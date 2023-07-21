Growth in loans, Isabella Wealth during Q2; results remain strong despite interest rate headwinds
MT. PLEASANT, Mich., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) has reported net income of $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $10 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. Earnings per common share were $0.62 for the second quarter of 2023 and $1.32 for the first half of the year.
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:
- Loans grew $64 million, or 5%, during the quarter.
- Interest income improved 21%, compared to second quarter of 2022.
- Assets managed by Isabella Wealth grew more than $22 million, or 4%, during the quarter.
- Shareholders earned a cash dividend of $0.28 per share, with an annualized dividend yield of 5.46%, as of June 30, 2023.
"Our financial performance remains strong despite the challenges our industry faces with current interest rate dynamics," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Competition for deposits was strong during the quarter, leading to continued pressure on our net interest margin and a decline in deposits. Despite this decline, our liquidity position remains strong.
"We are safeguarding the long-term success of the bank with strategic decisions and initiatives that will enhance shareholder value and the customer experience. One such action, for which planning began last year, is our first move into Bay County. The upcoming opening of our Bay City loan production office (LPO) is a great opportunity for us to assist individuals and businesses throughout the area with their loan needs," Evans said. "The continued growth of our footprint demonstrates our ongoing commitment to customers and communities as a leading, independent community bank."
Operating Results
Net income: Net income for second quarter 2023 was $4.6 million, compared to $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net income for the first six months of the year was $10 million, remaining stable year over year. Interest income continued to improve in the second quarter and nearly offset the increase in interest expense due to rising rates on deposits.
Net interest income: Net interest income for second quarter 2023 decreased $248,000 compared to the second quarter of 2022. For the first six months of the year, net interest income increased $1.6 million compared to the same period in 2022. Rising interest rates and continued loan growth led to an increase in gross interest income of $3.4 million and $7.2 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2023, compared to the same periods in 2022. While the Bank continues to benefit from a strategic reduction in higher-cost borrowings, implemented in prior periods, rising interest rates on deposits led to a $3.6 million and $5.6 million increase in interest expense for the second quarter and first six months of 2023, compared the same periods in 2022.
Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income was $3.6 million for the second quarter of both 2023 and 2022. For the first six months of 2023, noninterest income decreased $245,000 compared to the same period in 2022, driven by a $554,000 reduction in mortgage servicing rights income, as rising interest rates led to a decline in both the volume and balance of loans serviced. Noninterest expenses increased $878,000 during the second quarter of 2023 and $1.8 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 in comparison to the same periods in 2022. The increase was primarily the result of increased expense related to compensation, equipment, and FDIC insurance.
Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.11% and 3.17% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 3.16% and 3.01% for the same periods in 2022. While the second quarter of 2023 fell in comparison to the same period in 2022, net yield for the first half of 2023 improved significantly through strategic initiatives - such as the reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits - that were implemented in prior periods in anticipation of rising interest rates.
Balance Sheet
Assets: Total assets were $2 billion and assets under management were $2.9 billion as of June 30, 2023. Managed assets include loans sold and serviced of $255 million as well as $594 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth. Investment and trust assets increased $80 million, or 15.5%, since December 31, 2022.
Loans: Loans outstanding as of June 30, 2023 totaled $1.3 billion. Gross loans increased $63.8 million during the second quarter and rose $70.2 million compared to December 31, 2022. This reflects growth in the consumer portfolio and a resumption of the Bank's engagement with a mortgage participation program. Adherence to strong underwriting standards continued to be reflected in the low levels of total past due and nonaccrual loans, which were $3.7 million, or 0.28% of total loans, at the end of the period.
Deposits: Total deposits were $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $29.3 million, or 1.7%, since December 31, 2022. The decline occurred during the second quarter, and was driven by strong pricing competition within the industry.
Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of June 30, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 9.17%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.08%, and Total Capital Ratio was 14.00%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0%, and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.
Dividend: During the second quarter of 2023, the Corporation paid a $0.28 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $20.50 as of June 30, 2023, the annualized cash dividend yield was 5.46%.
About the Corporation
Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.
