Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

Growth in loans, Isabella Wealth during Q2; results remain strong despite interest rate headwinds

Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, July 20, 2023 - Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) has reported net income of $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $10 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. Earnings per common share were $0.62 for the second quarter of 2023 and $1.32 for the first half of the year.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

•Loans grew $64 million, or 5%, during the quarter.

•Interest income improved 21%, compared to second quarter of 2022.

•Assets managed by Isabella Wealth grew more than $22 million, or 4%, during the quarter.

•Shareholders earned a cash dividend of $0.28 per share, with an annualized dividend yield of 5.46%, as of June 30, 2023.

"Our financial performance remains strong despite the challenges our industry faces with current interest rate dynamics," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Competition for deposits was strong during the quarter, leading to continued pressure on our net interest margin and a decline in deposits. Despite this decline, our liquidity position remains strong.

"We are safeguarding the long-term success of the bank with strategic decisions and initiatives that will enhance shareholder value and the customer experience. One such action, for which planning began last year, is our first move into Bay County. The upcoming opening of our Bay City loan production office (LPO) is a great opportunity for us to assist individuals and businesses throughout the area with their loan needs," Evans said. "The continued growth of our footprint demonstrates our ongoing commitment to customers and communities as a leading, independent community bank."









Operating Results

Net income: Net income for second quarter 2023 was $4.6 million, compared to $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net income for the first six months of the year was $10 million, remaining stable year over year. Interest income continued to improve in the second quarter and nearly offset the increase in interest expense due to rising rates on deposits.

Net interest income: Net interest income for second quarter 2023 decreased $248,000 compared to the second quarter of 2022. For the first six months of the year, net interest income increased $1.6 million compared to the same period in 2022. Rising interest rates and continued loan growth led to an increase in gross interest income of $3.4 million and $7.2 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2023, compared to the same periods in 2022. While the Bank continues to benefit from a strategic reduction in higher-cost borrowings, implemented in prior periods, rising interest rates on deposits led to a $3.6 million and $5.6 million increase in interest expense for the second quarter and first six months of 2023, compared the same periods in 2022.

Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income was $3.6 million for the second quarter of both 2023 and 2022. For the first six months of 2023, noninterest income decreased $245,000 compared to the same period in 2022, driven by a $554,000 reduction in mortgage servicing rights income, as rising interest rates led to a decline in both the volume and balance of loans serviced. Noninterest expenses increased $878,000 during the second quarter of 2023 and $1.8 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 in comparison to the same periods in 2022. The increase was primarily the result of increased expense related to compensation, equipment, and FDIC insurance.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.11% and 3.17% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 3.16% and 3.01% for the same periods in 2022. While the second quarter of 2023 fell in comparison to the same period in 2022, net yield for the first half of 2023 improved significantly through strategic initiatives - such as the reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits - that were implemented in prior periods in anticipation of rising interest rates.

Balance Sheet

Assets: Total assets were $2 billion and assets under management were $2.9 billion as of June 30, 2023. Managed assets include loans sold and serviced of $255 million as well as $594 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth. Investment and trust assets increased $80 million, or 15.5%, since December 31, 2022.

Loans: Loans outstanding as ofJune 30, 2023 totaled $1.3 billion. Gross loans increased $63.8 million during the second quarter and rose $70.2 million compared to December 31, 2022. This reflects growth in the consumer portfolio and a resumption of the Bank's engagement with a mortgage participation program. Adherence to









strong underwriting standards continued to be reflected in the low levels of total past due and nonaccrual loans, which were $3.7 million, or 0.28% of total loans, at the end of the period.

Deposits: Total deposits were $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $29.3 million, or 1.7%, since December 31, 2022. The decline occurred during the second quarter, and was driven by strong pricing competition within the industry.

Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of June 30, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 9.17%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.08%, and Total Capital Ratio was 14.00%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0%, and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend: During the second quarter of 2023, the Corporation paid a $0.28 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $20.50 as of June 30, 2023, the annualized cash dividend yield was 5.46%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30

