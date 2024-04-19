Loan, Deposit and Wealth Asset Growth continue in 2024

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) (the "Company") reported first quarter 2024 net income of $3.1 million or $0.42 per diluted share compared to $5.3 million or $0.70 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2023.

FIRST QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS (compared to first quarter 2023, unless otherwise stated)

Total commercial loan growth of 8% annualized, compared to 0.4%

Earning asset yield of 4.45%, compared to 3.89%

Wealth management income increased 19%

Nonperforming loans to total loans ratio of 0.09%

"Earnings declined year-over-year because of continued interest rate pressure. However, the bank recorded positive results in loans, deposits and wealth management assets as a result of continuing to attract new customers while retaining strong loyalty among our current customers," according to Chief Executive Officer Jerome Schwind. "We've also maintained excellent liquidity and strong credit quality among loan customers, factors that fuel our underlying strength and resilience during continued high interest rates.

"As previously announced, the corporation paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of common stock, which continues to provide an attractive dividend yield for shareholders."

FINANCIAL CONDITION (March 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023)

Total assets were $2.06 billion at the end of both the first quarter 2024 and year-end 2023, primarily due to loan growth, which were offset by lower balances in cash and securities. Excess cash, security amortization, and strong deposit growth provided the funding for loan growth and borrowing payoffs during the quarter.

Total loans grew $16 million to $1.37 billion at the end of first quarter 2024. Total commercial loans, which include advances to mortgage brokers and agricultural loans, increased $18.3 million as the Company selectively expanded its book of business across many industries, but most notably in construction and real estate sectors. Residential loan volume remained stable during the quarter as originations kept pace with paydowns, as well as a few sales in the secondary market. Demand for mortgages remains low given prevailing market rates, housing prices and low inventory.

Securities available for sale decreased $10.6 million to $517.6 million at the end of the first quarter 2024, primarily due to amortization from collateralized mortgage obligations and higher unrealized losses on the total portfolio. Unrealized losses on securities totaled $34.8 million, or 6.3% of the portfolio, at the end of the first quarter 2024 versus $31.8 million at year-end 2023, reflecting an increase in market rates.

The allowance for credit losses increased $282 thousand to $13.4 million at the end of the first quarter 2024 due to loan growth and specific reserves on a few small commercial loans whose credit ratings were downgraded. Nonaccruing loans increased $301 thousand to $1.3 million, principally due to one commercial credit that is expected to be settled in the near-term. Past due accounts between 30 to 89 days as a percentage of total loans was 0.62% during the first quarter 2024, compared to 0.31% at year-end 2023. The increase primarily is due to a group of customers that typically make payments about 30 days in arrears, which becomes overdue when the 31st day lands on a business day. Accordingly, the increase is not believed to be an indication of deteriorating credit quality. Overall, credit quality remains strong, and there are not any negative trends.

Total deposits increased $44.6 million to $1.77 billion at the end of the first quarter 2024. Demand for retail certificates of deposits (CDs) continues based on the rate environment, resulting in a $19.8 million increase in the balance during the quarter. Other interest-bearing deposits increased $40.1 million, which underscores strong relationships the bank continues to build in the communities in which it serves. Demand deposits decreased $15.2 million, which is consistent in seasonal trends in the markets. Additionally, the strong inflow of deposits provided the opportunity to payoff $40.0 million of higher cost Federal Home Loan Bank advances during the quarter.

The Company's tangible book value per share was $20.35 as of March 31, 2024, compared to $20.59 on December 31, 2023. Unrealized losses on securities, net of taxes, reduced tangible book value per share by $3.67 and $3.36 at the end of those respective periods.

The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of March 31, 2024, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.61%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.10%, and Total Capital Ratio was 13.05% — well above the minimum requirements of 5.0%, 8.0%, and 10.0%, respectively.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (March 31, 2024 to March 31, 2023 quarterly comparison)

Net interest margin was 2.78% compared to 3.22% in the first quarter 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by a higher cost of funds. The book yield from securities was 2.25% and 2.29% at March 31, 2024 and 2023. The yield includes the effect of the investment of excess cash in shorter term US treasury securities following the COVID pandemic in 2021 and 2022. As a result, these securities will mature over the next 2 to 5 years, and the proceeds are expected to be reinvested in market rate loans and securities. The yield on loans expanded to 5.36% in the first quarter 2024, up from 4.70% in the same quarter of 2023. Approximately 46% of commercial loans are fixed at rates that are lower than current market rates but will contractually reprice to variable rates over the next 3 to 5 years which will improve the overall yield on earning assets. Costs of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.27% from 0.95% in the first quarter 2023, reflecting a higher level of retail CDs and overall deposit relationship pricing.

