374 84,590
Total assets $ 2,040,736 $ 2,043,541
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits $ 348,341 194 0.22 % $ 375,123 56 0.06 %
Savings deposits 628,673 1,849 1.18 % 627,916 171 0.11 %
Time deposits 303,117 2,066 2.73 % 274,284 627 0.91 %
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 35,495 171 1.93 % 46,029 8 0.07 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 20,404 270 5.29 % 10,000 47 1.88 %
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,275 266 3.63 % 29,188 266 3.65 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 1,365,305 4,816 1.41 % 1,362,540 1,175 0.34 %
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits 462,953 470,139
Other 16,906 15,237
Shareholders' equity 195,572 195,625
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,040,736 $ 2,043,541
Net interest income (FTE) $ 14,934 $ 15,198
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) 3.11 % 3.16 %
(1) Includes loans and mortgage loans AFS


Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
Average
Balance 		Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		Average
Yield /
Rate 		Average
Balance 		Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans (1)
$ 1,284,520 $ 30,820 4.80 % $ 1,247,746 $ 25,557 4.10 %
Taxable investment securities 495,340 4,827 1.95 % 448,405 3,642 1.62 %
Nontaxable investment securities 101,973 1,967 3.86 % 105,507 1,895 3.59 %
Fed funds sold 10 - 4.77 % 4 - 1.12 %
Other 49,059 1,003 4.09 % 120,027 301 0.50 %
Total earning assets 1,930,902 38,617 4.00 % 1,921,689 31,395 3.27 %
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for credit losses (12,709) (9,209)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks 24,918 24,827
Premises and equipment 26,132 24,364
Accrued income and other assets 75,746 93,648
Total assets $ 2,044,989 $ 2,055,319
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits $ 363,942 340 0.19 % $ 379,275 106 0.06 %
Savings deposits 637,281 3,315 1.04 % 621,661 330 0.11 %
Time deposits 285,389 3,283 2.30 % 282,172 1,354 0.96 %
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 37,656 320 1.70 % 47,535 17 0.07 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10,193 270 5.30 % 12,431 119 1.91 %
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,264 532 3.64 % 29,177 532 3.65 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 1,363,725 8,060 1.18 % 1,372,251 2,458 0.36 %
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits 474,656 464,271
Other 15,005 16,061
Shareholders' equity 191,603 202,736
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,044,989 $ 2,055,319
Net interest income (FTE) $ 30,557 $ 28,937
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) 3.17 % 3.01 %
(1) Includes loans and mortgage loans AFS


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
June 30
2023 		March 31
2023 		December 31
2022 		September 30
2022 		June 30
2022
PER SHARE
Basic earnings $ 0.62 $ 0.70 $ 0.84 $ 0.78 $ 0.70
Diluted earnings $ 0.61 $ 0.70 $ 0.83 $ 0.77 $ 0.69
Dividends $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.27 $ 0.27
Tangible book value $ 18.69 $ 19.24 $ 18.25 $ 16.96 $ 18.85
Quoted market value
High $ 26.00 $ 25.10 $ 24.02 $ 24.95 $ 26.25
Low $ 19.13 $ 22.08 $ 21.00 $ 21.39 $ 23.00
Close (1)
$ 20.50 $ 24.80 $ 23.50 $ 21.40 $ 24.80
Common shares outstanding (1)
7,496,826 7,540,015 7,559,421 7,564,348 7,553,113
Average number of common shares outstanding 7,498,584 7,556,585 7,564,405 7,555,333 7,545,001
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 7,567,527 7,634,417 7,648,152 7,650,950 7,650,145
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets 0.91 % 1.04 % 1.24 % 1.13 % 1.04 %
Return on average shareholders' equity 9.47 % 11.35 % 14.01 % 12.13 % 10.83 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.58 % 15.28 % 19.14 % 16.15 % 14.38 %
Net interest margin yield (FTE) 3.11 % 3.22 % 3.43 % 3.28 % 3.16 %
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
Loans sold with servicing retained $ 254,934 $ 259,512 $ 264,206 $ 268,879 $ 273,294
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 593,530 $ 571,453 $ 513,918 $ 464,136 $ 454,535
Total assets under management $ 2,890,912 $ 2,915,589 $ 2,808,391 $ 2,796,992 $ 2,776,202
ASSET QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual loans $ 414 $ 488 $ 457 $ 580 $ 540
Foreclosed assets $ 405 $ 414 $ 439 $ 240 $ 241
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (3) $ (9) $ (230) $ 41 $ (11)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.05 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.05 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.96 % 0.99 % 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.76 %
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Shareholders' equity to assets 9.23 % 9.27 % 9.17 % 8.56 % 9.31 %
Tier 1 leverage 8.70 % 8.58 % 8.61 % 8.44 % 8.38 %
Common equity tier 1 capital 12.39 % 12.71 % 12.91 % 12.92 % 12.44 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.39 % 12.71 % 12.91 % 12.92 % 12.44 %
Total risk-based capital 15.37 % 15.77 % 15.79 % 15.85 % 15.33 %
(1) At end of period