2023 December 31

2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 25,584 $ 27,420 Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks 4,296 11,504 Total cash and cash equivalents 29,880 38,924 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 530,497 580,481 Mortgage loans available-for-sale 362 379 Loans 1,334,402 1,264,173 Less allowance for credit losses 12,833 9,850 Net loans 1,321,569 1,254,323 Premises and equipment 26,383 25,553 Corporate owned life insurance policies 33,433 32,988 Equity securities without readily determinable fair values 15,746 15,746 Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,285 48,287 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 36,293 33,586 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,042,448 $ 2,030,267 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Noninterest bearing $ 458,845 $ 494,346 Interest bearing demand deposits 335,922 372,155 Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings 824,272 810,642 Certificates of deposit over $250 95,909 67,132 Total deposits 1,714,948 1,744,275 Borrowed funds Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 37,102 57,771 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 55,000 - Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,290 29,245 Total borrowed funds 121,392 87,016 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 17,677 12,766 Total liabilities 1,854,017 1,844,057 Shareholders' equity Common stock - no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 7,496,826 shares (including 195,217 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2023 and 7,559,421 shares (including 154,879 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022 126,278 128,651 Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 5,395 5,005 Retained earnings 93,175 89,748 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (36,417) (37,194) Total shareholders' equity 188,431 186,210 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,042,448 $ 2,030,267









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 15,931 $ 13,179 $ 30,820 $ 25,557 Available-for-sale securities Taxable 2,382 2,027 4,884 3,642 Nontaxable 665 704 1,383 1,364 Federal funds sold and other 517 192 1,003 301 Total interest income 19,495 16,102 38,090 30,864 Interest expense Deposits 4,109 854 6,938 1,790 Borrowings Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 171 8 320 17 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 270 47 270 119 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 266 266 532 532 Total interest expense 4,816 1,175 8,060 2,458 Net interest income 14,679 14,927 30,030 28,406 Provision for credit losses 196 485 237 522 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 14,483 14,442 29,793 27,884 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 2,047 2,284 4,025 4,493 Wealth management fees 981 784 1,767 1,538 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 226 222 452 432 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 56 170 123 394 Other 294 135 530 285 Total noninterest income 3,604 3,595 6,897 7,142 Noninterest expenses Compensation and benefits 6,561 6,037 13,150 12,111 Furniture and equipment 1,613 1,442 3,210 2,892 Occupancy 993 929 1,998 1,895 Other 3,372 3,253 6,379 6,083 Total noninterest expenses 12,539 11,661 24,737 22,981 Income before federal income tax expense 5,548 6,376 11,953 12,045 Federal income tax expense 918 1,081 2,002 2,016 NET INCOME $ 4,630 $ 5,295 $ 9,951 $ 10,029 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.70 $ 1.32 $ 1.33 Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.69 $ 1.31 $ 1.31 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.27 $ 0.56 $ 0.54









AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Loans (1) $ 1,300,593 $ 15,931 4.90 % $ 1,259,573 $ 13,179 4.19 % Taxable investment securities 485,897 2,356 1.94 % 475,010 2,027 1.71 % Nontaxable investment securities 97,755 946 3.87 % 109,367 975 3.57 % Fed funds sold 4 - 4.70 % 6 - 1.47 % Other 37,664 517 5.49 % 77,176 192 1.00 % Total earning assets 1,921,913 19,750 4.11 % 1,921,132 16,373 3.41 % NONEARNING ASSETS Allowance for credit losses (12,759) (9,288) Cash and demand deposits due from banks 24,807 22,838 Premises and equipment 26,401 24,269 Accrued income and other assets 80,374 84,590 Total assets $ 2,040,736 $ 2,043,541 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Interest bearing demand deposits $ 348,341 194 0.22 % $ 375,123 56 0.06 % Savings deposits 628,673 1,849 1.18 % 627,916 171 0.11 % Time deposits 303,117 2,066 2.73 % 274,284 627 0.91 % Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 35,495 171 1.93 % 46,029 8 0.07 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 20,404 270 5.29 % 10,000 47 1.88 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,275 266 3.63 % 29,188 266 3.65 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,365,305 4,816 1.41 % 1,362,540 1,175 0.34 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits 462,953 470,139 Other 16,906 15,237 Shareholders' equity 195,572 195,625 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,040,736 $ 2,043,541 Net interest income (FTE) $ 14,934 $ 15,198 Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) 3.11 % 3.16 %

(1) Includes loans and mortgage loans AFS









Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Loans (1) $ 1,284,520 $ 30,820 4.80 % $ 1,247,746 $ 25,557 4.10 % Taxable investment securities 495,340 4,827 1.95 % 448,405 3,642 1.62 % Nontaxable investment securities 101,973 1,967 3.86 % 105,507 1,895 3.59 % Fed funds sold 10 - 4.77 % 4 - 1.12 % Other 49,059 1,003 4.09 % 120,027 301 0.50 % Total earning assets 1,930,902 38,617 4.00 % 1,921,689 31,395 3.27 % NONEARNING ASSETS Allowance for credit losses (12,709) (9,209) Cash and demand deposits due from banks 24,918 24,827 Premises and equipment 26,132 24,364 Accrued income and other assets 75,746 93,648 Total assets $ 2,044,989 $ 2,055,319 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Interest bearing demand deposits $ 363,942 340 0.19 % $ 379,275 106 0.06 % Savings deposits 637,281 3,315 1.04 % 621,661 330 0.11 % Time deposits 285,389 3,283 2.30 % 282,172 1,354 0.96 % Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 37,656 320 1.70 % 47,535 17 0.07 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10,193 270 5.30 % 12,431 119 1.91 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,264 532 3.64 % 29,177 532 3.65 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,363,725 8,060 1.18 % 1,372,251 2,458 0.36 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits 474,656 464,271 Other 15,005 16,061 Shareholders' equity 191,603 202,736 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,044,989 $ 2,055,319 Net interest income (FTE) $ 30,557 $ 28,937 Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) 3.17 % 3.01 %

(1) Includes loans and mortgage loans AFS









SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30

2023 March 31

2023 December 31

2022 September 30

2022 June 30

2022 PER SHARE Basic earnings $ 0.62 $ 0.70 $ 0.84 $ 0.78 $ 0.70 Diluted earnings $ 0.61 $ 0.70 $ 0.83 $ 0.77 $ 0.69 Dividends $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 Tangible book value $ 18.69 $ 19.24 $ 18.25 $ 16.96 $ 18.85 Quoted market value High $ 26.00 $ 25.10 $ 24.02 $ 24.95 $ 26.25 Low $ 19.13 $ 22.08 $ 21.00 $ 21.39 $ 23.00 Close (1) $ 20.50 $ 24.80 $ 23.50 $ 21.40 $ 24.80 Common shares outstanding (1) 7,496,826 7,540,015 7,559,421 7,564,348 7,553,113 Average number of common shares outstanding 7,498,584 7,556,585 7,564,405 7,555,333 7,545,001 Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 7,567,527 7,634,417 7,648,152 7,650,950 7,650,145 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average total assets 0.91 % 1.04 % 1.24 % 1.13 % 1.04 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.47 % 11.35 % 14.01 % 12.13 % 10.83 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.58 % 15.28 % 19.14 % 16.15 % 14.38 % Net interest margin yield (FTE) 3.11 % 3.22 % 3.43 % 3.28 % 3.16 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1) Loans sold with servicing retained $ 254,934 $ 259,512 $ 264,206 $ 268,879 $ 273,294 Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 593,530 $ 571,453 $ 513,918 $ 464,136 $ 454,535 Total assets under management $ 2,890,912 $ 2,915,589 $ 2,808,391 $ 2,796,992 $ 2,776,202 ASSET QUALITY (1) Nonaccrual loans $ 414 $ 488 $ 457 $ 580 $ 540 Foreclosed assets $ 405 $ 414 $ 439 $ 240 $ 241 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (3) $ (9) $ (230) $ 41 $ (11) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.05 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.96 % 0.99 % 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.76 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1) Shareholders' equity to assets 9.23 % 9.27 % 9.17 % 8.56 % 9.31 % Tier 1 leverage 8.70 % 8.58 % 8.61 % 8.44 % 8.38 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.39 % 12.71 % 12.91 % 12.92 % 12.44 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.39 % 12.71 % 12.91 % 12.92 % 12.44 % Total risk-based capital 15.37 % 15.77 % 15.79 % 15.85 % 15.33 %

(1) At end of period









SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Six Months Ended June 30

2023 June 30

2022 June 30

2021 PER SHARE Basic earnings $ 1.32 $ 1.33 $ 1.26 Diluted earnings $ 1.31 $ 1.31 $ 1.24 Dividends $ 0.56 $ 0.54 $ 0.54 Tangible book value $ 18.69 $ 18.85 $ 21.73 Quoted market value High $ 26.00 $ 26.25 $ 23.90 Low $ 19.13 $ 23.00 $ 19.45 Close (1) $ 20.50 $ 24.80 $ 23.00 Common shares outstanding (1) 7,496,826 7,553,113 7,946,658 Average number of common shares outstanding 7,528,251 7,539,799 7,956,889 Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 7,601,613 7,645,357 8,075,763 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average total assets 0.97 % 0.98 % 1.00 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.39 % 9.89 % 9.06 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.89 % 13.00 % 11.61 % Net interest margin yield (FTE) 3.17 % 3.01 % 2.88 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1) Loans sold with servicing retained $ 254,934 $ 273,294 $ 290,033 Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 593,530 $ 454,535 $ 493,287 Total assets under management $ 2,890,912 $ 2,776,202 $ 2,814,727 ASSET QUALITY (1) Nonaccrual loans $ 414 $ 540 $ 3,329 Foreclosed assets $ 405 $ 241 $ 365 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (12) $ (75) $ (108) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.28 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.19 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.96 % 0.76 % 0.78 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1) Shareholders' equity to assets 9.23 % 9.31 % 10.88 % Tier 1 leverage 8.70 % 8.38 % 8.46 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.39 % 12.44 % 13.81 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.39 % 12.44 % 13.81 % Total risk-based capital 15.37 % 15.33 % 17.00 %