The provision for credit losses was $392 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 and was $41 thousand in the same quarter of 2023. The change was largely due to loan growth and a few specific reserves on commercial loans that were downgraded in the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income was $3.5 million in the first quarter 2024, up 5% as compared to the same quarter 2023. Customer service fees grew by $68 thousand to $2.0 million as compared to the same quarter of 2023 on a higher number of transactional accounts. Wealth management income increased by $153 thousand to $939 thousand from the prior year quarter due to an increase of $89.2 million in assets under management (AUM). Wealth AUM increased by $19.6 million to $660.6 million from $641.0 million as of fourth quarter 2023 primarily due to new accounts and higher security valuations in the first quarter 2024.

Noninterest expense was $12.7 million in the first quarter 2024 compared to $12.2 million in the first quarter 2023. Compensation and benefit expenses increased $426 thousand from the comparative quarter in 2023. The increase reflects annual merit increases and medical claim adjustments totaling $225 thousand.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



March 31

2024

December 31

2023 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents





Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 22,987

$ 25,628 Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks 2,231

8,044 Total cash and cash equivalents 25,218

33,672 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 517,585

528,148 Mortgage loans available-for-sale 366

— Loans 1,365,508

1,349,463 Less allowance for credit losses 13,390

13,108 Net loans 1,352,118

1,336,355 Premises and equipment 27,951

27,639 Bank owned life insurance policies 34,131

33,892 Equity securities without readily determinable fair values 15,848

15,848 Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,284

48,284 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 36,075

35,130 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,057,576

$ 2,058,968 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Deposits





Noninterest bearing $ 413,272

$ 428,505 Interest bearing demand deposits 349,401

320,737 Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings 881,528

857,768 Certificates of deposit over $250 124,106

116,685 Total deposits 1,768,307

1,723,695 Borrowed funds





Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 42,998

46,801 Federal Home Loan Bank advances —

40,000 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,357

29,335 Total borrowed funds 72,355

116,136 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,240

16,735 Total liabilities 1,856,902

1,856,566 Shareholders' equity





Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding

7,488,101 shares (including 169,677 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2024 and

7,485,889 shares (including 150,581 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2023 126,656

127,323 Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 3,890

3,693 Retained earnings 98,318

97,282 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (28,190)

(25,896) Total shareholders' equity 200,674

202,402 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,057,576

$ 2,058,968

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31

2024

2023 Interest income





Loans, including fees $ 18,057

$ 14,889 Available-for-sale securities





Taxable 2,258

2,502 Nontaxable 626

718 Federal funds sold and other 439

486 Total interest income 21,380

18,595 Interest expense





Deposits 7,163

2,829 Borrowings





Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 321

149 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 388

— Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 266

266 Total interest expense 8,138

3,244 Net interest income 13,242

15,351 Provision for credit losses 392

41 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,850

15,310 Noninterest income





Service charges and fees 2,046

1,978 Wealth management fees 939

786 Earnings on bank owned life insurance policies 243

226 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 34

67 Other 206

236 Total noninterest income 3,468

3,293 Noninterest expenses





Compensation and benefits 7,015

6,589 Furniture and equipment 1,675

1,597 Occupancy 1,031

1,005 Other 2,955

3,007 Total noninterest expenses 12,676

12,198 Income before federal income tax expense 3,642

6,405 Federal income tax expense 511

1,084 NET INCOME $ 3,131

$ 5,321 Earnings per common share





Basic $ 0.42

$ 0.70 Diluted $ 0.42

$ 0.70 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.28

$ 0.28

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Loans (1) $ 1,348,749

$ 18,057

5.36 %

$ 1,268,269

$ 14,889

4.70 % Taxable investment securities 467,974

2,228

1.90 %

504,889

2,471

1.96 % Nontaxable investment securities 89,056

902

4.05 %

106,240

1,021

3.84 % Fed funds sold 7

—

5.69 %

17

—

4.50 % Other 37,972

439

4.62 %

60,583

486

3.21 % Total earning assets 1,943,758

21,626

4.45 %

1,939,998

18,867

3.89 % NONEARNING ASSETS





















Allowance for credit losses (13,100)









(12,660)







