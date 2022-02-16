ISB : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
February 14, 2022
Company name:
I S B CORPORATION
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
9702
URL
https://www.isb.co.jp/
Representative:
President
Kazufumi Wakao
Director,
Inquiries:
Executive General Manager, Administrative
Yoichi Takeda
TEL 03-3490-1761
Headquarters
Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:
March 25, 2022
Scheduled date to file Securities Report:
March 25, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
March 28, 2022
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results meeting:
Yes
(for analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Year ended December 31, 2021
26,176
7.1
1,869
13.7
1,940
13.3
1,110
11.6
Year ended December 31, 2020
24,434
8.5
1,644
37.7
1,712
39.5
994
57.0
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per
Profit attributable to
Ordinary profit/total
Operating profit/net
share
owners of
assets
sales
parent/equity
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Year ended December 31, 2021
97.77
-
12.1
13.9
7.1
Year ended December 31, 2020
94.10
-
12.9
13.3
6.7
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of December 31, 2021
14,361
9,557
66.6
841.13
As of December 31, 2020
13,505
8,755
64.8
772.12
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Year ended December 31, 2021
1,457
(202)
(402)
6,071
Year ended December 31, 2020
1,863
(132)
(185)
5,196
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Dividend payout
Ratio of dividends
to net assets
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
dividends (Total)
ratio (Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Year ended December 31, 2020
-
0.00
-
63.00
63.00
357
33.5
4.1
Year ended December 31, 2021
-
0.00
-
30.00
30.00
340
30.7
3.6
Year ending December 31, 2022
-
0.00
-
33.00
33.00
30.2
(Forecast)
1
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
13,500
5.1
890
(12.9)
910
(13.6)
530
(18.3)
46.64
June 30, 2022
Full year
28,000
7.0
2,070
10.7
2,130
9.8
1,240
11.7
109.13
4. Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended December 31, 2021
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of December 31, 2021
11,363,159
shares
As of December 31, 2020
11,339,904
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of December 31, 2021
112
shares
As of December 31, 2020
112
shares
Average number of shares during the period
Year ended December 31, 2021
11,355,720
shares
Year ended December 31, 2020
10,567,738
shares
2
Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of December 31, 2020
As of December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
5,199,102
6,074,660
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
4,452,676
4,962,481
Prepaid expenses
116,147
143,239
Merchandise
487,081
265,733
Work in process
93,049
81,042
Supplies
3,062
1,604
Other
76,308
119,739
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(32,049)
(35,345)
Total current assets
10,395,378
11,613,155
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
454,099
490,913
Accumulated depreciation and impairment
(293,059)
(295,127)
Buildings and structures, net
161,040
195,785
Land
600,550
600,550
Other
599,789
667,618
Accumulated depreciation and impairment
(440,592)
(472,878)
Other, net
159,197
194,740
Total property, plant and equipment
920,788
991,076
Intangible assets
Goodwill
1,163,090
711,908
Other
65,470
44,411
Total intangible assets
1,228,561
756,320
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
470,807
468,342
Long-term prepaid expenses
3,878
6,601
Guarantee deposits
265,505
293,330
Deferred tax assets
144,992
150,775
Other
77,746
82,152
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,963)
(0)
Total investments and other assets
960,967
1,001,202
Total non-current assets
3,110,316
2,748,598
Total assets
13,505,695
14,361,754
3
(Thousands of yen)
As of December 31, 2020
As of December 31, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
1,420,871
1,635,335
Short-term borrowings
140,000
120,000
Accounts payable - other
991,984
1,063,210
Accrued expenses
109,846
102,563
Income taxes payable
443,936
448,664
Accrued consumption taxes
542,891
401,042
Provision for bonuses
30,517
28,076
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
75,985
17,395
Provision for loss on order received
1,610
16
Other
390,023
407,572
Total current liabilities
4,147,666
4,223,878
Non-current liabilities
Retirement benefit liability
226,213
236,485
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other
49,516
53,430
officers)
Asset retirement obligations
81,461
82,361
Deferred tax liabilities
47,817
43,620
Other
197,315
164,163
Total non-current liabilities
602,324
580,061
Total liabilities
4,749,990
4,803,939
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
2,332,514
2,346,932
Capital surplus
2,936,693
2,951,111
Retained earnings
3,364,788
4,117,861
Treasury shares
(92)
(92)
Total shareholders' equity
8,633,903
9,415,812
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
161,324
156,646
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(39,523)
(14,644)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
121,801
142,002
Total net assets
8,755,704
9,557,814
Total liabilities and net assets
13,505,695
14,361,754
4
Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of income
(Thousands of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
Net sales
24,434,307
26,176,541
Cost of sales
18,589,360
19,880,770
Gross profit
5,844,946
6,295,770
Selling, general and administrative expenses
4,200,893
4,425,779
Operating profit
1,644,053
1,869,991
Non-operating income
Interest income
8,423
10,527
Dividend income
18,241
39,144
Dividend income of insurance
30,073
37,172
Compensation income
18,890
-
Subsidy income
11,137
-
Other
9,181
21,031
Total non-operating income
95,949
107,875
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
5,096
862
Share issuance costs
18,538
475
Loss on sale of notes receivable - trade
2,856
2,192
Compensation expenses
-
29,499
Other
1,102
4,097
Total non-operating expenses
27,594
37,126
Ordinary profit
1,712,408
1,940,740
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment
566
-
Total extraordinary losses
566
-
Profit before income taxes
1,711,841
1,940,740
Income taxes - current
702,942
838,380
Income taxes - deferred
14,459
(7,917)
Total income taxes
717,402
830,463
Profit
994,439
1,110,276
Profit attributable to owners of parent
994,439
1,110,276
5
