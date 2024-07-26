MT. PLEASANT, Mich., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) (the "Company") reported second quarter 2024 net income of $3.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million or $0.61 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2023.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS (compared to second quarter 2023, unless otherwise stated)

  • Total loans grew by an annualized rate of 5%
  • 4.58% earning asset yield, compared to 4.11%
  • 7% increase in wealth management income
  • 0.07% ratio in nonperforming loans to total loans

"We are pleased the negative trend in net interest margin over the past several quarters has reversed, and we gained five basis points over the first quarter of 2024," said Isabella Bank Corporation's Chief Executive Officer Jerome Schwind.  "The repricing of earning assets and continued loan growth have expanded yields beyond the growth of our cost of funds.

"While total commercial loans grew 1% during the quarter," he added, "we have a strong loan pipeline going into the third quarter.  Given commercial loan growth prospects and the continued repricing of our book of business, we see a stronger second half of 2024, regardless of how interest rates change." 

FINANCIAL CONDITION (June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024)

Total assets remained steady at $2.06 billion.  Loan growth during the second quarter was offset by lower cash and security balances and was primarily funded by security amortization and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings.

Securities available-for-sale decreased $11.9 million to $505.6 million at the end of second quarter 2024 due to municipal maturities and principal paydowns on mortgage-related securities.  This was offset in part by a smaller unrealized loss on the total portfolio during the period.  Net losses on securities totaled $34 million and $34.8 million at the end of the second and first quarter, respectively.  Unrealized losses represent 6% of total available-for-sale securities in both periods and will continue to decrease as bonds approach their maturity dates over the next three years.

Total loans grew $16.1 million to $1.38 billion at the end of second quarter 2024, led by residential loans, adding $8.5 million in balances due to a slowing of prepayments on steady new volume.  Total commercial loans grew $8.8 million due to higher advances to mortgage brokers.  The commercial pipeline remains strong.

The allowance for credit losses decreased $295,000 to $13.1 million at the end of second quarter 2024.  A majority of the decrease was due to a few nonaccrual commercial loans that were settled at book value with specific allowances totaling $212,000.  Nonaccrual loan balances decreased $289,000 for the same reason.  Past due and accruing accounts between 30 to 89 days as a percentage of total loans was 0.11% compared to 0.58% at the end of first quarter 2024.  The decrease is mostly the result of higher past due balances at the end of March due to a group of residential loans that typically make payments about 30 days in arrears, which become overdue when the 31st day lands on a business day.  Overall, credit quality remains strong, with no negative trends.

Total deposits were $1.72 billion at the end of the second quarter, a decline of 2.6% or $46.0 million from the last quarter.  However, demand for retail certificates of deposit accounts (CDs) continues due to the rate environment, resulting in a $2.3 million increase during the second quarter. 

The level of total deposits resulted in a funding gap that was filled with short-duration Federal Home Loan bank advances.  The Bank continues to have robust liquidity levels and capital.  As of June 30, 2024, the Bank had $754 million of unencumbered sources of liquidity and strong capital ratios; the Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.83%, Tier 1 risk-based capital was 12.37%, and Total risk-based capital was 15.29%.

Tangible book value per share was $20.60 as of June 30, 2024, compared to $20.35 on March 31, 2024.  Net unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities reduced tangible book value per share by $3.60 and $3.67 for the respective periods.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (June 30, 2024 to June 30, 2023 quarterly comparison)

Net interest margin was 2.83%, up from 2.78% last quarter and was 3.11% a year ago.  The decrease from a year ago primarily was driven by a higher cost of funds.  The book yield from securities was 2.23% and 2.26% during second quarter 2024 and 2023, respectively.  The yield includes the effect of the investment of excess cash in shorter term U.S. Treasury securities following the COVID pandemic in 2021 and 2022.  These securities will mature over the next 6 to 30 months, and the proceeds are expected to be reinvested in market rate loans and securities, or to pay off borrowed funds.  The yield on loans expanded to 5.49% in second quarter 2024, up from 4.90% in the same quarter of 2023.  The expansion in loan yields is a result of higher rates on new loans and fixed rate commercial loans that have and will continue repricing to variable rates. Cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.37% from 1.41% in second quarter 2024 due to several interest rate hikes throughout 2023.

The provision for credit losses was $170,000 in the second quarter 2024 and $196,000 for the same period in 2023.  The provision for the current year quarter reflects growth in residential loans and a $72,000 increase due to higher unfunded commitments.

Noninterest income was $3.6 million in both the second quarter of 2024 and 2023.  Customer service fees grew $81,000 based on a higher number of transactional accounts.  Wealth management income increased $67,000, or 7%, due to higher assets under management (AUM).  AUM increased $54.3 million over the last year driven by growth in new accounts and higher security valuations.

