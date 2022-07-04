General Announcement :: ANNOUNCEMENT POSTED BY COMPANY ON HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE WEBSITE - MONTHLY RETURN
July 04, 2022 17:23:49
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jul 4, 2022 17:23
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
ANNOUNCEMENT POSTED BY COMPANY ON HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE WEBSITE - MONTHLY RETURN
Announcement Reference
SG220704OTHRGFOL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Teo Cher Koon
Designation
President and Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached.
Attachments
Disclaimer
ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 09:42:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Sales 2022
429 M
307 M
307 M
Net income 2022
26,3 M
18,8 M
18,8 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
8,08x
Yield 2022
3,09%
Capitalization
213 M
152 M
152 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,46x
Nbr of Employees
1 052
Free-Float
54,3%
Chart ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0,49 SGD
Average target price
0,70 SGD
Spread / Average Target
44,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.