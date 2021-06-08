Isagro S p A : update share capital

Milan, June 8, 2021 - Isagro S.p.A., pursuant to Article 85-bis of the Regulation adopted by way of Consob with Resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999 and subsequent amendments, and to Article 2.6.2, first paragraph, letter a), of the Rules of the Markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., communicates that the new composition of the share capital (fully subscribed and paid) following the conversion of Growth Shares into Ordinary Shares, is the following:
Current share capital
Previous share capital
Euro
No. of
Voting
Euro
No. of
Voting
Shares
rights
Shares
rights
(lacking par
(lacking par
value)
value)
Total
24,961,207.65
38,724,879
38,724,879
24,961,207.65
38,724,879
24,549,960
of which:
Ordinary Shares
24,961,207.65
38,724,879
38,724,879
19,999,986.00
24,549,960
24,549,960
(regular
entitlement)
ISIN code
IT0001069902
Growth Shares
0
0
0
4,961,221.65
14,174,919
0
(regular
entitlement)
ISIN code
IT0005013542
About Isagro
Isagro S.p.A., a company born in 1993 from Montecatini/Montedison and listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 2003, and its subsidiaries are part of Gowan Group. Initially based on the discovery and development of new chemical molecules, the last one being Fluindapyr, the Company leads today a Group offering agricultural solutions at low environmental impact, with a growth project focused on products of biological/natural origin and copper-based products as part of its new business model aimed also at capitalizing on the current product portfolio qualified for an integrated crop management.
A mandatory tender offer will be launched shortly at 2.76 Euro per share, aiming at the subsequent delisting of the Company.