Noninterest expenses were $12.9 million in second quarter 2024 compared to $12.5 million in second quarter 2023.  Compensation and benefit expenses increased $409,000 and reflect annual merit increases and medical claim adjustments totaling $190,000.  Higher card usage drove a $78,000 increase in ATM and debit card fees.

About the Corporation
Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.  Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving its customers' and communities' local banking needs for over 120 years.  The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services.  The Bank has locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA."  The Corporation's investor relations firm is Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc.  (www.stonegateinc.com).

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided in this release.

Table Index

Consolidated Financial Schedules (Unaudited)

A

Selected Financial Data

B

Consolidated Balance Sheets

C

Consolidated Statements of Income

D

Consolidated Statements of Income

E

Average Yields and Costs

F

Average Balances

G

Asset Quality Analysis

H

Consolidated Loan and Deposit Analysis

I

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


June 30
2024


March 31
2024


December 31
2023


September 30
2023


June 30
2023

PER SHARE










Basic earnings

$        0.47


$        0.42


$        0.51


$        0.59


$        0.62

Diluted earnings

0.46


0.42


0.51


0.58


0.61

Dividends

0.28


0.28


0.28


0.28


0.28

Book value (1)

27.06


26.80


27.04


24.71


25.13

Tangible book value (1)

20.60


20.35


20.59


18.27


18.69

Market price (1)

18.20


19.40


21.50


21.05


20.50

Common shares outstanding (1)

7,474,016


7,488,101


7,485,889


7,490,557


7,496,826

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding

7,494,828


7,507,739


7,526,514


7,570,374


7,567,527

PERFORMANCE RATIOS










Return on average total assets

0.67 %


0.61 %


0.74 %


0.86 %


0.91 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

6.94 %


6.16 %


8.05 %


9.24 %


9.47 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

9.14 %


8.07 %


10.82 %


12.37 %


12.58 %

Net interest margin yield (fully taxable equivalent) (2)

2.83 %


2.78 %


2.85 %


3.02 %


3.11 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

73.93 %


74.84 %


68.41 %


70.56 %


67.90 %

Net loan to deposit ratio (1)

79.46 %


74.46 %


77.53 %


74.71 %


77.06 %

Shareholders' equity to total assets (1)

9.82 %


9.75 %


9.83 %


8.74 %


9.23 %

Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

7.65 %


7.58 %


7.66 %


6.61 %


7.03 %

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT










Assets managed by Isabella Wealth (1)

$ 647,850


$ 660,645


$ 641,027


$ 590,666


$ 593,530

ASSET QUALITY










Nonaccrual loans (1)

$         994


$     1,283


$         982


$         520


$         414

Foreclosed assets (1)

629


579


406


509


405

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

393


46


381


(254)


(3)

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding

0.03 %


0.00 %


0.03 %


(0.02) %


0.00 %

Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1)

0.07 %


0.09 %


0.08 %


0.04 %


0.04 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)

0.08 %


0.09 %


0.07 %


0.05 %


0.05 %

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1)

0.95 %


0.98 %


0.97 %


0.96 %


0.96 %

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)










