    I07   SG1S48927937

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(I07)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 09/28
0.635 SGD   -1.55%
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : :Half Yearly Results
PU
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED(SGX : I07) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : : press release
PU
Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Half Yearly Results

09/29/2021 | 06:12am EDT
2021Interim Report

Automating Asia's Future

Incorporated in Singapore with limited liability

Singapore Stock code : I07.SI

Interim Report 2021

i

Hong Kong Stock code : 1656

Table of Contents

Corporate Information

01 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

02 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

03 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

04 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

06 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

23

32

Management Discussion and Analysis

Other Information

  • In case of any discrepancies between the English version and the Chinese version, the English version shall prevail.

Corporate Information

COMPANY REGISTRATION

RISK MANAGEMENT

NUMBER

COMMITTEE

200416788Z

Lim Siang Kai (Chairman)

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Soh Beng Keng

Tan Soon Liang

Lim Siang Kai (Chairman)

SINGAPORE PRINCIPAL SHARE

Teo Cher Koon

Kong Deyang

REGISTRAR

Soh Beng Keng

Boardroom Corporate &

Tan Soon Liang

Advisory Services Pte Ltd

Toh Hsiang-Wen Keith

50 Raffles Place

REGISTERED OFFICE

#32-01 Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 048623

101 Defu Lane 10

HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE

Singapore 539222

JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES

REGISTRAR

Boardroom Share Registrars

Gn Jong Yuh Gwendolyn

(HK) Limited

LLB (Hons)

Room 2103B, 21/F

1 Robinson Road

148 Electric Road

#18-00 AIA Tower

North Point

Singapore 048542

Hong Kong

Tung Wing Yee Winnie

AUDITOR

(FCPA, CPA (Aust.))

Moore Stephens LLP

31/F., 148 Electric Road

10 Anson Road

North Point

#29-15, International Plaza

Hong Kong

Singapore 079903

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Lim Siang Kai (Chairman)

Soh Beng Keng

Tan Soon Liang

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Tan Soon Liang (Chairman)

Lim Siang Kai

Soh Beng Keng

NOMINATING COMMITTEE

Soh Beng Keng (Chairman)

Lim Siang Kai

Teo Cher Koon

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of ISDN Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "ISDN") hereby announces the condensed consolidated interim results (the "Interim Results") of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (the "1H2021") together with the relevant comparative audited or unaudited figures. The Group's Interim Results for 1H2021 are unaudited but have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Board (the "Audit Committee").

Six months

ended 30 June

Notes

2021

2020

S$'000

S$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

4

217,158

167,185

Cost of sales

(158,965)

(125,850)

Gross profit

58,193

41,335

Other operating income

5

2,928

2,483

Distribution costs

(14,695)

(11,534)

Administrative expenses

(18,734)

(15,328)

Net impairment (losses)/gain on financial assets

(775)

423

Other operating expenses

(532)

(245)

Finance costs

6

(684)

(972)

Share of profit of associates, net

365

471

Profit before income tax

7

26,066

16,633

Income tax

8

(6,678)

(3,751)

Profit for the period

19,388

12,882

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

- net fair value changes on cash flow hedge

-

31

- exchange differences on translation

1,763

2,012

Total comprehensive income for the period

21,151

14,925

Profit for the period attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

12,167

9,572

Non-controlling interests

7,221

3,310

19,388

12,882

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

13,485

11,071

Non-controlling interests

7,666

3,854

21,151

14,925

Earnings per share attributable to the holder of the Company:

Basic and diluted (Singapore cents)

9

2.79

2.23

Interim Report 2021

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 10:11:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
