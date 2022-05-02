ISB : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022(Based on Japanese GAAP)
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
Company name: I S B CORPORATION Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: Representative:
9702 URL https://www.isb.co.jp / President
Director,
Inquiries:
Executive General Manager, Administrative Headquarters
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Kazufumi Wakao
Yoichi Takeda
May 16, 2022 -
TEL 03-3490-1761
Yes
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
April 28, 2022
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Three months ended March 31, 2022
Three months ended March 31, 2021
Millions of yen 7,056 6,686
% 5.5 5.5
Millions of yen 695 826
% (15.8) 33.5
Millions of yen 697 845
% (17.5) 36.1
Millions of yen 445 532
% (16.5) 65.5
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Three months ended March 31, 2022
Three months ended March 31, 2021
Yen 39.18 47.00
Yen - -
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
As of March 31, 2022
As of December 31, 2021
Millions of yen 14,485 14,361
Millions of yen 9,686 9,557
% 66.9 66.6
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Year ended December 31, 2021
Year ending December 31, 2022
Yen - -
Yen 0.00
Yen -
Yen 30.00
Yen 30.00
Year ending December 31, 2022 (Forecast)
0.00
-
33.00
33.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Earnings per share
Six months ending
June 30, 2022
Full year
Millions of yen
13,500 28,000
% 5.1
7.0
Millions of yen
890 2,070
%
(12.9)
10.7
Millions of yen
910 2,130
%
(13.6)
9.8
Millions of yen
530 1,240
%
(18.3)
11.7
Yen 46.64 109.13
4. Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended March 31, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): No
(2) Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2022
11,363,159 shares
As of December 31, 2021
11,363,159 shares
As of March 31, 2022
11,363,159 shares As of December 31, 2021
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2022
112 shares
As of December 31, 2021
112 shares
As of March 31, 2022
112 shares As of December 31, 2021
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended March 31, 2022
11,363,047 shares
Three months ended March 31, 2021
11,339,792 shares
Three months ended March 31, 2022
11,363,047 shares Three months ended March 31, 2021
112 sh
11,339,792 shares
Quarterly consolidated financial statements Consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of December 31, 2021
As of March 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets Prepaid expenses
Merchandise Work in process Supplies
Other
Allowance for doubtful accounts
6,074,660
4,962,481 -
143,239
265,733
81,042
1,604
119,739
(35,345)
6,094,494 -
5,070,531
162,207
409,001 -
1,604
122,623
(37,691)
Total current assets
11,613,155
11,822,770
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
Accumulated depreciation and impairment
490,913 (295,127)
481,543 (290,263)
Buildings and structures, net
195,785
191,280
Land Other
Accumulated depreciation and impairment
600,550 667,618 (472,878)
600,550 656,371 (473,959)
Other, net
194,740
182,411
Total property, plant and equipment
991,076
974,242
Intangible assets
Goodwill Other
711,908 44,411
622,920 41,075
Total intangible assets
756,320
663,995
Investments and other assets
Investment securities Long-term prepaid expenses Guarantee deposits Deferred tax assets Other
Allowance for doubtful accounts
468,342
6,601
293,330
150,775
82,152
(0)
441,242
6,232
292,828
200,816
83,643
(0)
Total investments and other assets
1,001,202
1,024,763
Total non-current assets
2,748,598
2,663,001
Total assets
14,361,754
14,485,772
(37,691)
(290,263)
(473,959)
(0)
(Thousands of yen)
As of December 31, 2021
As of March 31, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade Contract liabilities
Short-term borrowings Accounts payable - other Accrued expenses Income taxes payable Accrued consumption taxes Provision for bonuses
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers) Provision for loss on order received
Other
1,635,335 -
120,000
1,063,210
102,563
448,664
401,042
28,076
17,395
16
407,572
1,785,265
1,782
120,000
638,700
133,178
315,036
417,252
477,888
28,498
5,650
344,908
Total current liabilities
4,223,878
4,268,161
Non-current liabilities
Retirement benefit liability
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)
Asset retirement obligations Deferred tax liabilities Other
236,485 53,430 82,361 43,620 164,163
238,724 45,425 82,656 - 164,163
Total non-current liabilities
580,061
530,969
Total liabilities
4,803,939
4,799,131
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares
2,346,932 2,951,111 4,117,861
(92)
2,346,932 2,951,111 4,247,019
(92)
Total shareholders' equity
9,415,812
9,544,970
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Foreign currency translation adjustment
156,646 (14,644)
136,195 5,474
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
142,002
141,670
Total net assets
9,557,814
9,686,640
Total liabilities and net assets
14,361,754
14,485,772
(92)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income
(cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Three months ended
March 31, 2021
Three months ended
March 31, 2022
Net sales Cost of sales
6,686,295 4,777,030
7,056,080 5,273,572
Gross profit
1,909,265
1,782,507
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,082,574
1,086,513
Operating profit
826,690
695,993
Non-operating income
Interest income Dividend income Other
2,767 16,000 3,487
3,175 - 1,709
Total non-operating income
22,255
4,885
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
Loss on sale of notes receivable - trade Foreign exchange losses
Other
257 911 2,001 56
185 435 2,788 32
Total non-operating expenses
3,228
3,441
Ordinary profit
845,717
697,437
Profit before income taxes
845,717
697,437
Income taxes - current Income taxes - deferred
406,666 (93,869)
338,741 (86,545)
Total income taxes
312,796
252,195
Profit
532,921
445,241
Profit attributable to owners of parent
532,921
445,241
(86,545)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
ISB Corporation published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 04:16:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ISB CORPORATION
Sales 2020
24 434 M
188 M
188 M
Net income 2020
994 M
7,66 M
7,66 M
Net cash 2020
5 059 M
39,0 M
39,0 M
P/E ratio 2020
16,3x
Yield 2020
1,73%
Capitalization
12 443 M
95,9 M
95,9 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020
0,50x
Nbr of Employees
1 791
Free-Float
72,0%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ISB CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.