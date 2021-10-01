Isetan Mitsukoshi : Monthly Financial Information

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Monthly Sales Flash Report September 2021
Domestic Department Store Business
October 1, 2021
■We have applied revenue recognition standard from FY2021. The disclosure of the Department Store Business sales by store
remains on conventional standard.
Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. Stores Sales
（Tokyo Metropolitan Area）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Isetan Mitsukoshi
|
YoY (%)
|
Total Apr to Sep
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Isetan Shinjuku Main Store
|
107.8%
|
142.1%
|
|
|
YoY (%)
|
Total Apr to Sep
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store
|
106.1%
|
130.1%
|
|
|
104.7%
|
135.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi) (A)
|
|
|
Mitsukoshi Ginza Store
|
104.4%
|
141.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Isetan Tachikawa Store
|
85.2%
|
112.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Isetan Urawa Store
|
100.3%
|
131.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic Regional Companies Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regional Companies
|
YoY (%)
|
Total Apr to Sep
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sapporo Marui Mitsukoshi Ltd.
|
90.8%
|
109.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hakodate Marui Imai Ltd.
|
91.3%
|
101.7%
|
|
|
YoY (%)
|
Total Apr to Sep
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sendai Mitsukoshi Ltd.
|
89.9%
|
109.4%
|
|
|
92.8%
|
113.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub Total (Regional Store) (B)
|
|
|
Niigata Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.
|
96.7%
|
118.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shizuoka Isetan Ltd.
|
86.8%
|
112.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nagoya Mitsukoshi Ltd.
|
86.4%
|
113.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hiroshima Mitsukoshi Ltd.
|
80.3%
|
99.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takamatsu Mitsukoshi Ltd.
|
96.4%
|
126.0%
|
|
|
YoY (%)
|
Total Apr to Sep
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Matsuyama Mitsukoshi Ltd.
|
67.3%
|
54.8%
|
|
|
99.5%
|
125.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi) (A+B)
|
|
|
Iwataya Mitsukoshi Ltd.
|
101.4%
|
121.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly sales change for the past one year（year on year）
[Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.（Tokyo Metropolitan Area）・national department stores average]
|
800.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
700.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0%
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Aug
|
Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.
|
97.2%
|
85.3%
|
86.0%
|
66.8%
|
92.8% 131.1% 746.3% 490.9% 107.3% 116.6% 92.8% 104.7%
|
national department stores ave.
|
98.3%
|
85.7%
|
86.3%
|
70.3%
|
89.3% 121.8% 267.0% 165.2% 98.4% 104.2% 88.3%
|
【Contact】
Corporate Finance and IR Department Corporate Communication and IR Division, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.
E-mail:support_sh@imhds.co.jp