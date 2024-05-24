Convocation Notice

Securities Code: 3099

June 3, 2024

Start date of measures for electronic provision: May 24, 2024

To Shareholders with Voting Rights

Toshiyuki Hosoya

President and CEO

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

5-16-10, Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan

NOTICE OF THE CONVOCATION

OF THE 16TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Please be notified that the 16th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") will be held as described below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision. Matters subject to electronic provision are posted on the following website as "Notice of the Convocation of the 16th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders."

The Company's website: https://www.imhds.co.jp/en/ir/stockholder/meeting.html

In addition to the above, matters subject to electronic provision are also posted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website. Please go to the TSE website (Listed Company Search) below, enter and search for the Company in either the "Issue name (company name)" bar or the "Code" bar, and then select "Basic information," followed by "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in order to view the information.

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. We ask you to review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by 6 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2024.

1. Date and Time: Monday, June 24, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Reception starts at 9:00 a.m.) 2. Place: Pegasus Grand Ballroom, 1F, Hilton Tokyo Odaiba 1-9-1, Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