For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30
December 31
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
$ 25,584
$ 27,420
Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks
4,296
11,504
Total cash and cash equivalents
29,880
38,924
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
530,497
580,481
Mortgage loans available-for-sale
362
379
Loans
1,334,402
1,264,173
Less allowance for credit losses
12,833
9,850
Net loans
1,321,569
1,254,323
Premises and equipment
26,383
25,553
Corporate owned life insurance policies
33,433
32,988
Equity securities without readily determinable fair values
15,746
15,746
Goodwill and other intangible assets
48,285
48,287
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
36,293
33,586
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 2,042,448
$ 2,030,267
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Noninterest bearing
$ 458,845
$ 494,346
Interest bearing demand deposits
335,922
372,155
Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings
824,272
810,642
Certificates of deposit over $250
95,909
67,132
Total deposits
1,714,948
1,744,275
Borrowed funds
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
37,102
57,771
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
55,000
—
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,290
29,245
Total borrowed funds
121,392
87,016
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
17,677
12,766
Total liabilities
1,854,017
1,844,057
Shareholders' equity
Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 7,496,826 shares (including 195,217 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2023 and 7,559,421 shares (including 154,879 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022
126,278
128,651
Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations
5,395
5,005
Retained earnings
93,175
89,748
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(36,417)
(37,194)
Total shareholders' equity
188,431
186,210
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 2,042,448
$ 2,030,267
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
June 30
Six Months Ended
June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$ 15,931
$ 13,179
$ 30,820
$ 25,557
Available-for-sale securities
Taxable
2,382
2,027
4,884
3,642
Nontaxable
665
704
1,383
1,364
Federal funds sold and other
517
192
1,003
301
Total interest income
19,495
16,102
38,090
30,864
Interest expense
Deposits
4,109
854
6,938
1,790
Borrowings
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
171
8
320
17
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
270
47
270
119
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
266
266
532
532
Total interest expense
4,816
1,175
8,060
2,458
Net interest income
14,679
14,927
30,030
28,406
Provision for credit losses
196
485
237
522
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
14,483
14,442
29,793
27,884
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
2,047
2,284
4,025
4,493
Wealth management fees
981
784
1,767
1,538
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies
226
222
452
432
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
56
170
123
394
Other
294
135
530
285
Total noninterest income
3,604
3,595
6,897
7,142
Noninterest expenses
Compensation and benefits
6,561
6,037
13,150
12,111
Furniture and equipment
1,613
1,442
3,210
2,892
Occupancy
993
929
1,998
1,895
Other
3,372
3,253
6,379
6,083
Total noninterest expenses
12,539
11,661
24,737
22,981
Income before federal income tax expense
5,548
6,376
11,953
12,045
Federal income tax expense
918
1,081
2,002
2,016
NET INCOME
$ 4,630
$ 5,295
$ 9,951
$ 10,029
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.62
$ 0.70
$ 1.32
$ 1.33
Diluted
$ 0.61
$ 0.69
$ 1.31
$ 1.31
Cash dividends per common share
$ 0.28
$ 0.27
$ 0.56
$ 0.54
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans (1)
$ 1,300,593
$ 15,931
4.90 %
$ 1,259,573
$ 13,179
4.19 %
Taxable investment securities
485,897
2,356
1.94 %
475,010
2,027
1.71 %
Nontaxable investment securities
97,755
946
3.87 %
109,367
975
3.57 %
Fed funds sold
4
—
4.70 %
6
—
1.47 %
Other
37,664
517
5.49 %
77,176
192
1.00 %
Total earning assets
1,921,913
19,750
4.11 %
1,921,132
16,373
3.41 %
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for credit losses
(12,759)
(9,288)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
24,807
22,838
Premises and equipment
26,401
24,269
Accrued income and other assets
80,374
84,590
Total assets
$ 2,040,736
$ 2,043,541
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 348,341
194
0.22 %
$ 375,123
56
0.06 %
Savings deposits
628,673
1,849
1.18 %
627,916
171
0.11 %
Time deposits
303,117
2,066
2.73 %
274,284
627
0.91 %
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
35,495
171
1.93 %
46,029
8
0.07 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
