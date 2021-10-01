Log in
    3099   JP3894900004

ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD.

(3099)
News 
Summary

Isetan Mitsukoshi : Monthly Financial Information

10/01/2021 | 03:12am EDT
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Monthly Sales Flash Report September 2021

Domestic Department Store Business

October 1, 2021

■We have applied revenue recognition standard from FY2021. The disclosure of the Department Store Business sales by store

remains on conventional standard.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. Stores Sales

（Tokyo Metropolitan Area）

Isetan Mitsukoshi

YoY (%)

Total Apr to Sep

Isetan Shinjuku Main Store

107.8%

142.1%

YoY (%)

Total Apr to Sep

Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store

106.1%

130.1%

104.7%

135.7%

Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi) (A)

Mitsukoshi Ginza Store

104.4%

141.5%

Isetan Tachikawa Store

85.2%

112.6%

Isetan Urawa Store

100.3%

131.1%

Domestic Regional Companies Sales

Regional Companies

YoY (%)

Total Apr to Sep

Sapporo Marui Mitsukoshi Ltd.

90.8%

109.8%

Hakodate Marui Imai Ltd.

91.3%

101.7%

YoY (%)

Total Apr to Sep

Sendai Mitsukoshi Ltd.

89.9%

109.4%

92.8%

113.5%

Sub Total (Regional Store) (B)

Niigata Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.

96.7%

118.6%

Shizuoka Isetan Ltd.

86.8%

112.8%

Nagoya Mitsukoshi Ltd.

86.4%

113.3%

Hiroshima Mitsukoshi Ltd.

80.3%

99.7%

Takamatsu Mitsukoshi Ltd.

96.4%

126.0%

YoY (%)

Total Apr to Sep

Matsuyama Mitsukoshi Ltd.

67.3%

54.8%

99.5%

125.1%

Sub Total (Isetan Mitsukoshi) (A+B)

Iwataya Mitsukoshi Ltd.

101.4%

121.2%

Monthly sales change for the past one year（year on year）

[Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.（Tokyo Metropolitan Area）・national department stores average]

800.0%

700.0%

600.0%

500.0%

400.0%

300.0%

200.0%

100.0%

0.0%

2020

2021

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Aug

Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.

97.2%

85.3%

86.0%

66.8%

92.8% 131.1% 746.3% 490.9% 107.3% 116.6% 92.8% 104.7%

national department stores ave.

98.3%

85.7%

86.3%

70.3%

89.3% 121.8% 267.0% 165.2% 98.4% 104.2% 88.3%

Contact

Corporate Finance and IR Department Corporate Communication and IR Division, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

E-mail:support_sh@imhds.co.jp

Disclaimer

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 07:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
