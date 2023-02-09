Isabella Bank : Strong Fourth Quarter Caps Record Year for Isabella Bank Corporation - Form 8-K
Strong Fourth Quarter Caps Record Year for Isabella Bank Corporation
Record Net Income and EPS in 2022; EPS up 19% over 2021
Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, February 9, 2023 - Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) reported record net income, net interest income and earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2022. Fourth quarter net income was $6.3 million, surpassing $4.8 million for the same period in 2021, resulting in net income of $22.2 million in 2022, up 14% from $19.5 million reported in 2021. Earnings per common share were $0.84 in the fourth quarter and $2.95 for the year, above the $0.63 and $2.48 reported for the same periods a year ago, respectively.
"Isabella Bank had another outstanding year, driven by solid growth across our geographic and business portfolios and a favorable interest rate environment," said Jae A. Evans, President & CEO. "We are seeing the results of implementing our strategic plan, which led to increased market share in several markets, by investing in digital technology and new offerings."
Additional 2022 highlights:
•Total deposits increased $33.9 million in 2022, or 2%.
•Fourth quarter net interest income rose $2.8 million, or 21%, over the same period in 2021, and net interest income was $7.8 million in 2022, up 15% from 2021.
•Net yield on interest earning assets reached 3.43% in the fourth quarter, up from 2.86% for the same period in 2021.
•Asset quality also improved, with nonperforming loans at 0.04% of total loans, compared to 0.10% at the end of 2021.
"We are attracting new customers, while also expanding our offerings with current customers," Evans added. "This is possible because of our outstanding Isabella Bank team. We remain committed to growing with our customers and communities, just as we have since 1903. Our reputation as a strong, reliable and community-focused bank will not change, even as we continue to evolve to provide the services our customers and communities want and need."
Operating Results
Net income: Fourth quarter 2022 net income increased 31.9% compared to the same period in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $22.2 million, compared to $19.5 million in 2021.
Net interest income, fourth quarter 2022: Net interest income for the fourth quarter 2022 improved by $2.8 million, or 21%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest income increased $2.9 million, or 19.1%, driven largely by rising interest rates.
Net interest income: Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased $7.8 million to $60.5 million, up 14.8% compared to 2021. While Paycheck Protection Program loan fees declined, rising interest rates and growth in available-for-sale securities led to a $5.7 million, or 9.5%, increase in gross interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 2021. The Corporation continued to benefit from the significant reduction in its higher-cost borrowings - a strategic move that commenced in 2019 and contributed to a $2.1 million, or 28.3%, decrease in interest expense on deposits and borrowings for the year ended December 31, 2022, when compared to 2021. The provision for loan loss in 2022 was $483,000 compared to a $518,000 provision reversal in 2021, when concerns over potential credit quality issues related to the pandemic did not materialize.
Noninterest income and expenses, fourth quarter 2022: Noninterest income decreased $336,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a reduction in gain on sale of mortgage loans. Noninterest expenses for the quarter increased $725,000, attributed to increased compensation, equipment, and loan underwriting expenses.
Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased $156,000 compared to 2021. Gain on sale of mortgages decreased $1.1 million, as demand for residential mortgage originations declined due to the rising interest rate environment. This was offset by an increase in service charges and fees of $1.1 million, with $619,000 of the increase related to mortgage servicing rights. Noninterest expense increased $3.1 million in 2022 compared to 2021, primarily the result of increased compensation, other losses, and donations and community relations expenses.
Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.43% and 3.18% for the fourth quarter and year ended 2022, respectively, compared to 2.86% and 2.87% for the same periods in 2021. The marked improvement is a result of strategies that positioned the Bank to benefit in a rising interest rate environment, including a reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits.
Balance Sheet
Assets: Total assets were $2.03 billion and assets under management were $2.81 billion as of December 31, 2022. Managed assets included loans sold and serviced of $264.2 million as well as $513.9 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth.
