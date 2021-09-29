Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Half Yearly Results

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of ISDN Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "ISDN") hereby announces the condensed consolidated interim results (the "Interim Results") of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (the "1H2021") together with the relevant comparative audited or unaudited figures. The Group's Interim Results for 1H2021 are unaudited but have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Board (the "Audit Committee").