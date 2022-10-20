|
Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Further Earnings Growth in Third Quarter
Record net income up 26% over third quarter 2021
MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) reported a record net income of $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $15.9 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. Earnings per common share were $0.78 in the third quarter and $2.11 for the first nine months of 2022.
Third-quarter 2022 highlights, compared to the same period in 2021, include:
- Net income increased 25.6% to $5.9 million.
- Net interest income improved $2.5 million, or 19%, aided by a 34% decline in interest expense.
- Net interest margin yield increased 43 basis points.
- Earnings per share improved 32% to $0.78.
Additionally, deposits grew $31.2 million during the third quarter, up $80.7 million year to date, an increase of nearly 5%.
"Isabella Bank continued to deliver strong financial results this quarter. The Federal Reserve's 2022 rate decisions contributed to a significant gain in net interest income and improvement in our net interest margin," said Jae A. Evans, President & CEO. "Further improvement is expected through the remainder of 2022.
"What's more, our commitment to shareholders, communities and customers continues to be seen through active implementation of multiple strategic initiatives," Evans said. "Construction is well underway on a third full-service branch in Saginaw, and customer response to our new, enhanced online banking system and mobile app has been tremendous."
Operating Results
Net income: Net income for third quarter 2022 was $5.9 million, a 25.6% increase compared to $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, net income was $15.9 million, compared to $14.7 million in the same period of 2021.
Net interest income: Net interest income for the third quarter 2022 improved by $2.5 million or 19% compared to the third quarter of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, net interest income increased $5.0 million or 12.7% compared to the same period in 2021. While Paycheck Protection Program loan fees declined during the period, rising interest rates within the loan portfolio and growth in investment securities led to a $2.8 million increase in gross interest income during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. The Corporation continued to benefit from a strategic reduction in higher-cost borrowings as interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $2.2 million, or 37.1%, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. The provision for loan loss for the first nine months of 2022 was $540,000 compared to a $599,000 provision reversal during the same period in 2021, when initial concerns over potential credit quality issues related to the onset of the pandemic did not materialize.
Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income increased $180,000 during the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period in 2021. A $1.1 million increase in service charges and fees including $605,000 of income related to mortgage servicing rights was offset by a $891,000 reduction in gain on sale of loans as residential mortgage originations declined in comparison to 2021. Noninterest expenses for the first nine months of 2022 increased $2.4 million, as a result of increased compensation and benefits cost, other losses, consulting, donations and community relations expenses.
Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.28% and 2.85% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, an increase of 43 basis points. The net yield was 3.10% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to 2.87% for the same period in 2021. Considering the rate increases during the first nine months of 2022 and the anticipation of future rate increases in the remainder of the year, the Corporation expects continued improvement in the net yield on interest earning assets.
Balance Sheet
Assets: The Corporation had $2.06 billion in total assets and $2.8 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022. Managed assets included loans sold and serviced of $268.9 million and $464.1 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth.
Loans: Loans outstanding as of September 30, 2022 totaled $1.2 billion. Gross loans declined $64.9 million since December 31, 2021 due to a decrease in the amount of $70.5 million in advances to mortgage brokers, which is included within the commercial loan portfolio, however, is not considered a component of the Corporation's core lending business. Credit quality remained strong as evidenced by total past due and nonaccrual loans which were 0.32% of gross loans as of September 30, 2022.
Deposits: Total deposits were $1.8 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $80.7 million, or 4.7%, since December 31, 2021. Growth in accounts from new customers is the driving factor behind this increase.
Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of September 30, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 9.07%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 14.10% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.83%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.
Dividend: During the third quarter of 2022, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $21.40 as of September 30, 2022, the annualized cash dividend yield was 5.05%.
About the Corporation
Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 119 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.
