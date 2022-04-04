Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. ISDN Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    I07   SG1S48927937

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(I07)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement :: ANNOUNCEMENT POSTED BY COMPANY ON HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE WEBSITE - MONTHLY RETURN

04/04/2022 | 09:07am EDT
April 04, 2022 20:56:11

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 4, 2022 20:56
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ANNOUNCEMENT POSTED BY COMPANY ON HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE WEBSITE - MONTHLY RETURN
Announcement Reference SG220404OTHRHW6H
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Teo Cher Koon
Designation President and Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 13:06:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 470 M 346 M 346 M
Net income 2022 30,1 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,13x
Yield 2022 2,70%
Capitalization 276 M 204 M 204 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 052
Free-Float 53,3%
