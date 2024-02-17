Continued growth in loans, Isabella Wealth; outpaced by continued interest rate pressure

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) reported fourth quarter and year-end 2023 earnings, demonstrating resilience during a year buffeted by rising interest rates on deposit accounts. Net income for the fourth quarter was $3.8 million and $18.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Earnings per common share were $0.51 in the fourth quarter and $2.42 for the year.

Among the 2023 highlights:

Gross loans increased more than $85 million , or 7%.

, or 7%. Isabella Wealth assets grew 25% to $641 million , leading to an increase in wealth management fees of $552,000 , or 18%, over 2022.

, leading to an increase in wealth management fees of , or 18%, over 2022. Interest income increased $13.8 million , or 21%, over 2022, offset by an increase in interest expense of $16.4 million .

, or 21%, over 2022, offset by an increase in interest expense of . Shareholders earned a cash dividend of $1.12 per share in 2023, with an annualized dividend yield of 5.21%.

"Our 2023 financial results demonstrate Isabella Bank's ability to come out of a tough year still delivering strong results for shareholders," said Jerome E. Schwind, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our liquidity and capital ratios remain strong and we delivered results against our strategic plan based on our strength in the marketplace.

"We continued to grow our footprint — including adding our eighth mid-Michigan county — and customers continued to turn to Isabella Bank, driving our growth in loans and our wealth management business," he added.

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.8 million, a decrease of $2.5 million compared to the same period in 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income was $18.2 million, compared to $22.2 million in 2022. The declines were driven by a rise in interest expense resulting largely from increased interest rates on deposit accounts.

Net interest income, fourth quarter 2023: Net interest income for the fourth quarter 2023 declined $2.7 million, or 16%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest income increased $3.1 million, or 17.5%, driven by core loan growth, while continued interest rate pressure was the primary cause of a $5.8 million increase in interest expense over the same period in 2022.

Net interest income, year-end 2023: Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 decreased $2.5 million, or 4.2%, compared to 2022. Rising interest rates and growth in core loans led to a $13.8 million, or 21%, increase in gross interest income during 2023, compared to 2022. At the same time, rising interest rates on deposits and an increase in borrowings led to a $16.4 million increase in interest expense for 2023, compared to 2022.

Noninterest income and expenses, fourth quarter 2023: Noninterest income increased $244,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by wealth management fees and ATM and debit card income. Noninterest expenses for the quarter were essentially unchanged in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income and expenses, year-end 2023: Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased $161,000 compared to 2022. The increase was driven by wealth management fees and ATM and debit card fee income, offset by a decrease in mortgage servicing rights and gain on sale of loans, as residential mortgages sold to the secondary market declined. Noninterest expense increased $2.5 million compared to 2022, primarily the result of increased compensation, equipment expense, other losses, and FDIC insurance premiums.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 2.85% and 3.05% for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively, compared to 3.43% and 3.18% for the same periods in 2022. To maintain a competitive edge in the rising interest rate environment, rates on several deposit products began to increase in the fourth quarter of 2022 and continued throughout 2023. Over the last year, the level of borrowings increased to fund loan growth. These factors have negatively impacted the net yield on interest earning assets slowing its rate of growth.

Balance Sheet

Assets: Total assets were $2.06 billion and assets under management were $2.95 billion as of December 31, 2023. Managed assets included loans sold and serviced of $249 million as well as $641 million in investment and trust assets managed by our wealth business.

Loans: Loans outstanding as of December 31, 2023 totaled $1.35 billion, growing $85.3 million since December 31, 2022. Credit quality remained strong, as evidenced by total past due and nonaccrual loans which were 0.37% of gross loans as of December 31, 2023.

Deposits: Deposits were $1.72 billion as of December 31, 2023, declining $20.6 million, or 1.2%, since December 31, 2022. A decline in demand deposits was driven by contraction in money supply as the Federal Reserve Bank pulled money out of the banking system.

Capital: The Bank continues to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of December 31, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.71%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.48% and Total Capital Ratio was 13.42%, compared to minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized of 5.0%, 8.0% and 10.0%, respectively.