Tier 1 leverage

8.83 %


8.80 %


8.76 %


8.77 %


8.70 %

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.37 %


12.36 %


12.54 %


12.43 %


12.39 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.37 %


12.36 %


12.54 %


12.43 %


12.39 %

Total risk-based capital

15.29 %


15.31 %


15.52 %


15.39 %


15.37 %


(1) At end of period

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I

A

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



June 30
2024


March 31
2024


December 31
2023


September 30
2023


June 30
2023

ASSETS










Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$         22,690


$         22,987


$         25,628


$         48,862


$         25,584

Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances
due from banks

869


2,231


8,044


67,017


4,296

Total cash and cash equivalents

23,559


25,218


33,672


115,879


29,880











Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

505,646


517,585


528,148


516,897


530,497

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

12,762


12,762


12,762


12,762


12,762

Mortgage loans held-for-sale

637


366



105


362











Loans

1,381,636


1,365,508


1,349,463


1,334,674


1,334,402

Less allowance for credit losses

13,095


13,390


13,108


12,767


12,833

Net loans

1,368,541


1,352,118


1,336,355


1,321,907


1,321,569











Premises and equipment

27,843


27,951


27,639


26,960


26,383

Bank-owned life insurance policies

34,382


34,131


33,892


33,654


33,433

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,283


48,284


48,284


48,285


48,285

Other assets

38,486


39,161


38,216


42,041


39,277

Total assets

$    2,060,139


$    2,057,576


$    2,058,968


$    2,118,490


$    2,042,448

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Liabilities










Demand deposits

$       412,193


$       413,272


$       428,505


$       445,043


$       458,845

Interest bearing demand deposits

338,329


349,401


320,737


363,558


335,922

Savings

603,328


639,491


628,079


628,795


606,644

Certificates of deposit

368,449


366,143


346,374


332,078


313,537

Total deposits

1,722,299


1,768,307


1,723,695


1,769,474


1,714,948

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

44,194


42,998


46,801


52,330


37,102

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

45,000



40,000


65,000


55,000

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,380


29,357


29,335


29,312


29,290

Total borrowed funds

118,574


72,355


116,136


146,642


121,392











Other liabilities

17,017


16,240


16,735


17,251


17,677

Total liabilities

1,857,890


1,856,902


1,856,566


1,933,367


1,854,017

Shareholders' equity










Common stock

126,126


126,656


127,323


127,680


126,278

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

3,951


3,890


3,693


3,641


5,395

Retained earnings

99,808


98,318


97,282


95,533


93,175

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(27,636)


(28,190)


(25,896)


(41,731)


(36,417)

Total shareholders' equity

202,249


200,674


202,402


185,123


188,431

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    2,060,139


$    2,057,576


$    2,058,968


$    2,118,490


$    2,042,448

B

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Six Months Ended 

 June 30


2024


2023

Interest income




Loans

$         36,920


$         30,820

Available-for-sale securities

5,688


6,267

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

304


135

Federal funds sold and other

556


868

Total interest income

43,468


38,090

Interest expense




Deposits

14,476


6,938

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

642


320

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,026


270

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

532


532

Total interest expense

16,676


8,060

Net interest income

26,792


30,030

Provision for credit losses

562


237

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

26,230


29,793

Noninterest income




Service charges and fees

4,174


4,025

Wealth management fees

1,987


1,767

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies

496


452

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

101


123

Other

318


530

Total noninterest income

7,076


6,897

Noninterest expenses




Compensation and benefits

13,985


13,150

Occupancy and equipment

5,325


5,208

Other professional services

1,040


1,092

ATM and debit card fees

956


809

FDIC insurance premiums

532


461

Other

3,733


4,017

Total noninterest expenses

25,571


24,737

Income before income tax expense

7,735


11,953

Income tax expense

1,123


2,002

Net income

$           6,612


$           9,951

Earnings per common share




Basic

$              0.88


$              1.32

Diluted

0.88


1.31

Cash dividends per common share

0.56


0.56

C

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


June 30
2024


March 31
2024


December 31
2023


September 30
2023


June 30
2023

Interest income










Loans

$         18,863


$         18,057


$         17,580


$         17,270


15,931

Available-for-sale securities

2,804


2,884


2,926


2,963


3,047

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

158


146


129


91


71

Federal funds sold and other

263


293


421


161


446

Total interest income

22,088


21,380


21,056


20,485


19,495

Interest expense










Deposits

7,313


7,163


6,399


5,015


4,109

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

321


321


357


284


171

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

638


388


422


617


270

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

266


266


266


267


266

Total interest expense

8,538


8,138


7,444


6,183


4,816

Net interest income

13,550


13,242


13,612


14,302


14,679

Provision for credit losses

170


392


684


(292)


196

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

13,380


12,850


12,928


14,594


14,483

Noninterest income










Service charges and fees

2,128


2,046


2,212


2,060


2,047

Wealth management fees

1,048


939


932


858


981

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies

253


243


239


229


226

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

67


34


85


109


56

Other

112


206


48


158


294

Total noninterest income

3,608


3,468


3,516


3,414


3,604

Noninterest expenses










Compensation and benefits

6,970


7,015


6,116


6,639


6,561

Occupancy and equipment

2,619


2,706


2,554


2,535


2,606

Other professional services

527


513


576


672


557

ATM and debit card fees

487


469


487


471


409

FDIC insurance premiums

280


252


233


228


233

Other

2,012


1,721


1,949


2,113


2,173

Total noninterest expenses

12,895


12,676


11,915


12,658


12,539

Income before income tax expense

4,093


3,642


4,529


5,350


5,548

Income tax expense

612


511


726


937


918

Net income

$           3,481


$           3,131


$           3,803


$           4,413


$           4,630

Earnings per common share










Basic

$              0.47


$              0.42


$              0.51


$              0.59


$              0.62

Diluted

0.46


0.42


0.51


0.58


0.61

Cash dividends per common share

0.28


0.28


0.28


0.28


0.28

D

 

AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (UNAUDITED)

The following schedules present yield and daily average amounts outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. For analytical purposes, interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.  Federal Reserve Bank restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.


