SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ISB : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

02/16/2022 | 12:24am EST
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

February 14, 2022

Company name:

I S B CORPORATION

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

9702

URL https://www.isb.co.jp/

Representative:

President

Kazufumi Wakao

Director,

Inquiries:

Executive General Manager, Administrative

Yoichi Takeda

TEL 03-3490-1761

Headquarters

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

March 25, 2022

Scheduled date to file Securities Report:

March 25, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

March 28, 2022

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results meeting:

Yes

(for analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Year ended December 31, 2021

26,176

7.1

1,869

13.7

1,940

13.3

1,110

11.6

Year ended December 31, 2020

24,434

8.5

1,644

37.7

1,712

39.5

994

57.0

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per

Profit attributable to

Ordinary profit/total

Operating profit/net

share

owners of

assets

sales

parent/equity

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Year ended December 31, 2021

97.77

-

12.1

13.9

7.1

Year ended December 31, 2020

94.10

-

12.9

13.3

6.7

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of December 31, 2021

14,361

9,557

66.6

841.13

As of December 31, 2020

13,505

8,755

64.8

772.12

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Year ended December 31, 2021

1,457

(202)

(402)

6,071

Year ended December 31, 2020

1,863

(132)

(185)

5,196

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total cash

Dividend payout

Ratio of dividends

to net assets

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

dividends (Total)

ratio (Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Year ended December 31, 2020

-

0.00

-

63.00

63.00

357

33.5

4.1

Year ended December 31, 2021

-

0.00

-

30.00

30.00

340

30.7

3.6

Year ending December 31, 2022

-

0.00

-

33.00

33.00

30.2

(Forecast)

1

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

13,500

5.1

890

(12.9)

910

(13.6)

530

(18.3)

46.64

June 30, 2022

Full year

28,000

7.0

2,070

10.7

2,130

9.8

1,240

11.7

109.13

4. Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended December 31, 2021

No

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2021

11,363,159

shares

As of December 31, 2020

11,339,904

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of December 31, 2021

112

shares

As of December 31, 2020

112

shares

Average number of shares during the period

Year ended December 31, 2021

11,355,720

shares

Year ended December 31, 2020

10,567,738

shares

2

Consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2020

As of December 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

5,199,102

6,074,660

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

4,452,676

4,962,481

Prepaid expenses

116,147

143,239

Merchandise

487,081

265,733

Work in process

93,049

81,042

Supplies

3,062

1,604

Other

76,308

119,739

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(32,049)

(35,345)

Total current assets

10,395,378

11,613,155

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

454,099

490,913

Accumulated depreciation and impairment

(293,059)

(295,127)

Buildings and structures, net

161,040

195,785

Land

600,550

600,550

Other

599,789

667,618

Accumulated depreciation and impairment

(440,592)

(472,878)

Other, net

159,197

194,740

Total property, plant and equipment

920,788

991,076

Intangible assets

Goodwill

1,163,090

711,908

Other

65,470

44,411

Total intangible assets

1,228,561

756,320

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

470,807

468,342

Long-term prepaid expenses

3,878

6,601

Guarantee deposits

265,505

293,330

Deferred tax assets

144,992

150,775

Other

77,746

82,152

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,963)

(0)

Total investments and other assets

960,967

1,001,202

Total non-current assets

3,110,316

2,748,598

Total assets

13,505,695

14,361,754

3

(Thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2020

As of December 31, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

1,420,871

1,635,335

Short-term borrowings

140,000

120,000

Accounts payable - other

991,984

1,063,210

Accrued expenses

109,846

102,563

Income taxes payable

443,936

448,664

Accrued consumption taxes

542,891

401,042

Provision for bonuses

30,517

28,076

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

75,985

17,395

Provision for loss on order received

1,610

16

Other

390,023

407,572

Total current liabilities

4,147,666

4,223,878

Non-current liabilities

Retirement benefit liability

226,213

236,485

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other

49,516

53,430

officers)

Asset retirement obligations

81,461

82,361

Deferred tax liabilities

47,817

43,620

Other

197,315

164,163

Total non-current liabilities

602,324

580,061

Total liabilities

4,749,990

4,803,939

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

2,332,514

2,346,932

Capital surplus

2,936,693

2,951,111

Retained earnings

3,364,788

4,117,861

Treasury shares

(92)

(92)

Total shareholders' equity

8,633,903

9,415,812

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

161,324

156,646

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(39,523)

(14,644)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

121,801

142,002

Total net assets

8,755,704

9,557,814

Total liabilities and net assets

13,505,695

14,361,754

4

Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of income

(Thousands of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

Net sales

24,434,307

26,176,541

Cost of sales

18,589,360

19,880,770

Gross profit

5,844,946

6,295,770

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,200,893

4,425,779

Operating profit

1,644,053

1,869,991

Non-operating income

Interest income

8,423

10,527

Dividend income

18,241

39,144

Dividend income of insurance

30,073

37,172

Compensation income

18,890

-

Subsidy income

11,137

-

Other

9,181

21,031

Total non-operating income

95,949

107,875

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

5,096

862

Share issuance costs

18,538

475

Loss on sale of notes receivable - trade

2,856

2,192

Compensation expenses

-

29,499

Other

1,102

4,097

Total non-operating expenses

27,594

37,126

Ordinary profit

1,712,408

1,940,740

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment

566

-

Total extraordinary losses

566

-

Profit before income taxes

1,711,841

1,940,740

Income taxes - current

702,942

838,380

Income taxes - deferred

14,459

(7,917)

Total income taxes

717,402

830,463

Profit

994,439

1,110,276

Profit attributable to owners of parent

994,439

1,110,276

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ISB Corporation published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 05:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