Dividend: The Corporation paid a $0.28 per common share cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2023. Total cash dividends paid for the year ended December 31, 2023 totaled $1.12, a 2.75% increase over dividends paid in 2022. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $21.50 as of December 29, 2023, the annualized cash dividend yield was 5.21%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving its customers' and communities' local banking needs for over 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services. The Bank has locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc. (www.stonegateinc.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



December 31

2023

December 31

2022 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents





Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 25,628

$ 27,420 Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks 8,044

11,504 Total cash and cash equivalents 33,672

38,924 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 528,148

580,481 Mortgage loans available-for-sale —

379 Loans 1,349,463

1,264,173 Less allowance for credit losses 13,108

9,850 Net loans 1,336,355

1,254,323 Premises and equipment 27,639

25,553 Corporate owned life insurance policies 33,892

32,988 Equity securities without readily determinable fair values 15,848

15,746 Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,284

48,287 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 35,130

33,586 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,058,968

$ 2,030,267 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Deposits





Noninterest bearing $ 428,505

$ 494,346 Interest bearing demand deposits 320,737

372,155 Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings 857,768

810,642 Certificates of deposit over $250 116,685

67,132 Total deposits 1,723,695

1,744,275 Borrowed funds





Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 46,801

57,771 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 40,000

— Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,335

29,245 Total borrowed funds 116,136

87,016 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,735

12,766 Total liabilities 1,856,566

1,844,057 Shareholders' equity





Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding

7,485,889 shares (including 150,581 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2023 and

7,559,421 shares (including 154,879 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022 127,323

128,651 Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 3,693

5,005 Retained earnings 97,282

89,748 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (25,896)

(37,194) Total shareholders' equity 202,402

186,210 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,058,968

$ 2,030,267

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31

Year Ended December 31

2023

2022

2023

2022 Interest income













Loans, including fees $ 17,580

$ 14,163

$ 65,670

$ 53,283 Available-for-sale securities













Taxable 2,303

2,512

9,514

8,363 Nontaxable 623

718

2,642

2,808 Federal funds sold and other 550

522

1,805

1,344 Total interest income 21,056

17,915

79,631

65,798 Interest expense













Deposits 6,399

1,323

18,352

4,021 Borrowings













Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 357

53

961

79 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 422

—

1,309

152 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 266

267

1,065

1,065 Total interest expense 7,444

1,643

21,687

5,317 Net interest income 13,612

16,272

57,944

60,481 Provision for credit losses 684

(57)

629

483 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,928

16,329

57,315

59,998 Noninterest income













Service charges and fees 2,212

2,115

8,297

8,730 Wealth management fees 932

788

3,557

3,005 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 239

229

920

884 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 85

63

317

631 Other 48

77

736

416 Total noninterest income 3,516

3,272

13,827

13,666 Noninterest expenses













Compensation and benefits 6,116

6,407

25,905

24,887 Furniture and equipment 1,697

1,624

6,519

6,006 Occupancy 857

878

3,778

3,691 Other 3,245

3,013

13,108

12,236 Total noninterest expenses 11,915

11,922

49,310

46,820 Income before federal income tax expense 4,529

7,679

21,832

26,844 Federal income tax expense 726

1,357

3,665

4,606 NET INCOME $ 3,803

$ 6,322

$ 18,167

$ 22,238 Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.51

$ 0.84

$ 2.42

$ 2.95 Diluted $ 0.51

$ 0.83

$ 2.40

$ 2.91 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.28

$ 0.28

$ 1.12

$ 1.09

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Loans (1) $ 1,340,271

$ 17,580

5.25 %

$ 1,244,972

$ 14,163

4.55 % Taxable investment securities 473,660

2,274

1.92 %

520,139

2,499

1.92 % Nontaxable investment securities 90,408

899

3.98 %

107,508

999

3.72 % Fed funds sold 13

—

5.76 %

14

—

4.00 % Other 39,585

549

5.55 %

56,142

522

3.72 % Total earning assets 1,943,937

21,302

4.38 %

1,928,775

18,183

3.77 % NONEARNING ASSETS





















Allowance for credit losses (12,780)









(9,792)







