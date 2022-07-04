Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. ISDN Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    I07   SG1S48927937

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(I07)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04 2022-07-04 am EDT
0.4750 SGD   -2.06%
05:43aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : : announcement posted by company on hong kong stock exchange website - monthly return
PU
06/15CGS-CIMB Adjusts ISDN Holdings' Price Target to SG$0.70 From SG$0.96, Keeps at Add
MT
06/13Singapore Shares Start Week Lower; Frasers Hospitality Trust Climbs 5% on Privatization Offer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement :: ANNOUNCEMENT POSTED BY COMPANY ON HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE WEBSITE - MONTHLY RETURN

07/04/2022 | 05:43am EDT
July 04, 2022 17:23:49

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 4, 2022 17:23
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ANNOUNCEMENT POSTED BY COMPANY ON HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE WEBSITE - MONTHLY RETURN
Announcement Reference SG220704OTHRGFOL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Teo Cher Koon
Designation President and Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 09:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 429 M 307 M 307 M
Net income 2022 26,3 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,08x
Yield 2022 3,09%
Capitalization 213 M 152 M 152 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 052
Free-Float 54,3%
Managers and Directors
Cher Koon Teo President, Managing Director & Executive Director
Ting Wai Ho Chief Financial Officer
Siang Kai Lim Chairman
Geok Kee Tay Group Chief Technology Officer
Beng Keng Soh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.10%152
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-31.20%35 833
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-21.55%33 836
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.5.85%12 412
JIANGSU PACIFIC QUARTZ CO., LTD126.57%7 607
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-13.51%6 749