Isabella Bank Corporation : Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Earnings
MT. PLEASANT, Mich., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) released its earnings results for the second quarter of 2021. The Corporation reported net income of $4.6 million for the second quarter and $10 million for the first six months of 2021, both increased compared to the same periods a year ago. Earnings per common share were $0.58 in the second quarter and $1.26 for the first half of the year, up from the same periods of 2020 at $0.53 and $0.91, respectively.
Highlights include:
- Completed a $30 million private placement of subordinated notes with an initial interest rate of 3.25%.
- Net interest income — $12.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Interest expense initiatives reduced costs by 45.9%, or $1.6 million, compared to the same period in 2020.
- Noninterest expense controls continue to benefit the Corporation.
- Loan payment deferrals, to provide short-term relief to customers, continued to decline as customers resumed contractual payments. As of June 30, 2021, loan deferrals totaled just 0.3% of gross loans.
"We delivered another strong financial quarter following our record performance from the previous quarter," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. "Here at Isabella Bank, we continue to be a resource to our customers in a recovering economy. We facilitated over 950 PPP loans for a total of $99.5 million in 2020, and funded another 845 PPP loans for a total of $54.6 million this year. We also assisted customers by removing selected deposit account related charges and fees in day-to-day banking and temporarily waiving others."
On June 2, 2021, the Corporation completed a private placement of $30 million in fixed-to-floating rate notes due in 2031. The subordinated notes will initially bear a fixed interest rate of 3.25% until June 15, 2026, after which time until maturity, the notes convert to a floating rate instrument. The notes, issued to institutional investors, are structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital under regulatory guidelines. The Corporation expects to use proceeds from issuance of the notes for general corporate purposes, including potential repurchases of common stock and merger and acquisition activity.
"We are strengthening our ability to increase our presence while we continue to manage operating costs," Evans said. "We also remain committed to increasing earnings and shareholder value through growth in our loan portfolio and Isabella Wealth."
Operating Results
Net income: Net income for the second quarter 2021 was $4.6 million, compared to $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. For the first six months of 2021, net income was $10 million, compared to $7.3 million in the same period of 2020.
Net interest income: Net interest income for the first six months of 2021 increased by $1.6 million compared to the same period in 2020. Fees related to the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") have contributed significantly to interest income in 2021; however, fewer total loans and an interest rate decline led to a $2.1 million decrease in interest income when comparing the first two quarters of 2021 to 2020. Conversely, the reduction in interest rates, as well as reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowings, led to a $3.7 million decrease in interest expense on deposits and borrowings.
Noninterest income and expenses: Net gains on sold mortgage loans along with service charges and fees accounted for much of a $603,000 increase in noninterest income for the first six months of 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020. Noninterest expenses declined $333,000 for the first six months of 2021 compared to 2020, reflecting management's continued focus on reducing operating expenses.
Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 2.88% for the first six months of 2021 compared to 2.95% in the first six months of 2020. The Corporation's banking subsidiary, Isabella Bank (the "Bank"), implemented strategic programs focused on improving the net yield on interest-earning assets, such as enhanced pricing related to loans and reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits. These efforts have helped, although the current interest rate environment has had a negative impact on the yield of interest-earning assets. Future improvement is expected at a gradual pace.
Balance Sheet
Assets: Total assets and assets under management were $2 billion and $2.8 billion as of June 30, 2021, respectively. Assets under management include loans sold and serviced of $290 million and investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth of $493 million, in addition to assets on our consolidated balance sheet. Assets under management are up $243 million, or 9.4%, compared to June 30, 2020. Market improvement and growth in new client assets managed by Isabella Wealth, as well as growth in deposits, account for this increase.
Loans: Loans outstanding as of June 30, 2021, totaled $1.2 billion. Approximately $62 million of PPP loans are included in the commercial loan balance. During the first six months of 2021, gross loans declined $31.6 million, largely driven by a decrease in advances to mortgage brokers, which also is included in the commercial loan portfolio. Credit quality indicators remained strong and economic factors continued to improve in the second quarter.
Deposits: Total deposits were $1.64 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $70.2 million since December 31, 2020. Since June 2020, total deposits have increased 13.6%. The increase of deposits is the result of funds from PPP loans, customers receiving stimulus checks, and attracting new customers.
Liquidity
The Corporation's liquidity position remains strong as evidenced by its $797 million of cash and available funds as of June 30, 2021. This total is comprised of $248.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, $248.8 million in available lines of credit and approximately $300 million in unencumbered investment securities.
Capital
The Bank is designated as a "well capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum requirements for this designation. As of June 30, 2021, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.3%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.5% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.2%. From a consolidated perspective, the Corporation's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.5%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.8% and Total Capital Ratio was 17.0% as of June 30, 2021. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.
Dividend
During the second quarter of 2021, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $23.00 as of June 30, 2021, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.70%.
