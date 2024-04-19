Loan, Deposit and Wealth Asset Growth continue in 2024

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) (the "Company") reported first quarter 2024 net income of $3.1 million or $0.42 per diluted share compared to $5.3 million or $0.70 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2023.

FIRST QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS (compared to first quarter 2023, unless otherwise stated)

  • Total commercial loan growth of 8% annualized, compared to 0.4%
  • Earning asset yield of 4.45%, compared to 3.89%
  • Wealth management income increased 19%
  • Nonperforming loans to total loans ratio of 0.09%

"Earnings declined year-over-year because of continued interest rate pressure.  However, the bank recorded positive results in loans, deposits and wealth management assets as a result of continuing to attract new customers while retaining strong loyalty among our current customers," according to Chief Executive Officer Jerome Schwind.  "We've also maintained excellent liquidity and strong credit quality among loan customers, factors that fuel our underlying strength and resilience during continued high interest rates.

"As previously announced, the corporation paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of common stock, which continues to provide an attractive dividend yield for shareholders."

FINANCIAL CONDITION (March 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023)
Total assets were $2.06 billion at the end of both the first quarter 2024 and year-end 2023, primarily due to loan growth, which were offset by lower balances in cash and securities.  Excess cash, security amortization, and strong deposit growth provided the funding for loan growth and borrowing payoffs during the quarter.

Total loans grew $16 million to $1.37 billion at the end of first quarter 2024.  Total commercial loans, which include advances to mortgage brokers and agricultural loans, increased $18.3 million as the Company selectively expanded its book of business across many industries, but most notably in construction and real estate sectors.  Residential loan volume remained stable during the quarter as originations kept pace with paydowns, as well as a few sales in the secondary market.  Demand for mortgages remains low given prevailing market rates, housing prices and low inventory.

Securities available for sale decreased $10.6 million to $517.6 million at the end of the first quarter 2024, primarily due to amortization from collateralized mortgage obligations and higher unrealized losses on the total portfolio.  Unrealized losses on securities totaled $34.8 million, or 6.3% of the portfolio, at the end of the first quarter 2024 versus $31.8 million at year-end 2023, reflecting an increase in market rates.

The allowance for credit losses increased $282 thousand to $13.4 million at the end of the first quarter 2024 due to loan growth and specific reserves on a few small commercial loans whose credit ratings were downgraded.  Nonaccruing loans increased $301 thousand to $1.3 million, principally due to one commercial credit that is expected to be settled in the near-term.  Past due accounts between 30 to 89 days as a percentage of total loans was 0.62% during the first quarter 2024, compared to 0.31% at year-end 2023.  The increase primarily is due to a group of customers that typically make payments about 30 days in arrears, which becomes overdue when the 31st day lands on a business day.  Accordingly, the increase is not believed to be an indication of deteriorating credit quality.  Overall, credit quality remains strong, and there are not any negative trends.

Total deposits increased $44.6 million to $1.77 billion at the end of the first quarter 2024.  Demand for retail certificates of deposits (CDs) continues based on the rate environment, resulting in a $19.8 million increase in the balance during the quarter.  Other interest-bearing deposits increased $40.1 million, which underscores strong relationships the bank continues to build in the communities in which it serves.  Demand deposits decreased $15.2 million, which is consistent in seasonal trends in the markets.  Additionally, the strong inflow of deposits provided the opportunity to payoff $40.0 million of higher cost Federal Home Loan Bank advances during the quarter.

The Company's tangible book value per share was $20.35 as of March 31, 2024, compared to $20.59 on December 31, 2023.  Unrealized losses on securities, net of taxes, reduced tangible book value per share by $3.67 and $3.36 at the end of those respective periods.

The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements.  As of March 31, 2024, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.61%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.10%, and Total Capital Ratio was 13.05% — well above the minimum requirements of 5.0%, 8.0%, and 10.0%, respectively.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (March 31, 2024 to March 31, 2023 quarterly comparison)
Net interest margin was 2.78% compared to 3.22% in the first quarter 2023.  The decrease was primarily driven by a higher cost of funds.  The book yield from securities was 2.25% and 2.29% at March 31, 2024 and 2023.  The yield includes the effect of the investment of excess cash in shorter term US treasury securities following the COVID pandemic in 2021 and 2022.  As a result, these securities will mature over the next 2 to 5 years, and the proceeds are expected to be reinvested in market rate loans and securities.  The yield on loans expanded to 5.36% in the first quarter 2024, up from 4.70% in the same quarter of 2023.  Approximately 46% of commercial loans are fixed at rates that are lower than current market rates but will contractually reprice to variable rates over the next 3 to 5 years which will improve the overall yield on earning assets.  Costs of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.27% from 0.95% in the first quarter 2023, reflecting a higher level of retail CDs and overall deposit relationship pricing.

