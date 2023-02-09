Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Isabella Bank Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISBA   US4642141059

ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION

(ISBA)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:00:34 2023-02-09 am EST
23.10 USD   -0.66%
05:27pIsabella Bank : Strong Fourth Quarter Caps Record Year for Isabella Bank Corporation - Form 8-K
PU
05:22pIsabella Bank Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Isabella Bank : Strong Fourth Quarter Caps Record Year for Isabella Bank Corporation - Form 8-K

02/09/2023 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Strong Fourth Quarter Caps Record Year for Isabella Bank Corporation
Record Net Income and EPS in 2022; EPS up 19% over 2021
Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, February 9, 2023 - Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) reported record net income, net interest income and earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2022. Fourth quarter net income was $6.3 million, surpassing $4.8 million for the same period in 2021, resulting in net income of $22.2 million in 2022, up 14% from $19.5 million reported in 2021. Earnings per common share were $0.84 in the fourth quarter and $2.95 for the year, above the $0.63 and $2.48 reported for the same periods a year ago, respectively.
"Isabella Bank had another outstanding year, driven by solid growth across our geographic and business portfolios and a favorable interest rate environment," said Jae A. Evans, President & CEO. "We are seeing the results of implementing our strategic plan, which led to increased market share in several markets, by investing in digital technology and new offerings."
Additional 2022 highlights:
•Total deposits increased $33.9 million in 2022, or 2%.
•Fourth quarter net interest income rose $2.8 million, or 21%, over the same period in 2021, and net interest income was $7.8 million in 2022, up 15% from 2021.
•Net yield on interest earning assets reached 3.43% in the fourth quarter, up from 2.86% for the same period in 2021.
•Asset quality also improved, with nonperforming loans at 0.04% of total loans, compared to 0.10% at the end of 2021.
"We are attracting new customers, while also expanding our offerings with current customers," Evans added. "This is possible because of our outstanding Isabella Bank team. We remain committed to growing with our customers and communities, just as we have since 1903. Our reputation as a strong, reliable and community-focused bank will not change, even as we continue to evolve to provide the services our customers and communities want and need."


Operating Results
Net income: Fourth quarter 2022 net income increased 31.9% compared to the same period in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $22.2 million, compared to $19.5 million in 2021.
Net interest income, fourth quarter 2022: Net interest income for the fourth quarter 2022 improved by $2.8 million, or 21%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest income increased $2.9 million, or 19.1%, driven largely by rising interest rates.
Net interest income: Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased $7.8 million to $60.5 million, up 14.8% compared to 2021. While Paycheck Protection Program loan fees declined, rising interest rates and growth in available-for-sale securities led to a $5.7 million, or 9.5%, increase in gross interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 2021. The Corporation continued to benefit from the significant reduction in its higher-cost borrowings - a strategic move that commenced in 2019 and contributed to a $2.1 million, or 28.3%, decrease in interest expense on deposits and borrowings for the year ended December 31, 2022, when compared to 2021. The provision for loan loss in 2022 was $483,000 compared to a $518,000 provision reversal in 2021, when concerns over potential credit quality issues related to the pandemic did not materialize.
Noninterest income and expenses, fourth quarter 2022: Noninterest income decreased $336,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a reduction in gain on sale of mortgage loans. Noninterest expenses for the quarter increased $725,000, attributed to increased compensation, equipment, and loan underwriting expenses.
Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased $156,000 compared to 2021. Gain on sale of mortgages decreased $1.1 million, as demand for residential mortgage originations declined due to the rising interest rate environment. This was offset by an increase in service charges and fees of $1.1 million, with $619,000 of the increase related to mortgage servicing rights. Noninterest expense increased $3.1 million in 2022 compared to 2021, primarily the result of increased compensation, other losses, and donations and community relations expenses.
Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.43% and 3.18% for the fourth quarter and year ended 2022, respectively, compared to 2.86% and 2.87% for the same periods in 2021. The marked improvement is a result of strategies that positioned the Bank to benefit in a rising interest rate environment, including a reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits.
Balance Sheet
Assets: Total assets were $2.03 billion and assets under management were $2.81 billion as of December 31, 2022. Managed assets included loans sold and serviced of $264.2 million as well as $513.9 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth.