About the Corporation
Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 118 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.
For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30
2021
December 31
2020
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
$
29,549
$
31,296
Interest bearing balances due from banks
218,640
215,344
Total cash and cash equivalents
248,189
246,640
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
448,454
339,228
Mortgage loans available-for-sale
1,189
2,741
Loans
Commercial
723,888
756,686
Agricultural
95,197
100,461
Residential real estate
312,567
307,543
Consumer
75,011
73,621
Gross loans
1,206,663
1,238,311
Less allowance for loan and lease losses
9,360
9,744
Net loans
1,197,303
1,228,567
Premises and equipment
24,463
25,140
Corporate owned life insurance policies
28,238
28,292
Equity securities without readily determinable fair values
17,383
17,383
Goodwill and other intangible assets
48,317
48,331
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
17,871
21,056
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,031,407
$
1,957,378
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Noninterest bearing
$
428,410
$
375,395
Interest bearing demand deposits
326,971
302,444
Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings
796,173
781,286
Certificates of deposit over $250
84,952
107,192
Total deposits
1,636,506
1,566,317
Borrowed funds
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
62,274
68,747
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
70,000
90,000
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,121
—
Total borrowed funds
161,395
158,747
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
12,516
13,726
Total liabilities
1,810,417
1,738,790
Shareholders' equity
Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding
7,946,658 shares (including 82,474 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 and 7,997,247
shares (including 59,162 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2020
140,694
142,247
Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations
4,368
4,183
Retained earnings
70,204
64,460
Accumulated other comprehensive income
5,724
7,698
Total shareholders' equity
220,990
218,588
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,031,407
$
1,957,378
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
June 30
Six Months Ended
June 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
12,504
$
13,297
$
25,601
$
26,551
Available-for-sale securities
Taxable
1,140
1,352
2,305
2,841
Nontaxable
803
986
1,668
2,039
Federal funds sold and other
193
234
356
639
Total interest income
14,640
15,869
29,930
32,070
Interest expense
Deposits
1,444
2,247
3,112
5,038
Borrowings
Federal funds purchased and repurchase
agreements
11
7
27
15
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
389
1,311
794
2,711
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
83
—
83
—
Total interest expense
1,927
3,565
4,016
7,764
Net interest income
12,713
12,304
25,914
24,306
Provision for loan losses
31
105
(492)
893
Net interest income after provision for
loan losses
12,682
12,199
26,406
23,413
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
1,830
1,386
3,525
2,739
Wealth management fees
806
656
1,502
1,228
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
375
466
1,120
617
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies
190
189
376
371
Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies
4
349
150
873
Other
110
200
174
416
Total noninterest income
3,315
3,246
6,847
6,244
Noninterest expenses
Compensation and benefits
5,700
5,793
11,577
11,662
Furniture and equipment
1,327
1,431
2,700
2,892
Occupancy
915
912
1,860
1,779
Other
2,553
2,564
5,175
5,312
Total noninterest expenses
10,495
10,700
21,312
21,645
Income before federal income tax
expense
5,502
4,745
11,941
8,012
Federal income tax expense
881
558
1,922
761
NET INCOME
$
4,621
$
4,187
$
10,019
$
7,251
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.58
$
0.53
$
1.26
$
0.91
Diluted
$
0.57
$
0.52
$
1.24
$
0.90
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.27
$
0.27
$
0.54
$
0.54
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans
$
1,200,998
$
12,504
4.16
%
$
1,241,856
$
13,297
4.28
%
Taxable investment securities
281,245
1,140
1.62
%
237,769
1,352
2.27
%
Nontaxable investment securities
122,514
1,117
3.65
%
141,229
1,333
3.78
%
Fed funds sold
3
—
0.01
%
12
—
0.04
%
Other
265,227
193
0.29
%
111,702
234
0.84
%
Total earning assets
1,869,987
14,954
3.20
%
1,732,568
16,216
3.74
%
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for loan losses
(9,326)
(8,769)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
28,629
20,389
Premises and equipment
24,826
25,854
Accrued income and other assets
106,780
120,444
Total assets
$
2,020,896
$
1,890,486
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
330,586
$
45
0.05
%
$
249,735
$
86
0.14
%
Savings deposits
550,145
149
0.11
%
447,416
257
0.23
%
Time deposits
347,155
1,250
1.44
%
387,636
1,904