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Six Months Ended
June 30
2023 		June 30
2022 		June 30
2021
PER SHARE
Basic earnings $ 1.32 $ 1.33 $ 1.26
Diluted earnings $ 1.31 $ 1.31 $ 1.24
Dividends $ 0.56 $ 0.54 $ 0.54
Tangible book value $ 18.69 $ 18.85 $ 21.73
Quoted market value
High $ 26.00 $ 26.25 $ 23.90
Low $ 19.13 $ 23.00 $ 19.45
Close (1)
$ 20.50 $ 24.80 $ 23.00
Common shares outstanding (1)
7,496,826 7,553,113 7,946,658
Average number of common shares outstanding 7,528,251 7,539,799 7,956,889
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 7,601,613 7,645,357 8,075,763
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets 0.97 % 0.98 % 1.00 %
Return on average shareholders' equity 10.39 % 9.89 % 9.06 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.89 % 13.00 % 11.61 %
Net interest margin yield (FTE) 3.17 % 3.01 % 2.88 %
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
Loans sold with servicing retained $ 254,934 $ 273,294 $ 290,033
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 593,530 $ 454,535 $ 493,287
Total assets under management $ 2,890,912 $ 2,776,202 $ 2,814,727
ASSET QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual loans $ 414 $ 540 $ 3,329
Foreclosed assets $ 405 $ 241 $ 365
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (12) $ (75) $ (108)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.28 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.19 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.96 % 0.76 % 0.78 %
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Shareholders' equity to assets 9.23 % 9.31 % 10.88 %
Tier 1 leverage 8.70 % 8.38 % 8.46 %
Common equity tier 1 capital 12.39 % 12.44 % 13.81 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.39 % 12.44 % 13.81 %
Total risk-based capital 15.37 % 15.33 % 17.00 %
(1) At end of period


SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30
2023 		March 31
2023 		December 31
2022 		September 30
2022 		June 30
2022
Commercial and industrial $ 194,914 $ 189,185 $ 178,428 $ 180,124 $ 175,674
Commercial real estate 564,254 566,410 566,012 552,399 559,602
Advances to mortgage brokers 39,099 - - 1,484 37,291
Agricultural 96,689 94,760 104,985 97,527 94,726
Residential real estate 343,474 336,186 336,694 330,232 329,795
Consumer 95,972 84,110 78,054 74,385 74,822
Gross loans $ 1,334,402 $ 1,270,651 $ 1,264,173 $ 1,236,151 $ 1,271,910
June 30
2023 		March 31
2023 		December 31
2022 		September 30
2022 		June 30
2022
Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 458,845 $ 478,829 $ 494,346 $ 510,127 $ 488,110
Interest bearing demand deposits 335,922 383,602 372,155 368,537 370,284
Savings deposits 606,644 662,495 625,734 651,129 635,397
Certificates of deposit 313,288 288,103 251,541 260,741 265,477
Internet certificates of deposit 249 499 499 499 598
Total deposits $ 1,714,948 $ 1,813,528 $ 1,744,275 $ 1,791,033 $ 1,759,866
June 30
2023 		March 31
2023 		December 31
2022 		September 30
2022 		June 30
2022
U.S. Treasury $ 209,353 $ 212,086 $ 208,701 $ 206,791 $ 214,474
States and political subdivisions 95,242 108,719 117,512 114,000 119,649
Auction rate money market preferred 2,637 2,716 2,342 2,479 2,497
Mortgage-backed securities 35,532 37,797 39,070 41,042 45,796
Collateralized mortgage obligations 180,996 200,252 205,728 209,720 167,572
Corporate 6,737 7,080 7,128 7,201 7,602
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value $ 530,497 $ 568,650 $ 580,481 $ 581,233 $ 557,590
June 30
2023 		March 31
2023 		December 31
2022 		September 30
2022 		June 30
2022
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without stated maturity dates $ 37,102 $ 31,995 $ 57,771 $ 52,479 $ 47,247
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 55,000 - - - 10,000
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,290 29,267 29,245 29,225 29,203
Total borrowed funds $ 121,392 $ 61,262 $ 87,016 $ 81,704 $ 86,450


SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30
2023 2022 2023 2022
Service charges and fees
ATM and debit card fees $ 1,244 $ 1,202 $ 2,404 $ 2,295
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 588 631 1,199 1,240
Freddie Mac servicing fee 162 167 321 338
Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss) (41) 213 (77) 477
Other fees for customer services 94 71 178 143
Total service charges and fees 2,047 2,284 4,025 4,493
Wealth management fees 981 784 1,767 1,538
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 226 222 452 432
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 56 170 123 394
Other 294 135 530 285
Total noninterest income $ 3,604 $ 3,595 $ 6,897 $ 7,142
Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30
2023 2022 2023 2022
Compensation and benefits $ 6,561 $ 6,037 $ 13,150 $ 12,111
Furniture and equipment 1,613 1,442 3,210 2,892
Occupancy 993 929 1,998 1,895
Other
Audit, consulting, and legal fees 557 605 1,092 1,154
ATM and debit card fees 409 508 809 942
Other losses 425 233 572 316
Marketing costs 240 364 485 603
Memberships and subscriptions 230 207 470 424
FDIC insurance premiums 233 131 461 256
Donations and community relations 256 139 440 426
Loan underwriting fees 216 215 431 397
Director fees 198 187 402 388
All other 608 664 1,217 1,177
Total other noninterest expenses 3,372 3,253 6,379 6,083
Total noninterest expenses $ 12,539 $ 11,661 $ 24,737 $ 22,981