20,404
270
5.29 %
10,000
47
1.88 %
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,275
266
3.63 %
29,188
266
3.65 %
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,365,305
4,816
1.41 %
1,362,540
1,175
0.34 %
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits
462,953
470,139
Other
16,906
15,237
Shareholders' equity
195,572
195,625
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,040,736
$ 2,043,541
Net interest income (FTE)
$ 14,934
$ 15,198
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)
3.11 %
3.16 %
(1) Includes loans and mortgage loans AFS
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans (1)
$ 1,284,520
$ 30,820
4.80 %
$ 1,247,746
$ 25,557
4.10 %
Taxable investment securities
495,340
4,827
1.95 %
448,405
3,642
1.62 %
Nontaxable investment securities
101,973
1,967
3.86 %
105,507
1,895
3.59 %
Fed funds sold
10
—
4.77 %
4
—
1.12 %
Other
49,059
1,003
4.09 %
120,027
301
0.50 %
Total earning assets
1,930,902
38,617
4.00 %
1,921,689
31,395
3.27 %
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for credit losses
(12,709)
(9,209)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
24,918
24,827
Premises and equipment
26,132
24,364
Accrued income and other assets
75,746
93,648
Total assets
$ 2,044,989
$ 2,055,319
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 363,942
340
0.19 %
$ 379,275
106
0.06 %
Savings deposits
637,281
3,315
1.04 %
621,661
330
0.11 %
Time deposits
285,389
3,283
2.30 %
282,172
1,354
0.96 %
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
37,656
320
1.70 %
47,535
17
0.07 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
10,193
270
5.30 %
12,431
119
1.91 %
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,264
532
3.64 %
29,177
532
3.65 %
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,363,725
8,060
1.18 %
1,372,251
2,458
0.36 %
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits
474,656
464,271
Other
15,005
16,061
Shareholders' equity
191,603
202,736
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,044,989
$ 2,055,319
Net interest income (FTE)
$ 30,557
$ 28,937
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)
3.17 %
3.01 %
(1) Includes loans and mortgage loans AFS
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
PER SHARE
Basic earnings
$ 0.62
$ 0.70
$ 0.84
$ 0.78
$ 0.70
Diluted earnings
$ 0.61
$ 0.70
$ 0.83
$ 0.77
$ 0.69
Dividends
$ 0.28
$ 0.28
$ 0.28
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
Tangible book value
$ 18.69
$ 19.24
$ 18.25
$ 16.96
$ 18.85
Quoted market value
High
$ 26.00
$ 25.10
$ 24.02
$ 24.95
$ 26.25
Low
$ 19.13
$ 22.08
$ 21.00
$ 21.39
$ 23.00
Close (1)
$ 20.50
$ 24.80
$ 23.50
$ 21.40
$ 24.80
Common shares outstanding (1)
7,496,826
7,540,015
7,559,421
7,564,348
7,553,113
Average number of common shares outstanding
7,498,584
7,556,585
7,564,405
7,555,333
7,545,001
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding
7,567,527
7,634,417
7,648,152
7,650,950
7,650,145
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets
0.91 %
1.04 %
1.24 %
1.13 %
1.04 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
9.47 %
11.35 %
14.01 %
12.13 %
10.83 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
12.58 %
15.28 %
19.14 %
16.15 %
14.38 %
Net interest margin yield (FTE)
3.11 %
3.22 %
3.43 %
3.28 %
3.16 %
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
Loans sold with servicing retained
$ 254,934
$ 259,512
$ 264,206
$ 268,879
$ 273,294
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth
$ 593,530
$ 571,453
$ 513,918
$ 464,136
$ 454,535
Total assets under management
$ 2,890,912
$ 2,915,589
$ 2,808,391
$ 2,796,992
$ 2,776,202
ASSET QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual loans
$ 414
$ 488
$ 457
$ 580
$ 540
Foreclosed assets
$ 405
$ 414
$ 439
$ 240
$ 241
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$ (3)
$ (9)
$ (230)
$ 41
$ (11)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.04 %
0.04 %
0.04 %
0.05 %
0.05 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.05 %
0.05 %
0.05 %
0.04 %
0.05 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
0.96 %
0.99 %
0.78 %
0.78 %
0.76 %
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Shareholders' equity to assets
9.23 %
9.27 %
9.17 %
8.56 %
9.31 %
Tier 1 leverage
8.70 %
8.58 %
8.61 %
8.44 %
8.38 %
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.39 %
12.71 %
12.91 %
12.92 %
12.44 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.39 %
12.71 %
12.91 %
12.92 %
12.44 %
Total risk-based capital
15.37 %
15.77 %
15.79 %
15.85 %
15.33 %
(1) At end of period
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
June 30
PER SHARE
Basic earnings
$ 1.32
$ 1.33
$ 1.26
Diluted earnings
$ 1.31
$ 1.31
$ 1.24
Dividends
$ 0.56
$ 0.54
$ 0.54
Tangible book value
$ 18.69
$ 18.85
$ 21.73
Quoted market value
High
$ 26.00