For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30
2022
December 31
2021
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
$ 26,763
$ 25,563
Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks
72,149
79,767
Total cash and cash equivalents
98,912
105,330
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
581,233
490,601
Mortgage loans available-for-sale
934
1,735
Loans
Commercial
730,504
807,439
Agricultural
96,850
93,955
Residential real estate
334,412
326,361
Consumer
74,385
73,282
Gross loans
1,236,151
1,301,037
Less allowance for loan and lease losses
9,677
9,103
Net loans
1,226,474
1,291,934
Premises and equipment
25,107
24,419
Corporate owned life insurance policies
32,764
32,472
Equity securities without readily determinable fair values
15,496
17,383
Goodwill and other intangible assets
48,290
48,302
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
34,767
19,982
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 2,063,977
$ 2,032,158
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Noninterest bearing
$ 510,127
$ 448,352
Interest bearing demand deposits
368,537
364,563
Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings
842,081
818,841
Certificates of deposit over $250
70,288
78,583
Total deposits
1,791,033
1,710,339
Borrowed funds
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
52,479
50,162
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
—
20,000
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,225
29,158
Total borrowed funds
81,704
99,320
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
14,628
11,451
Total liabilities
1,887,365
1,821,110
Shareholders' equity
Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding
7,564,348 shares (including 139,084 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022 and
7,532,641 shares (including 105,654 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021
129,094
129,052
Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations
4,888
4,545
Retained earnings
85,497
75,592
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(42,867)
1,859
Total shareholders' equity
176,612
211,048
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 2,063,977
$ 2,032,158
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
September 30
Nine Months Ended
September 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$ 13,563
$ 13,033
$ 39,120
$ 38,634
Available-for-sale securities
Taxable
2,209
1,224
5,851
3,529
Nontaxable
726
725
2,090
2,393
Federal funds sold and other
521
160
822
516
Total interest income
17,019
15,142
47,883
45,072
Interest expense
Deposits
908
1,251
2,698
4,363
Borrowings
Federal funds purchased and repurchase
agreements
9
13
26
40
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
33
299
152
1,093
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance
costs
266
266
798
349
Total interest expense
1,216
1,829
3,674
5,845
Net interest income
15,803
13,313
44,209
39,227
Provision for loan losses
18
(107)
540
(599)
Net interest income after provision for
loan losses
15,785
13,420
43,669
39,826
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
2,122
1,964
6,615
5,489
Wealth management fees
679
772
2,217
2,274
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies
223
201
655
577
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
174
339
568
1,459
Other
54
91
339
415
Total noninterest income
3,252
3,367
10,394
10,214
Noninterest expenses
Compensation and benefits
6,369
6,116
18,480
17,693
Furniture and equipment
1,490
1,349
4,382
4,049
Occupancy
918
866
2,813
2,726
Other
3,140
2,854
9,223
8,029
Total noninterest expenses
11,917
11,185
34,898
32,497
Income before federal income tax
expense
7,120
5,602
19,165
17,543
Federal income tax expense
1,233
916
3,249
2,838
NET INCOME
$ 5,887
$ 4,686
$ 15,916
$ 14,705
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.78
$ 0.59
$ 2.11
$ 1.85
Diluted
$ 0.77
$ 0.58
$ 2.08
$ 1.82
Cash dividends per common share
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.81
$ 0.81
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans
$ 1,256,723
$ 13,563
4.32 %
$ 1,203,468
$ 13,033
4.33 %
Taxable investment securities
490,751
2,190
1.79 %
332,056
1,224
1.47 %
Nontaxable investment securities
110,058
1,002
3.64 %
113,857
1,035
3.64 %
Fed funds sold
16
—
1.98 %
4
—
0.02 %
Other
101,687
521
2.05 %
262,023
160
0.24 %
Total earning assets
1,959,235
17,276
3.53 %
1,911,408
15,452
3.23 %
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for loan losses
(9,691)
(9,361)
Cash and demand deposits due from
banks
24,875
30,120
Premises and equipment
24,475
24,540
Accrued income and other assets
78,151
109,750
Total assets
$ 2,077,045
$ 2,066,457
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 381,282
$ 64
0.07 %
$ 366,345
$ 46
0.05 %
Savings deposits
642,916
270
0.17 %
565,814
161
0.11 %
Time deposits
262,628
574
0.87 %
323,322
1,044
1.29 %
Federal funds purchased and
repurchase agreements
49,267
9
0.07 %
62,790
13
0.08 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
