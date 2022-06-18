Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    3099   JP3894900004

ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.

(3099)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-17 am EDT
1063.00 JPY   +0.57%
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI : Financial Results Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2022 Explanation Meeting (PDF1447KB）
PU
06/15Nikkei 225 Down 1.1% Ahead of Federal Reserve Rate Verdict
MT
06/15ISETAN MITSUKOSHI : Monthly Financial Information
PU
Summary 
Summary

Isetan Mitsukoshi : Financial Results Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2022 Explanation Meeting (PDF1447KB）

06/18/2022 | 06:24am EDT
Isetan Mitsukoshi Group Financial Results

Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2022

Explanation Meeting

May 13, 2022

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

Table of Contents

I: Results of FY2021

(For Year Ended March 31,2022)

II: Full-year Targets for FY 2022

  1. Medium-termManagement Plan Progress

Table of Contents

I: Results of FY2021

(For Year Ended March 31,2022)

II: Full-year Targets for FY 2022

  1. Medium-termManagement Plan Progress

Cumulative Consolidated Financial Results (Adoption of Revenue Recognition Standards)

I:Full-year results

II:Full-year plan

The impact of the spread of COVID-19 was longer than expected, and total sales did not reach the plan, despite a steady recovery trend compared to the previous year.

In contrast, we are further controlling expenses, and operating income roughly doubled to ¥5.9 billion compared to the February plan.

Recurring income of ¥9.5 billion and net income of ¥12.3 billion (up ¥53.4 billion from the previous year) also exceeded the February plan

(Billions of yen)

FY2021

YoY

Difference from

YoY Change

forecast in

difference

February

Total sales

912.1

111.8%

+96.1

10.8

Net sales

418.3

51.3%

397.6

6.6

Gross profit

243.6

107.1%

+16.1

2.3

SG&A

237.7

95.7%

10.7

5.2

Operating income

5.9

-

+26.9

+2.9

Recurring income

9.5

-

+26.6

+5.5

Net profit

12.3

-

+53.4

+5.3

1

Consolidated Financial Results

(Application of Revenue Recognition Standards) 4Q (January to March)

I:Full-year results

II:Full-year plan

Total sales increased from the previous year, despite the impact of the re-spread of COVID-19 pandemic from January. Operating income improved from ¥6.1 billion in the previous fiscal to ¥2.9 billion

Recurring income was ¥5.6 billion and quarterly net income was ¥11.4 billion, exceeding the level of FY2018(Prior to COVID-19 )

4Q

FY2018 4Q

Difference from

(Billions of yen)

(January-

Previous year

YoY Change

(Prior to Covid-

FY2018

March)

19)

230.6

213.5

+17.0

295.1

64.4

Total sales

Net sales

103.6

213.5

109.8

295.1

191.4

Gross profit

61.3

58.0

+3.2

83.8

22.5

SG&A

58.4

64.1

5.7

80.1

21.6

Operating income

2.9

6.1

+9.0

3.7

0.8

Recurring income

5.6

3.7

+9.3

5.1

+0.5

Net profit

11.4

6.3

+17.7

2.0

+9.3

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2022 10:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
