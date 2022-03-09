Log in
    ISU   AU000000ISU6

ISELECT LIMITED

(ISU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iSelect : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ISU

03/09/2022 | 05:11am GMT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

ISELECT LIMITED.

Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 09, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

ISUAO

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

752,868

09/03/2022

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ISELECT LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

124302932

1.3

ASX issuer code

ISU

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

9/3/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

ISUAO : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

9/3/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

235,116

Warren Hebard

Warren Hebard

216,374

Vicki Pafumi

Vicki Pafumi

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Each performance right granted under the FY22 Long Term Incentive Program - Performance Rights Plan (LTIP) is a right to receive one fully paid ordinary share in ISU, subject to meeting certain performance and service conditions. Further details regarding the terms and conditions of the LTIP is set out in iSelect's 2021 Annual Report, which is available athttp s://www.iselect.com.au/corporate/investor-centre/results-reports.

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

The performance rights will vest in two equal tranches upon completion of each Put/Call Option (including any extension) in accordance with the Share Sale and Subscription Deed (SSSD) with CIMET as announced to the ASX on 28 February 2022. Note, it is a condition of the LTIP that the transaction completes in accordance with the SSSD.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

752,868

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

iSelect Limited published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 05:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
