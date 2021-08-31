Log in
ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION

Isabella Bank : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Dividend (Form 8-K)

08/31/2021
Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, August 31, 2021 - Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX:ISBA) today announced its Board of Directors declared a third-quarter cash dividend of $0.27 per common share at its regular meeting on August 25, 2021. The dividend will be payable September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2021. Based on ISBA's closing stock price of $23.05 per share as of August 25, 2021, the annualized cash dividend yield is 4.69%.
'Our $0.27 third quarter cash dividend is a reflection of the organization's continued strong financial performance and our commitment to building shareholder value,' said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. 'The strategic initiatives we have implemented to improve return on equity, return on assets, and earnings per share are working and the price of our stock has benefited.'
About the Corporation
Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 118 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.
For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Invest in Us link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol 'ISBA.' The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections entitled 'Risk Factors' and 'Forward Looking Statements' set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer

Isabella Bank Corporation published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 17:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
