MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) reported fourth quarter and year-end 2023 earnings, demonstrating resilience during a year buffeted by rising interest rates on deposit accounts.  Net income for the fourth quarter was $3.8 million and $18.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.  Earnings per common share were $0.51 in the fourth quarter and $2.42 for the year.

Among the 2023 highlights:

  • Gross loans increased more than $85 million, or 7%.
  • Isabella Wealth assets grew 25% to $641 million, leading to an increase in wealth management fees of $552,000, or 18%, over 2022.
  • Interest income increased $13.8 million, or 21%, over 2022, offset by an increase in interest expense of $16.4 million.
  • Shareholders earned a cash dividend of $1.12 per share in 2023, with an annualized dividend yield of 5.21%.

"Our 2023 financial results demonstrate Isabella Bank's ability to come out of a tough year still delivering strong results for shareholders," said Jerome E. Schwind, President and Chief Executive Officer.  "Our liquidity and capital ratios remain strong and we delivered results against our strategic plan based on our strength in the marketplace.

"We continued to grow our footprint — including adding our eighth mid-Michigan county — and customers continued to turn to Isabella Bank, driving our growth in loans and our wealth management business," he added.

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.8 million, a decrease of $2.5 million compared to the same period in 2022.  For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income was $18.2 million, compared to $22.2 million in 2022.  The declines were driven by a rise in interest expense resulting largely from increased interest rates on deposit accounts.

Net interest income, fourth quarter 2023: Net interest income for the fourth quarter 2023 declined $2.7 million, or 16%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.  Interest income increased $3.1 million, or 17.5%, driven by core loan growth, while continued interest rate pressure was the primary cause of a $5.8 million increase in interest expense over the same period in 2022.

Net interest income, year-end 2023: Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 decreased $2.5 million, or 4.2%, compared to 2022.  Rising interest rates and growth in core loans led to a $13.8 million, or 21%, increase in gross interest income during 2023, compared to 2022.  At the same time, rising interest rates on deposits and an increase in borrowings led to a $16.4 million increase in interest expense for 2023, compared to 2022.

Noninterest income and expenses, fourth quarter 2023: Noninterest income increased $244,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by wealth management fees and ATM and debit card income.  Noninterest expenses for the quarter were essentially unchanged in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income and expenses, year-end 2023: Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased $161,000 compared to 2022.  The increase was driven by wealth management fees and ATM and debit card fee income, offset by a decrease in mortgage servicing rights and gain on sale of loans, as residential mortgages sold to the secondary market declined.   Noninterest expense increased $2.5 million compared to 2022, primarily the result of increased compensation, equipment expense, other losses, and FDIC insurance premiums.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 2.85% and 3.05% for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively, compared to 3.43% and 3.18% for the same periods in 2022.  To maintain a competitive edge in the rising interest rate environment, rates on several deposit products began to increase in the fourth quarter of 2022 and continued throughout 2023.  Over the last year, the level of borrowings increased to fund loan growth.  These factors have negatively impacted the net yield on interest earning assets slowing its rate of growth.

Balance Sheet

Assets: Total assets were $2.06 billion and assets under management were $2.95 billion as of December 31, 2023.  Managed assets included loans sold and serviced of $249 million as well as $641 million in investment and trust assets managed by our wealth business.

Loans: Loans outstanding as of December 31, 2023 totaled $1.35 billion, growing $85.3 million since December 31, 2022.  Credit quality remained strong, as evidenced by total past due and nonaccrual loans which were 0.37% of gross loans as of December 31, 2023.

Deposits: Deposits were $1.72 billion as of December 31, 2023, declining $20.6 million, or 1.2%, since December 31, 2022.  A decline in demand deposits was driven by contraction in money supply as the Federal Reserve Bank pulled money out of the banking system.

Capital: The Bank continues to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements.  As of December 31, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.71%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.48% and Total Capital Ratio was 13.42%, compared to minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized of 5.0%, 8.0% and 10.0%, respectively.

Dividend: The Corporation paid a $0.28 per common share cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2023. Total cash dividends paid for the year ended December 31, 2023 totaled $1.12, a 2.75% increase over dividends paid in 2022.  Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $21.50 as of December 29, 2023, the annualized cash dividend yield was 5.21%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving its customers' and communities' local banking needs for over 120 years.  The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services. The Bank has locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc. (www.stonegateinc.com).

