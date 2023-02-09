Isabella Bank : Strong Fourth Quarter Caps Record Year for Isabella Bank Corporation - Form 8-K 02/09/2023 | 05:27pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Strong Fourth Quarter Caps Record Year for Isabella Bank Corporation Record Net Income and EPS in 2022; EPS up 19% over 2021 Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, February 9, 2023 - Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) reported record net income, net interest income and earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2022. Fourth quarter net income was $6.3 million, surpassing $4.8 million for the same period in 2021, resulting in net income of $22.2 million in 2022, up 14% from $19.5 million reported in 2021. Earnings per common share were $0.84 in the fourth quarter and $2.95 for the year, above the $0.63 and $2.48 reported for the same periods a year ago, respectively. "Isabella Bank had another outstanding year, driven by solid growth across our geographic and business portfolios and a favorable interest rate environment," said Jae A. Evans, President & CEO. "We are seeing the results of implementing our strategic plan, which led to increased market share in several markets, by investing in digital technology and new offerings." Additional 2022 highlights: •Total deposits increased $33.9 million in 2022, or 2%. •Fourth quarter net interest income rose $2.8 million, or 21%, over the same period in 2021, and net interest income was $7.8 million in 2022, up 15% from 2021. •Net yield on interest earning assets reached 3.43% in the fourth quarter, up from 2.86% for the same period in 2021. •Asset quality also improved, with nonperforming loans at 0.04% of total loans, compared to 0.10% at the end of 2021. "We are attracting new customers, while also expanding our offerings with current customers," Evans added. "This is possible because of our outstanding Isabella Bank team. We remain committed to growing with our customers and communities, just as we have since 1903. Our reputation as a strong, reliable and community-focused bank will not change, even as we continue to evolve to provide the services our customers and communities want and need."



Operating Results Net income: Fourth quarter 2022 net income increased 31.9% compared to the same period in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $22.2 million, compared to $19.5 million in 2021. Net interest income, fourth quarter 2022: Net interest income for the fourth quarter 2022 improved by $2.8 million, or 21%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest income increased $2.9 million, or 19.1%, driven largely by rising interest rates. Net interest income: Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased $7.8 million to $60.5 million, up 14.8% compared to 2021. While Paycheck Protection Program loan fees declined, rising interest rates and growth in available-for-sale securities led to a $5.7 million, or 9.5%, increase in gross interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 2021. The Corporation continued to benefit from the significant reduction in its higher-cost borrowings - a strategic move that commenced in 2019 and contributed to a $2.1 million, or 28.3%, decrease in interest expense on deposits and borrowings for the year ended December 31, 2022, when compared to 2021. The provision for loan loss in 2022 was $483,000 compared to a $518,000 provision reversal in 2021, when concerns over potential credit quality issues related to the pandemic did not materialize. Noninterest income and expenses, fourth quarter 2022: Noninterest income decreased $336,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a reduction in gain on sale of mortgage loans. Noninterest expenses for the quarter increased $725,000, attributed to increased compensation, equipment, and loan underwriting expenses. Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased $156,000 compared to 2021. Gain on sale of mortgages decreased $1.1 million, as demand for residential mortgage originations declined due to the rising interest rate environment. This was offset by an increase in service charges and fees of $1.1 million, with $619,000 of the increase related to mortgage servicing rights. Noninterest expense increased $3.1 million in 2022 compared to 2021, primarily the result of increased compensation, other losses, and donations and community relations expenses. Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.43% and 3.18% for the fourth quarter and year ended 2022, respectively, compared to 2.86% and 2.87% for the same periods in 2021. The marked improvement is a result of strategies that positioned the Bank to benefit in a rising interest rate environment, including a reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits. Balance Sheet Assets: Total assets were $2.03 billion and assets under management were $2.81 billion as of December 31, 2022. Managed assets included loans sold and serviced of $264.2 million as well as $513.9 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth.



