Growth in loans, Isabella Wealth during Q2; results remain strong despite interest rate headwinds

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) has reported net income of $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $10 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023.  Earnings per common share were $0.62 for the second quarter of 2023 and $1.32 for the first half of the year.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Loans grew $64 million, or 5%, during the quarter.
  • Interest income improved 21%, compared to second quarter of 2022.
  • Assets managed by Isabella Wealth grew more than $22 million, or 4%, during the quarter.
  • Shareholders earned a cash dividend of $0.28 per share, with an annualized dividend yield of 5.46%, as of June 30, 2023.

"Our financial performance remains strong despite the challenges our industry faces with current interest rate dynamics," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer.  "Competition for deposits was strong during the quarter, leading to continued pressure on our net interest margin and a decline in deposits.  Despite this decline, our liquidity position remains strong. 

"We are safeguarding the long-term success of the bank with strategic decisions and initiatives that will enhance shareholder value and the customer experience.  One such action, for which planning began last year, is our first move into Bay County.  The upcoming opening of our Bay City loan production office (LPO) is a great opportunity for us to assist individuals and businesses throughout the area with their loan needs," Evans said.  "The continued growth of our footprint demonstrates our ongoing commitment to customers and communities as a leading, independent community bank."

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for second quarter 2023 was $4.6 million, compared to $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.  Net income for the first six months of the year was $10 million, remaining stable year over year.  Interest income continued to improve in the second quarter and nearly offset the increase in interest expense due to rising rates on deposits.

Net interest income: Net interest income for second quarter 2023 decreased $248,000 compared to the second quarter of 2022.  For the first six months of the year, net interest income increased $1.6 million compared to the same period in 2022.  Rising interest rates and continued loan growth led to an increase in gross interest income of $3.4 million and $7.2 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2023, compared to the same periods in 2022.  While the Bank continues to benefit from a strategic reduction in higher-cost borrowings, implemented in prior periods, rising interest rates on deposits led to a $3.6 million and $5.6 million increase in interest expense for the second quarter and first six months of 2023, compared the same periods in 2022.

Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income was $3.6 million for the second quarter of both 2023 and 2022.  For the first six months of 2023, noninterest income decreased $245,000 compared to the same period in 2022, driven by a $554,000 reduction in mortgage servicing rights income, as rising interest rates led to a decline in both the volume and balance of loans serviced.  Noninterest expenses increased $878,000 during the second quarter of 2023 and $1.8 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 in comparison to the same periods in 2022.  The increase was primarily the result of increased expense related to compensation, equipment, and FDIC insurance.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.11% and 3.17% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 3.16% and 3.01% for the same periods in 2022.  While the second quarter of 2023 fell in comparison to the same period in 2022, net yield for the first half of 2023 improved significantly through strategic initiatives - such as the reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits - that were implemented in prior periods in anticipation of rising interest rates.

Balance Sheet

Assets: Total assets were $2 billion and assets under management were $2.9 billion as of June 30, 2023.  Managed assets include loans sold and serviced of $255 million as well as $594 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth.  Investment and trust assets increased $80 million, or 15.5%, since December 31, 2022.

Loans: Loans outstanding as of June 30, 2023 totaled $1.3 billion.  Gross loans increased $63.8 million during the second quarter and rose $70.2 million compared to December 31, 2022.  This reflects growth in the consumer portfolio and a resumption of the Bank's engagement with a mortgage participation program.  Adherence to strong underwriting standards continued to be reflected in the low levels of total past due and nonaccrual loans, which were $3.7 million, or 0.28% of total loans, at the end of the period.

Deposits: Total deposits were $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $29.3 million, or 1.7%, since December 31, 2022.  The decline occurred during the second quarter, and was driven by strong pricing competition within the industry. 

Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements.  As of June 30, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 9.17%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.08%, and Total Capital Ratio was 14.00%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0%, and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend: During the second quarter of 2023, the Corporation paid a $0.28 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $20.50 as of June 30, 2023, the annualized cash dividend yield was 5.46%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



June 30
2023


December 31
2022

ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents




Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$           25,584


$           27,420

Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks

4,296


11,504

Total cash and cash equivalents

29,880


38,924

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

530,497


580,481

Mortgage loans available-for-sale

362


379

Loans

1,334,402


1,264,173

Less allowance for credit losses

12,833


9,850

Net loans

1,321,569


1,254,323

Premises and equipment

26,383


25,553

Corporate owned life insurance policies

33,433


32,988

Equity securities without readily determinable fair values

15,746


15,746

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,285


48,287

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

36,293


33,586

TOTAL ASSETS

$      2,042,448


$      2,030,267

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Deposits




Noninterest bearing

$         458,845


$         494,346

Interest bearing demand deposits

335,922


372,155

Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings

824,272


810,642

Certificates of deposit over $250

95,909


67,132

Total deposits

1,714,948


1,744,275

Borrowed funds




Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

37,102


57,771

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

55,000


Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,290


29,245

Total borrowed funds

121,392


87,016

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

17,677


12,766

Total liabilities

1,854,017


1,844,057

Shareholders' equity




Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 7,496,826 shares (including 195,217 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2023 and 7,559,421 shares (including 154,879 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022

