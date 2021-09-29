Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Half Yearly Results
09/29/2021 | 06:12am EDT
2021Interim Report
Automating Asia's Future
Incorporated in Singapore with limited liability
Singapore Stock code : I07.SI
Interim Report 2021
i
Hong Kong Stock code : 1656
Table of Contents
Corporate Information
01 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
02 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
03 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
04 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
06 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
23
32
Management Discussion and Analysis
Other Information
In case of any discrepancies between the English version and the Chinese version, the English version shall prevail.
Corporate Information
COMPANY REGISTRATION
RISK MANAGEMENT
NUMBER
COMMITTEE
200416788Z
Lim Siang Kai (Chairman)
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Soh Beng Keng
Tan Soon Liang
Lim Siang Kai (Chairman)
SINGAPORE PRINCIPAL SHARE
Teo Cher Koon
Kong Deyang
REGISTRAR
Soh Beng Keng
Boardroom Corporate &
Tan Soon Liang
Advisory Services Pte Ltd
Toh Hsiang-Wen Keith
50 Raffles Place
REGISTERED OFFICE
#32-01 Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 048623
101 Defu Lane 10
HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE
Singapore 539222
JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES
REGISTRAR
Boardroom Share Registrars
Gn Jong Yuh Gwendolyn
(HK) Limited
LLB (Hons)
Room 2103B, 21/F
1 Robinson Road
148 Electric Road
#18-00 AIA Tower
North Point
Singapore 048542
Hong Kong
Tung Wing Yee Winnie
AUDITOR
(FCPA, CPA (Aust.))
Moore Stephens LLP
31/F., 148 Electric Road
10 Anson Road
North Point
#29-15, International Plaza
Hong Kong
Singapore 079903
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Lim Siang Kai (Chairman)
Soh Beng Keng
Tan Soon Liang
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Tan Soon Liang (Chairman)
Lim Siang Kai
Soh Beng Keng
NOMINATING COMMITTEE
Soh Beng Keng (Chairman)
Lim Siang Kai
Teo Cher Koon
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of ISDN Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "ISDN") hereby announces the condensed consolidated interim results (the "Interim Results") of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (the "1H2021") together with the relevant comparative audited or unaudited figures. The Group's Interim Results for 1H2021 are unaudited but have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Board (the "Audit Committee").
Six months
ended 30 June
Notes
2021
2020
S$'000
S$'000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
4
217,158
167,185
Cost of sales
(158,965)
(125,850)
Gross profit
58,193
41,335
Other operating income
5
2,928
2,483
Distribution costs
(14,695)
(11,534)
Administrative expenses
(18,734)
(15,328)
Net impairment (losses)/gain on financial assets
(775)
423
Other operating expenses
(532)
(245)
Finance costs
6
(684)
(972)
Share of profit of associates, net
365
471
Profit before income tax
7
26,066
16,633
Income tax
8
(6,678)
(3,751)
Profit for the period
19,388
12,882
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
- net fair value changes on cash flow hedge
-
31
- exchange differences on translation
1,763
2,012
Total comprehensive income for the period
21,151
14,925
Profit for the period attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
12,167
9,572
Non-controlling interests
7,221
3,310
19,388
12,882
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
13,485
11,071
Non-controlling interests
7,666
3,854
21,151
14,925
Earnings per share attributable to the holder of the Company:
Basic and diluted (Singapore cents)
9
2.79
2.23
Interim Report 2021
1