$ 26.25
$ 23.90
Low
$ 19.13
$ 23.00
$ 19.45
Close (1)
$ 20.50
$ 24.80
$ 23.00
Common shares outstanding (1)
7,496,826
7,553,113
7,946,658
Average number of common shares outstanding
7,528,251
7,539,799
7,956,889
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding
7,601,613
7,645,357
8,075,763
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets
0.97 %
0.98 %
1.00 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.39 %
9.89 %
9.06 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
13.89 %
13.00 %
11.61 %
Net interest margin yield (FTE)
3.17 %
3.01 %
2.88 %
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
Loans sold with servicing retained
$ 254,934
$ 273,294
$ 290,033
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth
$ 593,530
$ 454,535
$ 493,287
Total assets under management
$ 2,890,912
$ 2,776,202
$ 2,814,727
ASSET QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual loans
$ 414
$ 540
$ 3,329
Foreclosed assets
$ 405
$ 241
$ 365
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$ (12)
$ (75)
$ (108)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.04 %
0.05 %
0.28 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.05 %
0.05 %
0.19 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
0.96 %
0.76 %
0.78 %
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Shareholders' equity to assets
9.23 %
9.31 %
10.88 %
Tier 1 leverage
8.70 %
8.38 %
8.46 %
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.39 %
12.44 %
13.81 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.39 %
12.44 %
13.81 %
Total risk-based capital
15.37 %
15.33 %
17.00 %
(1) At end of period
SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
Commercial and industrial
$ 194,914
$ 189,185
$ 178,428
$ 180,124
$ 175,674
Commercial real estate
564,254
566,410
566,012
552,399
559,602
Advances to mortgage brokers
39,099
—
—
1,484
37,291
Agricultural
96,689
94,760
104,985
97,527
94,726
Residential real estate
343,474
336,186
336,694
330,232
329,795
Consumer
95,972
84,110
78,054
74,385
74,822
Gross loans
$ 1,334,402
$ 1,270,651
$ 1,264,173
$ 1,236,151
$ 1,271,910
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$ 458,845
$ 478,829
$ 494,346
$ 510,127
$ 488,110
Interest bearing demand deposits
335,922
383,602
372,155
368,537
370,284
Savings deposits
606,644
662,495
625,734
651,129
635,397
Certificates of deposit
313,288
288,103
251,541
260,741
265,477
Internet certificates of deposit
249
499
499
499
598
Total deposits
$ 1,714,948
$ 1,813,528
$ 1,744,275
$ 1,791,033
$ 1,759,866
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
U.S. Treasury
$ 209,353
$ 212,086
$ 208,701
$ 206,791
$ 214,474
States and political subdivisions
95,242
108,719
117,512
114,000
119,649
Auction rate money market preferred
2,637
2,716
2,342
2,479
2,497
Mortgage-backed securities
35,532
37,797
39,070
41,042
45,796
Collateralized mortgage obligations
180,996
200,252
205,728
209,720
167,572
Corporate
6,737
7,080
7,128
7,201
7,602
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
$ 530,497
$ 568,650
$ 580,481
$ 581,233
$ 557,590
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without stated maturity dates
$ 37,102
$ 31,995
$ 57,771
$ 52,479
$ 47,247
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
55,000
—
—
—
10,000
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,290
29,267
29,245
29,225
29,203
Total borrowed funds
$ 121,392
$ 61,262
$ 87,016
$ 81,704
$ 86,450
SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
Service charges and fees
ATM and debit card fees
$ 1,244
$ 1,202
$ 2,404
$ 2,295
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
588
631
1,199
1,240
Freddie Mac servicing fee
162
167
321
338
Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss)
(41)
213
(77)
477
Other fees for customer services
94
71
178
143
Total service charges and fees
2,047
2,284
4,025
4,493
Wealth management fees
981
784
1,767
1,538
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies
226
222
452
432
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
56
170
123
394
Other
294
135
530
285
Total noninterest income
$ 3,604
$ 3,595
$ 6,897
$ 7,142
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
Compensation and benefits
$ 6,561
$ 6,037
$ 13,150
$ 12,111
Furniture and equipment
1,613
1,442
3,210
2,892
Occupancy
993
929
1,998
1,895
Other
Audit, consulting, and legal fees
557
605
1,092
1,154
ATM and debit card fees
409
508
809
942
Other losses
425
233
572
316
Marketing costs
240
364
485
603
Memberships and subscriptions
230
207
470
424
FDIC insurance premiums
233
131
461
256
Donations and community relations
256
139
440
426
Loan underwriting fees
216
215
431
397
Director fees
198
187
402
388
All other
608
664
1,217
1,177
Total other noninterest expenses
3,372
3,253
6,379
6,083
Total noninterest expenses
$ 12,539
$ 11,661
$ 24,737
$ 22,981