6,739
33
1.96 %
62,718
299
1.91 %
Subordinated debt, net of
unamortized issuance costs
29,211
266
3.64 %
29,124
266
3.65 %
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,372,043
1,216
0.35 %
1,410,113
1,829
0.52 %
NONINTEREST BEARING
LIABILITIES
Demand deposits
497,215
419,017
Other
13,627
12,826
Shareholders' equity
194,160
224,501
Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity
$ 2,077,045
$ 2,066,457
Net interest income (FTE)
$ 16,060
$ 13,623
Net yield on interest earning
assets (FTE)
3.28 %
2.85 %
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans
$ 1,251,206
$ 39,120
4.17 %
$ 1,202,060
$ 38,634
4.29 %
Taxable investment securities
462,675
5,795
1.67 %
268,435
3,529
1.75 %
Nontaxable investment securities
107,041
2,934
3.65 %
122,675
3,346
3.64 %
Fed funds sold
8
—
1.69 %
3
—
0.01 %
Other
113,847
822
0.96 %
273,997
516
0.25 %
Total earning assets
1,934,777
48,671
3.35 %
1,867,170
46,025
3.29 %
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for loan losses
(9,372)
(9,502)
Cash and demand deposits due from
banks
24,843
29,236
Premises and equipment
24,401
24,836
Accrued income and other assets
87,989
109,835
Total assets
$ 2,062,638
$ 2,021,575
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 379,952
$ 170
0.06 %
$ 337,561
$ 168
0.07 %
Savings deposits
628,823
600
0.13 %
549,213
459
0.11 %
Time deposits
275,586
1,928
0.93 %
345,960
3,736
1.44 %
Federal funds purchased and
repurchase agreements
48,119
26
0.07 %
56,424
40
0.09 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
10,513
152
1.93 %
79,048
1,093
1.84 %
Subordinated debt, net of
unamortized issuance costs
29,189
798
3.65 %
12,907
349
3.61 %
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,372,182
3,674
0.36 %
1,381,113
5,845
0.56 %
NONINTEREST BEARING
LIABILITIES
Demand deposits
475,373
405,046
Other
15,242
13,144
Shareholders' equity
199,841
222,272
Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity
$ 2,062,638
$ 2,021,575
Net interest income (FTE)
$ 44,997
$ 40,180
Net yield on interest earning
assets (FTE)
3.10 %
2.87 %
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
September 30
2022
June 30
2022
March 31
2022
December 31
2021
September 30
2021
PER SHARE
Basic earnings
$ 0.78
$ 0.70
$ 0.63
$ 0.63
$ 0.59
Diluted earnings
$ 0.77
$ 0.69
$ 0.62
$ 0.63
$ 0.58
Dividends
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
Tangible book value
$ 16.96
$ 18.85
$ 19.56
$ 21.61
$ 21.87
Quoted market value
High
$ 24.95
$ 26.25
$ 26.00
$ 29.00
$ 26.74
Low
$ 21.39
$ 23.00
$ 24.50
$ 24.75
$ 22.55
Close (1)
$ 21.40
$ 24.80
$ 25.85
$ 25.50
$ 26.03
Common shares outstanding (1)
7,564,348
7,553,113
7,542,758
7,532,641
7,926,610
Average number of common shares
outstanding
7,555,333
7,545,001
7,533,711
7,570,961
7,932,227
Average number of diluted common shares
outstanding
7,650,950
7,650,145
7,639,688
7,679,019
8,044,572
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets
1.13 %
1.04 %
0.92 %
0.96 %
0.91 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
12.13 %
10.83 %
9.02 %
8.83 %
8.35 %
Return on average tangible
shareholders' equity
16.15 %
14.38 %
11.72 %
11.31 %
10.65 %
Net interest margin yield (FTE)
3.28 %
3.16 %
2.86 %
2.86 %
2.85 %
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
Loans sold with servicing retained
$ 268,879
$ 273,294
$ 275,556
$ 278,844
$ 285,392
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth
$ 464,136
$ 454,535
$ 501,829
$ 516,243
$ 491,784
Total assets under management
$ 2,796,992
$ 2,776,202
$ 2,838,318
$ 2,827,245
$ 2,859,877
ASSET QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual status loans
$ 580
$ 540
$ 747
$ 1,245
$ 3,077
Performing troubled debt restructurings
$ 18,702
$ 21,905
$ 22,335
$ 25,276
$ 26,189
Foreclosed assets
$ 240
$ 241
$ 187
$ 211
$ 348
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$ 41
$ (11)
$ (64)
$ 71
$ 160
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.05 %
0.05 %
0.06 %
0.10 %
0.25 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.04 %
0.05 %
0.05 %
0.08 %
0.18 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to
gross loans
0.78 %
0.76 %
0.76 %
0.70 %
0.73 %
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Shareholders' equity to assets
8.56 %
9.31 %
9.50 %
10.39 %
10.64 %
Tier 1 leverage
8.44 %
8.38 %
8.12 %
7.97 %
8.37 %
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.92 %
12.44 %
12.83 %
12.07 %
13.07 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.92 %
12.44 %
12.83 %
12.07 %
13.07 %
Total risk-based capital
15.85 %
15.33 %
15.84 %
14.94 %
16.03 %
(1) At end of period
Nine Months Ended
September 30
2022
September 30
2021
September 30
2020
PER SHARE
Basic earnings
$ 2.11
$ 1.85
$ 1.46
Diluted earnings
$ 2.08
$ 1.82
$ 1.43
Dividends
$ 0.81
$ 0.81
$ 0.81
Tangible book value
$ 16.96
$ 21.87
$ 21.75
Quoted market value
High
$ 26.25
$ 26.74
$ 24.50
Low
$ 21.39
$ 19.45
$ 15.60
Close (1)
$ 21.40
$ 26.03
$ 16.74
Common shares outstanding (1)
7,564,348
7,926,610
