Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. ISDN Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    I07   SG1S48927937

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(I07)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement :: SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME STATEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

06/01/2021 | 05:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 01, 2021 17:27:40

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 1, 2021 17:27
Status New
Announcement Sub Title SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME STATEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
Announcement Reference SG210601OTHR73J6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Teo Cher Koon
Designation President and Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 09:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:32aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT  : : scrip dividend scheme statement for the financial year..
PU
05/21GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT  : : environmental, social and governance report 2020
PU
05/04GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT  : : announcement posted by company on hong kong stock exch..
PU
04/30ISDN  : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 30 april 2021
PU
04/30ISDN  : Minutes of annual general meeting of the company held on 30 april 2021
PU
04/29GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT  : : responses to questions received for annual general mee..
PU
04/15PRESS RELEASE : NFON AG confirms positive development in 2020 and presents growt..
DJ
04/09ISDN  : Annual report for the financial year ended 31 december 2020 - responses ..
PU
03/28ISDN  : Proxy form
PU
03/28ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPAN : 30 a.m.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 383 M 290 M 290 M
Net income 2021 24,5 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 2,34%
Capitalization 279 M 211 M 211 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 950
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ISDN Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,72 SGD
Last Close Price 0,64 SGD
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cher Koon Teo President, Managing Director & Executive Director
Ting Wai Ho Chief Financial Officer
Siang Kai Lim Chairman
Leong Seang Sim Vice President-Technical Support
Beng Keng Soh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED58.02%211
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-11.17%48 612
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.12.07%44 446
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.32.01%9 375
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.9.00%5 995
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.22.07%5 176