Loans: Loans outstanding as ofDecember 31, 2022 totaled $1.26 billion. Core loan growth improved $35.1 million, or 2.9%, primarily due to commercial loan growth. Gross loans declined $36.9 million since December 31, 2021 due to a decrease of $72 million in advances to mortgage brokers, which are included in the commercial loan portfolio but are not considered a component of the Bank's core lending business. While the Bank has experienced fluctuations in credit quality indicators in recent periods, credit quality remained strong, as evidenced by total past due and nonaccrual loans being just 0.88% of gross loans as of December 31, 2022. Additionally, nonperforming loans at year end 2022 declined to $457,000, or 0.04% of total loans, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.10%, at December 31, 2021.
Deposits: Growth in accounts from new customers drove total deposits to $1.74 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $33.9 million, or 2.0%, since December 31, 2021. A large percentage of this increase came in the form of demand deposits which helps to minimize total interest expense and reduce overall cost of funds.
Capital: Due to an increase in short-term and intermediate-term benchmark interest rates, unrealized losses related to available-for-sale securities increased significantly during 2022. As a result, shareholders' equity has declined, negatively impacting tangible book value. The Bank continues to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of December 31, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 9.36%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 14.07% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.80%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.
Dividend: The Corporation paid a $0.28 per common share cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 3.7% compared to fourth quarter of 2021. Total cash dividends paid for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $1.09. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $23.50 as of December 31, 2022, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.77%.
About the Corporation
Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.
For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31
2022
December 31
2021
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
$
27,420
$
25,563
Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks
11,504
79,767
Total cash and cash equivalents
38,924
105,330
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
580,481
490,601
Mortgage loans available-for-sale
379
1,735
Loans
Commercial
740,920
807,439
Agricultural
104,314
93,955
Residential real estate
340,885
326,361
Consumer
78,054
73,282
Gross loans
1,264,173
1,301,037
Less allowance for loan and lease losses
9,850
9,103
Net loans
1,254,323
1,291,934
Premises and equipment
25,553
24,419
Corporate owned life insurance policies
32,988
32,472
Equity securities without readily determinable fair values
15,746
17,383
Goodwill and other intangible assets
48,287
48,302
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
33,586
19,982
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,030,267
$
2,032,158
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Noninterest bearing
$
494,346
$
448,352
Interest bearing demand deposits
372,155
364,563
Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings
810,642
818,841
Certificates of deposit over $250
67,132
78,583
Total deposits
1,744,275
1,710,339
Borrowed funds
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
57,771
50,162
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
20,000
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,245
29,158
Total borrowed funds
87,016
99,320
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
12,766
11,451
Total liabilities
1,844,057
1,821,110
Shareholders' equity
Common stock - no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 7,559,421 shares (including 154,879 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022 and 7,532,641 shares (including 105,654 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021
128,651
129,052
Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations
5,005
4,545
Retained earnings
89,748
75,592
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(37,194)
1,859
Total shareholders' equity
186,210
211,048
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,030,267
$
2,032,158
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
December 31
Year Ended
December 31
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
14,163
$
12,776
$
53,283
$
51,410
Available-for-sale securities
Taxable
2,512
1,391
8,363
4,920
Nontaxable
718
684