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



December 31
2023


December 31
2022

ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents




Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$           25,628


$           27,420

Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks

8,044


11,504

Total cash and cash equivalents

33,672


38,924

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

528,148


580,481

Mortgage loans available-for-sale


379

Loans

1,349,463


1,264,173

Less allowance for credit losses

13,108


9,850

Net loans

1,336,355


1,254,323

Premises and equipment

27,639


25,553

Corporate owned life insurance policies

33,892


32,988

Equity securities without readily determinable fair values

15,848


15,746

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,284


48,287

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

35,130


33,586

TOTAL ASSETS

$      2,058,968


$      2,030,267

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Deposits




Noninterest bearing

$         428,505


$         494,346

Interest bearing demand deposits

320,737


372,155

Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings

857,768


810,642

Certificates of deposit over $250

116,685


67,132

Total deposits

1,723,695


1,744,275

Borrowed funds




Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

46,801


57,771

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

40,000


Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,335


29,245

Total borrowed funds

116,136


87,016

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

16,735


12,766

Total liabilities

1,856,566


1,844,057

Shareholders' equity




Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding
7,485,889 shares (including 150,581 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2023 and
7,559,421 shares (including 154,879 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022

127,323


128,651

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

3,693


5,005

Retained earnings

97,282


89,748

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(25,896)


(37,194)

Total shareholders' equity

202,402


186,210

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$      2,058,968


$      2,030,267

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended 

 December 31


Year Ended 

December 31


2023


2022


2023


2022

Interest income








Loans, including fees

$           17,580


$           14,163


$           65,670


$           53,283

Available-for-sale securities








Taxable

2,303


2,512


9,514


8,363

Nontaxable

623


718


2,642


2,808

Federal funds sold and other

550


522


1,805


1,344

Total interest income

21,056


17,915


79,631


65,798

Interest expense








Deposits

6,399


1,323


18,352


4,021

Borrowings








Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

357


53


961


79

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

422



1,309


152

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

266


267


1,065


1,065

Total interest expense

7,444


1,643


21,687


5,317

Net interest income

13,612


16,272


57,944


60,481

Provision for credit losses

684


(57)


629


483

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

12,928


16,329


57,315


59,998

Noninterest income








Service charges and fees

2,212


2,115


8,297


8,730

Wealth management fees

932


788


3,557


3,005

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

239


229


920


884

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

85


63


317


631

Other

48


77


736


416

Total noninterest income

3,516


3,272


13,827


13,666

Noninterest expenses








Compensation and benefits

6,116


6,407


25,905


24,887

Furniture and equipment

1,697


1,624


6,519


6,006

Occupancy

857


878


3,778


3,691

Other

3,245


3,013


13,108


12,236

Total noninterest expenses

11,915


11,922


49,310


46,820

Income before federal income tax expense

4,529


7,679


21,832


26,844

Federal income tax expense

726


1,357


3,665


4,606

NET INCOME

$              3,803


$              6,322


$           18,167


$           22,238

Earnings per common share








Basic

$                0.51


$                0.84


$                2.42


$                2.95

Diluted

$                0.51


$                0.83


$                2.40


$                2.91

Cash dividends per common share

$                0.28


$                0.28


$                1.12


$                1.09

 

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.


Three Months Ended


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2022


Average

Balance


Tax

Equivalent

Interest


Average

Yield /

Rate


Average

Balance


Tax

Equivalent

Interest


Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS












Loans (1)

$    1,340,271


$         17,580


5.25 %


$    1,244,972


$         14,163


4.55 %

Taxable investment securities

473,660


2,274


1.92 %


520,139


2,499


1.92 %

Nontaxable investment securities

90,408


899


3.98 %


107,508


999


3.72 %

Fed funds sold

13



5.76 %


14



4.00 %

Other

39,585


549


5.55 %


56,142


522


3.72 %

Total earning assets

1,943,937


21,302


4.38 %


1,928,775


18,183


3.77 %

NONEARNING ASSETS












Allowance for credit losses

(12,780)






(9,792)





