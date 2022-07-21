Log in
    ISBA   US4642141059

ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION

(ISBA)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:30 2022-07-21 am EDT
23.80 USD   -3.33%
06/27ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/31Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Dividend
PR
05/31ISABELLA BANK : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Isabella Bank : Announces Strong Second Quarter 2022 Earnings - Form 8-K

07/21/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Strong Second Quarter 2022 Earnings
Earnings trend continues; strategies lift EPS and margin
Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, July 21, 2022 - Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) reported net income of $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $10 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. Earnings per common share were $0.70 in the second quarter and $1.33 for the first six months of 2022.
Second-quarter 2022 highlights include:
•Earnings per share of $0.70 grew 21% in comparison to the second quarter of 2021.
•Net interest income improved $2.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2021, aided by a 39% decline in interest expense.
•Net interest margin yield benefited from rising interest rates, increasing 37 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2021.
•Loans grew $53.5 million during the second quarter, driven by commercial loans.
"We continue to deliver solid financial results as shown in our second quarter performance," said Jae A. Evans, President & CEO. "Isabella Bank continues to experience increased net income and improvement in net interest margin. With additional interest rate increases anticipated by the Federal Reserve, we expect these improvements to continue throughout the remainder of 2022.
"Despite continued concerns over how inflation and other events happening around the world may impact the financial services industry, we continue to pursue strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder and customer value," Evans added.
"During the second quarter, we announced the construction of a new full-service branch in Saginaw, expanding our presence within the Great Lakes Bay Region. The Bank also successfully completed a planned online banking conversion during the quarter, thereby enhancing our customers' experience. We remain committed to meeting the needs of our communities and our customers by providing innovative and competitive products and services."


Operating Results
Net income: Net income for the second quarter 2022 was $5.3 million, a 14.6% increase compared to $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. For the first six months of 2022 and 2021, net income was $10 million. Net interest income improved, offset by increased operating expenses, as described below.
Net interest income: Net interest income for the first half of 2022 increased $2.5 million compared to the same period in 2021. While Paycheck Protection Program loan fees declined during the period, rising interest rates within the loan portfolio and growth in loans and investment securities drove a $934,000 increase in gross interest income during the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. The Corporation continued to benefit from a reduction in higher-cost borrowings as interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $1.6 million, or 38.8%, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. A $522,000 provision for loan losses expense was recorded during the first half of 2022, compared to a $492,000 provision reversal during the same period in 2021, as initial concerns over potential credit quality issues related to the onset of the pandemic did not materialize.
Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income increased $295,000 during the first half of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. A $968,000 increase in service charges and fees that included $577,000 of OMSR income, was partially offset by a $726,000 reduction in gain on sale of loans as residential mortgage originations declined. Noninterest expenses for the first six months of 2022 increased $1.7 million, as a result of increased compensation, other losses, consulting, marketing, and donations and community relations, as many charitable organizations resumed activities and events.
Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.16% and 3.01% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 2.79% and 2.88% for the same periods in 2021. This marked improvement is the result of strategies management implemented In 2019 and 2020, focused on improving the net yields as rates declined, including enhanced pricing related to loans and a reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits. Considering the rate increases during the first half of 2022 and the anticipation of future rate increases in the remainder of the year, the Corporation expects continued improvement in the net yield on interest earning assets.
Balance Sheet
Assets: The Corporation had $2.05 billion in total assets and $2.8 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2022. Managed assets included loans sold and serviced of $273.3 million and $454.5 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth.
Loans: Loans outstanding as ofJune 30, 2022 totaled $1.3 billion. While gross loans declined $29.1 million since December 31, 2021, due to a decrease in advances to mortgage brokers, loans increased $53.5 million or 4.4%,


during the second quarter of 2022. Credit quality remains strong as evidenced by total past due and nonaccrual loans which were 0.12% of gross loans as of June 30, 2022.
Deposits: Total deposits were $1.8 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $49.5 million, or 2.90%, since December 31, 2021. Growth in accounts from new customers is the driving factor behind this increase.
Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of June 30, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.99%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.50% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.22%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.
Dividend: During the second quarter of 2022, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $24.80 as of June 30, 2022, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.35%.
About the Corporation
Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 119 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.
For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.


INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30
2022 		December 31
2021
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 25,871 $ 25,563
Interest bearing balances due from banks 56,146 79,767
Total cash and cash equivalents 82,017 105,330
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 557,590 490,601
Mortgage loans available-for-sale 906 1,735
Loans
Commercial 772,567 807,439
Agricultural 94,726 93,955
Residential real estate 329,795 326,361
Consumer 74,822 73,282
Gross loans 1,271,910 1,301,037
Less allowance for loan and lease losses 9,700 9,103
Net loans 1,262,210 1,291,934
Premises and equipment 24,169 24,419
Corporate owned life insurance policies 32,552 32,472
Equity securities without readily determinable fair values 15,095 17,383
Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,294 48,302
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 25,540 19,982
TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,048,373 $ 2,032,158
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Noninterest bearing $ 488,110 $ 448,352
Interest bearing demand deposits 370,284 364,563
Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings 834,933 818,841
Certificates of deposit over $250 66,539 78,583
Total deposits 1,759,866 1,710,339
Borrowed funds
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 47,247 50,162
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10,000 20,000
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,203 29,158
Total borrowed funds 86,450 99,320
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 11,377 11,451
Total liabilities 1,857,693 1,821,110
Shareholders' equity
Common stock - no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 7,553,113 shares (including 126,388 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022 and 7,532,641 shares (including 105,654 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 129,115 129,052
Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 4,791 4,545
Retained earnings 81,614 75,592
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (24,840) 1,859
Total shareholders' equity 190,680 211,048
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,048,373 $ 2,032,158


INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
June 30 		Six Months Ended
June 30
2022 2021 2022 2021
Interest income
Loans, including fees $ 13,179 $ 12,504 $ 25,557 $ 25,601
Available-for-sale securities
Taxable 2,027 1,140 3,642 2,305
Nontaxable 704 803 1,364 1,668
Federal funds sold and other 192 193 301 356
Total interest income 16,102 14,640 30,864 29,930
Interest expense
Deposits 854 1,444 1,790 3,112
Borrowings
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 8 11 17 27
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 47 389 119 794
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 266 83 532 83
Total interest expense 1,175 1,927 2,458 4,016
Net interest income 14,927 12,713 28,406 25,914
Provision for loan losses 485 31 522 (492)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,442 12,682 27,884 26,406
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees 2,284 1,830 4,493 3,525
Wealth management fees 784 806 1,538 1,502
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 170 375 394 1,120
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 222 190 432 376
Other 135 114 285 324
Total noninterest income 3,595 3,315 7,142 6,847
Noninterest expenses
Compensation and benefits 6,037 5,700 12,111 11,577
Furniture and equipment 1,442 1,327 2,892 2,700
Occupancy 929 915 1,895 1,860
Other 3,253 2,553 6,083 5,175
Total noninterest expenses 11,661 10,495 22,981 21,312
Income before federal income tax expense 6,376 5,502 12,045 11,941
Federal income tax expense 1,081 881 2,016 1,922
NET INCOME $ 5,295 $ 4,621 $ 10,029 $ 10,019
Earnings per common share
Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.58 $ 1.33 $ 1.26
Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.57 $ 1.31 $ 1.24
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.54 $ 0.54


AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
Average
Balance 		Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		Average
Yield /
Rate 		Average
Balance 		Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans $ 1,259,573 $ 13,179 4.19 % $ 1,200,998 $ 12,504 4.16 %
Taxable investment securities 475,010 2,027 1.71 % 281,245 1,140 1.62 %
Nontaxable investment securities 109,367 975 3.57 % 122,514 1,117 3.65 %
Fed funds sold 6 - 1.47 % 3 - 0.01 %
Other 77,176 192 1.00 % 265,227 193 0.29 %
Total earning assets 1,921,132 16,373 3.41 % 1,869,987 14,954 3.20 %
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for loan losses (9,288) (9,326)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks 22,838 28,629
Premises and equipment 24,269 24,826
Accrued income and other assets 84,590 106,780
Total assets $ 2,043,541 $ 2,020,896
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits $ 375,123 $ 56 0.06 % $ 330,586 $ 45 0.05 %
Savings deposits 627,916 171 0.11 % 550,145 149 0.11 %
Time deposits 274,284 627 0.91 % 347,155 1,250 1.44 %
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 46,029 8 0.07 % 52,239 11 0.08 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10,000 47 1.88 % 84,725 389 1.84 %
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,188 266 3.65 % 9,551 83 3.48 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 1,362,540 1,175 0.34 % 1,374,401 1,927 0.56 %
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits 470,139 412,600
Other 15,237 12,478
Shareholders' equity 195,625 221,417
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,043,541 $ 2,020,896
Net interest income (FTE) $ 15,198 $ 13,027
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) 3.16 % 2.79 %


Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
Average
Balance 		Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		Average
Yield /
Rate 		Average
Balance 		Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans $ 1,247,746 $ 25,557 4.10 % $ 1,201,344 $ 25,601 4.26 %
Taxable investment securities 448,405 3,642 1.62 % 236,099 2,305 1.95 %
Nontaxable investment securities 105,507 1,895 3.59 % 127,157 2,311 3.63 %
Fed funds sold 4 - 1.12 % 3 - 0.01 %
Other 120,027 301 0.50 % 280,083 356 0.25 %
Total earning assets 1,921,689 31,395 3.27 % 1,844,686 30,573 3.31 %
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for loan losses (9,209) (9,574)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks 24,827 28,787
Premises and equipment 24,364 24,987
Accrued income and other assets 93,648 109,898
Total assets $ 2,055,319 $ 1,998,784
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits $ 379,275 $ 106 0.06 % $ 322,931 $ 122 0.08 %
Savings deposits 621,661 330 0.11 % 540,776 298 0.11 %
Time deposits 282,172 1,354 0.96 % 357,466 2,692 1.51 %
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 47,535 17 0.07 % 53,187 27 0.10 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 12,431 119 1.91 % 87,348 794 1.82 %
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,177 532 3.65 % 4,665 83 3.56 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 1,372,251 2,458 0.36 % 1,366,373 4,016 0.59 %
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits 464,271 397,959
Other 16,061 13,311
Shareholders' equity 202,736 221,141
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,055,319 $ 1,998,784
Net interest income (FTE) $ 28,937 $ 26,557
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) 3.01 % 2.88 %


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
June 30
2022 		March 31
2022 		December 31
2021 		September 30
2021 		June 30
2021
PER SHARE
Basic earnings $ 0.70 $ 0.63 $ 0.63 $ 0.59 $ 0.58
Diluted earnings $ 0.69 $ 0.62 $ 0.63 $ 0.58 $ 0.57
Dividends $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.27
Tangible book value $ 18.85 $ 19.56 $ 21.61 $ 21.87 $ 21.73
Quoted market value
High $ 26.25 $ 26.00 $ 29.00 $ 26.74 $ 23.90
Low $ 23.00 $ 24.50 $ 24.75 $ 22.55 $ 21.00
Close (1)
$ 24.80 $ 25.85 $ 25.50 $ 26.03 $ 23.00
Common shares outstanding (1)
7,553,113 7,542,758 7,532,641 7,926,610 7,946,658
Average number of common shares outstanding 7,545,001 7,533,711 7,570,961 7,932,227 7,944,455
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 7,650,145 7,639,688 7,679,019 8,044,572 8,063,164
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets 1.04 % 0.92 % 0.96 % 0.91 % 0.91 %
Return on average shareholders' equity 10.83 % 9.02 % 8.83 % 8.35 % 8.35 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 14.38 % 11.72 % 11.31 % 10.65 % 10.69 %
Net interest margin yield (FTE) 3.16 % 2.86 % 2.86 % 2.85 % 2.79 %
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
Loans sold with servicing retained $ 273,294 $ 275,556 $ 278,844 $ 285,392 $ 290,033
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 454,535 $ 501,829 $ 516,243 $ 491,784 $ 493,287
Total assets under management $ 2,776,202 $ 2,838,318 $ 2,827,245 $ 2,859,877 $ 2,814,727
ASSET QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual status loans $ 540 $ 747 $ 1,245 $ 3,077 $ 3,329
Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 21,905 $ 22,335 $ 25,276 $ 26,189 $ 26,785
Foreclosed assets $ 241 $ 187 $ 211 $ 348 $ 365
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (11) $ (64) $ 71 $ 160 $ (58)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.10 % 0.25 % 0.28 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.08 % 0.18 % 0.19 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans 0.76 % 0.76 % 0.70 % 0.73 % 0.78 %
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Shareholders' equity to assets 9.31 % 9.50 % 10.39 % 10.64 % 10.88 %
Tier 1 leverage 8.38 % 8.12 % 7.97 % 8.37 % 8.46 %
Common equity tier 1 capital 12.44 % 12.83 % 12.07 % 13.07 % 13.81 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.44 % 12.83 % 12.07 % 13.07 % 13.81 %
Total risk-based capital 15.33 % 15.84 % 14.94 % 16.03 % 17.00 %
(1) At end of period