Cash and demand deposits due from banks 23,244









24,312







Premises and equipment 27,444









25,382







Accrued income and other assets 71,592









63,553







Total assets $ 2,053,437









$ 2,032,230































INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 317,996

$ 504

0.63 %

$ 358,809

$ 104

0.12 % Savings deposits 634,539

2,819

1.78 %

635,771

535

0.34 % Time deposits 338,852

3,076

3.63 %

254,604

684

1.07 % Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 50,049

357

2.85 %

55,478

53

0.38 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 29,674

422

5.69 %

—

—

— % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,320

266

3.63 %

29,233

267

3.65 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,400,430

7,444

2.13 %

1,333,895

1,643

0.49 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Demand deposits 446,747









504,791







Other 17,302









13,103







Shareholders' equity 188,958









180,441







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,053,437









$ 2,032,230







Net interest income (FTE)



$ 13,858









$ 16,540



Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)







2.85 %









3.43 %



(1) Includes loans and mortgage loans available-for-sale



Year Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Loans (1) $ 1,308,891

$ 65,670

5.02 %

$ 1,249,634

$ 53,283

4.26 % Taxable investment securities 485,718

9,399

1.94 %

477,159

8,294

1.74 % Nontaxable investment securities 96,845

3,780

3.90 %

107,158

3,933

3.67 % Fed funds sold 12

1

5.04 %

10

—

2.42 % Other 41,965

1,804

4.30 %

99,301

1,344

1.35 % Total earning assets 1,933,431

80,654

4.17 %

1,933,262

66,854

3.46 % NONEARNING ASSETS





















Allowance for credit losses (12,784)









(9,477)







Cash and demand deposits due from banks 24,592









24,708







Premises and equipment 26,589









24,648







Accrued income and other assets 74,319









81,823







Total assets $ 2,046,147









$ 2,054,964































INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 346,875

$ 1,086

0.31 %

$ 374,623

$ 274

0.07 % Savings deposits 626,027

8,290

1.32 %

630,574

1,135

0.18 % Time deposits 308,699

8,976

2.91 %

270,296

2,612

0.97 % Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 43,061

961

2.23 %

49,974

79

0.16 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 23,699

1,309

5.52 %

7,863

152

1.93 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,287

1,065

3.64 %

29,200

1,065

3.65 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,377,648

21,687

1.57 %

1,362,530

5,317

0.39 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Demand deposits 461,689









482,781







Other 16,043









14,695







Shareholders' equity 190,767









194,958







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,046,147









$ 2,054,964







Net interest income (FTE)



$ 58,967









$ 61,537



Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)







3.05 %









3.18 %



(1) Includes loans and mortgage loans available-for-sale

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Year Ended

December 31

2023

December 31

2022

December 31

2021 PER SHARE









Basic earnings $ 2.42

$ 2.95

$ 2.48 Diluted earnings $ 2.40

$ 2.91

$ 2.45 Dividends $ 1.12

$ 1.09

$ 1.08 Tangible book value $ 20.59

$ 18.25

$ 21.61 Quoted market value









High $ 26.00

$ 26.25

$ 29.00 Low $ 19.13

$ 21.00

$ 19.45 Close (1) $ 21.50

$ 23.50

$ 25.50 Common shares outstanding (1) 7,485,889

7,559,421

7,532,641 Average number of common shares outstanding 7,511,591

7,549,878

7,853,398 Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 7,575,492

7,647,612

7,965,961 PERFORMANCE RATIOS









Return on average total assets 0.89 %

1.08 %

0.96 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.52 %

11.41 %

8.83 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.75 %

15.17 %

11.31 % Net interest margin yield (FTE) 3.05 %

3.18 %

2.87 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)









Loans sold with servicing retained $ 248,756

$ 264,206

$ 278,844 Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 641,027

$ 513,918

$ 516,243 Total assets under management $ 2,948,751

$ 2,808,391

$ 2,827,245 ASSET QUALITY (1)









Nonaccrual loans $ 982

$ 457

$ 1,245 Foreclosed assets $ 406

$ 439

$ 211 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 115

$ (264)

$ 123 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.08 %

0.04 %

0.10 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.07 %

0.05 %

0.08 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.97 %

0.78 %

0.70 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1)









