Isagro S p A : update share capital

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF VARIATION OF THE SHARE CAPITAL

Milan, June 8, 2021 - Isagro S.p.A., pursuant to Article 85-bis of the Regulation adopted by way of Consob with Resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999 and subsequent amendments, and to Article 2.6.2, first paragraph, letter a), of the Rules of the Markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., communicates that the new composition of the share capital (fully subscribed and paid) following the conversion of Growth Shares into Ordinary Shares, is the following:

Current share capital Previous share capital Euro No. of Voting Euro No. of Voting Shares rights Shares rights (lacking par (lacking par value) value) Total 24,961,207.65 38,724,879 38,724,879 24,961,207.65 38,724,879 24,549,960 of which: Ordinary Shares 24,961,207.65 38,724,879 38,724,879 19,999,986.00 24,549,960 24,549,960 (regular entitlement) ISIN code IT0001069902 Growth Shares 0 0 0 4,961,221.65 14,174,919 0 (regular entitlement) ISIN code IT0005013542

About Isagro

Isagro S.p.A., a company born in 1993 from Montecatini/Montedison and listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 2003, and its subsidiaries are part of Gowan Group. Initially based on the discovery and development of new chemical molecules, the last one being Fluindapyr, the Company leads today a Group offering agricultural solutions at low environmental impact, with a growth project focused on products of biological/natural origin and copper-based products as part of its new business model aimed also at capitalizing on the current product portfolio qualified for an integrated crop management.

A mandatory tender offer will be launched shortly at 2.76 Euro per share, aiming at the subsequent delisting of the Company.