126,278


128,651

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

5,395


5,005

Retained earnings

93,175


89,748

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(36,417)


(37,194)

Total shareholders' equity

188,431


186,210

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$      2,042,448


$      2,030,267

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended 

 June 30


Six Months Ended 

 June 30


2023


2022


2023


2022

Interest income








Loans, including fees

$           15,931


$             13,179


$           30,820


$           25,557

Available-for-sale securities








Taxable

2,382


2,027


4,884


3,642

Nontaxable

665


704


1,383


1,364

Federal funds sold and other

517


192


1,003


301

Total interest income

19,495


16,102


38,090


30,864

Interest expense








Deposits

4,109


854


6,938


1,790

Borrowings








Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

171


8


320


17

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

270


47


270


119

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

266


266


532


532

Total interest expense

4,816


1,175


8,060


2,458

Net interest income

14,679


14,927


30,030


28,406

Provision for credit losses

196


485


237


522

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

14,483


14,442


29,793


27,884

Noninterest income








Service charges and fees

2,047


2,284


4,025


4,493

Wealth management fees

981


784


1,767


1,538

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

226


222


452


432

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

56


170


123


394

Other

294


135


530


285

Total noninterest income

3,604


3,595


6,897


7,142

Noninterest expenses








Compensation and benefits

6,561


6,037


13,150


12,111

Furniture and equipment

1,613


1,442


3,210


2,892

Occupancy

993


929


1,998


1,895

Other

3,372


3,253


6,379


6,083

Total noninterest expenses

12,539


11,661


24,737


22,981

Income before federal income tax expense

5,548


6,376


11,953


12,045

Federal income tax expense

918


1,081


2,002


2,016

NET INCOME

$              4,630


$               5,295


$              9,951


$           10,029

Earnings per common share








Basic

$                0.62


$                 0.70


$                1.32


$                1.33

Diluted

$                0.61


$                 0.69


$                1.31


$                1.31

Cash dividends per common share

$                0.28


$                 0.27


$                0.56


$                0.54

 

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.



Three Months Ended


June 30, 2023


June 30, 2022


Average

Balance


Tax

Equivalent

Interest


Average

Yield /

Rate


Average

Balance


Tax

Equivalent

Interest


Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS












Loans (1)

$    1,300,593


$         15,931


4.90 %


$    1,259,573


$         13,179


4.19 %

Taxable investment securities

485,897


2,356


1.94 %


475,010


2,027


1.71 %

Nontaxable investment securities

97,755


946


3.87 %


109,367


975


3.57 %

Fed funds sold

4



4.70 %


6



1.47 %

Other

37,664


517


5.49 %


77,176


192


1.00 %

Total earning assets

1,921,913


19,750


4.11 %


1,921,132


16,373


3.41 %

NONEARNING ASSETS












Allowance for credit losses

(12,759)






(9,288)





Cash and demand deposits due from banks

24,807






22,838





Premises and equipment

26,401






24,269





Accrued income and other assets

80,374






84,590





Total assets

$    2,040,736






$    2,043,541

















INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES












Interest bearing demand deposits

$       348,341


194


0.22 %


$       375,123


56


0.06 %

Savings deposits

628,673


1,849


1.18 %


627,916


171


0.11 %

Time deposits

303,117


2,066


2.73 %


274,284


627


0.91 %

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

35,495


171


1.93 %


46,029


8


0.07 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

20,404


270


5.29 %


10,000


47


1.88 %

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,275


266


3.63 %


29,188


266


3.65 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,365,305


4,816


1.41 %


1,362,540


1,175


0.34 %

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES












Demand deposits

462,953






470,139





Other

16,906






15,237





Shareholders' equity

195,572






195,625





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    2,040,736






$    2,043,541





Net interest income (FTE)



$         14,934






$         15,198



Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)





3.11 %






3.16 %


(1) Includes loans and mortgage loans AFS

 


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2023


June 30, 2022


Average

Balance


Tax

Equivalent

Interest


Average

Yield /

Rate


Average

Balance


Tax

Equivalent

Interest


Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS












Loans (1)

$    1,284,520


$         30,820


4.80 %


$    1,247,746


$         25,557


4.10 %

Taxable investment securities

495,340


4,827


1.95 %


448,405


3,642


1.62 %

Nontaxable investment securities

101,973


1,967


3.86 %


105,507


1,895


3.59 %

Fed funds sold

10



4.77 %


4



1.12 %

Other

49,059


1,003


4.09 %


120,027


301


0.50 %

Total earning assets

1,930,902


38,617


4.00 %


1,921,689


31,395


3.27 %

NONEARNING ASSETS












Allowance for credit losses

(12,709)