1.96
%
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
52,239
11
0.08
%
31,036
7
0.09
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
84,725
389
1.84
%
222,802
1,311
2.35
%
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
9,551
83
3.48
%
—
—
—
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,374,401
1,927
0.56
%
1,338,625
3,565
1.07
%
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits
412,600
317,035
Other
12,478
15,355
Shareholders' equity
221,417
219,471
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,020,896
$
1,890,486
Net interest income (FTE)
$
13,027
$
12,651
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)
2.79
%
2.92
%
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans
$
1,201,344
$
25,601
4.26
%
$
1,204,961
$
26,551
4.41
%
Taxable investment securities
236,099
2,305
1.95
%
244,783
2,841
2.32
%
Nontaxable investment securities
127,157
2,311
3.63
%
146,799
2,751
3.75
%
Fed funds sold
3
—
0.01
%
6
—
0.07
%
Other
280,083
356
0.25
%
101,000
639
1.27
%
Total earning assets
1,844,686
30,573
3.31
%
1,697,549
32,782
3.86
%
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for loan losses
(9,574)
(8,368)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
28,787
20,972
Premises and equipment
24,987
26,052
Accrued income and other assets
109,898
115,615
Total assets
$
1,998,784
$
1,851,820
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
322,931
$
122
0.08
%
$
242,448
$
169
0.14
%
Savings deposits
540,776
298
0.11
%
437,025
891
0.41
%
Time deposits
357,466
2,692
1.51
%
396,178
3,978
2.01
%
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
53,187
27
0.10
%
30,980
15
0.10
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
87,348
794
1.82
%
231,264
2,711
2.34
%
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
4,665
83
3.56
%
—
—
—
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,366,373
4,016
0.59
%
1,337,895
7,764
1.16
%
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits
397,959
281,638
Other
13,311
14,747
Shareholders' equity
221,141
217,540
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,998,784
$
1,851,820
Net interest income (FTE)
$
26,557
$
25,018
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)
2.88
%
2.95
%
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
June 30
2021
March 31
2021
December 31
2020
September 30
2020
June 30
2020
PER SHARE
Basic earnings (loss)
$
0.58
$
0.68
$
(0.10)
$
0.55
$
0.53
Diluted earnings (loss)
$
0.57
$
0.67
$
(0.10)
$
0.54
$
0.52
Dividends
$
0.27
$
0.27
$
0.27
$
0.27
$
0.27
Tangible book value
$
21.73
$
21.35
$
21.29
$
21.75
$
21.52
Quoted market value
High
$
23.90
$
22.50
$
21.95
$
19.00
$
19.50
Low
$
21.00
$
19.45
$
15.73
$
15.75
$
15.60
Close (1)
$
23.00
$
21.75
$
19.57
$
16.74
$
18.25
Common shares outstanding (1)
7,946,658
7,958,883
7,997,247
8,007,901
7,977,019
Average number of common shares outstanding
7,944,455
7,969,462
8,006,144
7,966,811
7,924,318
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding
8,063,164
8,088,524
8,133,157
8,111,283
8,068,748
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets
0.91
%
1.09
%
(0.15)
%
0.90
%
0.89
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
8.35
%
9.78
%
(1.30)
%
7.78
%
7.63
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
10.69
%
12.53
%
(1.63)
%
9.93
%
9.81
%
Net interest margin yield (FTE)
2.79
%
2.98
%
3.04
%
2.89
%
2.92
%
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
Loans sold with servicing retained
$
290,033
$
298,514
$
301,377
$
289,524
$
263,332
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth
$
493,287
$
454,459
$
443,967
$
403,730
$
395,214
Total assets under management
$
2,814,727
$
2,768,405
$
2,702,722
$
2,664,951
$
2,571,773
ASSET QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual status loans
$
3,329
$
4,532
$
5,313
$
4,946
$
5,319
Performing troubled debt restructurings
$
26,785
$
28,947
$
22,200
$
23,257
$
20,536
Foreclosed assets
$
365
$
384
$
527
$
651
$
776
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(58)
$
(50)
$
18
$
(113)
$
(75)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.28
%
0.38
%
0.43
%
0.38
%
0.42
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.19
%
0.26
%
0.31
%
0.30
%
0.33
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans
0.78
%
0.78
%
0.79
%
0.73
%
0.69
%
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Shareholders' equity to assets
10.88
%
10.83
%
11.17
%
11.29
%
11.50
%
Tier 1 leverage
8.46
%
8.56
%
8.37
%
8.76
%
8.86
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
13.81
%
13.77
%
12.97
%
12.90
%
12.90
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
13.81
%
13.77
%
12.97
%
12.90
%
12.90
%
Total risk-based capital
17.00
%
14.54
%
13.75
%
13.64
%
13.60
%
Six Months Ended
June 30
2021
June 30
2020
June 30
2019
PER SHARE
Basic earnings
$
1.26
$
0.91
$
0.97
Diluted earnings
$
1.24
$
0.90
$
0.95
Dividends
$
0.54
$
0.54
$
0.52
Tangible book value
$
21.73
$
21.52
$
20.17
Quoted market value
High
$
23.90
$
24.50
$
24.50
Low
$
19.45
$
15.60
