General Announcement :: RESPONSES TO QUESTIONS RECEIVED FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 29 APRIL 2022
April 22, 2022 20:21:42
General Announcement
Apr 22, 2022 20:21
New
RESPONSES TO QUESTIONS RECEIVED FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 29 APRIL 2022
SG220422OTHRRGQ8
Teo Cher Koon
President and Managing Director
Please see attached.
Sales 2022
470 M
345 M
345 M
Net income 2022
30,1 M
22,1 M
22,1 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
8,70x
Yield 2022
2,83%
Capitalization
263 M
193 M
193 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,52x
Nbr of Employees
1 052
Free-Float
53,3%
Technical analysis trends ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0,60 SGD
Average target price
0,96 SGD
Spread / Average Target
60,0%
