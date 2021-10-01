Isetan Mitsukoshi : Monthly Financial Information

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 442 B 3 978 M 3 978 M Net income 2022 1 834 M 16,5 M 16,5 M Net Debt 2022 111 B 997 M 997 M P/E ratio 2022 176x Yield 2022 1,22% Capitalization 323 B 2 891 M 2 901 M EV / Sales 2022 0,98x EV / Sales 2023 0,90x Nbr of Employees 11 588 Free-Float 88,0% Chart ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 8 Last Close Price 846,00 JPY Average target price 778,75 JPY Spread / Average Target -7,95% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Toshihiko Sugie President, CEO & Representative Director Hidehiko Igura CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer Ken Akamatsu Chairman Tomohide Sanbe Executive Officer & Manager-Information Systems Hideki Katagiri Executive Officer & Manager-Operations Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD. 38.69% 2 891 FALABELLA S.A. 7.98% 8 784 CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED 5.92% 8 721 KOHL'S CORPORATION 31.88% 7 089 MACY'S, INC. 100.89% 6 999 PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 58.25% 5 371