$
22.25
Close (1)
$
23.00
$
18.25
$
23.25
Common shares outstanding (1)
7,946,658
7,977,019
7,918,494
Average number of common shares outstanding
7,956,889
7,927,298
7,895,610
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding
8,075,763
8,081,475
8,084,965
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets
1.00
%
0.78
%
0.85
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
9.06
%
6.67
%
7.58
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
11.61
%
4.30
%
9.73
%
Net interest margin yield (FTE)
2.88
%
2.95
%
3.04
%
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
Loans sold with servicing retained
$
290,033
$
263,332
$
257,062
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth
$
493,287
$
395,214
$
487,180
Total assets under management
$
2,814,727
$
2,571,773
$
2,568,834
ASSET QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual status loans
$
3,329
$
5,319
$
8,107
Performing troubled debt restructurings
$
26,785
$
20,536
$
20,310
Foreclosed assets
$
365
$
776
$
513
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(108)
$
(45)
$
193
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.28
%
0.42
%
0.70
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.19
%
0.33
%
0.49
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans
0.78
%
0.69
%
0.68
%
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Shareholders' equity to assets
10.88
%
11.50
%
11.41
%
Tier 1 leverage
8.46
%
8.86
%
9.03
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
13.81
%
12.90
%
12.43
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
13.81
%
12.90
%
12.43
%
Total risk-based capital
17.00
%
13.60
%
13.06
%
SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30
2021
March 31
2021
December 31
2020
September 30
2020
June 30
2020
Commercial
$
723,888
$
725,540
$
756,686
$
821,102
$
799,632
Agricultural
95,197
91,629
100,461
102,263
103,162
Residential real estate
312,567
305,909
307,543
304,559
307,926
Consumer
75,011
72,840
73,621
75,384
73,665
Gross loans
$
1,206,663
$
1,195,918
$
1,238,311
$
1,303,308
$
1,284,385
June 30
2021
March 31
2021
December 31
2020
September 30
2020
June 30
2020
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$
428,410
$
404,710
$
375,395
$
353,082
$
340,321
Interest bearing demand deposits
326,971
328,440
302,444
287,809
263,567
Savings deposits
549,134
555,688
505,497
474,483
458,167
Certificates of deposit
326,214
331,413
358,165
354,210
352,118
Brokered certificates of deposit
—
14,029
14,029
14,029
14,029
Internet certificates of deposit
5,777
9,301
10,787
11,482
12,476
Total deposits
$
1,636,506
$
1,643,581
$
1,566,317
$
1,495,095
$
1,440,678
June 30
2021
March 31
2021
December 31
2020
September 30
2020
June 30
2020
U.S. Treasury
$
132,593
$
29,371
$
—
$
—
$
—
States and political subdivisions
130,960
140,329
143,656
148,401
146,785
Auction rate money market preferred
3,260
3,224
3,237
3,194
2,979
Mortgage-backed securities
68,155
75,835
88,652
104,165
119,029
Collateralized mortgage obligations
109,294
116,865
101,983
107,294
111,621
Corporate
4,192
1,700
1,700
—
—
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
$
448,454
$
367,324
$
339,228
$
363,054
$
380,414
June 30
2021
March 31
2021
December 31
2020
September 30
2020
June 30
2020
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
$
70,000
$
90,000
$
90,000
$
205,000
$
205,000
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without stated maturity dates
62,274
51,967
68,747
33,349
31,268
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,121
—
—
—
—
Total borrowed funds
$
161,395
$
141,967
$
158,747
$
238,349
$
236,268
SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
Service charges and fees
ATM and debit card fees
$
1,127
$
883
$
2,126
$
1,677
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
481
350
917
937
Freddie Mac servicing fee
181
155
395
314
Net OMSR income (loss)
(68)
(89)
(100)
(350)
Other fees for customer services
109
87
187
161
Total service charges and fees
1,830
1,386
3,525
2,739
Wealth management fees
806
656
1,502
1,228
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
375
466
1,120
617
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies
190
189
376
371
Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies
4
349
150
873
All other
110
200
174
416
Total noninterest income
$
3,315
$
3,246
$
6,847
$
6,244
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
Compensation and benefits
$
5,700
$
5,793
$
11,577
$
11,662
Furniture and equipment
1,327
1,431
2,700
2,892
Occupancy
915
912
1,860
1,779
Other
Audit, consulting, and legal fees
452
498
888
931
ATM and debit card fees
462
328
879
651
Marketing costs
238
265
447
468
Memberships and subscriptions
217
159
428
358
Loan underwriting fees
200
212
390
378
FDIC insurance premiums
129
144
360
300
Director fees
180
177
339
359
Donations and community relations
108
105
254
435
All other
567
676
1,190
1,432
Total other noninterest expenses
2,553
2,564
5,175
5,312
Total noninterest expenses
$
10,495
$
10,700
$
21,312
$
21,645