8,007,901
Average number of common shares outstanding
7,544,909
7,948,578
7,945,762
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding
7,647,117
8,065,252
8,096,802
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets
1.03 %
0.97 %
0.82 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.62 %
8.82 %
7.04 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
14.01 %
11.28 %
9.05 %
Net interest margin yield (FTE)
3.10 %
2.87 %
2.93 %
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
Loans sold with servicing retained
$ 268,879
$ 285,392
$ 289,524
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth
$ 464,136
$ 491,784
$ 403,730
Total assets under management
$ 2,796,992
$ 2,859,877
$ 2,664,951
ASSET QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual status loans
$ 580
$ 3,077
$ 4,946
Performing troubled debt restructurings
$ 18,702
$ 26,189
$ 23,257
Foreclosed assets
$ 240
$ 348
$ 651
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$ (34)
$ 52
$ (158)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.05 %
0.25 %
0.38 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.04 %
0.18 %
0.30 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans
0.78 %
0.73 %
0.73 %
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Shareholders' equity to assets
8.56 %
10.64 %
11.29 %
Tier 1 leverage
8.44 %
8.37 %
8.76 %
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.92 %
13.07 %
12.90 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.92 %
13.07 %
12.90 %
Total risk-based capital
15.85 %
16.03 %
13.64 %
(1) At end of period
SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30
2022
June 30
2022
March 31
2022
December 31
2021
September 30
2021
Commercial
$ 730,504
$ 772,567
$ 727,614
$ 807,439
$ 757,993
Agricultural
96,850
94,726
88,169
93,955
93,782
Residential real estate
334,412
329,795
328,559
326,361
321,620
Consumer
74,385
74,822
74,029
73,282
75,163
Gross loans
$ 1,236,151
$ 1,271,910
$ 1,218,371
$ 1,301,037
$ 1,248,558
September 30
2022
June 30
2022
March 31
2022
December 31
2021
September 30
2021
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$ 510,127
$ 488,110
$ 461,473
$ 448,352
$ 430,950
Interest bearing demand deposits
368,537
370,284
387,187
364,563
374,137
Savings deposits
651,129
635,397
635,195
596,662
572,136
Certificates of deposit
260,741
265,477
279,708
297,696
312,027
Internet certificates of deposit
499
598
598
3,066
3,066
Total deposits
$ 1,791,033
$ 1,759,866
$ 1,764,161
$ 1,710,339
$ 1,692,316
September 30
2022
June 30
2022
March 31
2022
December 31
2021
September 30
2021
U.S. Treasury
$ 206,791
$ 214,474
$ 218,268
$ 209,703
$ 192,069
States and political subdivisions
114,000
119,649
114,015
121,205
128,689
Auction rate money market preferred
2,479
2,497
2,867
3,242
3,246
Mortgage-backed securities
41,042
45,796
49,578
56,148
62,030
Collateralized mortgage obligations
209,720
167,572
152,441
92,301
100,767
Corporate
7,201
7,602
7,750
8,002
7,583
Available-for-sale securities, at
fair value
$ 581,233
$ 557,590
$ 544,919
$ 490,601
$ 494,384
September 30
2022
June 30
2022
March 31
2022
December 31
2021
September 30
2021
Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase without stated maturity dates
$ 52,479
$ 47,247
$ 51,353
$ 50,162
$ 67,519
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
—
10,000
10,000
20,000
60,000
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized
issuance costs
29,225
29,203
29,181
29,158
29,136
Total borrowed funds
$ 81,704
$ 86,450
$ 90,534
$ 99,320
$ 156,655
SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30
Nine Months Ended
September 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Service charges and fees
ATM and debit card fees
$ 1,212
$ 1,156
$ 3,507
$ 3,282
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
673
601
1,913
1,518
Freddie Mac servicing fee
168
177
506
572
Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss)
—
(28)
477
(128)
Other fees for customer services
69
58
212
245
Total service charges and fees
2,122
1,964
6,615
5,489
Wealth management fees
679
772
2,217
2,274
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies
223
201
655
577
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
174
339
568
1,459
Other
54
91
339
415
Total noninterest income
$ 3,252
$ 3,367
$ 10,394
$ 10,214
Three Months Ended
September 30
Nine Months Ended
September 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Compensation and benefits
$ 6,369
$ 6,116
$ 18,480
$ 17,693
Furniture and equipment
1,490
1,349
4,382
4,049
Occupancy
918
866
2,813
2,726
Other
Audit, consulting, and legal fees
595
665
1,749
1,553
ATM and debit card fees
543
473
1,485
1,352
Marketing costs
209
236
812
683
Donations and community relations
239
198
665
452
Memberships and subscriptions
230
234
654
662
Loan underwriting fees
243
238
640
628
Director fees
210
166
598
505
All other
871
644
2,620
2,194
Total other noninterest expenses
3,140
2,854
9,223
8,029
Total noninterest expenses
$ 11,917
$ 11,185
$ 34,898
$ 32,497