2,808
3,077
Federal funds sold and other
522
190
1,344
706
Total interest income
17,915
15,041
65,798
60,113
Interest expense
Deposits
1,323
1,079
4,021
5,442
Borrowings
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
53
13
79
53
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
209
152
1,302
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
267
266
1,065
615
Total interest expense
1,643
1,567
5,317
7,412
Net interest income
16,272
13,474
60,481
52,701
Provision for loan losses
(57)
81
483
(518)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
16,329
13,393
59,998
53,219
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
2,115
2,125
8,730
7,614
Wealth management fees
788
797
3,005
3,071
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies
229
223
884
800
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
63
235
631
1,694
Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies
-
121
57
271
Other
77
107
359
372
Total noninterest income
3,272
3,608
13,666
13,822
Noninterest expenses
Compensation and benefits
6,407
6,056
24,887
23,749
Furniture and equipment
1,624
1,413
6,006
5,462
Occupancy
878
935
3,691
3,661
Other
3,013
2,793
12,236
10,822
Total noninterest expenses
11,922
11,197
46,820
43,694
Income before federal income tax expense
7,679
5,804
26,844
23,347
Federal income tax expense
1,357
1,010
4,606
3,848
NET INCOME
$
6,322
$
4,794
$
22,238
$
19,499
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.84
$
0.63
$
2.95
$
2.48
Diluted
$
0.83
$
0.63
$
2.91
$
2.45
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.28
$
0.27
$
1.09
$
1.08
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans
$
1,244,972
$
14,163
4.55
%
$
1,226,192
$
12,776
4.17
%
Taxable investment securities
520,139
2,499
1.92
%
383,175
1,391
1.45
%
Nontaxable investment securities
107,508
999
3.72
%
104,115
889
3.42
%
Fed funds sold
14
-
4.00
%
9
-
0.01
%
Other
56,142
522
3.72
%
199,605
190
0.38
%
Total earning assets
1,928,775
18,183
3.77
%
1,913,096
15,246
3.19
%
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for loan losses
(9,792)
(9,082)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
24,312
28,852
Premises and equipment
25,382
24,534
Accrued income and other assets
63,553
109,238
Total assets
$
2,032,230
$
2,066,638
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
358,809
$
104
0.12
%
$
367,130
$
48
0.05
%
Savings deposits
635,771
535
0.34
%
584,475
157
0.11
%
Time deposits
254,604
684
1.07
%
306,817
874
1.14
%
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
55,478
53
0.38
%
60,508
13
0.09
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
-
-
%
40,543
209
2.06
%
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,233
267
3.65
%
29,143
266
3.65
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,333,895
1,643
0.49
%
1,388,616
1,567
0.45
%
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits
504,791
449,766
Other
13,103
12,002
Shareholders' equity
180,441
216,254
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,032,230
$
2,066,638
Net interest income (FTE)
$
16,540
$
13,679
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)
3.43
%
2.86
%
Year Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans
$
1,249,634
$
53,283
4.26
%
$
1,208,141
$
51,410
4.26
%
Taxable investment securities
477,159
8,294
1.74
%
297,357
4,920
1.65
%
Nontaxable investment securities
107,158
3,933
3.67
%
117,997
4,235
3.59
%
Fed funds sold
10
-
2.42
%
5
-
0.02
%
Other
99,301
1,344
1.35
%
255,246
706
0.28
%
Total earning assets
1,933,262
66,854
3.46
%
1,878,746
61,271
3.26
%
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for loan losses
(9,477)
(9,396)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
24,708
29,139
Premises and equipment
24,648
24,760
Accrued income and other assets
81,823
109,625
Total assets
$
2,054,964
$
2,032,874
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
374,623
$
274
0.07
%
$
345,015
$
216
0.06
%
Savings deposits
630,574
1,135
0.18
%
558,102
616
0.11
%
Time deposits
270,296
2,612
0.97
%
336,094
4,610
1.37
%
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
49,974
79
0.16
%
57,453
53
0.09
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
7,863
152
1.93
%
69,342
1,302
1.88
%
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,200
1,065
3.65
%
17,000
615
3.62
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,362,530
5,317
0.39
%
1,383,006
7,412
0.54
%
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits
482,781
416,247
Other
14,695
12,858
Shareholders' equity
194,958
220,763
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,054,964
$
2,032,874
Net interest income (FTE)
$
61,537
$
53,859
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)
