Isabella Bank : Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and 2021 Earnings - Form 8-K/A

Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and 2021 Earnings Record assets, loans and net income of $19.5 million in 2021; EPS jumps 81% Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, February 10, 2022 - Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) has released positive earnings results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The Corporation reported net income of $4.8 million for the quarter and a record $19.5 million for the year. Both figures reflect increases over the same periods a year ago. Earnings per common share were $0.63 in the fourth quarter and $2.48 for the year 2021, also increases from the same periods of 2020. 2021 Highlights: •Net income in 2021 reached a record $19.5 million, increasing 79%, compared to 2020. •Net interest income in 2021 improved by $2.4 million compared to 2020, enabled by interest expense declining $6.4 million. •Total assets reached a record $2 billion and total assets under management reached a record $2.8 billion at the end of 2021. •Loans increased $62.7 million, or 5.1%, reaching a record $1.3 billion during 2021, driven by growth in the commercial and residential mortgage loan portfolios. •Deposits increased $144 million, or 9.2%, during 2021, largely the result of new customer accounts, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, and government stimulus funds. •Successful subordinated debt issuance of $30 million at a rate of 3.25%. •Completion of a tender offer during the fourth quarter, resulting in the Corporation purchasing 5% of outstanding shares at $27.00 per share for a total of $10.7 million. "Our successful subordinated debt issuance in 2021 aligns with our strategic initiatives to deliver long-term shareholder value," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. "A portion of the proceeds from the issuance were used for our subsequent tender offer, and the remaining proceeds may be used to support continued stock repurchases and expansion activity.



"Our successful Dutch auction tender offer reduced ISBA shares outstanding and will likely improve several key metrics for shareholders," Evans said. "Our ongoing stock repurchase plan and this tender offer both align with our ongoing commitment to improve shareholder value. "Overall, we continue to grow our customer base through trusted, quality service as an independent, community bank," Evans said. "Our 2021 results, which set multiple records, are a testament to our continued focus on meeting the needs of our customers while pursuing strategic initiatives that benefit our shareholders, customers and communities over the long-term." Operating Results Net income: Net income for the fourth quarter 2021 was $4.8 million, compared to a net loss of $723,000 in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $19.5 million, compared to $10.9 million in 2020. Net interest income, fourth quarter 2021: Net interest income for fourth quarter 2021 decreased $70,000 compared to the same period in 2020. While interest income declined $1.4 million due to continued low interest rates, interest expense also decreased $1.3 million, or 45.2%, largely due to a reduction in higher-cost borrowings over the last year. Provision for loan losses decreased $175,000 compared to 2020 and was the result of improvement in credit quality. Net interest income: Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased $2.4 million, or 4.7%, compared to the same period in 2020. Lower interest rates and a reduction in higher-cost borrowing benefited the Corporation with a $6.4 million, or 46.4%, decrease in interest expense during 2021. The decrease in interest expense outpaced a gross interest income decline of $4.1 million during 2021 caused by the lower interest rates and a pause in advances to mortgage brokers. The provision for loan losses also contributed to a positive net interest income result through a $2.2 million decrease compared to 2020, as a result of continued strong credit quality. Noninterest income and expenses, fourth quarter 2021: Noninterest income decreased $511,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by a reduction in gain on sale of loans. Noninterest expenses for the quarter decreased $7.4 million, attributed to a $7.6 million cost to extinguish $100 million of FHLB advances during the fourth quarter of 2020. Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income of $13.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 decreased $601,000 compared to 2020. While service charges and fees increased $1.1 million when compared to the previous year, 2020 also included an additional $1.0 million related to gain on sale of loans and $620,000 related to gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies. Noninterest expenses decreased for the year ended December 31, 2021 by $7.5 million compared to 2020, tied to the $100 million FHLB debt extinguishment in 2020.



Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 2.86% and 2.87% for the fourth quarter and year ended 2021, respectively, compared to 3.04% and 2.96% for the same periods in 2020. The net yield for 2021 reflected a full year's impact of the decline in interest rates that occurred in the first half of 2020. Balance Sheet Assets: Total assets were $2.0 billion and assets under management were $2.8 billionas of December 31, 2021, both record levels. Assets under management include loans sold and serviced of $278.8 million and investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth of $516.2 million, in addition to assets on the consolidated balance sheet. Assets under management increased $124.5 million, or 4.6%, compared to December 31, 2020. Isabella Wealth also reached record levels during 2021 and increased 16.3% during the year. Loans: During 2021, total loans increased $62.7 million and totaled a record $1.3 billion at December 31, 2021. As customer demand increased, along with advances to mortgage brokers, the commercial loan portfolio increased $50.8 million, or 6.7%, during 2021. Competition for agricultural loans continued to be strong in 2021 and the portfolio declined $6.5 million during the year. Residential mortgage loans increased $18.8 million, or 6.1%, during 2021, while consumer loans recorded a slight decline. Deposits: Total deposits were a record $1.7 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $144 million, or 9.2%, since December 31, 2020. Growth in 2021 was largely the result of new customer accounts, funding from PPP loans, and government stimulus funds. Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of December 31, 2021, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.54%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.91% and Total Capital Ratio was 13.60%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%. Dividend: During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $25.50 as of December 31, 2021, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.24%. About the Corporation Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 119 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.



For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com). Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) December 31

2021 December 31

2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 25,563 $ 31,296 Interest bearing balances due from banks 79,767 215,344 Total cash and cash equivalents 105,330 246,640 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 490,601 339,228 Mortgage loans available-for-sale 1,735 2,741 Loans Commercial 807,439 756,686 Agricultural 93,955 100,461 Residential real estate 326,361 307,543 Consumer 73,282 73,621 Gross loans 1,301,037 1,238,311 Less allowance for loan and lease losses 9,103 9,744 Net loans 1,291,934 1,228,567 Premises and equipment 24,419 25,140 Corporate owned life insurance policies 32,472 28,292 Equity securities without readily determinable fair values 17,383 17,383 Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,302 48,331 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 19,982 21,056 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,032,158 $ 1,957,378 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Noninterest bearing $ 448,352 $ 375,395 Interest bearing demand deposits 364,563 302,444 Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings 818,841 781,286 Certificates of deposit over $250 78,583 107,192 Total deposits 1,710,339 1,566,317 Borrowed funds Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 50,162 68,747 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 20,000 90,000 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,158 - Total borrowed funds 99,320 158,747 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 11,451 13,726 Total liabilities 1,821,110 1,738,790 Shareholders' equity Common stock - no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 7,532,641 shares (including 105,654 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 and 7,997,247 shares (including 59,162 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2020 129,052 142,247 Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 4,545 4,183 Retained earnings 75,592 64,460 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,859 7,698 Total shareholders' equity 211,048 218,588 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,032,158 $ 1,957,378



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31 Year Ended

December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 12,776 $ 13,997 $ 51,410 $ 54,102 Available-for-sale securities Taxable 1,391 1,302 4,920 5,214 Nontaxable 684 880 3,077 3,830 Federal funds sold and other 190 223 706 1,026 Total interest income 15,041 16,402 60,113 64,172 Interest expense Deposits 1,079 1,850 5,442 8,884 Borrowings Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 13 14 53 36 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 209 994 1,302 4,905 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 266 - 615 - Total interest expense 1,567 2,858 7,412 13,825 Net interest income 13,474 13,544 52,701 50,347 Provision for loan losses 81 256 (518) 1,665 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,393 13,288 53,219 48,682 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 2,125 1,855 7,614 6,544 Wealth management fees 797 701 3,071 2,578 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 235 1,063 1,694 2,716 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 223 197 800 755 Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies 121 18 271 891 Net income (loss) on joint venture investment - 269 - 577 Other 107 16 372 362 Total noninterest income 3,608 4,119 13,822 14,423 Noninterest expenses Compensation and benefits 6,056 6,009 23,749 23,772 Furniture and equipment 1,413 1,469 5,462 5,787 Occupancy 935 889 3,661 3,557 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 7,643 - 7,643 Other 2,793 2,628 10,822 10,474 Total noninterest expenses 11,197 18,638 43,694 51,233 Income before federal income tax expense 5,804 (1,231) 23,347 11,872 Federal income tax expense 1,010 (508) 3,848 987 NET INCOME $ 4,794 $ (723) $ 19,499 $ 10,885 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.63 $ (0.10) $ 2.48 $ 1.37 Diluted $ 0.63 $ (0.10) $ 2.45 $ 1.34 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 1.08 $ 1.08



AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets. Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Loans $ 1,226,192 $ 12,776 4.17 % $ 1,258,775 $ 13,997 4.45 % Taxable investment securities 383,175 1,391 1.45 % 205,522 1,302 2.53 % Nontaxable investment securities 104,115 889 3.42 % 134,026 1,200 3.58 % Fed funds sold 9 - 0.01 % 3 - - % Other 199,605 190 0.38 % 227,920 223 0.39 % Total earning assets 1,913,096 15,246 3.19 % 1,826,246 16,722 3.66 % NONEARNING ASSETS Allowance for loan losses (9,082) (9,603) Cash and demand deposits due from banks 28,852 28,606 Premises and equipment 24,534 25,656 Accrued income and other assets 109,238 119,230 Total assets $ 2,066,638 $ 1,990,135 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Interest bearing demand deposits $ 367,130 $ 48 0.05 % $ 285,731 $ 94 0.13 % Savings deposits 584,475 157 0.11 % 487,014 148 0.12 % Time deposits 306,817 874 1.14 % 383,436 1,608 1.68 % Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 60,508 13 0.09 % 49,427 14 0.11 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 40,543 209 2.06 % 174,728 994 2.28 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,143 266 3.65 % - - - % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,388,616 1,567 0.45 % 1,380,336 2,858 0.83 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits 449,766 370,042 Other 12,002 16,446 Shareholders' equity 216,254 223,311 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,066,638 $ 1,990,135 Net interest income (FTE) $ 13,679 $ 13,864 Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) 2.86 % 3.04 %



Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Loans $ 1,208,141 $ 51,410 4.26 % $ 1,236,169 $ 54,102 4.38 % Taxable investment securities 297,357 4,920 1.65 % 229,468 5,214 2.27 % Nontaxable investment securities 117,997 4,235 3.59 % 140,665 5,189 3.69 % Fed funds sold 5 - 0.02 % 4 - 0.06 % Other 255,246 706 0.28 % 142,717 1,026 0.72 % Total earning assets 1,878,746 61,271 3.26 % 1,749,023 65,531 3.75 % NONEARNING ASSETS Allowance for loan losses (9,396) (8,837) Cash and demand deposits due from banks 29,139 24,987 Premises and equipment 24,760 25,846 Accrued income and other assets 109,625 118,195 Total assets $ 2,032,874 $ 1,909,214 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Interest bearing demand deposits $ 345,015 $ 216 0.06 % $ 262,188 $ 357 0.14 % Savings deposits 558,102 616 0.11 % 456,088 1,212 0.27 % Time deposits 336,094 4,610 1.37 % 387,881 7,315 1.89 % Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 57,453 53 0.09 % 35,518 36 0.10 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 69,342 1,302 1.88 % 210,451 4,905 2.33 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 17,000 615 3.62 % - - - % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,383,006 7,412 0.54 % 1,352,126 13,825 1.02 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits 416,247 320,820 Other 12,858 15,613 Shareholders' equity 220,763 220,655 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,032,874 $ 1,909,214 Net interest income (FTE) $ 53,859 $ 51,706 Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) 2.87 % 2.96 %





SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Year Ended December 31

2021 December 31

2020 December 31

2019 PER SHARE Basic earnings $ 2.48 $ 1.37 $ 1.65 Diluted earnings $ 2.45 $ 1.34 $ 1.61 Dividends $ 1.08 $ 1.08 $ 1.05 Tangible book value $ 21.61 $ 21.29 $ 20.45 Quoted market value High $ 29.00 $ 24.50 $ 24.80 Low $ 19.45 $ 15.60 $ 22.01 Close (1) $ 25.50 $ 19.57 $ 24.31 Common shares outstanding (1) 7,532,641 7,997,247 7,910,804 Average number of common shares outstanding 7,853,398 7,959,705 7,909,794 Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 7,965,961 8,106,091 8,095,042 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average total assets 0.96 % 0.57 % 0.72 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.83 % 4.93 % 6.25 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 11.31 % 6.34 % 8.17 % Net interest margin yield (FTE) 2.87 % 2.96 % 3.07 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1) Loans sold with servicing retained $ 278,844 $ 301,377 $ 259,375 Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 516,243 $ 443,967 $ 436,181 Total assets under management $ 2,827,245 $ 2,702,722 $ 2,509,754 ASSET QUALITY (1) Nonaccrual status loans $ 1,245 $ 5,313 $ 6,535 Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 25,276 $ 22,200 $ 21,194 Foreclosed assets $ 211 $ 527 $ 456 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 123 $ (140) $ 466 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.10 % 0.43 % 0.55 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.08 % 0.31 % 0.40 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans 0.70 % 0.79 % 0.67 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1) Shareholders' equity to assets 10.39 % 11.17 % 11.59 % Tier 1 leverage 7.97 % 8.37 % 9.01 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.07 % 12.97 % 12.56 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.07 % 12.97 % 12.56 % Total risk-based capital 14.94 % 13.75 % 13.18 % (1) At end of period



SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) December 31

2021 September 30

2021 June 30

2021 March 31

2021 December 31

2020 Commercial $ 807,439 $ 757,993 $ 723,888 $ 725,540 $ 756,686 Agricultural 93,955 93,782 95,197 91,629 100,461 Residential real estate 326,361 321,620 312,567 305,909 307,543 Consumer 73,282 75,163 75,011 72,840 73,621 Gross loans $ 1,301,037 $ 1,248,558 $ 1,206,663 $ 1,195,918 $ 1,238,311 December 31

2021 September 30

2021 June 30

2021 March 31

2021 December 31

2020 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 448,352 $ 430,950 $ 428,410 $ 404,710 $ 375,395 Interest bearing demand deposits 364,563 374,137 326,971 328,440 302,444 Savings deposits 596,662 572,136 549,134 555,688 505,497 Certificates of deposit 297,696 312,027 326,214 331,413 358,165 Brokered certificates of deposit - - - 14,029 14,029 Internet certificates of deposit 3,066 3,066 5,777 9,301 10,787 Total deposits $ 1,710,339 $ 1,692,316 $ 1,636,506 $ 1,643,581 $ 1,566,317 December 31

2021 September 30

2021 June 30

2021 March 31

2021 December 31

2020 U.S. Treasury $ 209,703 $ 192,069 $ 132,593 $ 29,371 $ - States and political subdivisions 121,205 128,689 130,960 140,329 143,656 Auction rate money market preferred 3,242 3,246 3,260 3,224 3,237 Mortgage-backed securities 56,148 62,030 68,155 75,835 88,652 Collateralized mortgage obligations 92,301 100,767 109,294 116,865 101,983 Corporate 8,002 7,583 4,192 1,700 1,700 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value $ 490,601 $ 494,384 $ 448,454 $ 367,324 $ 339,228 December 31

2021 September 30

2021 June 30

2021 March 31

2021 December 31

2020 Federal Home Loan Bank advances $ 20,000 $ 60,000 $ 70,000 $ 90,000 $ 90,000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without stated maturity dates 50,162 67,519 62,274 51,967 68,747 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,158 29,136 29,121 - - Total borrowed funds $ 99,320 $ 156,655 $ 161,395 $ 141,967 $ 158,747



SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Service charges and fees ATM and debit card fees $ 1,318 $ 1,043 $ 4,600 $ 3,723 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 621 474 2,139 1,847 Freddie Mac servicing fee 175 149 747 625 Net OMSR income (loss) (56) 123 (184) 44 Other fees for customer services 67 66 312 305 Total service charges and fees 2,125 1,855 7,614 6,544 Wealth management fees 797 701 3,071 2,578 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 235 1,063 1,694 2,716 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 223 197 800 755 Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies 121 18 271 891 Net income (loss) on joint venture investment - 269 - 577 Other 107 16 372 362 Total noninterest income $ 3,608 $ 4,119 $ 13,822 $ 14,423 Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Compensation and benefits $ 6,056 $ 6,009 $ 23,749 $ 23,772 Furniture and equipment 1,413 1,469 5,462 5,787 Occupancy 935 889 3,661 3,557 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 7,643 - 7,643 Other Audit, consulting, and legal fees 513 488 2,066 1,836 ATM and debit card fees 458 417 1,810 1,441 Marketing costs 256 200 939 877 Memberships and subscriptions 215 194 877 740 Loan underwriting fees 221 248 849 825 Donations and community relations 253 157 705 723 Director fees 198 168 703 695 FDIC insurance premiums 161 153 690 612 All other 518 603 2,183 2,725 Total other noninterest expenses 2,793 2,628 10,822 10,474 Total noninterest expenses $ 11,197 $ 18,638 $ 43,694 $ 51,233



