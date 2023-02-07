Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3099   JP3894900004

ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.

(3099)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-07 am EST
1382.00 JPY   +0.29%
05:19aIsetan Mitsukoshi : Business Results Explanation Meeting Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
PU
02/06Isetan Mitsukoshi : Explanatory Materials for Settlement of Consolidated Accounts for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
PU
02/01Isetan Mitsukoshi : Monthly Financial Information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Isetan Mitsukoshi : Business Results Explanation Meeting Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

02/07/2023 | 05:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Isetan Mitsukoshi Group Business Results

Explanation Meeting

Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,

2023

February 3, 2023

ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS

Table of Contents

  1. Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023
  1. Full Year Target for fiscal year ending March 2023

Consolidated Results Q3 (Oct-Dec)

I: Third Quarter

II: Full-year target

Results

Q3 (Oct-Dec)

  • Gross sales increased due to the continuation of the strong trend in the first half of the year and increased duty-free sales owing to the easing of border measures from October.
  • Operating income was 15.6 billion yen, exceeding 14.6 billion yen in FY 2018, due to a reduction in break-even sales.
  • Recurring income and quarterly net income increased year on year following Q1 and Q2.

First half

YoY

3Q

Cumulative 3Q

(billions of yen)

(April-

(October -

YoY difference

(April-

YoY difference

difference

September)

December)

December)

Gross sales

495.6

+96.6

323.9

+41.4

819.6

+138.1

Net sales

222.8

+34.9

144.3

+17.6

367.1

+52.5

Gross profit

131.9

+23.9

83.9

+9.6

215.9

+33.5

SG&A

123.0

+7.2

68.3

+4.7

191.3

+12.0

Operating income

8.9

+16.6

15.6

+4.8

24.5

+21.5

Recurring income

9.5

+16.6

16.0

+5.0

25.6

+21.7

Net income

7.7

+15.9

11.7

+2.7

19.5

+18.6

1

Isetan Shinjuku Main Store Q3 Cumulative Net Sales (After Integration)

I: Third Quarter

II: Full-year target

Results

  • Cumulative sales in the third quarter at Isetan Shinjuku Main Store were the highest since the integration, following the first and second quarters.
  • We will continue to promote our high sensitivity, fine quality strategy and CRM strategy to increase sales.

Isetan Shinjuku Main Store 3Q Cumulative Net Sales by Fiscal Year

2008 - 2022

250

240

230

220

210

200

190

180

170

160

150

140

130

Highest sales

since integration

*Before adoption of the revenue recognition standard, on a gross sales basis

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 10:18:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