(9,209)





Cash and demand deposits due from banks

24,918






24,827





Premises and equipment

26,132






24,364





Accrued income and other assets

75,746






93,648





Total assets

$    2,044,989






$    2,055,319

















INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES












Interest bearing demand deposits

$       363,942


340


0.19 %


$       379,275


106


0.06 %

Savings deposits

637,281


3,315


1.04 %


621,661


330


0.11 %

Time deposits

285,389


3,283


2.30 %


282,172


1,354


0.96 %

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

37,656


320


1.70 %


47,535


17


0.07 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

10,193


270


5.30 %


12,431


119


1.91 %

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,264


532


3.64 %


29,177


532


3.65 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,363,725


8,060


1.18 %


1,372,251


2,458


0.36 %

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES












Demand deposits

474,656






464,271





Other

15,005






16,061





Shareholders' equity

191,603






202,736





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    2,044,989






$    2,055,319





Net interest income (FTE)



$         30,557






$         28,937



Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)





3.17 %






3.01 %


(1) Includes loans and mortgage loans AFS

 

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


June 30
2023


March 31
2023


December 31
2022


September 30
2022


June 30
2022

PER SHARE










Basic earnings

$            0.62


$            0.70


$            0.84


$            0.78


$            0.70

Diluted earnings

$            0.61


$            0.70


$            0.83


$            0.77


$            0.69

Dividends

$            0.28


$            0.28


$            0.28


$            0.27


$            0.27

Tangible book value

$          18.69


$          19.24


$          18.25


$          16.96


$          18.85

Quoted market value










High

$          26.00


$          25.10


$          24.02


$          24.95


$          26.25

Low

$          19.13


$          22.08


$          21.00


$          21.39


$          23.00

Close (1)

$          20.50


$          24.80


$          23.50


$          21.40


$          24.80

Common shares outstanding (1)

7,496,826


7,540,015


7,559,421


7,564,348


7,553,113

Average number of common shares outstanding

7,498,584


7,556,585


7,564,405


7,555,333


7,545,001

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding

7,567,527


7,634,417


7,648,152


7,650,950


7,650,145

PERFORMANCE RATIOS










Return on average total assets

0.91 %


1.04 %


1.24 %


1.13 %


1.04 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

9.47 %


11.35 %


14.01 %


12.13 %


10.83 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

12.58 %


15.28 %


19.14 %


16.15 %


14.38 %

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

3.11 %


3.22 %


3.43 %


3.28 %


3.16 %

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)










Loans sold with servicing retained

$      254,934


$      259,512


$      264,206


$      268,879


$      273,294

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$      593,530


$      571,453


$      513,918


$      464,136


$      454,535

Total assets under management

$   2,890,912


$   2,915,589


$   2,808,391


$   2,796,992


$   2,776,202

ASSET QUALITY (1)










Nonaccrual loans

$             414


$             488


$             457


$             580


$             540

Foreclosed assets

$             405


$             414


$             439


$             240


$             241

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$                (3)


$                (9)


$            (230)


$               41


$              (11)

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.04 %


0.04 %


0.04 %


0.05 %


0.05 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.05 %


0.05 %


0.05 %


0.04 %


0.05 %

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

0.96 %


0.99 %


0.78 %


0.78 %


0.76 %

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)










Shareholders' equity to assets

9.23 %


9.27 %


9.17 %


8.56 %


9.31 %

Tier 1 leverage

8.70 %


8.58 %


8.61 %


8.44 %


8.38 %

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.39 %


12.71 %


12.91 %


12.92 %


12.44 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.39 %


12.71 %


12.91 %


12.92 %


12.44 %

Total risk-based capital

15.37 %


15.77 %


15.79 %


15.85 %


15.33 %


(1) At end of period

 

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Six Months Ended


June 30
2023


June 30
2022


June 30
2021

PER SHARE






Basic earnings

$            1.32


$            1.33


$            1.26

Diluted earnings

$            1.31


$            1.31


$            1.24

Dividends

$            0.56


$            0.54


$            0.54

Tangible book value

$          18.69


$          18.85


$          21.73

Quoted market value






High

$          26.00


$          26.25


$          23.90

Low

$          19.13


$          23.00


$          19.45

Close (1)

$          20.50


$          24.80


$          23.00

Common shares outstanding (1)