Loans: Loans outstanding as ofDecember 31, 2022 totaled $1.26 billion. Core loan growth improved $35.1 million, or 2.9%, primarily due to commercial loan growth. Gross loans declined $36.9 million since December 31, 2021 due to a decrease of $72 million in advances to mortgage brokers, which are included in the commercial loan portfolio but are not considered a component of the Bank's core lending business. While the Bank has experienced fluctuations in credit quality indicators in recent periods, credit quality remained strong, as evidenced by total past due and nonaccrual loans being just 0.88% of gross loans as of December 31, 2022. Additionally, nonperforming loans at year end 2022 declined to $457,000, or 0.04% of total loans, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.10%, at December 31, 2021. Deposits: Growth in accounts from new customers drove total deposits to $1.74 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $33.9 million, or 2.0%, since December 31, 2021. A large percentage of this increase came in the form of demand deposits which helps to minimize total interest expense and reduce overall cost of funds. Capital: Due to an increase in short-term and intermediate-term benchmark interest rates, unrealized losses related to available-for-sale securities increased significantly during 2022. As a result, shareholders' equity has declined, negatively impacting tangible book value. The Bank continues to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of December 31, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 9.36%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 14.07% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.80%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%. Dividend: The Corporation paid a $0.28 per common share cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 3.7% compared to fourth quarter of 2021. Total cash dividends paid for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $1.09. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $23.50 as of December 31, 2022, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.77%. About the Corporation Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw. For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).



Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) December 31

2022 December 31

2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 27,420 $ 25,563 Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks 11,504 79,767 Total cash and cash equivalents 38,924 105,330 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 580,481 490,601 Mortgage loans available-for-sale 379 1,735 Loans Commercial 740,920 807,439 Agricultural 104,314 93,955 Residential real estate 340,885 326,361 Consumer 78,054 73,282 Gross loans 1,264,173 1,301,037 Less allowance for loan and lease losses 9,850 9,103 Net loans 1,254,323 1,291,934 Premises and equipment 25,553 24,419 Corporate owned life insurance policies 32,988 32,472 Equity securities without readily determinable fair values 15,746 17,383 Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,287 48,302 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 33,586 19,982 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,030,267 $ 2,032,158 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Noninterest bearing $ 494,346 $ 448,352 Interest bearing demand deposits 372,155 364,563 Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings 810,642 818,841 Certificates of deposit over $250 67,132 78,583 Total deposits 1,744,275 1,710,339 Borrowed funds Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 57,771 50,162 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 20,000 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,245 29,158 Total borrowed funds 87,016 99,320 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 12,766 11,451 Total liabilities 1,844,057 1,821,110 Shareholders' equity Common stock - no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 7,559,421 shares (including 154,879 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022 and 7,532,641 shares (including 105,654 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 128,651 129,052 Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 5,005 4,545 Retained earnings 89,748 75,592 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (37,194) 1,859 Total shareholders' equity 186,210 211,048 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,030,267 $ 2,032,158 (Dollars in thousands)



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31 Year Ended

December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 14,163 $ 12,776 $ 53,283 $ 51,410 Available-for-sale securities Taxable 2,512 1,391 8,363 4,920 Nontaxable 718 684 2,808 3,077 Federal funds sold and other 522 190 1,344 706 Total interest income 17,915 15,041 65,798 60,113 Interest expense Deposits 1,323 1,079 4,021 5,442 Borrowings Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 53 13 79 53 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 209 152 1,302 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 267 266 1,065 615 Total interest expense 1,643 1,567 5,317 7,412 Net interest income 16,272 13,474 60,481 52,701 Provision for loan losses (57) 81 483 (518) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,329 13,393 59,998 53,219 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 2,115 2,125 8,730 7,614 Wealth management fees 788 797 3,005 3,071 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 229 223 884 800 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 63 235 631 1,694 Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies - 121 57 271 Other 77 107 359 372 Total noninterest income 3,272 3,608 13,666 13,822 Noninterest expenses Compensation and benefits 6,407 6,056 24,887 23,749 Furniture and equipment 1,624 1,413 6,006 5,462 Occupancy 878 935 3,691 3,661 Other 3,013 2,793 12,236 10,822 Total noninterest expenses 11,922 11,197 46,820 43,694 Income before federal income tax expense 7,679 5,804 26,844 23,347 Federal income tax expense 1,357 1,010 4,606 3,848 NET INCOME $ 6,322 $ 4,794 $ 22,238 $ 19,499 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.63 $ 2.95 $ 2.48 Diluted $ 0.83 $ 0.63 $ 2.91 $ 2.45 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.27 $ 1.09 $ 1.08



AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets. Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Loans $ 1,244,972 $ 14,163 4.55 % $ 1,226,192 $ 12,776 4.17 % Taxable investment securities 520,139 2,499 1.92 % 383,175 1,391 1.45 % Nontaxable investment securities 107,508 999 3.72 % 104,115 889 3.42 % Fed funds sold 14 - 4.00 % 9 - 0.01 % Other 56,142 522 3.72 % 199,605 190 0.38 % Total earning assets 1,928,775 18,183 3.77 % 1,913,096 15,246 3.19 % NONEARNING ASSETS Allowance for loan losses (9,792) (9,082) Cash and demand deposits due from banks 24,312 28,852 Premises and equipment 25,382 24,534 Accrued income and other assets 63,553 109,238 Total assets $ 2,032,230 $ 2,066,638 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Interest bearing demand deposits $ 358,809 $ 104 0.12 % $ 367,130 $ 48 0.05 % Savings deposits 635,771 535 0.34 % 584,475 157 0.11 % Time deposits 254,604 684 1.07 % 306,817 874 1.14 % Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 55,478 53 0.38 % 60,508 13 0.09 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - - % 40,543 209 2.06 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,233 267 3.65 % 29,143 266 3.65 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,333,895 1,643 0.49 % 1,388,616 1,567 0.45 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits 504,791 449,766 Other 13,103 12,002 Shareholders' equity 180,441 216,254 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,032,230 $ 2,066,638 Net interest income (FTE) $ 16,540 $ 13,679 Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) 3.43 % 2.86 %



Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Loans $ 1,249,634 $ 53,283 4.26 % $ 1,208,141 $ 51,410 4.26 % Taxable investment securities 477,159 8,294 1.74 % 297,357 4,920 1.65 % Nontaxable investment securities 107,158 3,933 3.67 % 117,997 4,235 3.59 % Fed funds sold 10 - 2.42 % 5 - 0.02 % Other 99,301 1,344 1.35 % 255,246 706 0.28 % Total earning assets 1,933,262 66,854 3.46 % 1,878,746 61,271 3.26 % NONEARNING ASSETS Allowance for loan losses (9,477) (9,396) Cash and demand deposits due from banks 24,708 29,139 Premises and equipment 24,648 24,760 Accrued income and other assets 81,823 109,625 Total assets $ 2,054,964 $ 2,032,874 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Interest bearing demand deposits $ 374,623 $ 274 0.07 % $ 345,015 $ 216 0.06 % Savings deposits 630,574 1,135 0.18 % 558,102 616 0.11 % Time deposits 270,296 2,612 0.97 % 336,094 4,610 1.37 % Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 49,974 79 0.16 % 57,453 53 0.09 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 7,863 152 1.93 % 69,342 1,302 1.88 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,200 1,065 3.65 % 17,000 615 3.62 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,362,530 5,317 0.39 % 1,383,006 7,412 0.54 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits 482,781 416,247 Other 14,695 12,858 Shareholders' equity 194,958 220,763 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,054,964 $ 2,032,874 Net interest income (FTE) $ 61,537 $ 53,859 Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) 3.18 % 2.87 %



SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) Year Ended December 31

2022 December 31

2021 December 31

2020 PER SHARE Basic earnings $ 2.95 $ 2.48 $ 1.37 Diluted earnings $ 2.91 $ 2.45 $ 1.34 Dividends $ 1.09 $ 1.08 $ 1.08 Tangible book value $ 18.25 $ 21.61 $ 21.29 Quoted market value High $ 26.25 $ 29.00 $ 24.50 Low $ 21.00 $ 19.45 $ 15.60 Close (1) $ 23.50 $ 25.50 $ 19.57 Common shares outstanding (1) 7,559,421 7,532,641 7,997,247 Average number of common shares outstanding 7,549,878 7,853,398 7,959,705 Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 7,647,612 7,965,961 8,106,091 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average total assets 1.08 % 0.96 % 0.57 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.41 % 8.83 % 4.93 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 15.17 % 11.31 % 6.34 % Net interest margin yield (FTE) 3.18 % 2.87 % 2.96 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1) Loans sold with servicing retained $ 264,206 $ 278,844 $ 301,377 Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 513,918 $ 516,243 $ 443,967 Total assets under management $ 2,808,391 $ 2,827,245 $ 2,702,722 ASSET QUALITY (1) Nonaccrual status loans $ 457 $ 1,245 $ 5,313 Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 21,069 $ 25,276 $ 22,200 Foreclosed assets $ 439 $ 211 $ 527 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (264) $ 123 $ (140) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.04 % 0.10 % 0.43 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.08 % 0.31 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans 0.78 % 0.70 % 0.79 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1) Shareholders' equity to assets 9.17 % 10.39 % 11.17 % Tier 1 leverage 8.61 % 7.97 % 8.37 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.91 % 12.07 % 12.97 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.91 % 12.07 % 12.97 % Total risk-based capital 15.79 % 14.94 % 13.75 % (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) (1) At end of period



SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) December 31

2022 September 30

2022 June 30

2022 March 31

2022 December 31

2021 Commercial $ 740,920 $ 730,504 $ 772,567 $ 727,614 $ 807,439 Agricultural 104,314 96,850 94,726 88,169 93,955 Residential real estate 340,885 334,412 329,795 328,559 326,361 Consumer 78,054 74,385 74,822 74,029 73,282 Gross loans $ 1,264,173 $ 1,236,151 $ 1,271,910 $ 1,218,371 $ 1,301,037 December 31

2022 September 30

2022 June 30

2022 March 31

2022 December 31

2021 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 494,346 $ 510,127 $ 488,110 $ 461,473 $ 448,352 Interest bearing demand deposits 372,155 368,537 370,284 387,187 364,563 Savings deposits 625,734 651,129 635,397 635,195 596,662 Certificates of deposit 251,541 260,741 265,477 279,708 297,696 Internet certificates of deposit 499 499 598 598 3,066 Total deposits $ 1,744,275 $ 1,791,033 $ 1,759,866 $ 1,764,161 $ 1,710,339 December 31

2022 September 30

2022 June 30

2022 March 31

2022 December 31

2021 U.S. Treasury $ 208,701 $ 206,791 $ 214,474 $ 218,268 $ 209,703 States and political subdivisions 117,512 114,000 119,649 114,015 121,205 Auction rate money market preferred 2,342 2,479 2,497 2,867 3,242 Mortgage-backed securities 39,070 41,042 45,796 49,578 56,148 Collateralized mortgage obligations 205,728 209,720 167,572 152,441 92,301 Corporate 7,128 7,201 7,602 7,750 8,002 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value $ 580,481 $ 581,233 $ 557,590 $ 544,919 $ 490,601 December 31

2022 September 30

2022 June 30

2022 March 31

2022 December 31

2021 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without stated maturity dates $ 57,771 $ 52,479 $ 47,247 $ 51,353 $ 50,162 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 10,000 10,000 20,000 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,245 29,225 29,203 29,181 29,158 Total borrowed funds $ 87,016 $ 81,704 $ 86,450 $ 90,534 $ 99,320



SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31 Year Ended

December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Service charges and fees ATM and debit card fees $ 1,267 $ 1,318 $ 4,774 $ 4,600 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 653 621 2,566 2,139 Freddie Mac servicing fee 163 175 669 747 Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss) (42) (56) 435 (184) Other fees for customer services 74 67 286 312 Total service charges and fees 2,115 2,125 8,730 7,614 Wealth management fees 788 797 3,005 3,071 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 229 223 884 800 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 63 235 631 1,694 Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies - 121 57 271 Other 77 107 359 372 Total noninterest income $ 3,272 $ 3,608 $ 13,666 $ 13,822 Three Months Ended

December 31 Year Ended

December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Compensation and benefits $ 6,407 $ 6,056 $ 24,887 $ 23,749 Furniture and equipment 1,624 1,413 6,006 5,462 Occupancy 878 935 3,691 3,661 Other Audit, consulting, and legal fees 609 513 2,358 2,066 ATM and debit card fees 424 458 1,909 1,810 Marketing costs 244 256 1,056 939 Loan underwriting fees 364 221 1,004 849 Donations and community relations 258 253 923 705 Memberships and subscriptions 222 215 876 877 Director fees 192 198 790 703 FDIC insurance premiums 143 161 537 690 All other 557 518 2,783 2,183 Total other noninterest expenses 3,013 2,793 12,236 10,822 Total noninterest expenses $ 11,922 $ 11,197 $ 46,820 $ 43,694

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Isabella Bank Corporation published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 22:26:06 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION 05:27p Isabella Bank : Strong Fourth Quarter Caps Record Year for Isabella Bank Corporation - For.. PU 05:22p Isabella Bank Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a.. AQ 2022 ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for FA 2022 Isabella Bank : Coffin Joins Isabella Bank Corporation Board - Form 8-K PU 2022 Isabella Bank Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E.. AQ 2022 Melinda M. Coffin Joins Boards of Isabella Bank Corporation and Isabella Bank CI 2022 Isabella Bank Corporation Increases Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend PR 2022 Isabella Bank Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 2022 Isabella Bank : Increases Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend - Form 8-K PU 2022 Isabella Bank Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter Cash Dividend, Payable on December 16.. CI