3.18
%
2.87
%
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Year Ended
December 31
2022
December 31
2021
December 31
2020
PER SHARE
Basic earnings
$
2.95
$
2.48
$
1.37
Diluted earnings
$
2.91
$
2.45
$
1.34
Dividends
$
1.09
$
1.08
$
1.08
Tangible book value
$
18.25
$
21.61
$
21.29
Quoted market value
High
$
26.25
$
29.00
$
24.50
Low
$
21.00
$
19.45
$
15.60
Close (1)
$
23.50
$
25.50
$
19.57
Common shares outstanding (1)
7,559,421
7,532,641
7,997,247
Average number of common shares outstanding
7,549,878
7,853,398
7,959,705
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding
7,647,612
7,965,961
8,106,091
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets
1.08
%
0.96
%
0.57
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
11.41
%
8.83
%
4.93
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
15.17
%
11.31
%
6.34
%
Net interest margin yield (FTE)
3.18
%
2.87
%
2.96
%
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
Loans sold with servicing retained
$
264,206
$
278,844
$
301,377
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth
$
513,918
$
516,243
$
443,967
Total assets under management
$
2,808,391
$
2,827,245
$
2,702,722
ASSET QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual status loans
$
457
$
1,245
$
5,313
Performing troubled debt restructurings
$
21,069
$
25,276
$
22,200
Foreclosed assets
$
439
$
211
$
527
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(264)
$
123
$
(140)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.04
%
0.10
%
0.43
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.05
%
0.08
%
0.31
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans
0.78
%
0.70
%
0.79
%
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Shareholders' equity to assets
9.17
%
10.39
%
11.17
%
Tier 1 leverage
8.61
%
7.97
%
8.37
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.91
%
12.07
%
12.97
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.91
%
12.07
%
12.97
%
Total risk-based capital
15.79
%
14.94
%
13.75
%
(1) At end of period
SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31
2022
September 30
2022
June 30
2022
March 31
2022
December 31
2021
Commercial
$
740,920
$
730,504
$
772,567
$
727,614
$
807,439
Agricultural
104,314
96,850
94,726
88,169
93,955
Residential real estate
340,885
334,412
329,795
328,559
326,361
Consumer
78,054
74,385
74,822
74,029
73,282
Gross loans
$
1,264,173
$
1,236,151
$
1,271,910
$
1,218,371
$
1,301,037
December 31
2022
September 30
2022
June 30
2022
March 31
2022
December 31
2021
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$
494,346
$
510,127
$
488,110
$
461,473
$
448,352
Interest bearing demand deposits
372,155
368,537
370,284
387,187
364,563
Savings deposits
625,734
651,129
635,397
635,195
596,662
Certificates of deposit
251,541
260,741
265,477
279,708
297,696
Internet certificates of deposit
499
499
598
598
3,066
Total deposits
$
1,744,275
$
1,791,033
$
1,759,866
$
1,764,161
$
1,710,339
December 31
2022
September 30
2022
June 30
2022
March 31
2022
December 31
2021
U.S. Treasury
$
208,701
$
206,791
$
214,474
$
218,268
$
209,703
States and political subdivisions
117,512
114,000
119,649
114,015
121,205
Auction rate money market preferred
2,342
2,479
2,497
2,867
3,242
Mortgage-backed securities
39,070
41,042
45,796
49,578
56,148
Collateralized mortgage obligations
205,728
209,720
167,572
152,441
92,301
Corporate
7,128
7,201
7,602
7,750
8,002
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
$
580,481
$
581,233
$
557,590
$
544,919
$
490,601
December 31
2022
September 30
2022
June 30
2022
March 31
2022
December 31
2021
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without stated maturity dates
$
57,771
$
52,479
$
47,247
$
51,353
$
50,162
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
-
10,000
10,000
20,000
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,245
29,225
29,203
29,181
29,158
Total borrowed funds
$
87,016
$
81,704
$
86,450
$
90,534
$
99,320
SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31
Year Ended
December 31
2022
2021
2022
2021
Service charges and fees
ATM and debit card fees
$
1,267
$
1,318
$
4,774
$
4,600
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
653
621
2,566
2,139
Freddie Mac servicing fee
163
175
669
747
Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss)
(42)
(56)
435
(184)
Other fees for customer services
74
67
286
312
Total service charges and fees
2,115
2,125
8,730
7,614
Wealth management fees
788
797
3,005
3,071
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies
229
223
884
800
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
63
235
631
1,694
Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies
