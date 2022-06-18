Isetan Mitsukoshi : Financial Results Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2022 Explanation Meeting (PDF1447KB）
Isetan Mitsukoshi Group Financial Results
Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2022
Explanation Meeting
May 13, 2022
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.
Table of Contents
I: Results of FY2021
(For Year Ended March 31,2022)
II: Full-year Targets for FY 2022
Medium-termManagement Plan Progress
Cumulative Consolidated Financial Results (Adoption of Revenue Recognition Standards)
I:Full-year results
II:Full-year plan
・The impact of the spread of COVID-19 was longer than expected, and total sales did not reach the plan, despite a steady recovery trend compared to the previous year.
・In contrast, we are further controlling expenses, and operating income roughly doubled to ¥5.9 billion compared to the February plan.
・Recurring income of ¥9.5 billion and net income of ¥12.3 billion (up ¥53.4 billion from the previous year) also exceeded the February plan
(Billions of yen)
FY2021
YoY
Difference from
YoY Change
forecast in
difference
February
Total sales
912.1
111.8%
+96.1
▲10.8
Net sales
418.3
51.3%
▲397.6
▲6.6
Gross profit
243.6
107.1%
+16.1
▲2.3
SG&A
237.7
95.7%
▲10.7
▲5.2
Operating income
5.9
-
+26.9
+2.9
Recurring income
9.5
-
+26.6
+5.5
Net profit
12.3
-
+53.4
+5.3
1
Consolidated Financial Results
(Application of Revenue Recognition Standards) 4Q (January to March)
I:Full-year results
II:Full-year plan
・Total sales increased from the previous year, despite the impact of the re-spread of COVID-19 pandemic from January. ・Operating income improved from ¥6.1 billion in the previous fiscal △ to ¥2.9 billion
・Recurring income was ¥5.6 billion and quarterly net income was ¥11.4 billion, exceeding the level of FY2018(Prior to COVID-19 )
4Q
FY2018 4Q
Difference from
(Billions of yen)
(January-
Previous year
YoY Change
(Prior to Covid-
FY2018
March)
19)
230.6
213.5
+17.0
295.1
64.4
Total sales
▲
Net sales
103.6
213.5
▲109.8
295.1
▲191.4
Gross profit
61.3
58.0
+3.2
83.8
▲22.5
SG&A
58.4
64.1
▲5.7
80.1
▲21.6
Operating income
2.9
△6.1
+9.0
3.7
▲0.8
Recurring income
5.6
△3.7
+9.3
5.1
+0.5
Net profit
11.4
△6.3
+17.7
2.0
+9.3
2
