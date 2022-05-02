Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ISB Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9702   JP3100700008

ISB CORPORATION

(9702)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/02 01:03:29 am EDT
1011.00 JPY   -7.67%
12:17aISB : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022(Based on Japanese GAAP)
PU
04/19Islandsbanki Stake Sale Halted Amid Iceland Government Probe
MT
03/21Blackberry Up 2% In US Pre-Market As Asia Pacific Channel Partners Selected BlackBerry Jarvis to Secure IoT Software; Separtely, Blackberry Upgraded at RBC
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ISB : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022(Based on Japanese GAAP)

05/02/2022 | 12:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

Company name:I S B CORPORATIONStock exchange listing: TokyoStock code: Representative:

9702 URLhttps://www.isb.co.jp/ President

Director,

Inquiries:

Executive General Manager, Administrative Headquarters

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Kazufumi Wakao

Yoichi Takeda

May 16, 2022 -

TEL 03-3490-1761

Yes

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

April 28, 2022

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Three months ended March 31, 2022

Three months ended March 31, 2021

Millions of yen 7,056 6,686

% 5.5 5.5

Millions of yen 695 826

% (15.8) 33.5

Millions of yen 697 845

% (17.5) 36.1

Millions of yen 445 532

% (16.5) 65.5

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Three months ended March 31, 2022

Three months ended March 31, 2021

Yen 39.18 47.00

Yen - -

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of March 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2021

Millions of yen 14,485 14,361

Millions of yen 9,686 9,557

% 66.9 66.6

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Year ended December 31, 2021

Year ending December 31, 2022

Yen - -

Yen 0.00

Yen -

Yen 30.00

Yen 30.00

Year ending December 31, 2022 (Forecast)

0.00

-

33.00

33.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Earnings per share

Six months ending

June 30, 2022

Full year

Millions of yen

13,500 28,000

% 5.1

7.0

Millions of yen

890 2,070

%

(12.9)

10.7

Millions of yen

910 2,130

%

(13.6)

9.8

Millions of yen

530 1,240

%

(18.3)

11.7

Yen 46.64 109.13

4. Notes

  • (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended March 31, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):No

  • (2) Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:No

  • (3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2022

11,363,159 shares

As of December 31, 2021

11,363,159 shares

As of March 31, 2022

11,363,159 shares As of December 31, 2021

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2022

112 shares

As of December 31, 2021

112 shares

As of March 31, 2022

112 shares As of December 31, 2021

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended March 31, 2022

11,363,047 shares

Three months ended March 31, 2021

11,339,792 shares

Three months ended March 31, 2022

11,363,047 shares Three months ended March 31, 2021

112 sh

11,339,792 shares

Quarterly consolidated financial statements Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2021

As of March 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets Prepaid expenses

Merchandise Work in process Supplies

Other

Allowance for doubtful accounts

6,074,660

4,962,481 -

143,239

265,733

81,042

1,604

119,739

(35,345)

6,094,494 -

5,070,531

162,207

409,001 -

1,604

122,623

(37,691)

Total current assets

11,613,155

11,822,770

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

Accumulated depreciation and impairment

490,913 (295,127)

481,543 (290,263)

Buildings and structures, net

195,785

191,280

Land Other

Accumulated depreciation and impairment

600,550 667,618 (472,878)

600,550 656,371 (473,959)

Other, net

194,740

182,411

Total property, plant and equipment

991,076

974,242

Intangible assets

Goodwill Other

711,908 44,411

622,920 41,075

Total intangible assets

756,320

663,995

Investments and other assets

Investment securities Long-term prepaid expenses Guarantee deposits Deferred tax assets Other

Allowance for doubtful accounts

468,342

6,601

293,330

150,775

82,152

(0)

441,242

6,232

292,828

200,816

83,643

(0)

Total investments and other assets

1,001,202

1,024,763

Total non-current assets

2,748,598

2,663,001

Total assets

14,361,754

14,485,772

(37,691)

(290,263)

(473,959)

(0)

(Thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2021

As of March 31, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade Contract liabilities

Short-term borrowings Accounts payable - other Accrued expenses Income taxes payable Accrued consumption taxes Provision for bonuses

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers) Provision for loss on order received

Other

1,635,335 -

120,000

1,063,210

102,563

448,664

401,042

28,076

17,395

16

407,572

1,785,265

1,782

120,000

638,700

133,178

315,036

417,252

477,888

28,498

5,650

344,908

Total current liabilities

4,223,878

4,268,161

Non-current liabilities

Retirement benefit liability

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)

Asset retirement obligations Deferred tax liabilities Other

236,485 53,430 82,361 43,620 164,163

238,724 45,425 82,656 - 164,163

Total non-current liabilities

580,061

530,969

Total liabilities

4,803,939

4,799,131

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares

2,346,932 2,951,111 4,117,861

(92)

2,346,932 2,951,111 4,247,019

(92)

Total shareholders' equity

9,415,812

9,544,970

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Foreign currency translation adjustment

156,646 (14,644)

136,195 5,474

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

142,002

141,670

Total net assets

9,557,814

9,686,640

Total liabilities and net assets

14,361,754

14,485,772

(92)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income

(cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Three months ended

March 31, 2021

Three months ended

March 31, 2022

Net sales Cost of sales

6,686,295 4,777,030

7,056,080 5,273,572

Gross profit

1,909,265

1,782,507

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,082,574

1,086,513

Operating profit

826,690

695,993

Non-operating income

Interest income Dividend income Other

2,767 16,000 3,487

3,175 - 1,709

Total non-operating income

22,255

4,885

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

Loss on sale of notes receivable - trade Foreign exchange losses

Other

257 911 2,001 56

185 435 2,788 32

Total non-operating expenses

3,228

3,441

Ordinary profit

845,717

697,437

Profit before income taxes

845,717

697,437

Income taxes - current Income taxes - deferred

406,666 (93,869)

338,741 (86,545)

Total income taxes

312,796

252,195

Profit

532,921

445,241

Profit attributable to owners of parent

532,921

445,241

(86,545)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ISB Corporation published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 04:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ISB CORPORATION
12:17aISB : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022(..
PU
04/19Islandsbanki Stake Sale Halted Amid Iceland Government Probe
MT
03/21Blackberry Up 2% In US Pre-Market As Asia Pacific Channel Partners Selected BlackBerry ..
MT
03/21BlackBerry Secures 13 Distribution Partners in Asia Pacific for Jarvis Security Testing..
MT
02/16ISB : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Base..
PU
02/16ISB Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending December 31, 2022
CI
02/16ISB Corporation Announces Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2021, Payable on Mar..
CI
02/16ISB Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending June ..
CI
2021ISB CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Unit Licenses Spanish Firm to Develop Autoimmune Diseases Anti..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24 434 M 188 M 188 M
Net income 2020 994 M 7,66 M 7,66 M
Net cash 2020 5 059 M 39,0 M 39,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Yield 2020 1,73%
Capitalization 12 443 M 95,9 M 95,9 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 791
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart ISB CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ISB Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISB CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Itsuo Wakao President & Representative Director
Yoshiichi Ogasawara Director & General Manager-Operations
Youici Takeda Director & General Manager-Administration
Yoshiki Watanabe Independent Outside Director
Kiyotaka Asai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISB CORPORATION7.78%96
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-17.48%2 075 581
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-18.69%58 941
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-41.03%56 991
SEA LIMITED-63.01%46 324
SYNOPSYS INC.-22.17%43 907