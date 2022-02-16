ISB : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP) February 14, 2022 Company name: I S B CORPORATION Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 9702 URL https://www.isb.co.jp/ Representative: President Kazufumi Wakao Director, Inquiries: Executive General Manager, Administrative Yoichi Takeda TEL 03-3490-1761 Headquarters Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders: March 25, 2022 Scheduled date to file Securities Report: March 25, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: March 28, 2022 Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: Yes Holding of financial results meeting: Yes (for analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)