Shareholders' equity to assets 9.83 %

9.17 %

10.39 % Tier 1 leverage 8.76 %

8.61 %

7.97 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.54 %

12.91 %

12.07 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.54 %

12.91 %

12.07 % Total risk-based capital 15.52 %

15.79 %

14.94 %



(1) At end of period

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



December 31

2023

September 30

2023

June 30

2023

March 31

2023

December 31

2022 Commercial and industrial $ 209,738

$ 195,814

$ 194,914

$ 189,185

$ 178,428 Commercial real estate 564,244

566,639

564,254

566,410

566,012 Advances to mortgage brokers 18,541

24,807

39,099

—

— Agricultural 99,994

99,233

96,689

94,760

104,985 Residential real estate 356,418

348,196

343,474

336,186

336,694 Consumer 100,528

99,985

95,972

84,110

78,054 Gross loans $ 1,349,463

$ 1,334,674

$ 1,334,402

$ 1,270,651

$ 1,264,173



December 31

2023

September 30

2023

June 30

2023

March 31

2023

December 31

2022 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 428,505

$ 445,043

$ 458,845

$ 478,829

$ 494,346 Interest bearing demand deposits 320,737

363,558

335,922

383,602

372,155 Savings deposits 628,079

628,795

606,644

662,495

625,734 Certificates of deposit 346,125

331,829

313,288

288,103

251,541 Internet certificates of deposit 249

249

249

499

499 Total deposits $ 1,723,695

$ 1,769,474

$ 1,714,948

$ 1,813,528

$ 1,744,275



December 31

2023

September 30

2023

June 30

2023

March 31

2023

December 31

2022 U.S. Treasury $ 214,801

$ 209,182

$ 209,353

$ 212,086

$ 208,701 States and political subdivisions 92,876

89,773

95,242

108,719

117,512 Auction rate money market preferred 2,931

2,570

2,637

2,716

2,342 Mortgage-backed securities 32,815

32,923

35,532

37,797

39,070 Collateralized mortgage obligations 177,775

175,630

180,996

200,252

205,728 Corporate 6,950

6,819

6,737

7,080

7,128 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value $ 528,148

$ 516,897

$ 530,497

$ 568,650

$ 580,481



December 31

2023

September 30

2023

June 30

2023

March 31

2023

December 31

2022 Securities sold under agreements to

repurchase without stated maturity dates $ 46,801

$ 52,330

$ 37,102

$ 31,995

$ 57,771 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 40,000

65,000

55,000

—

— Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,335

29,312

29,290

29,267

29,245 Total borrowed funds $ 116,136

$ 146,642

$ 121,392

$ 61,262

$ 87,016

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 31

Year Ended

December 31

2023

2022

2023

2022 Service charges and fees













ATM and debit card fees $ 1,397

$ 1,267

$ 5,051

$ 4,774 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 616

653

2,413

2,566 Freddie Mac servicing fee 155

163

630

669 Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss) (40)

(42)

(137)

435 Other fees for customer services 84

74

340

286 Total service charges and fees 2,212

2,115

8,297

8,730 Wealth management fees 932

788

3,557

3,005 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 239

229

920

884 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 85

63

317

631 Other 48

77

736

416 Total noninterest income $ 3,516

$ 3,272

$ 13,827

$ 13,666



Three Months Ended

December 31

Year Ended

December 31

2023

2022

2023

2022 Compensation and benefits $ 6,116

$ 6,407

$ 25,905

$ 24,887 Furniture and equipment 1,697

1,624

6,519

6,006 Occupancy 857

878

3,778

3,691 Other













Audit, consulting, and legal fees 576

609

2,340

2,358 ATM and debit card fees 487

424

1,767

1,909 Marketing costs 276

244

1,159

1,056 Memberships and subscriptions 313

222

1,042

876 Loan underwriting fees 290

364

927

1,004 FDIC insurance premiums 233

143

922

537 Donations and community relations 223

258

915

923 Other losses 101

137

871

546 Director fees 183

192

764

790 All other 563

420

2,401

2,237 Total other noninterest expenses 3,245

3,013

13,108

12,236 Total noninterest expenses $ 11,915

$ 11,922

$ 49,310

$ 46,820