Three Months Ended


June 30
2024


March 31
2024


December 31
2023


September 30
2023


June 30
2023

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS









Loans (1)

5.49 %


5.36 %


5.25 %


5.21 %


4.90 %

Available-for-sale securities

2.23 %


2.25 %


2.25 %


2.25 %


2.26 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

4.95 %


4.58 %


4.07 %


2.85 %


2.23 %

Fed funds sold

5.48 %


5.69 %


5.76 %


5.51 %


4.70 %

Other

7.49 %


4.65 %


6.25 %


3.65 %


7.16 %

Total interest earning assets

4.58 %


4.45 %


4.38 %


4.30 %


4.11 %

INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Interest bearing demand deposits

0.39 %


0.48 %


0.63 %


0.28 %


0.22 %

Savings

2.16 %


2.10 %


1.78 %


1.45 %


1.18 %

Certificates of deposit

3.99 %


3.82 %


3.63 %


3.23 %


2.73 %

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

3.16 %


3.16 %


2.85 %


2.44 %


1.93 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

5.61 %


5.60 %


5.69 %


5.55 %


5.29 %

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

3.62 %


3.63 %


3.63 %


3.65 %


3.63 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

2.37 %


2.27 %


2.13 %


1.79 %


1.41 %

Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) (2)

2.83 %


2.78 %


2.85 %


3.02 %


3.11 %











Net interest spread

2.21 %


2.18 %


2.25 %


2.51 %


2.70 %


(1) Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I

E

 

AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


June 30
2024


March 31
2024


December 31
2023


September 30
2023


June 30
2023

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS








Loans (1)

$      1,375,523


$      1,348,749


$      1,340,271


$      1,325,455


$      1,300,593

Available-for-sale securities (2)

545,827


557,030


564,068


572,038


583,652

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

12,762


12,762


12,762


12,762


12,762

Fed funds sold

7


7


13


13


4

Other (3)

14,054


25,210


26,823


17,638


24,902

Total interest earning assets

1,948,173


1,943,758


1,943,937


1,927,906


1,921,913

NONEARNING ASSETS










Allowance for credit losses

(13,431)


(13,100)


(12,780)


(12,937)


(12,759)

Cash and demand deposits due from banks

23,931


24,018


23,244


25,287


24,807

Premises and equipment

27,999


28,022


27,444


26,629


26,401

Other assets

80,539


84,059


71,592


74,244


80,374

Total assets

$      2,067,211


$    2,066,757


$      2,053,437


$      2,041,129


$      2,040,736

INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Interest bearing demand deposits

$         342,931


$         345,842


$         317,996


$         342,175


$         348,341

Savings

613,601


633,904


634,529


595,372


628,673

Certificates of deposit

366,440


357,541


338,852


324,399


303,117

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

40,593


40,623


50,049


46,574


35,495

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

45,510


27,692


29,674


44,429


20,404

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,365


29,342


29,320


29,298


29,275

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,438,440


1,434,944


1,400,420


1,382,247


1,365,305

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Demand deposits

411,282


412,228


446,747


451,123


462,953

Other liabilities

16,755


16,151


17,302


16,802


16,906

Shareholders' equity

200,734


203,434


188,958


190,957


195,572

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$      2,067,211


$      2,066,757


$      2,053,427


$      2,041,129


$      2,040,736


(1) Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans

(2) Average balances for available-for-sale securities are based on amortized cost

(3) Includes average interest-bearing deposits with other banks, net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter

F

 

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


The following table outlines quarter-to-date asset quality analysis as of, and for the three-month periods ended:



June 30
2024


March 31
2024


December 31
2023


September 30
2023


June 30
2023

NONPERFORMING ASSETS










Commercial and industrial

$           271


$           567


$           491


$             17


$             17

Commercial real estate


234




Agricultural

167


189


205


208


218

Residential real estate

556


293


286


295


179

Consumer





Total nonaccrual loans

994


1,283


982


520


414

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

15



87



133

Total nonperforming loans

1,009


1,283


1,069


520


547

Foreclosed assets

629


579


406


509


405

Debt securities

12


12


12


77


77

Total nonperforming assets

$        1,650


$        1,874


$        1,487


$        1,106


$        1,029

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.07 %


0.09 %


0.08 %


0.04 %


0.04 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.08 %


0.09 %


0.07 %


0.05 %


0.05 %

Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonaccrual loans

1,317.40 %


1,043.65 %


1,334.83 %


2,455.19 %


3,099.76 %

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES










Allowance at beginning of period

$       13,390


$       13,108


$       12,767


$       12,833


$       12,640

Charge-offs

527


191


452


179


92

Recoveries

134


145


71


433


95

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

393


46


381


(254)