(1) At end of period









SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30

2023 March 31

2023 December 31

2022 September 30

2022 June 30

2022 Commercial and industrial $ 194,914 $ 189,185 $ 178,428 $ 180,124 $ 175,674 Commercial real estate 564,254 566,410 566,012 552,399 559,602 Advances to mortgage brokers 39,099 - - 1,484 37,291 Agricultural 96,689 94,760 104,985 97,527 94,726 Residential real estate 343,474 336,186 336,694 330,232 329,795 Consumer 95,972 84,110 78,054 74,385 74,822 Gross loans $ 1,334,402 $ 1,270,651 $ 1,264,173 $ 1,236,151 $ 1,271,910

June 30

2023 March 31

2023 December 31

2022 September 30

2022 June 30

2022 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 458,845 $ 478,829 $ 494,346 $ 510,127 $ 488,110 Interest bearing demand deposits 335,922 383,602 372,155 368,537 370,284 Savings deposits 606,644 662,495 625,734 651,129 635,397 Certificates of deposit 313,288 288,103 251,541 260,741 265,477 Internet certificates of deposit 249 499 499 499 598 Total deposits $ 1,714,948 $ 1,813,528 $ 1,744,275 $ 1,791,033 $ 1,759,866

June 30

2023 March 31

2023 December 31

2022 September 30

2022 June 30

2022 U.S. Treasury $ 209,353 $ 212,086 $ 208,701 $ 206,791 $ 214,474 States and political subdivisions 95,242 108,719 117,512 114,000 119,649 Auction rate money market preferred 2,637 2,716 2,342 2,479 2,497 Mortgage-backed securities 35,532 37,797 39,070 41,042 45,796 Collateralized mortgage obligations 180,996 200,252 205,728 209,720 167,572 Corporate 6,737 7,080 7,128 7,201 7,602 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value $ 530,497 $ 568,650 $ 580,481 $ 581,233 $ 557,590

June 30

2023 March 31

2023 December 31

2022 September 30

2022 June 30

2022 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without stated maturity dates $ 37,102 $ 31,995 $ 57,771 $ 52,479 $ 47,247 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 55,000 - - - 10,000 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,290 29,267 29,245 29,225 29,203 Total borrowed funds $ 121,392 $ 61,262 $ 87,016 $ 81,704 $ 86,450









SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Service charges and fees ATM and debit card fees $ 1,244 $ 1,202 $ 2,404 $ 2,295 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 588 631 1,199 1,240 Freddie Mac servicing fee 162 167 321 338 Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss) (41) 213 (77) 477 Other fees for customer services 94 71 178 143 Total service charges and fees 2,047 2,284 4,025 4,493 Wealth management fees 981 784 1,767 1,538 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 226 222 452 432 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 56 170 123 394 Other 294 135 530 285 Total noninterest income $ 3,604 $ 3,595 $ 6,897 $ 7,142

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Compensation and benefits $ 6,561 $ 6,037 $ 13,150 $ 12,111 Furniture and equipment 1,613 1,442 3,210 2,892 Occupancy 993 929 1,998 1,895 Other Audit, consulting, and legal fees 557 605 1,092 1,154 ATM and debit card fees 409 508 809 942 Other losses 425 233 572 316 Marketing costs 240 364 485 603 Memberships and subscriptions 230 207 470 424 FDIC insurance premiums 233 131 461 256 Donations and community relations 256 139 440 426 Loan underwriting fees 216 215 431 397 Director fees 198 187 402 388 All other 608 664 1,217 1,177 Total other noninterest expenses 3,372 3,253 6,379 6,083 Total noninterest expenses $ 12,539 $ 11,661 $ 24,737 $ 22,981