The provision for credit losses was $392 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 and was $41 thousand in the same quarter of 2023.  The change was largely due to loan growth and a few specific reserves on commercial loans that were downgraded in the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income was $3.5 million in the first quarter 2024, up 5% as compared to the same quarter 2023.  Customer service fees grew by $68 thousand to $2.0 million as compared to the same quarter of 2023 on a higher number of transactional accounts.  Wealth management income increased by $153 thousand to $939 thousand from the prior year quarter due to an increase of $89.2 million in assets under management (AUM).  Wealth AUM increased by $19.6 million to $660.6 million from $641.0 million as of fourth quarter 2023 primarily due to new accounts and higher security valuations in the first quarter 2024.

Noninterest expense was $12.7 million in the first quarter 2024 compared to $12.2 million in the first quarter 2023.  Compensation and benefit expenses increased $426 thousand from the comparative quarter in 2023.  The increase reflects annual merit increases and medical claim adjustments totaling $225 thousand.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.  Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving its customers' and communities' local banking needs for over 120 years.  The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services.  The Bank has locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA."  The Corporation's investor relations firm is Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc. (www.stonegateinc.com).

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



March 31
2024


December 31
2023

ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents




Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$           22,987


$           25,628

Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks

2,231


8,044

Total cash and cash equivalents

25,218


33,672

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

517,585


528,148

Mortgage loans available-for-sale

366


Loans

1,365,508


1,349,463

Less allowance for credit losses

13,390


13,108

Net loans

1,352,118


1,336,355

Premises and equipment

27,951


27,639

Bank owned life insurance policies

34,131


33,892

Equity securities without readily determinable fair values

15,848


15,848

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,284


48,284

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

36,075


35,130

TOTAL ASSETS

$      2,057,576


$      2,058,968

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Deposits




Noninterest bearing

$         413,272


$         428,505

Interest bearing demand deposits

349,401


320,737

Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings

881,528


857,768

Certificates of deposit over $250

124,106


116,685

Total deposits

1,768,307


1,723,695

Borrowed funds




Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

42,998


46,801

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


40,000

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,357


29,335

Total borrowed funds

72,355


116,136

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

16,240


16,735

Total liabilities

1,856,902


1,856,566

Shareholders' equity




Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding
7,488,101 shares (including 169,677 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2024 and
7,485,889 shares (including 150,581 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2023

126,656


127,323

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

3,890


3,693

Retained earnings

98,318


97,282

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(28,190)


(25,896)

Total shareholders' equity

200,674


202,402

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$      2,057,576


$      2,058,968

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended 

 March 31


2024


2023

Interest income




Loans, including fees

$           18,057


$           14,889

Available-for-sale securities




Taxable

2,258


2,502

Nontaxable

626


718

Federal funds sold and other

439


486

Total interest income

21,380


18,595

Interest expense




Deposits

7,163


2,829

Borrowings




Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

321


149

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

388


Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

266


266

Total interest expense

8,138


3,244

Net interest income

13,242


15,351

Provision for credit losses

392


41

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

12,850


15,310

Noninterest income




Service charges and fees

2,046


1,978

Wealth management fees

939


786

Earnings on bank owned life insurance policies

243


226

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

34


67

Other

206


236

Total noninterest income

3,468


3,293

Noninterest expenses




Compensation and benefits

7,015


6,589

Furniture and equipment

1,675


1,597

Occupancy

1,031


1,005

Other

2,955


3,007

Total noninterest expenses

12,676


12,198

Income before federal income tax expense

3,642


6,405

Federal income tax expense

511


1,084

NET INCOME

$              3,131


$              5,321

Earnings per common share




Basic

$                0.42


$                0.70

Diluted

$                0.42


$                0.70

Cash dividends per common share

$                0.28


$                0.28

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.


Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024


March 31, 2023


Average

Balance


Tax

Equivalent

Interest


Average

Yield /

Rate


Average

Balance


Tax

Equivalent

Interest


Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS












Loans (1)

$    1,348,749


$         18,057


5.36 %


$    1,268,269


$         14,889


4.70 %

Taxable investment securities

467,974


2,228


1.90 %


504,889


2,471


1.96 %

Nontaxable investment securities

89,056


902


4.05 %


106,240


1,021


3.84 %

Fed funds sold

7



5.69 %


17



4.50 %

Other

37,972


439


4.62 %


60,583


486


3.21 %

Total earning assets

1,943,758


21,626


4.45 %


1,939,998


18,867


3.89 %

NONEARNING ASSETS












Allowance for credit losses

(13,100)