Cash and demand deposits due from banks

23,244






24,312





Premises and equipment

27,444






25,382





Accrued income and other assets

71,592






63,553





Total assets

$    2,053,437






$    2,032,230

















INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES












Interest bearing demand deposits

$       317,996


$              504


0.63 %


$       358,809


$              104


0.12 %

Savings deposits

634,539


2,819


1.78 %


635,771


535


0.34 %

Time deposits

338,852


3,076


3.63 %


254,604


684


1.07 %

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

50,049


357


2.85 %


55,478


53


0.38 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

29,674


422


5.69 %




— %

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,320


266


3.63 %


29,233


267


3.65 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,400,430


7,444


2.13 %


1,333,895


1,643


0.49 %

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES












Demand deposits

446,747






504,791





Other

17,302






13,103





Shareholders' equity

188,958






180,441





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    2,053,437






$    2,032,230





Net interest income (FTE)



$         13,858






$         16,540



Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)





2.85 %






3.43 %


(1) Includes loans and mortgage loans available-for-sale

 


Year Ended


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2022


Average

Balance


Tax

Equivalent

Interest


Average

Yield /

Rate


Average

Balance


Tax

Equivalent

Interest


Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS












Loans (1)

$    1,308,891


$         65,670


5.02 %


$    1,249,634


$         53,283


4.26 %

Taxable investment securities

485,718


9,399


1.94 %


477,159


8,294


1.74 %

Nontaxable investment securities

96,845


3,780


3.90 %


107,158


3,933


3.67 %

Fed funds sold

12


1


5.04 %


10



2.42 %

Other

41,965


1,804


4.30 %


99,301


1,344


1.35 %

Total earning assets

1,933,431


80,654


4.17 %


1,933,262


66,854


3.46 %

NONEARNING ASSETS












Allowance for credit losses

(12,784)






(9,477)





Cash and demand deposits due from banks

24,592






24,708





Premises and equipment

26,589






24,648





Accrued income and other assets

74,319






81,823





Total assets

$    2,046,147






$    2,054,964

















INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES












Interest bearing demand deposits

$       346,875


$           1,086


0.31 %


$       374,623


$              274


0.07 %

Savings deposits

626,027


8,290


1.32 %


630,574


1,135


0.18 %

Time deposits

308,699


8,976


2.91 %


270,296


2,612


0.97 %

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

43,061


961


2.23 %


49,974


79


0.16 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

23,699


1,309


5.52 %


7,863


152


1.93 %

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,287


1,065


3.64 %


29,200


1,065


3.65 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,377,648


21,687


1.57 %


1,362,530


5,317


0.39 %

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES












Demand deposits

461,689






482,781





Other

16,043






14,695





Shareholders' equity

190,767






194,958





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    2,046,147






$    2,054,964





Net interest income (FTE)



$         58,967






$         61,537



Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)





3.05 %






3.18 %


(1) Includes loans and mortgage loans available-for-sale

 

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Year Ended


December 31
2023


December 31
2022


December 31
2021

PER SHARE






Basic earnings

$            2.42


$            2.95


$            2.48

Diluted earnings

$            2.40


$            2.91


$            2.45

Dividends

$            1.12


$            1.09


$            1.08

Tangible book value

$          20.59


$          18.25


$          21.61

Quoted market value






High

$          26.00


$          26.25


$          29.00

Low

$          19.13


$          21.00


$          19.45

Close (1)

$          21.50


$          23.50


$          25.50

Common shares outstanding (1)

7,485,889


7,559,421


7,532,641

Average number of common shares outstanding

7,511,591


7,549,878


7,853,398

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding

7,575,492


7,647,612


7,965,961

PERFORMANCE RATIOS






Return on average total assets

0.89 %


1.08 %


0.96 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

9.52 %


11.41 %


8.83 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

12.75 %


15.17 %


11.31 %

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

3.05 %


3.18 %


2.87 %

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)






Loans sold with servicing retained

$      248,756


$      264,206


$      278,844

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$      641,027


$      513,918


$      516,243

Total assets under management

$   2,948,751


$   2,808,391


$   2,827,245

ASSET QUALITY (1)






Nonaccrual loans

$             982


$             457


$          1,245

Foreclosed assets

$             406


$             439


$             211

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$             115


$            (264)


