ISB : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022(Based on Japanese GAAP)

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

Company name:I S B CORPORATIONStock exchange listing: TokyoStock code: Representative:

9702 URLhttps://www.isb.co.jp/ President

Director,

Inquiries:

Executive General Manager, Administrative Headquarters

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Kazufumi Wakao

Yoichi Takeda

May 16, 2022 -

TEL 03-3490-1761

Yes

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

April 28, 2022

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended March 31, 2022 Three months ended March 31, 2021 Millions of yen 7,056 6,686 % 5.5 5.5 Millions of yen 695 826 % (15.8) 33.5 Millions of yen 697 845 % (17.5) 36.1 Millions of yen 445 532 % (16.5) 65.5

Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Three months ended March 31, 2022 Three months ended March 31, 2021 Yen 39.18 47.00 Yen - -

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio As of March 31, 2022 As of December 31, 2021 Millions of yen 14,485 14,361 Millions of yen 9,686 9,557 % 66.9 66.6

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Year ended December 31, 2021 Year ending December 31, 2022 Yen - - Yen 0.00 Yen - Yen 30.00 Yen 30.00 Year ending December 31, 2022 (Forecast) 0.00 - 33.00 33.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Earnings per share Six months ending June 30, 2022 Full year Millions of yen 13,500 28,000 % 5.1 7.0 Millions of yen 890 2,070 % (12.9) 10.7 Millions of yen 910 2,130 % (13.6) 9.8 Millions of yen 530 1,240 % (18.3) 11.7 Yen 46.64 109.13

4. Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended March 31, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):No

(2) Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Restatement of prior period financial statements: No (4) Number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2022 11,363,159 shares As of December 31, 2021 11,363,159 shares As of March 31, 2022

11,363,159 shares As of December 31, 2021

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2022 112 shares As of December 31, 2021 112 shares As of March 31, 2022

112 shares As of December 31, 2021

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended March 31, 2022 11,363,047 shares Three months ended March 31, 2021 11,339,792 shares Three months ended March 31, 2022

11,363,047 shares Three months ended March 31, 2021

112 sh

11,339,792 shares

Quarterly consolidated financial statements Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen) As of December 31, 2021 As of March 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits Notes and accounts receivable - trade Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets Prepaid expenses Merchandise Work in process Supplies Other Allowance for doubtful accounts 6,074,660 4,962,481 - 143,239 265,733 81,042 1,604 119,739 (35,345) 6,094,494 - 5,070,531 162,207 409,001 - 1,604 122,623 (37,691) Total current assets 11,613,155 11,822,770 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures Accumulated depreciation and impairment 490,913 (295,127) 481,543 (290,263) Buildings and structures, net 195,785 191,280 Land Other Accumulated depreciation and impairment 600,550 667,618 (472,878) 600,550 656,371 (473,959) Other, net 194,740 182,411 Total property, plant and equipment 991,076 974,242 Intangible assets Goodwill Other 711,908 44,411 622,920 41,075 Total intangible assets 756,320 663,995 Investments and other assets Investment securities Long-term prepaid expenses Guarantee deposits Deferred tax assets Other Allowance for doubtful accounts 468,342 6,601 293,330 150,775 82,152 (0) 441,242 6,232 292,828 200,816 83,643 (0) Total investments and other assets 1,001,202 1,024,763 Total non-current assets 2,748,598 2,663,001 Total assets 14,361,754 14,485,772

(37,691)

(290,263)

(473,959)

(0)

(Thousands of yen) As of December 31, 2021 As of March 31, 2022 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade Contract liabilities Short-term borrowings Accounts payable - other Accrued expenses Income taxes payable Accrued consumption taxes Provision for bonuses Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers) Provision for loss on order received Other 1,635,335 - 120,000 1,063,210 102,563 448,664 401,042 28,076 17,395 16 407,572 1,785,265 1,782 120,000 638,700 133,178 315,036 417,252 477,888 28,498 5,650 344,908 Total current liabilities 4,223,878 4,268,161 Non-current liabilities Retirement benefit liability Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers) Asset retirement obligations Deferred tax liabilities Other 236,485 53,430 82,361 43,620 164,163 238,724 45,425 82,656 - 164,163 Total non-current liabilities 580,061 530,969 Total liabilities 4,803,939 4,799,131 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares 2,346,932 2,951,111 4,117,861 (92) 2,346,932 2,951,111 4,247,019 (92) Total shareholders' equity 9,415,812 9,544,970 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Foreign currency translation adjustment 156,646 (14,644) 136,195 5,474 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 142,002 141,670 Total net assets 9,557,814 9,686,640 Total liabilities and net assets 14,361,754 14,485,772 (92)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income

(cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen) Three months ended March 31, 2021 Three months ended March 31, 2022 Net sales Cost of sales 6,686,295 4,777,030 7,056,080 5,273,572 Gross profit 1,909,265 1,782,507 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,082,574 1,086,513 Operating profit 826,690 695,993 Non-operating income Interest income Dividend income Other 2,767 16,000 3,487 3,175 - 1,709 Total non-operating income 22,255 4,885 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses Loss on sale of notes receivable - trade Foreign exchange losses Other 257 911 2,001 56 185 435 2,788 32 Total non-operating expenses 3,228 3,441 Ordinary profit 845,717 697,437 Profit before income taxes 845,717 697,437 Income taxes - current Income taxes - deferred 406,666 (93,869) 338,741 (86,545) Total income taxes 312,796 252,195 Profit 532,921 445,241 Profit attributable to owners of parent 532,921 445,241

(86,545)