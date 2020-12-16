Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  ISDN Holdings Limited    I07   SG1S48927937

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(I07)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement :: ANNOUNCEMENT POSTED BY COMPANY ON HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE WEBSITE

12/16/2020 | 04:27am EST
December 16, 2020 17:19:40

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 16, 2020 17:19
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ANNOUNCEMENT POSTED BY COMPANY ON HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE WEBSITE
Announcement Reference SG201216OTHRDZ3P
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Teo Cher Koon
Designation President and Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) ANNOUNCEMENT POSTED BY COMPANY ON HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE WEBSITE - DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION SUBSCRIPTION OF SHARES IN AENERGY HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

Attachments

Disclaimer

ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 09:26:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 343 M 258 M 258 M
Net income 2020 17,3 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,86x
Yield 2020 2,54%
Capitalization 174 M 131 M 131 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 913
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ISDN Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,62 SGD
Last Close Price 0,40 SGD
Spread / Highest target 62,0%
Spread / Average Target 56,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cher Koon Teo President, Managing Director & Executive Director
Siang Kai Lim Chairman
Ting Wai Ho Chief Financial Officer
Beng Keng Soh Independent Non-Executive Director
De Yang Kong Executive Director & Senior VP-PRC Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED73.91%131
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.31.90%54 894
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.23.03%38 998
YAGEO CORPORATION11.78%8 568
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.142.73%6 192
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.37.70%5 591