$             123

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.08 %


0.04 %


0.10 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.07 %


0.05 %


0.08 %

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

0.97 %


0.78 %


0.70 %

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)






Shareholders' equity to assets

9.83 %


9.17 %


10.39 %

Tier 1 leverage

8.76 %


8.61 %


7.97 %

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.54 %


12.91 %


12.07 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.54 %


12.91 %


12.07 %

Total risk-based capital

15.52 %


15.79 %


14.94 %


(1) At end of period

 

 

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



December 31
2023


September 30
2023


June 30
2023


March 31
2023


December 31
2022

Commercial and industrial

$         209,738


$         195,814


$         194,914


$         189,185


$         178,428

Commercial real estate

564,244


566,639


564,254


566,410


566,012

Advances to mortgage brokers

18,541


24,807


39,099



Agricultural

99,994


99,233


96,689


94,760


104,985

Residential real estate

356,418


348,196


343,474


336,186


336,694

Consumer

100,528


99,985


95,972


84,110


78,054

Gross loans

$      1,349,463


$      1,334,674


$      1,334,402


$      1,270,651


$      1,264,173



December 31
2023


September 30
2023


June 30
2023


March 31
2023


December 31
2022

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$         428,505


$         445,043


$         458,845


$         478,829


$         494,346

Interest bearing demand deposits

320,737


363,558


335,922


383,602


372,155

Savings deposits

628,079


628,795


606,644


662,495


625,734

Certificates of deposit

346,125


331,829


313,288


288,103


251,541

Internet certificates of deposit

249


249


249


499


499

Total deposits

$      1,723,695


$      1,769,474


$      1,714,948


$      1,813,528


$      1,744,275



December 31
2023


September 30
2023


June 30
2023


March 31
2023


December 31
2022

U.S. Treasury

$         214,801


$         209,182


$         209,353


$         212,086


$         208,701

States and political subdivisions

92,876


89,773


95,242


108,719


117,512

Auction rate money market preferred

2,931


2,570


2,637


2,716


2,342

Mortgage-backed securities

32,815


32,923


35,532


37,797


39,070

Collateralized mortgage obligations

177,775


175,630


180,996


200,252


205,728

Corporate

6,950


6,819


6,737


7,080


7,128

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

$         528,148


$         516,897


$         530,497


$         568,650


$         580,481



December 31
2023


September 30
2023


June 30
2023


March 31
2023


December 31
2022

Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase without stated maturity dates

$           46,801


$           52,330


$           37,102


$           31,995


$           57,771

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

40,000


65,000


55,000



Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,335


29,312


29,290


29,267


29,245

Total borrowed funds

$         116,136


$         146,642


$         121,392


$           61,262


$           87,016

 

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended 
 December 31


Year Ended 
December 31


2023


2022


2023


2022

Service charges and fees








ATM and debit card fees

$              1,397


$              1,267


$              5,051


$              4,774

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

616


653


2,413


2,566

Freddie Mac servicing fee

155


163


630


669

Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss)

(40)


(42)


(137)


435

Other fees for customer services

84


74


340


286

Total service charges and fees

2,212


2,115


8,297


8,730

Wealth management fees

932


788


3,557


3,005

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

239


229


920


884

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

85


63


317


631

Other

48


77


736


416

Total noninterest income

$              3,516


$              3,272


$           13,827


$           13,666



Three Months Ended 
 December 31


Year Ended 
December 31


2023


2022


2023


2022

Compensation and benefits

$              6,116


$              6,407


$           25,905


$           24,887

Furniture and equipment

1,697


1,624


6,519


6,006

Occupancy

857


878


3,778


3,691

Other








Audit, consulting, and legal fees

576


609


2,340


2,358

ATM and debit card fees

487


424


1,767


1,909

Marketing costs

276


244


1,159


1,056

Memberships and subscriptions

313


222


1,042


876

Loan underwriting fees

290


364


927


1,004

FDIC insurance premiums

233


143


922


537

Donations and community relations

223


258


915


923

Other losses

101


137


871


546

Director fees

183


192


764


790

All other

563


420


2,401


2,237

Total other noninterest expenses

3,245


3,013


13,108


12,236

Total noninterest expenses

$           11,915


$           11,922


$           49,310


$           46,820

 

