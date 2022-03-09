iSelect : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ISU

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ISELECT LIMITED.
Date of this announcement
Wednesday March 09, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
ISUAO
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
752,868
09/03/2022
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
ISELECT LIMITED.
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
124302932
1.3
ASX issuer code
ISU
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
9/3/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
ISUAO : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
9/3/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
235,116
Warren Hebard
Warren Hebard
216,374
Vicki Pafumi
Vicki Pafumi
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
Each performance right granted under the FY22 Long Term Incentive Program - Performance Rights Plan (LTIP) is a right to receive one fully paid ordinary share in ISU, subject to meeting certain performance and service conditions. Further details regarding the terms and conditions of the LTIP is set out in iSelect's 2021 Annual Report, which is available athttps://www.iselect.com.au/corporate/investor-centre/results-reports.
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
The performance rights will vest in two equal tranches upon completion of each Put/Call Option (including any extension) in accordance with the Share Sale and Subscription Deed (SSSD) with CIMET as announced to the ASX on 28 February 2022. Note, it is a condition of the LTIP that the transaction completes in accordance with the SSSD.
Issue details
Number of +securities
752,868