Cash and demand deposits due from

banks 24,018









25,039







Premises and equipment 28,022









25,864







Accrued income and other assets 84,059









71,063







Total assets $ 2,066,757









$ 2,049,304































INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 345,842

413

0.48 %

$ 379,717

146

0.15 % Savings deposits 633,904

3,333

2.10 %

645,987

1,466

0.91 % Time deposits 357,541

3,417

3.82 %

267,463

1,217

1.82 % Federal funds purchased and

repurchase agreements 40,623

321

3.16 %

39,709

149

1.50 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 27,692

388

5.60 %

—

—

— % Subordinated debt, net of

unamortized issuance costs 29,342

266

3.63 %

29,253

266

3.64 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,434,944

8,138

2.27 %

1,362,129

3,244

0.95 % NONINTEREST BEARING

LIABILITIES





















Demand deposits 412,228









486,491







Other 16,151









13,094







Shareholders' equity 203,434









187,590







Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity $ 2,066,757









$ 2,049,304







Net interest income (FTE)



$ 13,488









$ 15,623



Net yield on interest earning

assets (FTE)







2.78 %









3.22 %

(1) Includes loans and mortgage loans available-for-sale

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31

2024

December 31

2023

September 30

2023

June 30

2023

March 31

2023 PER SHARE

















Basic earnings $ 0.42

$ 0.51

$ 0.59

$ 0.62

$ 0.70 Diluted earnings $ 0.42

$ 0.51

$ 0.58

$ 0.61

$ 0.70 Dividends $ 0.28

$ 0.28

$ 0.28

$ 0.28

$ 0.28 Tangible book value (1) $ 20.35

$ 20.59

$ 18.27

$ 18.69

$ 19.24 Quoted market value

















High $ 21.74

$ 22.00

$ 23.00

$ 26.00

$ 25.10 Low $ 18.25

$ 19.75

$ 19.61

$ 19.13

$ 22.08 Market price (1) $ 19.40

$ 21.50

$ 21.05

$ 20.50

$ 24.80 Common shares outstanding (1) 7,488,101

7,485,889

7,490,557

7,496,826

7,540,015 Average number of common shares

outstanding 7,493,334

7,492,532

7,495,168

7,498,584

7,556,585 Average number of diluted common

shares outstanding 7,507,739

7,526,514

7,570,374

7,567,527

7,634,417 PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average total assets 0.61 %

0.74 %

0.86 %

0.91 %

1.04 % Return on average shareholders' equity 6.16 %

8.05 %

9.24 %

9.47 %

11.35 % Return on average tangible

shareholders' equity 8.07 %

10.82 %

12.37 %

12.58 %

15.28 % Net interest margin yield (FTE) 2.78 %

2.85 %

3.02 %

3.11 %

3.22 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)

















Loans sold with servicing retained $ 244,829

$ 248,756

$ 252,176

$ 254,934

$ 259,512 Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 660,645

$ 641,027

$ 590,666

$ 593,530

$ 571,453 Total assets under management $ 2,963,050

$ 2,948,751

$ 2,961,332

$ 2,890,912

$ 2,915,589 ASSET QUALITY (1)

















Nonaccrual loans $ 1,283

$ 982

$ 520

$ 414

$ 488 Foreclosed assets $ 579

$ 406

$ 509

$ 405

$ 414 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 46

$ 381

$ (254)

$ (3)

$ (9) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.09 %

0.08 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.04 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.09 %

0.07 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.05 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.98 %

0.97 %

0.96 %

0.96 %

0.99 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1)

















Shareholders' equity to assets 9.75 %

9.83 %

8.74 %

9.23 %

9.27 % Tier 1 leverage 8.80 %

8.76 %

8.77 %

8.70 %

8.58 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.36 %

12.54 %

12.43 %

12.39 %

12.71 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.36 %

12.54 %

12.43 %

12.39 %

12.71 % Total risk-based capital 15.31 %

15.52 %

15.39 %

15.37 %

15.77 %

(1) At end of period

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31

2024

March 31

2023

March 31

2022 PER SHARE









Basic earnings $ 0.42

$ 0.70

$ 0.63 Diluted earnings $ 0.42

$ 0.70

$ 0.62 Dividends $ 0.28

$ 0.28

$ 0.27 Tangible book value (1) $ 20.35

$ 19.24

$ 19.56 Quoted market value









High $ 21.74

$ 25.10

$ 26.00 Low $ 18.25

$ 22.08

$ 24.50 Market price (1) $ 19.40

$ 24.80

$ 25.85 Common shares outstanding (1) 7,488,101

7,540,015

7,542,758 Average number of common shares outstanding 7,493,334

7,556,585

7,533,711 Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 7,507,739

7,634,417

7,639,688 PERFORMANCE RATIOS









Return on average total assets 0.61 %

1.04 %

0.92 % Return on average shareholders' equity 6.16 %

11.35 %

9.02 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 8.07 %

15.28 %

11.72 % Net interest margin yield (FTE) 2.78 %

3.22 %

2.86 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)









