  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Isagro S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISG   IT0001069902

ISAGRO S.P.A.

(ISG)
Isagro S p A : update share capital

06/08/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF VARIATION OF THE SHARE CAPITAL

Milan, June 8, 2021 - Isagro S.p.A., pursuant to Article 85-bis of the Regulation adopted by way of Consob with Resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999 and subsequent amendments, and to Article 2.6.2, first paragraph, letter a), of the Rules of the Markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., communicates that the new composition of the share capital (fully subscribed and paid) following the conversion of Growth Shares into Ordinary Shares, is the following:

Current share capital

Previous share capital

Euro

No. of

Voting

Euro

No. of

Voting

Shares

rights

Shares

rights

(lacking par

(lacking par

value)

value)

Total

24,961,207.65

38,724,879

38,724,879

24,961,207.65

38,724,879

24,549,960

of which:

Ordinary Shares

24,961,207.65

38,724,879

38,724,879

19,999,986.00

24,549,960

24,549,960

(regular

entitlement)

ISIN code

IT0001069902

Growth Shares

0

0

0

4,961,221.65

14,174,919

0

(regular

entitlement)

ISIN code

IT0005013542

About Isagro

Isagro S.p.A., a company born in 1993 from Montecatini/Montedison and listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 2003, and its subsidiaries are part of Gowan Group. Initially based on the discovery and development of new chemical molecules, the last one being Fluindapyr, the Company leads today a Group offering agricultural solutions at low environmental impact, with a growth project focused on products of biological/natural origin and copper-based products as part of its new business model aimed also at capitalizing on the current product portfolio qualified for an integrated crop management.

A mandatory tender offer will be launched shortly at 2.76 Euro per share, aiming at the subsequent delisting of the Company.

For more information:

Ruggero Gambini

Erjola Alushaj

Chief Financial Officer

Group Financial Planning &

Tel. +39(0)240901.1

Coordination and IR Manager

Tel. +39(0)240901.1

www.isagro.com

ir@isagro.com

Disclaimer

Isagro S.p.A. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 18:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 119 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2021 -1,28 M -1,56 M -1,56 M
Net cash 2021 6,80 M 8,28 M 8,28 M
P/E ratio 2021 -91,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 67,5 M 82,2 M 82,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 329
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart ISAGRO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Isagro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISAGRO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,75 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roberto Bonetti Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ruggero Gambini Chief Financial Officer
Luca Fusarini Director-Group Research, Innovation & Development
Gianluca Fusco Chief Operating Officer
Marcella Elvira Logli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISAGRO S.P.A.144.44%82
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-7.01%12 017
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY3.46%11 477
ICL GROUP LTD49.57%9 613
UPL LIMITED82.30%8 923
PHOSAGRO51.39%8 428