Isetan Mitsukoshi : Business Results Explanation Meeting Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Isetan Mitsukoshi Group Business Results
Explanation Meeting
Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,
2023
February 3, 2023
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS
Table of Contents
Consolidated Results Q3 (Oct-Dec)
I: Third Quarter
II: Full-year target
Results
Q3 (Oct-Dec)
First half
YoY
3Q
Cumulative 3Q
(billions of yen)
(April-
(October -
YoY difference
difference
September)
December)
Gross sales
495.6
+96.6
323.9
+41.4
819.6
+138.1
Net sales
222.8
+34.9
144.3
+17.6
367.1
+52.5
Gross profit
131.9
+23.9
83.9
+9.6
215.9
+33.5
SG&A
123.0
+7.2
68.3
+4.7
191.3
+12.0
Operating income
8.9
+16.6
15.6
+4.8
24.5
+21.5
Recurring income
9.5
16.0
+5.0
25.6
+21.7
Net income
7.7
+15.9
11.7
+2.7
19.5
+18.6
1
Isetan Shinjuku Main Store Q3 Cumulative Net Sales (After Integration)
Isetan Shinjuku Main Store 3Q Cumulative Net Sales by Fiscal Year
2008 - 2022
250
240
230
220
210
200
190
180
170
160
150
140
130
Highest sales
since integration
*Before adoption of the revenue recognition standard, on a gross sales basis
2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 10:18:26 UTC.