7,496,826


7,553,113


7,946,658

Average number of common shares outstanding

7,528,251


7,539,799


7,956,889

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding

7,601,613


7,645,357


8,075,763

PERFORMANCE RATIOS






Return on average total assets

0.97 %


0.98 %


1.00 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.39 %


9.89 %


9.06 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

13.89 %


13.00 %


11.61 %

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

3.17 %


3.01 %


2.88 %

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)






Loans sold with servicing retained

$      254,934


$      273,294


$      290,033

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$      593,530


$      454,535


$      493,287

Total assets under management

$   2,890,912


$   2,776,202


$   2,814,727

ASSET QUALITY (1)






Nonaccrual loans

$             414


$             540


$          3,329

Foreclosed assets

$             405


$             241


$             365

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$              (12)


$              (75)


$            (108)

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.04 %


0.05 %


0.28 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.05 %


0.05 %


0.19 %

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

0.96 %


0.76 %


0.78 %

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)






Shareholders' equity to assets

9.23 %


9.31 %


10.88 %

Tier 1 leverage

8.70 %


8.38 %


8.46 %

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.39 %


12.44 %


13.81 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.39 %


12.44 %


13.81 %

Total risk-based capital

15.37 %


15.33 %


17.00 %


(1) At end of period

 

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



June 30
2023


March 31
2023


December 31
2022


September 30
2022


June 30
2022

Commercial and industrial

$         194,914


$         189,185


$         178,428


$         180,124


$         175,674

Commercial real estate

564,254


566,410


566,012


552,399


559,602

Advances to mortgage brokers

39,099




1,484


37,291

Agricultural

96,689


94,760


104,985


97,527


94,726

Residential real estate

343,474


336,186


336,694


330,232


329,795

Consumer

95,972


84,110


78,054


74,385


74,822

Gross loans

$      1,334,402


$      1,270,651


$      1,264,173


$      1,236,151


$      1,271,910

 


June 30
2023


March 31
2023


December 31
2022


September 30
2022


June 30
2022

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$         458,845


$         478,829


$         494,346


$         510,127


$         488,110

Interest bearing demand deposits

335,922


383,602


372,155


368,537


370,284

Savings deposits

606,644


662,495


625,734


651,129


635,397

Certificates of deposit

313,288


288,103


251,541


260,741


265,477

Internet certificates of deposit

249


499


499


499


598

Total deposits

$      1,714,948


$      1,813,528


$      1,744,275


$      1,791,033


$      1,759,866

 


June 30
2023


March 31
2023


December 31
2022


September 30
2022


June 30
2022

U.S. Treasury

$         209,353


$         212,086


$         208,701


$         206,791


$         214,474

States and political subdivisions

95,242


108,719


117,512


114,000


119,649

Auction rate money market preferred

2,637


2,716


2,342


2,479


2,497

Mortgage-backed securities

35,532


37,797


39,070


41,042


45,796

Collateralized mortgage obligations

180,996


200,252


205,728


209,720


167,572

Corporate

6,737


7,080


7,128


7,201


7,602

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

$         530,497


$         568,650


$         580,481


$         581,233


$         557,590

 


June 30
2023


March 31
2023


December 31
2022


September 30
2022


June 30
2022

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without stated maturity dates

$           37,102


$           31,995


$           57,771


$           52,479


$           47,247

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

55,000





10,000

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,290


29,267


29,245


29,225


29,203

Total borrowed funds

$         121,392


$           61,262


$           87,016


$           81,704


$           86,450

 

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30


Six Months Ended June 30


2023


2022


2023


2022

Service charges and fees








ATM and debit card fees

$               1,244


$               1,202


$               2,404


$               2,295

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

588


631


1,199


1,240

Freddie Mac servicing fee

162


167


321


338

Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss)

(41)


213


(77)


477

Other fees for customer services

94


71


178


143

Total service charges and fees

2,047


2,284


4,025


4,493

Wealth management fees

981


784


1,767


1,538

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

226


222


452


432

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

56


170


123


394

Other

294


135


530


285

Total noninterest income

$               3,604


$               3,595


$               6,897


$               7,142

 


Three Months Ended June 30


Six Months Ended June 30


2023


2022


2023


2022

Compensation and benefits

$               6,561


$               6,037


$             13,150


$             12,111

Furniture and equipment

1,613


1,442


3,210


2,892

Occupancy

993


929


1,998


1,895

Other








Audit, consulting, and legal fees

557


605


1,092


1,154

ATM and debit card fees

409


508


809


942

Other losses

425


233


572


316

Marketing costs

240


364


485


603

Memberships and subscriptions

230


207


470


424

FDIC insurance premiums

233


131


461


256

Donations and community relations

256


139


440


426

Loan underwriting fees

216


215


431


397

Director fees

198


187


402


388

All other

608


664


1,217


1,177

Total other noninterest expenses

3,372


3,253


6,379


6,083

Total noninterest expenses

$             12,539


$             11,661


$             24,737


$             22,981

 