(3)

Provision for credit losses - loans

98


328


722


(320)


190

Allowance at end of period

$     13,095


$     13,390


$     13,108


$     12,767


$     12,833

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

0.95 %


0.98 %


0.97 %


0.96 %


0.96 %

NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)










Commercial and industrial

$           334


$              (2)


$            242


$            (41)


$              (4)

Commercial real estate

(29)


(6)


(3)


(3)


(10)

Agricultural


(2)


(6)



2

Residential real estate

(19)


(63)


(14)


(266)


(25)

Consumer

107


119


162


56


34

Total

$           393


$             46


$           381


$         (254)


$              (3)

Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Quarter to Date
annualized to average loans)

0.03 %


0.00 %


0.03 %


(0.02) %


0.00 %

Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Year to Date
annualized to average loans)

0.12 %


0.00 %


0.03 %


(0.02) %


0.00 %

DELINQUENT AND NONACCRUAL LOANS










Accruing loans 30-89 days past due

$        1,484


$        7,938


$        3,895


$           715


$        3,132

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

15



87



133

Total accruing past due loans

1,499


7,938


3,982


715


3,265

Nonaccrual loans

994


1,283


982


520


414

Total past due and nonaccrual loans

$        2,493


$        9,221


$        4,964


$        1,235


$        3,679

G

 

CONSOLIDATED LOAN AND DEPOSIT ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


Loan Analysis



June 30
2024


March 31
2024


December 31
2023


September 30
2023


June 30
2023


Annualized
Growth %
Quarter to Date

Commercial and industrial

$       238,245


$       226,281


$       209,738


$       195,814


$       194,914


21.15 %

Commercial real estate

547,005


561,123


564,244


566,639


564,254


(10.06) %

Advances to mortgage brokers

39,300


29,688


18,541


24,807


39,099


129.51 %

Agricultural

94,996


93,695


99,994


99,233


96,689


5.55 %

Total commercial loans

919,546


910,787


892,517


886,493


894,956


3.85 %

Residential real estate

365,188


356,658


356,418


348,196


343,474


9.57 %

Consumer

96,902


98,063


100,528


99,985


95,972


(4.74) %

Gross loans

$    1,381,636


$    1,365,508


$    1,349,463


$    1,334,674


$    1,334,402


4.72 %


Deposit Analysis


June 30
2024


March 31
2024


December 31
2023


September 30
2023


June 30
2023


Annualized
Growth %
Quarter to Date

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$       412,193


$       413,272


$       428,505


$       445,043


$       458,845


(1.04) %

Interest bearing demand deposits

338,329


349,401


320,737


363,558


335,922


(12.68) %

Savings

603,328


639,491


628,079


628,795


606,644


(22.62) %

Certificates of deposit

368,449


366,143


346,374


332,078


313,537


2.52 %

Total deposits

$    1,722,299


$    1,768,307


$    1,723,695


$    1,769,474


$    1,714,948


(10.41) %

H

 


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)




Three Months Ended



June 30
2024


March 31
2024


December 31
2023


September 30
2023


June 30
2023

Noninterest expenses


$     12,895


$     12,676


$     11,915


$     12,658


$     12,539

Amortization of acquisition intangibles


1



1



1

Core noninterest expense

(A)

$     12,894


$     12,676


$     11,914


$     12,658


$     12,538












Net interest income


$     13,550


$     13,242


$     13,612


$     14,302


$     14,679

Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin


237


246


246


250


255

Net interest income (FTE)

(B)

13,787


13,488


13,858


14,552


14,934

Noninterest income


3,608


3,468


3,516


3,414


3,604

Tax equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio


53


51


50


48


47

Core revenue (FTE)


17,448


17,007


17,424


18,014


18,585

Nonrecurring items











Net gains on sale of available-for-sale securities






66

Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets


6


69


8


75


53

Total nonrecurring items


6


69


8


75


119

Adjusted core revenue

(C)

$     17,442


$     16,938


$     17,416


$     17,939


$     18,466

Efficiency ratio

(A/C)

73.93 %


74.84 %


68.41 %


70.56 %


67.90 %

Average earning assets

(D)

1,948,173


1,943,758


1,943,937


1,927,906


1,921,913

Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)

(B/D)

2.83 %


2.78 %


2.85 %


3.02 %


3.11 %

I

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isabella-bank-corporation-reports-second-quarter-2024-results-302207187.html