(12,660)





Cash and demand deposits due from
banks

24,018






25,039





Premises and equipment

28,022






25,864





Accrued income and other assets

84,059






71,063





Total assets

$    2,066,757






$    2,049,304

















INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES












Interest bearing demand deposits

$       345,842


413


0.48 %


$       379,717


146


0.15 %

Savings deposits

633,904


3,333


2.10 %


645,987


1,466


0.91 %

Time deposits

357,541


3,417


3.82 %


267,463


1,217


1.82 %

Federal funds purchased and
repurchase agreements

40,623


321


3.16 %


39,709


149


1.50 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

27,692


388


5.60 %




— %

Subordinated debt, net of
unamortized issuance costs

29,342


266


3.63 %


29,253


266


3.64 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,434,944


8,138


2.27 %


1,362,129


3,244


0.95 %

NONINTEREST BEARING
LIABILITIES












Demand deposits

412,228






486,491





Other

16,151






13,094





Shareholders' equity

203,434






187,590





Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity

$    2,066,757






$    2,049,304





Net interest income (FTE)



$         13,488






$         15,623



Net yield on interest earning
assets (FTE)





2.78 %






3.22 %

(1)

Includes loans and mortgage loans available-for-sale

 

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


March 31
2024


December 31
2023


September 30
2023


June 30
2023


March 31
2023

PER SHARE










Basic earnings

$            0.42


$            0.51


$            0.59


$            0.62


$           0.70

Diluted earnings

$            0.42


$            0.51


$            0.58


$            0.61


$           0.70

Dividends

$            0.28


$            0.28


$            0.28


$            0.28


$           0.28

Tangible book value (1)

$          20.35


$          20.59


$          18.27


$          18.69


$         19.24

Quoted market value










   High

$          21.74


$          22.00


$          23.00


$          26.00


$         25.10

   Low

$          18.25


$          19.75


$          19.61


$          19.13


$         22.08

   Market price (1)

$          19.40


$          21.50


$          21.05


$          20.50


$         24.80

Common shares outstanding (1)

7,488,101


7,485,889


7,490,557


7,496,826


7,540,015

Average number of common shares
outstanding

7,493,334


7,492,532


7,495,168


7,498,584


7,556,585

Average number of diluted common
shares outstanding

7,507,739


7,526,514


7,570,374


7,567,527


7,634,417

PERFORMANCE RATIOS










Return on average total assets

0.61 %


0.74 %


0.86 %


0.91 %


1.04 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

6.16 %


8.05 %


9.24 %


9.47 %


11.35 %

Return on average tangible
shareholders' equity

8.07 %


10.82 %


12.37 %


12.58 %


15.28 %

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

2.78 %


2.85 %


3.02 %


3.11 %


3.22 %

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)










Loans sold with servicing retained

$      244,829


$      248,756


$      252,176


$      254,934


$     259,512

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$      660,645


$      641,027


$      590,666


$      593,530


$     571,453

Total assets under management

$   2,963,050


$  2,948,751


$   2,961,332


$   2,890,912


$  2,915,589

ASSET QUALITY (1)










Nonaccrual loans

$          1,283


$             982


$             520


$             414


$            488

Foreclosed assets

$             579


$             406


$             509


$             405


$            414

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$               46


$             381


$            (254)


$                (3)


$               (9)

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.09 %


0.08 %


0.04 %


0.04 %


0.04 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.09 %


0.07 %


0.05 %


0.05 %


0.05 %

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

0.98 %


0.97 %


0.96 %


0.96 %


0.99 %

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)










Shareholders' equity to assets

9.75 %


9.83 %


8.74 %


9.23 %


9.27 %

Tier 1 leverage

8.80 %


8.76 %


8.77 %


8.70 %


8.58 %

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.36 %


12.54 %


12.43 %


12.39 %


12.71 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.36 %


12.54 %


12.43 %


12.39 %


12.71 %

Total risk-based capital

15.31 %


15.52 %


15.39 %


15.37 %


15.77 %

(1)

At end of period

 

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


March 31
2024


March 31
2023


March 31
2022

PER SHARE






Basic earnings

$            0.42


$            0.70


$            0.63

Diluted earnings

$            0.42


$            0.70


$            0.62

Dividends

$            0.28


$            0.28


$            0.27

Tangible book value (1)

$          20.35


$          19.24


$          19.56

Quoted market value






   High

$          21.74


$          25.10


$          26.00

   Low

$          18.25


$          22.08


$          24.50

   Market price (1)

$          19.40


$          24.80


$          25.85

Common shares outstanding (1)

