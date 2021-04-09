Log in
ISDN : ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 - RESPONSES TO QUERIES RAISED BY THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED

04/09/2021
The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

億仕登控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong stock code: 1656)

(Singapore stock code: I07.SI)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2020

RESPONSES TO QUERIES RAISED BY THE

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED

This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the attached announcement which has been published by ISDN Holdings Limited

(the "Company") on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 9 April

2021.

By Order of the Board

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

Teo Cher Koon

President and Managing Director

Hong Kong, 9 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Teo Cher Koon and Mr. Kong Deyang as executive directors of the Company; Mr. Toh Hsiang-Wen Keith as non-executive director of the Company; and Mr. Lim Siang Kai (Chairman), Mr. Soh Beng Keng and Mr. Tan Soon Liang as independent non-executive directors of the Company.

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 200416788Z)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

No. 10 Kaki Bukit Road 1 #01-30

KB Industrial Building

Singapore 416175

Tel: 6844 0288 Fax: 6844 0070

Web: www.isdnholdings.com

Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2020

Responses to queries raised by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of ISDN Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's annual report for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 released on 29 March 2021 ("FY2020 Annual Report").

Unless otherwise defined or the context otherwise requires, all capitalized terms shall bear the same meaning as ascribed to them in the FY2020 Annual Report.

The Company sets out below its responses to queries raised by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST").

Q1. Listing Rule 704 provides, inter alia, that an issuer must announce any material adjustments to its preliminary full-year results made subsequently by auditors.

We note that there has been a material variance between the value of the net cash used in financing activities in FY2020 disclosed in the Company's full-year financial statements announced on 1 March 2021 and the Annual Report. Please explain the reason for the material variance and why the Company has not made an announcement in this regard.

Company's Response:

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the financial year ended 31 December 2020

Group

Unaudited

Audited

Variance

S$'000

2020

2020

Net cash used in financing activities

(3,559)

(4,040)

(481)

The variance between the net cash used in financing activities in FY2020 as disclosed in the Company's full-year financial statements announced on 1 March 2021 and the Annual Report was resulted from the reclassification of cash and bank balance to restricted bank deposit. Consequently, this was accounted as the changes in restricted bank deposit for the presentation in consolidated statement of cash flows. This reclassification does not have any impact to the Group's cash and bank balance of S$58,473,000 as at 31 December 2020.

Q2. Listing Rule 1207(10C) requires the Audit Committee's comments on whether the internal audit function is independent, effective and adequately resourced. Please also provide information on whether the head of the internal audit function team has the relevant experience and qualifications. Where the internal audit function is outsourced, please provide information on the relevant experience of accounting firm and the engagement team.

Company's Response:

The Company currently outsources its internal audit function to Wensen Consulting Asia (S) Pte. Ltd. ("WCA"). WCA is headed by the Managing Director Mr. Edward Yap, who is a member of Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA), member of Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA), Fellow Member of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (FCCA) and Chartered Member of the Institute of Internal Auditors Malaysia (CMIIA). Further, assisted by engagement Director who has more than 10 years of experience in risk management and risk-based internal audit services. The engagement Director is a Fellow Member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) of the United Kingdom.

The internal audit function and its activities are carried out in accordance with the Internal Auditing Standards set forth in the International Professional Practices Framework issued by the Institute of Internal Auditors. The appointed internal auditor reports directly to the Audit Committee with an independent assessment on the adequacy and effectiveness of the Group's internal control system.

The Audit Committee has reviewed the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal audit function performed by WCA and ensured that the internal audit function is independent, effective and adequately resourced.

By Order of the Board

ISDN Holdings Limited

Teo Cher Koon

President and Managing Director

9 April 2021

2

Disclaimer

ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 10:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