Loans sold with servicing retained $ 244,829

$ 259,512

$ 275,556 Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 660,645

$ 571,453

$ 501,829 Total assets under management $ 2,963,050

$ 2,915,589

$ 2,838,318 ASSET QUALITY (1)









Nonaccrual loans $ 1,283

$ 488

$ 747 Foreclosed assets $ 579

$ 414

$ 187 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 46

$ (9)

$ (64) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.09 %

0.04 %

0.06 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.09 %

0.05 %

0.05 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.98 %

0.99 %

0.76 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1)









Shareholders' equity to assets 9.75 %

9.27 %

9.50 % Tier 1 leverage 8.80 %

8.58 %

8.12 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.36 %

12.71 %

12.83 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.36 %

12.71 %

12.83 % Total risk-based capital 15.31 %

15.77 %

15.84 %

(1) At end of period

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



March 31

2024

December 31

2023

September 30

2023

June 30

2023

March 31

2023 Commercial and industrial $ 226,281

$ 209,738

$ 195,814

$ 194,914

$ 189,185 Commercial real estate 561,123

564,244

566,639

564,254

566,410 Advances to mortgage brokers 29,688

18,541

24,807

39,099

— Agricultural 93,695

99,994

99,233

96,689

94,760 Residential real estate 356,658

356,418

348,196

343,474

336,186 Consumer 98,063

100,528

99,985

95,972

84,110 Gross loans $ 1,365,508

$ 1,349,463

$ 1,334,674

$ 1,334,402

$ 1,270,651



March 31

2024

December 31

2023

September 30

2023

June 30

2023

March 31

2023 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 413,272

$ 428,505

$ 445,043

$ 458,845

$ 478,829 Interest bearing demand deposits 349,401

320,737

363,558

335,922

383,602 Savings deposits 639,491

628,079

628,795

606,644

662,495 Certificates of deposit 366,143

346,374

332,078

313,537

288,602 Internet certificates of deposit —

—

—

—

— Total deposits $ 1,768,307

$ 1,723,695

$ 1,769,474

$ 1,714,948

$ 1,813,528



March 31

2024

December 31

2023

September 30

2023

June 30

2023

March 31

2023 U.S. Treasury $ 214,226

$ 214,801

$ 209,182

$ 209,353

$ 212,086 States and political subdivisions 90,470

92,876

89,773

95,242

108,719 Auction rate money market preferred 3,013

2,931

2,570

2,637

2,716 Mortgage-backed securities 31,044

32,815

32,923

35,532

37,797 Collateralized mortgage obligations 171,831

177,775

175,630

180,996

200,252 Corporate 7,001

6,950

6,819

6,737

7,080 Available-for-sale securities, at

fair value $ 517,585

$ 528,148

$ 516,897

$ 530,497

$ 568,650



March 31

2024

December 31

2023

September 30

2023

June 30

2023

March 31

2023 Securities sold under agreements to

repurchase without stated maturity dates $ 42,998

$ 46,801

$ 52,330

$ 37,102

$ 31,995 Federal Home Loan Bank advances —

40,000

65,000

55,000

— Subordinated debt, net of unamortized

issuance costs 29,357

29,335

29,312

29,290

29,267 Total borrowed funds $ 72,355

$ 116,136

$ 146,642

$ 121,392

$ 61,262

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31

2024

2023 Service charges and fees





ATM and debit card fees $ 1,215

$ 1,160 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 614

611 Freddie Mac servicing fee 150

159 Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss) (37)

(36) Other fees for customer services 104

84 Total service charges and fees 2,046

1,978 Wealth management fees 939

786 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 243

226 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 34

67 Other 206

236 Total noninterest income $ 3,468

$ 3,293



Three Months Ended March 31

2024

2023 Compensation and benefits $ 7,015

$ 6,589 Furniture and equipment 1,675

1,597 Occupancy 1,031

1,005 Other





Audit, consulting, and legal fees 513

535 ATM and debit card fees 469

400 FDIC insurance premiums 252

228 Marketing costs 244

245 Memberships and subscriptions 228

240 Loan underwriting fees 183

215 Donations and community relations 182

184 Director fees 176

204 All other 708

756 Total other noninterest expenses 2,955

3,007 Total noninterest expenses $ 12,676

$ 12,198