7,488,101


7,540,015


7,542,758

Average number of common shares outstanding

7,493,334


7,556,585


7,533,711

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding

7,507,739


7,634,417


7,639,688

PERFORMANCE RATIOS






Return on average total assets

0.61 %


1.04 %


0.92 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

6.16 %


11.35 %


9.02 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

8.07 %


15.28 %


11.72 %

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

2.78 %


3.22 %


2.86 %

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)






Loans sold with servicing retained

$      244,829


$      259,512


$      275,556

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$      660,645


$      571,453


$      501,829

Total assets under management

$   2,963,050


$   2,915,589


$   2,838,318

ASSET QUALITY (1)






Nonaccrual loans

$          1,283


$             488


$             747

Foreclosed assets

$             579


$             414


$             187

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$               46


$                (9)


$              (64)

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.09 %


0.04 %


0.06 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.09 %


0.05 %


0.05 %

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

0.98 %


0.99 %


0.76 %

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)






Shareholders' equity to assets

9.75 %


9.27 %


9.50 %

Tier 1 leverage

8.80 %


8.58 %


8.12 %

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.36 %


12.71 %


12.83 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.36 %


12.71 %


12.83 %

Total risk-based capital

15.31 %


15.77 %


15.84 %

(1)

At end of period

 

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



March 31
2024


December 31
2023


September 30
2023


June 30
2023


March 31
2023

Commercial and industrial

$         226,281


$         209,738


$         195,814


$         194,914


$         189,185

Commercial real estate

561,123


564,244


566,639


564,254


566,410

Advances to mortgage brokers

29,688


18,541


24,807


39,099


Agricultural

93,695


99,994


99,233


96,689


94,760

Residential real estate

356,658


356,418


348,196


343,474


336,186

Consumer

98,063


100,528


99,985


95,972


84,110

Gross loans

$      1,365,508


$      1,349,463


$      1,334,674


$      1,334,402


$      1,270,651



March 31
2024


December 31
2023


September 30
2023


June 30
2023


March 31
2023

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$         413,272


$         428,505


$         445,043


$         458,845


$         478,829

Interest bearing demand deposits

349,401


320,737


363,558


335,922


383,602

Savings deposits

639,491


628,079


628,795


606,644


662,495

Certificates of deposit

366,143


346,374


332,078


313,537


288,602

Internet certificates of deposit





Total deposits

$      1,768,307


$      1,723,695


$      1,769,474


$      1,714,948


$      1,813,528



March 31
2024


December 31
2023


September 30
2023


June 30
2023


March 31
2023

U.S. Treasury

$         214,226


$         214,801


$         209,182


$         209,353


$         212,086

States and political subdivisions

90,470


92,876


89,773


95,242


108,719

Auction rate money market preferred

3,013


2,931


2,570


2,637


2,716

Mortgage-backed securities

31,044


32,815


32,923


35,532


37,797

Collateralized mortgage obligations

171,831


177,775


175,630


180,996


200,252

Corporate

7,001


6,950


6,819


6,737


7,080

Available-for-sale securities, at
fair value

$         517,585


$         528,148


$         516,897


$         530,497


$         568,650



March 31
2024


December 31
2023


September 30
2023


June 30
2023


March 31
2023

Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase without stated maturity dates

$           42,998


$           46,801


$           52,330


$           37,102


$           31,995

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


40,000


65,000


55,000


Subordinated debt, net of unamortized
issuance costs

29,357


29,335


29,312


29,290


29,267

Total borrowed funds

$           72,355


$         116,136


$         146,642


$         121,392


$           61,262

 

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31


2024


2023

Service charges and fees




ATM and debit card fees

$               1,215


$               1,160

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

614


611

Freddie Mac servicing fee

150


159

Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss)

(37)


(36)

Other fees for customer services

104


84

Total service charges and fees

2,046


1,978

Wealth management fees

939


786

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

243


226

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

34


67

Other

206


236

Total noninterest income

$               3,468


$               3,293



Three Months Ended March 31


2024


2023

Compensation and benefits

$               7,015


$               6,589

Furniture and equipment

1,675


1,597

Occupancy

1,031


1,005

Other




Audit, consulting, and legal fees

513


535

ATM and debit card fees

469


400

FDIC insurance premiums

252


228

Marketing costs

244


245

Memberships and subscriptions

228


240

Loan underwriting fees

183


215

Donations and community relations

182


184

Director fees

176


204

All other

708


756

Total other noninterest expenses

2,955


3,007

Total noninterest expenses

$             12,676


$             12,198

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isabella-bank-corporation-reports-first-quarter-2024-results-302121627.html

SOURCE Isabella Bank Corporation