Loans: Loans outstanding as ofDecember 31, 2022 totaled $1.26 billion. Core loan growth improved $35.1 million, or 2.9%, primarily due to commercial loan growth. Gross loans declined $36.9 million since December 31, 2021 due to a decrease of $72 million in advances to mortgage brokers, which are included in the commercial loan portfolio but are not considered a component of the Bank's core lending business. While the Bank has experienced fluctuations in credit quality indicators in recent periods, credit quality remained strong, as evidenced by total past due and nonaccrual loans being just 0.88% of gross loans as of December 31, 2022. Additionally, nonperforming loans at year end 2022 declined to $457,000, or 0.04% of total loans, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.10%, at December 31, 2021.
Deposits: Growth in accounts from new customers drove total deposits to $1.74 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $33.9 million, or 2.0%, since December 31, 2021. A large percentage of this increase came in the form of demand deposits which helps to minimize total interest expense and reduce overall cost of funds.
Capital: Due to an increase in short-term and intermediate-term benchmark interest rates, unrealized losses related to available-for-sale securities increased significantly during 2022. As a result, shareholders' equity has declined, negatively impacting tangible book value. The Bank continues to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of December 31, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 9.36%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 14.07% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.80%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.
Dividend: The Corporation paid a $0.28 per common share cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 3.7% compared to fourth quarter of 2021. Total cash dividends paid for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $1.09. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $23.50 as of December 31, 2022, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.77%.
About the Corporation
Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.
For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).


Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31
2022 		December 31
2021
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 27,420 $ 25,563
Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks 11,504 79,767
Total cash and cash equivalents 38,924 105,330
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 580,481 490,601
Mortgage loans available-for-sale 379 1,735
Loans
Commercial 740,920 807,439
Agricultural 104,314 93,955
Residential real estate 340,885 326,361
Consumer 78,054 73,282
Gross loans 1,264,173 1,301,037
Less allowance for loan and lease losses 9,850 9,103
Net loans 1,254,323 1,291,934
Premises and equipment 25,553 24,419
Corporate owned life insurance policies 32,988 32,472
Equity securities without readily determinable fair values 15,746 17,383
Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,287 48,302
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 33,586 19,982
TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,030,267 $ 2,032,158
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Noninterest bearing $ 494,346 $ 448,352
Interest bearing demand deposits 372,155 364,563
Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings 810,642 818,841
Certificates of deposit over $250 67,132 78,583
Total deposits 1,744,275 1,710,339
Borrowed funds
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 57,771 50,162
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 20,000
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,245 29,158
Total borrowed funds 87,016 99,320
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 12,766 11,451
Total liabilities 1,844,057 1,821,110
Shareholders' equity
Common stock - no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 7,559,421 shares (including 154,879 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022 and 7,532,641 shares (including 105,654 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 128,651 129,052
Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 5,005 4,545
Retained earnings 89,748 75,592
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (37,194) 1,859
Total shareholders' equity 186,210 211,048
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,030,267 $ 2,032,158


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
December 31 		Year Ended
December 31
2022 2021 2022 2021
Interest income
Loans, including fees $ 14,163 $ 12,776 $ 53,283 $ 51,410
Available-for-sale securities
Taxable 2,512 1,391 8,363 4,920
Nontaxable 718 684 2,808 3,077
Federal funds sold and other 522 190 1,344 706
Total interest income 17,915 15,041 65,798 60,113
Interest expense
Deposits 1,323 1,079 4,021 5,442
Borrowings
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 53 13 79 53
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 209 152 1,302
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 267 266 1,065 615
Total interest expense 1,643 1,567 5,317 7,412
Net interest income 16,272 13,474 60,481 52,701
Provision for loan losses (57) 81 483 (518)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,329 13,393 59,998 53,219
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees 2,115 2,125 8,730 7,614
Wealth management fees 788 797 3,005 3,071
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 229 223 884 800
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 63 235 631 1,694
Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies - 121 57 271
Other 77 107 359 372
Total noninterest income 3,272 3,608 13,666 13,822
Noninterest expenses
Compensation and benefits 6,407 6,056 24,887 23,749
Furniture and equipment 1,624 1,413 6,006 5,462
Occupancy 878 935 3,691 3,661
Other 3,013 2,793 12,236 10,822
Total noninterest expenses 11,922 11,197 46,820 43,694
Income before federal income tax expense 7,679 5,804 26,844 23,347
Federal income tax expense 1,357 1,010 4,606 3,848
NET INCOME $ 6,322 $ 4,794 $ 22,238 $ 19,499
Earnings per common share
Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.63 $ 2.95 $ 2.48
Diluted $ 0.83 $ 0.63 $ 2.91 $ 2.45
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.27 $ 1.09 $ 1.08


AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Average
Balance 		Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		Average
Yield /
Rate 		Average
Balance 		Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans $ 1,244,972 $ 14,163 4.55 % $ 1,226,192 $ 12,776 4.17 %
Taxable investment securities 520,139 2,499 1.92 % 383,175 1,391 1.45 %
Nontaxable investment securities 107,508 999 3.72 % 104,115 889 3.42 %
Fed funds sold 14 - 4.00 % 9 - 0.01 %
Other 56,142 522 3.72 % 199,605 190 0.38 %
Total earning assets 1,928,775 18,183 3.77 % 1,913,096 15,246 3.19 %
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for loan losses (9,792) (9,082)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks 24,312 28,852
Premises and equipment 25,382 24,534
Accrued income and other assets 63,553 109,238
Total assets $ 2,032,230 $ 2,066,638
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits $ 358,809 $ 104 0.12 % $ 367,130 $ 48 0.05 %
Savings deposits 635,771 535 0.34 % 584,475 157 0.11 %
Time deposits 254,604 684 1.07 % 306,817 874 1.14 %
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 55,478 53 0.38 % 60,508 13 0.09 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - - % 40,543 209 2.06 %
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,233 267 3.65 % 29,143 266 3.65 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 1,333,895 1,643 0.49 % 1,388,616 1,567 0.45 %
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits 504,791 449,766
Other 13,103 12,002
Shareholders' equity 180,441 216,254
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,032,230 $ 2,066,638
Net interest income (FTE) $ 16,540 $ 13,679
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) 3.43 % 2.86 %


Year Ended
December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Average
Balance 		Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		Average
Yield /
Rate 		Average
Balance 		Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans $ 1,249,634 $ 53,283 4.26 % $ 1,208,141 $ 51,410 4.26 %
Taxable investment securities 477,159 8,294 1.74 % 297,357 4,920 1.65 %
Nontaxable investment securities 107,158 3,933 3.67 % 117,997 4,235 3.59 %
Fed funds sold 10 - 2.42 % 5 - 0.02 %
Other 99,301 1,344 1.35 % 255,246 706 0.28 %
Total earning assets 1,933,262 66,854 3.46 % 1,878,746 61,271 3.26 %
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for loan losses (9,477) (9,396)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks 24,708 29,139
Premises and equipment 24,648 24,760
Accrued income and other assets 81,823 109,625
Total assets $ 2,054,964 $ 2,032,874
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits $ 374,623 $ 274 0.07 % $ 345,015 $ 216 0.06 %
Savings deposits 630,574 1,135 0.18 % 558,102 616 0.11 %
Time deposits 270,296 2,612 0.97 % 336,094 4,610 1.37 %
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 49,974 79 0.16 % 57,453 53 0.09 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 7,863 152 1.93 % 69,342 1,302 1.88 %
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,200 1,065 3.65 % 17,000 615 3.62 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 1,362,530 5,317 0.39 % 1,383,006 7,412 0.54 %
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits 482,781 416,247
Other 14,695 12,858
Shareholders' equity 194,958 220,763
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,054,964 $ 2,032,874
Net interest income (FTE) $ 61,537 $ 53,859
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) 3.18 % 2.87 %


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Year Ended
December 31
2022 		December 31
2021 		December 31
2020
PER SHARE
Basic earnings $ 2.95 $ 2.48 $ 1.37
Diluted earnings $ 2.91 $ 2.45 $ 1.34
Dividends $ 1.09 $ 1.08 $ 1.08
Tangible book value $ 18.25 $ 21.61 $ 21.29
Quoted market value
High $ 26.25 $ 29.00 $ 24.50
Low $ 21.00 $ 19.45 $ 15.60
Close (1)
$ 23.50 $ 25.50 $ 19.57
Common shares outstanding (1)
7,559,421 7,532,641 7,997,247
Average number of common shares outstanding 7,549,878 7,853,398 7,959,705
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 7,647,612 7,965,961 8,106,091
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets 1.08 % 0.96 % 0.57 %
Return on average shareholders' equity 11.41 % 8.83 % 4.93 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 15.17 % 11.31 % 6.34 %
Net interest margin yield (FTE) 3.18 % 2.87 % 2.96 %
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
Loans sold with servicing retained $ 264,206 $ 278,844 $ 301,377
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 513,918 $ 516,243 $ 443,967
Total assets under management $ 2,808,391 $ 2,827,245 $ 2,702,722
ASSET QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual status loans $ 457 $ 1,245 $ 5,313
Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 21,069 $ 25,276 $ 22,200
Foreclosed assets $ 439 $ 211 $ 527
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (264) $ 123 $ (140)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.04 % 0.10 % 0.43 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.08 % 0.31 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans 0.78 % 0.70 % 0.79 %
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Shareholders' equity to assets 9.17 % 10.39 % 11.17 %
Tier 1 leverage 8.61 % 7.97 % 8.37 %
Common equity tier 1 capital 12.91 % 12.07 % 12.97 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.91 % 12.07 % 12.97 %
Total risk-based capital 15.79 % 14.94 % 13.75 %
(1) At end of period


SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31
2022 		September 30
2022 		June 30
2022 		March 31
2022 		December 31
2021
Commercial $ 740,920 $ 730,504 $ 772,567 $ 727,614 $ 807,439
Agricultural 104,314 96,850 94,726 88,169 93,955
Residential real estate 340,885 334,412 329,795 328,559 326,361
Consumer 78,054 74,385 74,822 74,029 73,282
Gross loans $ 1,264,173 $ 1,236,151 $ 1,271,910 $ 1,218,371 $ 1,301,037
December 31
2022 		September 30
2022 		June 30
2022 		March 31
2022 		December 31
2021
Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 494,346 $ 510,127 $ 488,110 $ 461,473 $ 448,352
Interest bearing demand deposits 372,155 368,537 370,284 387,187 364,563
Savings deposits 625,734 651,129 635,397 635,195 596,662
Certificates of deposit 251,541 260,741 265,477 279,708 297,696
Internet certificates of deposit 499 499 598 598 3,066
Total deposits $ 1,744,275 $ 1,791,033 $ 1,759,866 $ 1,764,161 $ 1,710,339
December 31
2022 		September 30
2022 		June 30
2022 		March 31
2022 		December 31
2021
U.S. Treasury $ 208,701 $ 206,791 $ 214,474 $ 218,268 $ 209,703
States and political subdivisions 117,512 114,000 119,649 114,015 121,205
Auction rate money market preferred 2,342 2,479 2,497 2,867 3,242
Mortgage-backed securities 39,070 41,042 45,796 49,578 56,148
Collateralized mortgage obligations 205,728 209,720 167,572 152,441 92,301
Corporate 7,128 7,201 7,602 7,750 8,002
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value $ 580,481 $ 581,233 $ 557,590 $ 544,919 $ 490,601
December 31
2022 		September 30
2022 		June 30
2022 		March 31
2022 		December 31
2021
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without stated maturity dates $ 57,771 $ 52,479 $ 47,247 $ 51,353 $ 50,162
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 10,000 10,000 20,000
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,245 29,225 29,203 29,181 29,158
Total borrowed funds $ 87,016 $ 81,704 $ 86,450 $ 90,534 $ 99,320


SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31 		Year Ended
December 31
2022 2021 2022 2021
Service charges and fees
ATM and debit card fees $ 1,267 $ 1,318 $ 4,774 $ 4,600
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 653 621 2,566 2,139
Freddie Mac servicing fee 163 175 669 747
Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss) (42) (56) 435 (184)
Other fees for customer services 74 67 286 312
Total service charges and fees 2,115 2,125 8,730 7,614
Wealth management fees 788 797 3,005 3,071
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 229 223 884 800
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 63 235 631 1,694
Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies - 121 57 271
Other 77 107 359 372
Total noninterest income $ 3,272 $ 3,608 $ 13,666 $ 13,822
Three Months Ended
December 31 		Year Ended
December 31
2022 2021 2022 2021
Compensation and benefits $ 6,407 $ 6,056 $ 24,887 $ 23,749
Furniture and equipment 1,624 1,413 6,006 5,462
Occupancy 878 935 3,691 3,661
Other
Audit, consulting, and legal fees 609 513 2,358 2,066
ATM and debit card fees 424 458 1,909 1,810
Marketing costs 244 256 1,056 939
Loan underwriting fees 364 221 1,004 849
Donations and community relations 258 253 923 705
Memberships and subscriptions 222 215 876 877
Director fees 192 198 790 703
FDIC insurance premiums 143 161 537 690
All other 557 518 2,783 2,183
Total other noninterest expenses 3,013 2,793 12,236 10,822
Total noninterest expenses $ 11,922 $ 11,197 $ 46,820 $ 43,694

Attachments

Disclaimer

Isabella Bank Corporation published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 22:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION
05:27pIsabella Bank : Strong Fourth Quarter Caps Record Year for Isabella Bank Corporation - For..
PU
05:22pIsabella Bank Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
2022ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Isabella Bank : Coffin Joins Isabella Bank Corporation Board - Form 8-K
PU
2022Isabella Bank Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
2022Melinda M. Coffin Joins Boards of Isabella Bank Corporation and Isabella Bank
CI
2022Isabella Bank Corporation Increases Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend
PR
2022Isabella Bank Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Isabella Bank : Increases Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
2022Isabella Bank Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter Cash Dividend, Payable on December 16..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75,3 M - -
Net income 2022 22,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,91x
Yield 2022 4,69%
Capitalization 176 M 176 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Isabella Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 23,25 $
Average target price 25,50 $
Spread / Average Target 9,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jae A. Evans President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neil M. McDonnell Chief Financial Officer
Sarah R. Opperman Chairman
David J. Maness Independent Director
Thomas L. Kleinhardt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION0.00%176
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.73%148 238
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.09%71 894
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED9.00%53 599
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.27%52 373
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-9.56%42 497