Six Months Ended
June 30
2022 		June 30
2021 		June 30
2020
PER SHARE
Basic earnings $ 1.33 $ 1.26 $ 0.91
Diluted earnings $ 1.31 $ 1.24 $ 0.90
Dividends $ 0.54 $ 0.54 $ 0.54
Tangible book value $ 18.85 $ 21.73 $ 21.52
Quoted market value
High $ 26.25 $ 23.90 $ 24.50
Low $ 23.00 $ 19.45 $ 15.60
Close (1)
$ 24.80 $ 23.00 $ 18.25
Common shares outstanding (1)
7,553,113 7,946,658 7,977,019
Average number of common shares outstanding 7,539,799 7,956,889 7,927,298
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 7,645,357 8,075,763 8,081,475
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets 0.98 % 1.00 % 0.78 %
Return on average shareholders' equity 9.89 % 9.06 % 6.67 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.00 % 11.61 % 4.30 %
Net interest margin yield (FTE) 3.01 % 2.88 % 2.95 %
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
Loans sold with servicing retained $ 273,294 $ 290,033 $ 263,332
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 454,535 $ 493,287 $ 395,214
Total assets under management $ 2,776,202 $ 2,814,727 $ 2,571,773
ASSET QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual status loans $ 540 $ 3,329 $ 5,319
Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 21,905 $ 26,785 $ 20,536
Foreclosed assets $ 241 $ 365 $ 776
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (75) $ (108) $ (45)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.05 % 0.28 % 0.42 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.19 % 0.33 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans 0.76 % 0.78 % 0.69 %
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Shareholders' equity to assets 9.31 % 10.88 % 11.50 %
Tier 1 leverage 8.38 % 8.46 % 8.86 %
Common equity tier 1 capital 12.44 % 13.81 % 12.90 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.44 % 13.81 % 12.90 %
Total risk-based capital 15.33 % 17.00 % 13.60 %
(1) At end of period


SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30
2022 		March 31
2022 		December 31
2021 		September 30
2021 		June 30
2021
Commercial $ 772,567 $ 727,614 $ 807,439 $ 757,993 $ 723,888
Agricultural 94,726 88,169 93,955 93,782 95,197
Residential real estate 329,795 328,559 326,361 321,620 312,567
Consumer 74,822 74,029 73,282 75,163 75,011
Gross loans $ 1,271,910 $ 1,218,371 $ 1,301,037 $ 1,248,558 $ 1,206,663
June 30
2022 		March 31
2022 		December 31
2021 		September 30
2021 		June 30
2021
Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 488,110 $ 461,473 $ 448,352 $ 430,950 $ 428,410
Interest bearing demand deposits 370,284 387,187 364,563 374,137 326,971
Savings deposits 635,397 635,195 596,662 572,136 549,134
Certificates of deposit 265,477 279,708 297,696 312,027 326,214
Internet certificates of deposit 598 598 3,066 3,066 5,777
Total deposits $ 1,759,866 $ 1,764,161 $ 1,710,339 $ 1,692,316 $ 1,636,506
June 30
2022 		March 31
2022 		December 31
2021 		September 30
2021 		June 30
2021
U.S. Treasury $ 214,474 $ 218,268 $ 209,703 $ 192,069 $ 132,593
States and political subdivisions 119,649 114,015 121,205 128,689 130,960
Auction rate money market preferred 2,497 2,867 3,242 3,246 3,260
Mortgage-backed securities 45,796 49,578 56,148 62,030 68,155
Collateralized mortgage obligations 167,572 152,441 92,301 100,767 109,294
Corporate 7,602 7,750 8,002 7,583 4,192
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value $ 557,590 $ 544,919 $ 490,601 $ 494,384 $ 448,454
June 30
2022 		March 31
2022 		December 31
2021 		September 30
2021 		June 30
2021
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without stated maturity dates $ 47,247 $ 51,353 $ 50,162 $ 67,519 $ 62,274
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10,000 10,000 20,000 60,000 70,000
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,203 29,181 29,158 29,136 29,121
Total borrowed funds $ 86,450 $ 90,534 $ 99,320 $ 156,655 $ 161,395


SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30
2022 2021 2022 2021
Service charges and fees
ATM and debit card fees $ 1,202 $ 1,127 $ 2,295 $ 2,126
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 631 481 1,240 917
Net OMSR income (loss) 213 (68) 477 (100)
Freddie Mac servicing fee 167 181 338 395
Other fees for customer services 71 109 143 187
Total service charges and fees 2,284 1,830 4,493 3,525
Wealth management fees 784 806 1,538 1,502
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 222 190 432 376
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 170 375 394 1,120
Other 135 114 285 324
Total noninterest income $ 3,595 $ 3,315 $ 7,142 $ 6,847
Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30
2022 2021 2022 2021
Compensation and benefits $ 6,037 $ 5,700 $ 12,111 $ 11,577
Furniture and equipment 1,442 1,327 2,892 2,700
Occupancy 929 915 1,895 1,860
Other
Audit, consulting, and legal fees 605 452 1,154 888
ATM and debit card fees 508 462 942 879
Marketing costs 364 238 603 447
Donations and community relations 139 108 426 254
Memberships and subscriptions 207 217 424 428
Loan underwriting fees 215 200 397 390
Director fees 187 180 388 339
FDIC insurance premiums 131 129 256 360
All other 897 567 1,493 1,190
Total other noninterest expenses 3,253 2,553 6,083 5,175
Total noninterest expenses $ 11,661 $ 10,495 $ 22,981 $ 21,312

Disclaimer

Isabella Bank Corporation published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 17:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
