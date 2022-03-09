iSelect : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ISU

ASX +security code and description

ISUAO : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

9/3/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 235,116 Warren Hebard Warren Hebard 216,374 Vicki Pafumi Vicki Pafumi

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Each performance right granted under the FY22 Long Term Incentive Program - Performance Rights Plan (LTIP) is a right to receive one fully paid ordinary share in ISU, subject to meeting certain performance and service conditions. Further details regarding the terms and conditions of the LTIP is set out in iSelect's 2021 Annual Report, which is available athttp s://www.iselect.com.au/corporate/investor-centre/results-reports.

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

The performance rights will vest in two equal tranches upon completion of each Put/Call Option (including any extension) in accordance with the Share Sale and Subscription Deed (SSSD) with CIMET as announced to the ASX on 28 February 2022. Note, it is a condition of the LTIP that the transaction completes in accordance with the SSSD.