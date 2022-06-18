Isetan Mitsukoshi : Financial Results Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2022 Explanation Meeting (PDF1447KB）

・The impact of the spread of COVID-19 was longer than expected, and total sales did not reach the plan, despite a steady recovery trend compared to the previous year.

・In contrast, we are further controlling expenses, and operating income roughly doubled to ¥5.9 billion compared to the February plan.

・Recurring income of ¥9.5 billion and net income of ¥12.3 billion (up ¥53.4 billion from the previous year) also exceeded the February plan